Oasmia Pharmaceutical : Q1 Financial Results – May/July 2020

OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB
Q1 Financial Results - May/July 2020
F. R. Martelet, M.D.
CEO
9 September 2020
Leading Oasmia's transformation
FRANCOIS MARTELET, M.D.,
Master's Degree Business
Chief Executive Officer
Previous experience:
CEO in Biotechnology/ BioPharma in UK, DNK, US and senior executive global roles at Novartis Oncology, Merck & Co., Inc with large P&L responsibility
ANDERS HÄRFSTRAND, M.D., PhD.
Non executive Chairman
Previous experience: Experienced Pharma BoD, M&A experience, former executive positions in Pfizer, Pharmacia. Pharmacia & Upjohn
*Until 30 November, Fredrik Järrsten to join - start date TBC **Start date TBC
MICHAEL AF
WINKLERFELT*
Chief Finance Officer
REINHARD KOENIG,
M.D.
Acting Chief Medical Officer
HEGE HELLSTRÖM,
B.A.
Board Member
PETER ZONABEND,
LL.M, EMLE
Board Member
ELIN TRAMPE,
Chief Technical Officer
PETER SELIN**
Chief Business Officer
BIRGIT STATTIN
NORINDER, MSc.
Board Member
Newly appointed CFO - Fredrik Järrsten
-
Over 25 years' of experience across the financial, medical technology and life sciences sectors in the Nordic region and internationally.
-
Most recently CFO and deputy CEO at Karolinska Development
-
Former CFO and Business Development Director at Bactiguard, a Swedish medical device company which he guided through its Nasdaq Stockholm IPO.
-
Director of Business Development, including M&A, at Aleris, a leading Nordic healthcare provider.
-
Degree in Finance and International Business from the Stockholm School of Economics
-
MBA in International Business from the University of Michigan.
Q1 Corporate Highlights
Results of strategic review by new CEO announced in May and delivery initiated during period with the aim of reaching long-term, profitable growth as a specialty pharma company
Apealea® - substantial progress in preparing for Nordics launch despite delays due to COVID-19; Named Patient Program about to be launched ex US
Joint Steering Committee, composed of senior executives of Oasmia and Elevar, established to oversee transition towards commercialization of Apealea® in the licensed territories
Collaborating with Elevar on further product development - Established Joint Development Committee composed of product development executives of both Companies
Docetaxel micellar - agreement signed with preeminent cancer research group for Phase 1b trial in metastatic prostate cancer
On-going strengthening of management and Board, incl. new chairman & CBO and CFO (post period)
Q1 Financial Highlights
Consolidated net sales TSEK 208 (182)
Operating income TSEK -49,220(-35,764)
Net income after tax TSEK -53,105(-39,783)1
Earnings per share SEK -0.12(-0.13)1,2
-
The comparison period has been recalculated to take into account the correction of errors in prior periods made during 2019/2020, see Note 4 in the 2019/2020 annual report.
-
Earnings/loss per share for the comparison periods has been adjusted for the bonus issue component in the rights issue carried out during the 2019/2020 financial year.
Sustaining Oasmia's transformation since CEO appointment
-
Strategic
-
-
Working progress on
-
-
Achieving Elevar deal milestones
-
Creating revenue opportunities for the animal health business and for XR-17™
-
Human Resources
-
-
Reviewed and implemented right-sizing of the organization
-
Strengthened management team with C level hires
-
Operational
-
-
Articulated and implemented docetaxel micellar clinical development plan incl. a collaborative agreement with SAKK
-
Preclinical work with new API and XR-19on-going
-
Starting up a Patient Access Program in the EU through Elevar
-
Financials
-
-
Implemented cost savings of SEK 100m and burn rate of less than SEK 10m/month
-
Resolved large corporate liabilities
-
Investor Relations
-
-
Broadened research coverage
Opportunity to build long-term, profitable specialty pharma company through in-house R&D, M&A, and in-licensing of late-stage assets
Building a diverse portfolio based on XR-17™ platform technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registration /
|
|
Product
|
Indication
|
Pre-clinical
|
Phase I
|
Phase II
|
Phase III
|
approval
|
Geography
|
Human Health Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apealea® /
|
Ovarian cancer
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-NDA meeting
|
USA
|
Paclical®
|
Ovarian cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU / EEA1
|
(paclitaxel)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology Platform Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Docetaxel
|
Prostate cancer
|
|
Planned
|
|
|
|
Global
|
micellar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New API
|
Undisclosed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
XR19
|
Assessments in
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
(combination)
|
various cancers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Animal Health Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paccal vet
|
Mammary
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
US
|
Carcinoma
|
|
|
|
|
(paclitaxel)
|
|
|
|
|
(Canines)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Doxophos vet
|
Lymphoma
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
US
|
(doxorubicin)
|
(Canines)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) The EU, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein
Apealea® - realizing the full commercial value
-
Many ovarian cancer patients cannot tolerate solvent-based paclitaxel due to
severe side
effects
The only non-cremophor drug approved for use in advanced stage ovarian cancer in the EU
Substantial progress in preparing for Nordics launch despite delays due to COVID-19
Named Patient Program launched ex US with Tanner Group
Elevar evaluating commercial partners in key Asian and European markets
Apealea® - global partnership worth up to $698m + royalties
|
|
Agreement with US-based Elevar
|
|
Therapeutics, subsidiary of South
|
|
Korea's HLB
|
$20M
|
Upfront payment
|
%
|
Double digit royalties on global
|
Apealea® sales
$678M Milestones based on regulatory and sales achievements
Oasmia retains sole control over development of XR-17TM in other APIs
Named patient program initiated with Tanner Pharma Group ex US
Elevar considering European partners for commercial sales
COVID-19 Impact in the Nordic States
-
Reduced access to healthcare providers and oncologists
-
-
Launch of Apealea® in the Nordic states delayed
-
Access slowly returning to normal, although further outbreaks possible
-
Many clinical trial sites closed for patient monitoring and enrolment1
-
-
35.4% sites closed for on-site monitoring
-
14.5% sites closed for patient enrolment
-
7.7% sites closed for patient visits
|
1) Data from Paraxel
|
Building our Nordic commercial capabilities during COVID-19
Oasmia has remained focused on building its commercial capabilities, ready to capitalize as restrictions are lifted:
|
Key Account
|
Product
|
Attending virtual
|
Local pricing and
|
Future clinical trial
|
Managers
|
information
|
local events and
|
launch strategy
|
discussions
|
hired
|
developed
|
conferences
|
secured
|
underway
Under evaluation
Docetaxel micellar
-
Prostate cancer is a leading cause of cancer death in men worldwide
-
Widely approved for wide range of solid malignancies and standard of care for advanced prostate cancer
-
Taxotere (Docetaxel) was a blockbuster drug with peak sales of $3.1 billion in 2010
-
Docetaxel micellar uses XR-17™, enabling intravenous administration of water-insoluble compounds without traditional solubility enhancers
-
Being investigated for advanced prostate cancer in a Phase I clinical trial with the Swiss Group for Clinical Cancer Research (SAKK).
Catalysts & value drivers
Near-term (12 months)
-
Elevar partnering for Apealea® in Europe, China
-
Apealea® royalties
-
Docetaxel micellar Phase 1 initiation
-
Review of Animal Health assets
-
XR-17™partnering
-
M&A opportunities
-
XR-19value assessment
Mid-term(12-24 months)
-
Apealea® milestones and royalties
-
Docetaxel micellar Phase 1 results / potential Phase 2 initiation
-
Potential initiation of XR-19 program
-
Strengthening of balance sheet through existing cost control measures
-
M&A and in-licensing opportunities to build critical mass
Enhancing visibility with key audiences
• Coming soon….
Solid foundations in place to build a profitable speciality pharma company
-
New leadership & experienced Board driving new strategy
-
Proven technology with ability to drive R&D efficiency and expand pipeline
-
Lead drug approved in Europe, global commercial partnership signed
-
Solid cash position with significant prospective milestone and royalty streams
-
Focusing resources to bring best returns for shareholders
Platform to build a Sweden-
based cash-flow positive specialty pharma leader
Well placed for M&A and licensing
collaborations
