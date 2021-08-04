1st Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (PDF: 796.0 KB)
1st Quarter Financial Results
(April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
August 5, 2021
Summary of Financial Results
（１） Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
① Consolidated Business Results
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
436,414
5.1
14,478
(26.6)
17,648
(21.3)
12,293
(46.0)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
415,109
(7.1)
19,733
(22.3)
22,418
(20.3)
22,758
0.1
(Note) Comprehensive income : [Three Months
Ended June 30, 2021] 19,166
million yen, (26.4)% ; [Three Months Ended June 30, 2020] 26,046 million yen, 121.4%
Profit attributable to owners of
parent per Share (EPS)
Yen
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
17.13
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
31.71
②Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
(BPS)
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
％
Yen
As of June 30, 2021
2,296,667
971,946
40.9
1,309.65
As of March 31, 2021
2,272,628
961,979
41.0
1,297.25
(For reference) Equity (net assets less non-
controlling interests) : [As of June 30, 2021] 939,903 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2021] 931,008 million yen
（２） Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
owners of parent per
owners of parent
Share (EPS)
Yen in millions
％ Yen in millions
％ Yen in millions
％ Yen in millions
％ Yen
Full Year
1,910,000
8.1
95,000
(22.9)
98,500
(23.5)
71,500
(27.6)
99.63
There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on May 12, 2021
（３） Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
① Non-consolidated Business Results
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit
Profit per Share
(EPS)
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
314,783
15.0
7,314
(41.1)
11,988
(34.9)
9,076
(51.6)
12.65
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
273,682
(8.9)
12,416
(35.4)
18,420
(21.9)
18,752
2.7
26.13
②Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share (BPS)
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
％
Yen
As of June 30, 2021
1,765,645
743,522
42.1
1,036.02
As of March 31, 2021
1,758,937
748,087
42.5
1,042.38
(Reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of June 30, 2021] 743,522 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2021] 748,087 million yen
（４） Non-consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit
Profit per Share (EPS)
Yen in millions
％ Yen in millions
％ Yen in millions
％ Yen in millions
％ Yen
Full Year
1,365,000
(10.9)
65,000 (30.4)
72,500
(30.2)
55,000
(32.3)
76.64
There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on May 12, 2021
（５） Dividends
Dividend per Share
Total dividends
Dividend Payout
Dividends-Net Assets
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of 4Q
Total
paid (full year)
Ratio
Ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen in millions
％
％
FY ended Mar. 31, 2021
―
16.00
―
16.00
32.00
22,977
23.2
2.6
FY ending Mar. 31, 2022
―
16.00
16.00
32.00
32.1
(including Forecast)
※ There have been no revisions to the forecasts
previously announced on May 12,
2021
1
2 Qualitative Information
(1) Overview of consolidated business results
Consolidated net sales for the first three months of the fiscal year under review (from April 1 to June 30, 2021) were 436.4 billion yen, an increase of 21.3 billion yen (5.1%) from the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. In the overseas building construction business, the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in a decline in orders received last fiscal year for some subsidiaries and an accompanying decline in net sales. However, steady progress on multiple large construction projects in the domestic building construction business more than covered for this decline, resulting an increase in total net sales. The following two factors caused a deterioration in profitability. In the domestic civil engineering business, profitability on some large projects declined due to design changes. The profitability of overseas subsidiaries in the building construction business declined due to the relative comparison of the current fiscal year with the previous fiscal year, in which highly profitable large construction projects were completed. As a result of these and other factors, operating income was 14.4 billion yen, a decrease of 5.2billion yen (26.6%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 17.6 billion yen, a decrease of 4.7 billion yen (21.3%) year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 12.2 billion yen, a decrease of 10.4 billion yen (46.0%) year-on-year.
(2) Overview of consolidated financial position
Total assets as of June 30, 2021 increased by 24.0 billion yen (1.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year (March 31, 2021), to 2,296.6 billion yen. This was mainly due to a decrease in "Inventories for PFI and other projects" and increases in "Construction in progress" mainly due to the acquisition of commercial real estate, and in "Cash and deposits."
Total liabilities as of June 30, 2021 increased by 14.0 billion yen (1.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 1,324.7 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts" and "Short-term loans payable" which exceeded a decrease in trade payables related to construction costs, which are the sum of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded obligations." The balance of interest-bearing debt as of June 30, 2021 increased by 5.9 billion yen (2.3%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year (March 31, 2021), to 271.9 billion yen.
Total net assets as of June 30, 2021 increased by 9.9 billion yen (1.0%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 971.9 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in "Retained earnings" from the recognition of profit attributable to owners of parent.
As a result, the equity ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 40.9%, down 0.1 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Consolidated forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
The consolidated forecasts for the full year (ending March 31, 2022) have not been revised from those announced when financial results were announced on May 12, 2021.
Response to COVID-19
The Company formulated the Basic Plan of Action to Prevent the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus in May 2020, based on guidelines formulated by industry organizations. A version for construction sites, Guidelines for Actions to Prevent the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus at Construction Sites, was formulated in June 2020.
2
Based on these plans of action, we are working to maintain business activities and achieve results on par with pre-COVID-19 levels, as we take steps to establish office and work environments that avoid the three crowded conditions of "close contacts, crowded places and closed spaces" and other steps to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infections and to minimize the impact when someone is infected.
As we focus on maintaining business activities overseas in countries where we do business, we are also taking necessary precautions such as temporarily repatriating employees and their families who are living overseas, in light of the status of COVID-19 spread, the state of the healthcare system, and other considerations in these countries.
The Obayashi Group will continue to place the highest priority on protecting the health and lives of and ensuring safe living conditions for all involved, and will implement additional safety measures as needed in the future as we work in earnest to respond to the demand for new construction needed in the COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 eras. Such demand includes establishment of public infrastructure and construction needed to ensure the continuity of private-sector businesses, as well as data center construction and renovation work to adapt to new lifestyles.
3
