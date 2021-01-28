Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OBLN, HEC, CNIG and CHNG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

01/28/2021 | 05:48pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with ReShape Lifesciences Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, ReShape will acquire Obalon in an all-stock transaction, pursuant to which Obalon will be renamed ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you own OBLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/obln/

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HEC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Talkspace.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, HEC will acquire Talkspace through a reverse merger that will result in Talkspace becoming a publicly traded company.  If you own HEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hec/

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNIG shareholders will receive only $24.75 in cash for each share of CNIG common stock that they hold.  If you own CNIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cnig/

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, CHNG shareholders will receive only $25.75 in cash for each share of CHNG common stock they hold.  If you own CHNG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/chng/

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-obln-hec-cnig-and-chng-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301217771.html

