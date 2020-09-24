Oasmia Pharmaceutical : to present at Penser's cancer research day October 7

Consilium Strategic Communications
About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells an improved generation of drugs within human and veterinary oncology. Oasmia produces novel formulations of well-established cytostatic agents which show improved performance, an improved side-effect profile and a wider range of therapeutic areas compared with existing alternatives. Product development is based on Oasmia's proprietary technology platform XR17™. Oasmia has been successful in moving its first product candidate, Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar), through clinical development, and has received market authorization in the European Union and other territories. Oasmia is in the process of transitioning into the commercialization phase of the product Apealea and making the product accessible to patients via its partnership with Elevar and its existing operations and partnerships in its retained territories. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: OASM). Visit www.oasmia.com for further information.
