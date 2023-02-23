Oatly : Departure of Director; Election of Director - Form 6-K

Advanced search
    OTLY   US67421J1088

OATLY GROUP AB

(OTLY)
02-23-2023
2.270 USD   +3.65%
05:57pOatly : Departure of Director; Election of Director - Form 6-K
02/15Oatly to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 15, 2023
02/01Oatly : 2021 ESG Summary
Oatly : Departure of Director; Election of Director

02/23/2023 | 05:57pm EST
Departure of Director; Election of Director

On February 22, 2023, Oatly Group AB (the "Company") received notice that at a local union meeting held on February 20, 2023, Lillis Härd was appointed to serve as employee representative on the Company's board of directors (the "Board") in accordance with Swedish law, replacing Fredrik Berg. The union determined to make this change in the ordinary course and not as a result of any disagreement between the Company and Mr. Berg. The Board thanks Mr. Berg for his service.

Mr. Härd, 52, has served as a process operator at the Company since June 2019, and has been a member of the local union board since February 2020. He previously worked as a machine operator at Trioplanex International AB from 1991 until June 2019.

There are no transactions in which Mr. Härd has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 7.B of Form 20-F. Additionally, Mr. Härd has no family relationship with any director or executive officer of the Company or any person nominated or chosen by the Company to become a director or executive officer. As an employee of the Company, Mr. Härd will not be entitled to any additional compensation for his Board service.

Disclaimer

Oatly Group AB (publ) published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:56:51 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 708 M - -
Net income 2022 -349 M - -
Net Debt 2022 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 296 M 1 296 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 028
Free-Float 52,5%
Technical analysis trends OATLY GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,19 $
Average target price 4,32 $
Spread / Average Target 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Roy Toni Petersson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Christophe Flatin Global President
Christian Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Eric Melloul Chairman
Fredrik Frimodig Chief Business Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OATLY GROUP AB25.86%1 296
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%28 835
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED1.41%18 096
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.11%7 741
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-1.20%7 583
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.50%7 123