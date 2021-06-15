Obalon Therapeutics : Amendments to articles of incorporation/bylaws/change in fiscal year (Form 8-K)

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On June 15, 2021, the Company filed (a) the Certificate of Third Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect the Reverse Stock Split after the close of trading on June 15, 2021, (b) the Series C Certificate of Designation, and (c) a Certificate of Fourth Amendment (the 'Certificate of Fourth Amendment') with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to amend the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to change its corporate name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. effective after the close of trading on June 15, 2021. The information set forth in Item 3.03 of this Current Report is incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing descriptions of the Certificate of Third Amendment and Certificate of Fourth Amendment are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Certificate of Third Amendment and Certificate of Fourth Amendment, which are filed as Exhibit 3.1 and Exhibit 3.2, respectively, to this Current Report and are incorporated herein by reference.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

