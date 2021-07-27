Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oatly Group AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTLY   US67421J1088

OATLY GROUP AB

(OTLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit

07/27/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”) have until September 24, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Oatly class action lawsuit. The Oatly class action lawsuit charges Oatly and certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Oatly class action lawsuit was commenced on July 26, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Jochims v. Oatly Group AB, No. 21-cv-06360.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Oatly class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Oatly class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 24, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Oatly class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (ii) Oatly overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (iii) Oatly exaggerated its growth in China; and (iv) as a result, Oatly’s statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

On July 14, 2021, short seller Spruce Point Capital Management issued a report entitled, “Sour on an Oat-lier Investment.” According to the Oatly class action lawsuit, Spruce Point brought to light a number of improprieties at Oatly, including improper accounting practices and greenwashing (making Oatly’s product appear more sustainable than it actually is), among other issues. Over the next days, a number of media outlets reported on the Spruce Point report and its allegations about Oatly. On this news, the price of Oatly ADSs fell nearly 9% over two trading days, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Oatly ADSs during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Oatly class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Oatly class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Oatly class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Oatly class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OATLY GROUP AB
05:42pOTLY ALERT : Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatl..
BU
03:44pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
12:03pEQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors..
BU
07/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
07/15OATLY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oatly Group AB on Beh..
BU
07/15SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (..
BU
07/14OATLY : shares fall after short seller Spruce Point claims overstated revenue
RE
07/14SPRUCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ANNO : Releases Report and Strong Sell Research ..
BU
07/14Spruce Point Discloses its Views on Oatly Group
CI
06/28Nasdaq Saw 395 IPOs in First Half of 2021, Raising Record $103 Billion
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 682 M - -
Net income 2021 -198 M - -
Net cash 2021 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -55,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 038 M 11 038 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 10,9%
Chart OATLY GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Oatly Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OATLY GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,65 $
Average target price 30,92 $
Spread / Average Target 65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Toni Petersson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Ann Kim Chung Independent Director
Bernard Louis Hours Independent Director
Hannah Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OATLY GROUP AB0.00%11 038
NESTLÉ S.A.9.65%343 285
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.89%92 897
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-26.68%75 403
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-36.62%60 113
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY14.02%48 339