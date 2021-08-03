Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oatly Group AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTLY   US67421J1088

OATLY GROUP AB

(OTLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oatly : ROSEN, A LEADING AND TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – OTLY

08/03/2021 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 24, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Oatly securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Oatly class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2130.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics; (2) Oatly overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process; (3) Oatly exaggerated its success in China; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Oatly class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2130.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OATLY GROUP AB
11:27aOATLY : ROSEN, A LEADING AND TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Inve..
BU
08/02OTLY INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Oatly Group AB ..
PR
08/02OTLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Oatly Group ..
BU
07/30SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is Being Su..
BU
07/30OTLY DEADLINE : Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the O..
BU
07/29INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
07/28SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
07/28OATLY : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors w..
PR
07/28OTLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Oatly Group ..
PR
07/27OATLY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 682 M - -
Net income 2021 -198 M - -
Net cash 2021 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -54,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 949 M 10 949 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 8,98x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 10,9%
Chart OATLY GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Oatly Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OATLY GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,50 $
Average target price 30,92 $
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Toni Petersson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Ann Kim Chung Independent Director
Bernard Louis Hours Independent Director
Hannah Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OATLY GROUP AB0.00%10 949
NESTLÉ S.A.10.17%349 373
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.53%88 705
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-23.64%76 788
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-32.99%60 895
DANONE17.71%48 947