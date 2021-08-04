1st Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (PDF: 796.0 KB)

2 Qualitative Information

(1) Overview of consolidated business results

Consolidated net sales for the first three months of the fiscal year under review (from April 1 to June 30, 2021) were 436.4 billion yen, an increase of 21.3 billion yen (5.1%) from the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. In the overseas building construction business, the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in a decline in orders received last fiscal year for some subsidiaries and an accompanying decline in net sales. However, steady progress on multiple large construction projects in the domestic building construction business more than covered for this decline, resulting an increase in total net sales. The following two factors caused a deterioration in profitability. In the domestic civil engineering business, profitability on some large projects declined due to design changes. The profitability of overseas subsidiaries in the building construction business declined due to the relative comparison of the current fiscal year with the previous fiscal year, in which highly profitable large construction projects were completed. As a result of these and other factors, operating income was 14.4 billion yen, a decrease of 5.2billion yen (26.6%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 17.6 billion yen, a decrease of 4.7 billion yen (21.3%) year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 12.2 billion yen, a decrease of 10.4 billion yen (46.0%) year-on-year.

(2) Overview of consolidated financial position

Total assets as of June 30, 2021 increased by 24.0 billion yen (1.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year (March 31, 2021), to 2,296.6 billion yen. This was mainly due to a decrease in "Inventories for PFI and other projects" and increases in "Construction in progress" mainly due to the acquisition of commercial real estate, and in "Cash and deposits."

Total liabilities as of June 30, 2021 increased by 14.0 billion yen (1.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 1,324.7 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts" and "Short-term loans payable" which exceeded a decrease in trade payables related to construction costs, which are the sum of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded obligations." The balance of interest-bearing debt as of June 30, 2021 increased by 5.9 billion yen (2.3%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year (March 31, 2021), to 271.9 billion yen.

Total net assets as of June 30, 2021 increased by 9.9 billion yen (1.0%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 971.9 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in "Retained earnings" from the recognition of profit attributable to owners of parent.

As a result, the equity ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 40.9%, down 0.1 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

The consolidated forecasts for the full year (ending March 31, 2022) have not been revised from those announced when financial results were announced on May 12, 2021.

Response to COVID-19

The Company formulated the Basic Plan of Action to Prevent the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus in May 2020, based on guidelines formulated by industry organizations. A version for construction sites, Guidelines for Actions to Prevent the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus at Construction Sites, was formulated in June 2020.