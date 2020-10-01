Log in
OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB (PUBL)

(OASM)
Oasmia Pharmaceutical : Q1 Financial Results – May/July 2020

10/01/2020 | 10:55am EDT

OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB

Q1 Financial Results - May/July 2020

F. R. Martelet, M.D.

CEO

9 September 2020

Forward-looking statement

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The information in this presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would require preparation of further prospectuses or other offer documentation, or be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinion contained herein.

The information in this presentation may not be forwarded or distributed to any other person and may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any forwarding, distribution, reproduction, or disclosure of this information in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Oasmia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference for Oasmia include but are not limited to: (i) the macroeconomic development, (ii) change in the competitive climate and (iii) change in interest rate level.

This presentation does not imply that Oasmia has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.

NON-CONFIDENTIAL2

Leading Oasmia's transformation

FRANCOIS MARTELET, M.D.,

Master's Degree Business

Chief Executive Officer

Previous experience:

CEO in Biotechnology/ BioPharma in UK, DNK, US and senior executive global roles at Novartis Oncology, Merck & Co., Inc with large P&L responsibility

ANDERS HÄRFSTRAND, M.D., PhD.

Non executive Chairman

Previous experience: Experienced Pharma BoD, M&A experience, former executive positions in Pfizer, Pharmacia. Pharmacia & Upjohn

*Until 30 November, Fredrik Järrsten to join - start date TBC **Start date TBC

MICHAEL AF

WINKLERFELT*

Chief Finance Officer

REINHARD KOENIG,

M.D.

Acting Chief Medical Officer

HEGE HELLSTRÖM,

B.A.

Board Member

PETER ZONABEND,

LL.M, EMLE

Board Member

ELIN TRAMPE,

Chief Technical Officer

PETER SELIN**

Chief Business Officer

BIRGIT STATTIN

NORINDER, MSc.

Board Member

NON-CONFIDENTIAL3

Newly appointed CFO - Fredrik Järrsten

  • Over 25 years' of experience across the financial, medical technology and life sciences sectors in the Nordic region and internationally.
  • Most recently CFO and deputy CEO at Karolinska Development
  • Former CFO and Business Development Director at Bactiguard, a Swedish medical device company which he guided through its Nasdaq Stockholm IPO.
  • Director of Business Development, including M&A, at Aleris, a leading Nordic healthcare provider.
  • Degree in Finance and International Business from the Stockholm School of Economics
  • MBA in International Business from the University of Michigan.

NON-CONFIDENTIAL4

Q1 Corporate Highlights

Results of strategic review by new CEO announced in May and delivery initiated during period with the aim of reaching long-term, profitable growth as a specialty pharma company

Apealea® - substantial progress in preparing for Nordics launch despite delays due to COVID-19; Named Patient Program about to be launched ex US

Joint Steering Committee, composed of senior executives of Oasmia and Elevar, established to oversee transition towards commercialization of Apealea® in the licensed territories

Collaborating with Elevar on further product development - Established Joint Development Committee composed of product development executives of both Companies

Docetaxel micellar - agreement signed with preeminent cancer research group for Phase 1b trial in metastatic prostate cancer

On-going strengthening of management and Board, incl. new chairman & CBO and CFO (post period)

NON-CONFIDENTIAL5

Q1 Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales TSEK 208 (182)

Operating income TSEK -49,220(-35,764)

Net income after tax TSEK -53,105(-39,783)1

Earnings per share SEK -0.12(-0.13)1,2

  1. The comparison period has been recalculated to take into account the correction of errors in prior periods made during 2019/2020, see Note 4 in the 2019/2020 annual report.
  2. Earnings/loss per share for the comparison periods has been adjusted for the bonus issue component in the rights issue carried out during the 2019/2020 financial year.

NON-CONFIDENTIAL6

Sustaining Oasmia's transformation since CEO appointment

  • Strategic
    • Working progress on
      • Achieving Elevar deal milestones
      • Creating revenue opportunities for the animal health business and for XR-17™
  • Human Resources
    • Reviewed and implemented right-sizing of the organization
    • Strengthened management team with C level hires
  • Operational
    • Articulated and implemented docetaxel micellar clinical development plan incl. a collaborative agreement with SAKK
    • Preclinical work with new API and XR-19on-going
    • Starting up a Patient Access Program in the EU through Elevar
  • Financials
    • Implemented cost savings of SEK 100m and burn rate of less than SEK 10m/month
    • Resolved large corporate liabilities
  • Investor Relations
    • Broadened research coverage

Opportunity to build long-term, profitable specialty pharma company through in-house R&D, M&A, and in-licensing of late-stage assets

NON-CONFIDENTIAL7

Building a diverse portfolio based on XR-17™ platform technology

Registration /

Product

Indication

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

approval

Geography

Human Health Portfolio

Apealea® /

Ovarian cancer

Pre-NDA meeting

USA

Paclical®

Ovarian cancer

EU / EEA1

(paclitaxel)

Technology Platform Portfolio

Docetaxel

Prostate cancer

Planned

Global

micellar

New API

Undisclosed

Global

XR19

Assessments in

Global

(combination)

various cancers

Animal Health Portfolio

Paccal vet

Mammary

No

US

Carcinoma

(paclitaxel)

(Canines)

Doxophos vet

Lymphoma

No

US

(doxorubicin)

(Canines)

1) The EU, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein

NON-CONFIDENTIAL8

Apealea® - realizing the full commercial value

  • Many ovarian cancer patients cannot tolerate solvent-based paclitaxel due to
    severe side
    effects

The only non-cremophor drug approved for use in advanced stage ovarian cancer in the EU

Substantial progress in preparing for Nordics launch despite delays due to COVID-19

Named Patient Program launched ex US with Tanner Group

Elevar evaluating commercial partners in key Asian and European markets

  1. Apealea® Summary of Product Characteristics. www.ema.europa.eu
  2. Paclical® Instructions for medical use. https://grls.rosminzdrav.ru

NON-CONFIDENTIAL9

Apealea® - global partnership worth up to $698m + royalties

Agreement with US-based Elevar

Therapeutics, subsidiary of South

Korea's HLB

$20M

Upfront payment

%

Double digit royalties on global

Apealea® sales

$678M Milestones based on regulatory and sales achievements

Oasmia retains sole control over development of XR-17TM in other APIs

Named patient program initiated with Tanner Pharma Group ex US

Elevar considering European partners for commercial sales

NON-CONFIDENTIAL10

COVID-19 Impact in the Nordic States

  • Reduced access to healthcare providers and oncologists
    • Launch of Apealea® in the Nordic states delayed
    • Access slowly returning to normal, although further outbreaks possible
  • Many clinical trial sites closed for patient monitoring and enrolment1
    • 35.4% sites closed for on-site monitoring
    • 14.5% sites closed for patient enrolment
    • 7.7% sites closed for patient visits

1) Data from Paraxel

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

11

Building our Nordic commercial capabilities during COVID-19

Oasmia has remained focused on building its commercial capabilities, ready to capitalize as restrictions are lifted:

Key Account

Product

Attending virtual

Local pricing and

Future clinical trial

Managers

information

local events and

launch strategy

discussions

hired

developed

conferences

secured

underway

Under evaluation

NON-CONFIDENTIAL12

Docetaxel micellar

  • Prostate cancer is a leading cause of cancer death in men worldwide
  • Widely approved for wide range of solid malignancies and standard of care for advanced prostate cancer
  • Taxotere (Docetaxel) was a blockbuster drug with peak sales of $3.1 billion in 2010
  • Docetaxel micellar uses XR-17™, enabling intravenous administration of water-insoluble compounds without traditional solubility enhancers
  • Being investigated for advanced prostate cancer in a Phase I clinical trial with the Swiss Group for Clinical Cancer Research (SAKK).

NON-CONFIDENTIAL13

Catalysts & value drivers

Near-term (12 months)

  • Elevar partnering for Apealea® in Europe, China
  • Apealea® royalties
  • Docetaxel micellar Phase 1 initiation
  • Review of Animal Health assets
  • XR-17™partnering
  • M&A opportunities
  • XR-19value assessment

Mid-term(12-24 months)

  • Apealea® milestones and royalties
  • Docetaxel micellar Phase 1 results / potential Phase 2 initiation
  • Potential initiation of XR-19 program
  • Strengthening of balance sheet through existing cost control measures
  • M&A and in-licensing opportunities to build critical mass

NON-CONFIDENTIAL14

Enhancing visibility with key audiences

Coming soon….

NON-CONFIDENTIAL15

Solid foundations in place to build a profitable speciality pharma company

  • New leadership & experienced Board driving new strategy
  • Proven technology with ability to drive R&D efficiency and expand pipeline
  • Lead drug approved in Europe, global commercial partnership signed
  • Solid cash position with significant prospective milestone and royalty streams
  • Focusing resources to bring best returns for shareholders

Platform to build a Sweden-

based cash-flow positive specialty pharma leader

Well placed for M&A and licensing

collaborations

NON-CONFIDENTIAL16

Disclaimer

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
