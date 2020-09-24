Oasmia Pharmaceutical : to present at Penser's cancer research day October 7

Log in
09/24/2020

Uppsala, Sweden, September 25 2020 - Oasmia Pharmaceutical's CEO, Dr Francois Martelet will present at Erik Penser Bank's cancer research day October 7, 2020, at 10:05. The presentation will be live streamed via Erik Penser Bank's Youtube-channel, Penser Play: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLmAEBHTXLIXnuyVQ2TRHeQ/search?query=bolagsdag

For more information:

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Francois Martelet, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +46 18-50 54 40
E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Jonathan Birt, Chris Welsh, Ashley Tapp
Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
E-mail: oasmia@consilium-comms.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells an improved generation of drugs within human and veterinary oncology. Oasmia produces novel formulations of well-established cytostatic agents which show improved performance, an improved side-effect profile and a wider range of therapeutic areas compared with existing alternatives. Product development is based on Oasmia's proprietary technology platform XR17™. Oasmia has been successful in moving its first product candidate, Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar), through clinical development, and has received market authorization in the European Union and other territories. Oasmia is in the process of transitioning into the commercialization phase of the product Apealea and making the product accessible to patients via its partnership with Elevar and its existing operations and partnerships in its retained territories. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: OASM). Visit www.oasmia.com for further information.

Disclaimer

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 13:09:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 0,83 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net income 2021 -137 M -15,1 M -15,1 M
Net cash 2021 247 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 006 M 223 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2021 2 127x
EV / Sales 2022 18,4x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 56,0%
Managers
NameTitle
François R. Martelet Chief Executive Officer
Lars Jörgen Olsson Chairman
Fredrik Järrsten Chief Financial Officer
Mikael Asp Chief Technology Officer
Nina Heldring Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB (PUBL)8.07%223
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.98%380 285
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.47%309 510
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.15%208 991
PFIZER, INC.-7.48%200 048
NOVARTIS AG-11.52%194 034
