Oatly : Departure of Director; Election of Director - Form 6-K

Departure of Director; Election of Director

On February 22, 2023, Oatly Group AB (the "Company") received notice that at a local union meeting held on February 20, 2023, Lillis Härd was appointed to serve as employee representative on the Company's board of directors (the "Board") in accordance with Swedish law, replacing Fredrik Berg. The union determined to make this change in the ordinary course and not as a result of any disagreement between the Company and Mr. Berg. The Board thanks Mr. Berg for his service.

Mr. Härd, 52, has served as a process operator at the Company since June 2019, and has been a member of the local union board since February 2020. He previously worked as a machine operator at Trioplanex International AB from 1991 until June 2019.

There are no transactions in which Mr. Härd has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 7.B of Form 20-F. Additionally, Mr. Härd has no family relationship with any director or executive officer of the Company or any person nominated or chosen by the Company to become a director or executive officer. As an employee of the Company, Mr. Härd will not be entitled to any additional compensation for his Board service.