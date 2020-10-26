Log in
Oasmia Pharmaceutical : Secures Important IP Rights

10/26/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Uppsala, Sweden, October 26, 2020 - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, an innovation-focused specialty pharmaceutical company, continues securing IP rights.

  • XMeNa patent approved in India and soon in Australia.
  • Registrations for Apealea approved in Switzerland, Israel, South Africa, Malaysia and Indonesia during 2020.

The XMeNa platform patent approved in further important markets

The XMeNa patent protects an improved method for producing Oasmia's nanotechnology platform XR-17™, which is a unique carrier system for anticancer drugs. The patent is crucial for Oasmia as it increases the exclusivity for the key technology XR‑17 and our lead product Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar), which is being lauched in key markets globally.

The XMeNa patent is already approved in several major pharmaceutical markets, such as the US. Approval is furthermore pending in several other major markets around the world, such as Europe, Japan, China, Brasil and South Korea.

The patent was approved in India in September 2020 and the Australian patent office has issued a notice of acceptance, which means that a patent will be approved there soon.

The trademark portfolio for Apealea® continues to grow - update on current registrations

Owning a distinguishable brand and trademark is an important part of establishing market and patient awareness at Oasmia. The Apealea trademark helps to build the long-term brand to enable increased sales and customer loyalty.

Apealea is a registered and protected trademark in the EU and the US. In 2020, additional registrations were approved for Apealea in Switzerland, Israel, South Africa, Malaysia and Indonesia.

For more information:

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Francois Martelet, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +46 18-50 54 40
E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Jonathan Birt, Chris Welsh, Ashley Tapp
Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
E-mail: oasmia@consilium-comms.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia is a specialty pharma company dedicated to improving the lives of patients by enhancing the intravenous delivery of established and novel drugs in significant diseases, including cancer. Product development is based on the Company's proprietary drug delivery technology platform XR-17™ which can be applied to medicines used in many therapeutic areas, to develop water soluble formulations of drugs that currently require chemical solubilizers for dissolution. The first product approved using this technology is Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar). Apealea has received market authorization in the European Union and several other territories for the treatment of first relapse in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, in combination with carboplatin. The Company is making Apealea accessible to patients through its partnership with Elevar Therapeutics, together with its existing commercial operations in the Nordic region. Oasmia's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange (ticker: OASM). To find out more about Oasmia please visit www.oasmia.com.

Disclaimer

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 06:04:01 UTC

