1st Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (PDF: 796.0 KB)

    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
1st Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

08/04/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
4

1st Quarter Financial Results

(April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

August 5, 2021

Contents

1

Summary of Financial Results

1

2

Qualitative Information

2

3

Financial Highlights

4

4

Operating Results and Forecasts for Reportable Segments

7

5

Non-consolidated Orders Received, Net Sales and Projects in Process

9

6

Consolidated Financial Statements

11

7

Non-consolidated Financial Statements

16

Disclaimer: This "Financial Results" is the English version of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" released on August 5, 2021. It was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" and this document, the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" will prevail. This document includes forward-looking statements based on the information available at the time the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" were released. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to various factors. Obayashi Corporation (non-consolidated) is called the "Company" in these materials.

  • Summary of Financial Results

（１） Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Consolidated Business Results

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

436,414

5.1

14,478

(26.6)

17,648

(21.3)

12,293

(46.0)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

415,109

(7.1)

19,733

(22.3)

22,418

(20.3)

22,758

0.1

(Note) Comprehensive income : [Three Months

Ended June 30, 2021] 19,166

million yen, (26.4)% ; [Three Months Ended June 30, 2020] 26,046 million yen, 121.4%

Profit attributable to owners of

parent per Share (EPS)

Yen

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

17.13

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

31.71

Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

(BPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

As of June 30, 2021

2,296,667

971,946

40.9

1,309.65

As of March 31, 2021

2,272,628

961,979

41.0

1,297.25

(For reference) Equity (net assets less non-

controlling interests) : [As of June 30, 2021] 939,903 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2021] 931,008 million yen

（２） Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

owners of parent per

owners of parent

Share (EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Full Year

1,910,000

8.1

95,000

(22.9)

98,500

(23.5)

71,500

(27.6)

99.63

  • There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on May 12, 2021

（３） Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Non-consolidated Business Results

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit

Profit per Share

(EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

314,783

15.0

7,314

(41.1)

11,988

(34.9)

9,076

(51.6)

12.65

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

273,682

(8.9)

12,416

(35.4)

18,420

(21.9)

18,752

2.7

26.13

Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share (BPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

As of June 30, 2021

1,765,645

743,522

42.1

1,036.02

As of March 31, 2021

1,758,937

748,087

42.5

1,042.38

(Reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of June 30, 2021] 743,522 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2021] 748,087 million yen

（４） Non-consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit

Profit per Share (EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Full Year

1,365,000

(10.9)

65,000 (30.4)

72,500

(30.2)

55,000

(32.3)

76.64

  • There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on May 12, 2021

（５） Dividends

Dividend per Share

Total dividends

Dividend Payout

Dividends-Net Assets

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of 4Q

Total

paid (full year)

Ratio

Ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen in millions

FY ended Mar. 31, 2021

16.00

16.00

32.00

22,977

23.2

2.6

FY ending Mar. 31, 2022

16.00

16.00

32.00

32.1

(including Forecast)

There have been no revisions to the forecasts

previously announced on May 12,

2021

1

2 Qualitative Information

(1) Overview of consolidated business results

Consolidated net sales for the first three months of the fiscal year under review (from April 1 to June 30, 2021) were 436.4 billion yen, an increase of 21.3 billion yen (5.1%) from the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. In the overseas building construction business, the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in a decline in orders received last fiscal year for some subsidiaries and an accompanying decline in net sales. However, steady progress on multiple large construction projects in the domestic building construction business more than covered for this decline, resulting an increase in total net sales. The following two factors caused a deterioration in profitability. In the domestic civil engineering business, profitability on some large projects declined due to design changes. The profitability of overseas subsidiaries in the building construction business declined due to the relative comparison of the current fiscal year with the previous fiscal year, in which highly profitable large construction projects were completed. As a result of these and other factors, operating income was 14.4 billion yen, a decrease of 5.2billion yen (26.6%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 17.6 billion yen, a decrease of 4.7 billion yen (21.3%) year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 12.2 billion yen, a decrease of 10.4 billion yen (46.0%) year-on-year.

(2) Overview of consolidated financial position

Total assets as of June 30, 2021 increased by 24.0 billion yen (1.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year (March 31, 2021), to 2,296.6 billion yen. This was mainly due to a decrease in "Inventories for PFI and other projects" and increases in "Construction in progress" mainly due to the acquisition of commercial real estate, and in "Cash and deposits."

Total liabilities as of June 30, 2021 increased by 14.0 billion yen (1.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 1,324.7 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts" and "Short-term loans payable" which exceeded a decrease in trade payables related to construction costs, which are the sum of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded obligations." The balance of interest-bearing debt as of June 30, 2021 increased by 5.9 billion yen (2.3%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year (March 31, 2021), to 271.9 billion yen.

Total net assets as of June 30, 2021 increased by 9.9 billion yen (1.0%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 971.9 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in "Retained earnings" from the recognition of profit attributable to owners of parent.

As a result, the equity ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 40.9%, down 0.1 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

  1. Consolidated forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

The consolidated forecasts for the full year (ending March 31, 2022) have not been revised from those announced when financial results were announced on May 12, 2021.

  1. Response to COVID-19

The Company formulated the Basic Plan of Action to Prevent the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus in May 2020, based on guidelines formulated by industry organizations. A version for construction sites, Guidelines for Actions to Prevent the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus at Construction Sites, was formulated in June 2020.

2

Based on these plans of action, we are working to maintain business activities and achieve results on par with pre-COVID-19 levels, as we take steps to establish office and work environments that avoid the three crowded conditions of "close contacts, crowded places and closed spaces" and other steps to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infections and to minimize the impact when someone is infected.

As we focus on maintaining business activities overseas in countries where we do business, we are also taking necessary precautions such as temporarily repatriating employees and their families who are living overseas, in light of the status of COVID-19 spread, the state of the healthcare system, and other considerations in these countries.

The Obayashi Group will continue to place the highest priority on protecting the health and lives of and ensuring safe living conditions for all involved, and will implement additional safety measures as needed in the future as we work in earnest to respond to the demand for new construction needed in the COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 eras. Such demand includes establishment of public infrastructure and construction needed to ensure the continuity of private-sector businesses, as well as data center construction and renovation work to adapt to new lifestyles.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
