1st Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) (PDF: 518.0 KB)

2 Qualitative Information

(1) Overview of consolidated business results

Consolidated net sales for the first three months of the fiscal year under review (from April 1 to June 30, 2022) were 413.0 billion yen, a decrease of 26 billion yen (6.0%) from the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a drop in net sales in the building construction business despite an increase in net sales in the civil engineering and real estate businesses. Meanwhile, gross profit on completed construction contracts declined, among other things, mainly due to a decrease in construction profit margins with a decline in net sales and the progress in unprofitable projects for which provision for loss on construction contracts was posted in the previous fiscal year in the domestic building construction business. As a result, operating income came to 8.4 billion yen, a decrease of 6.0 billion yen (41.7%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year, ordinary income to 12.9 billion yen, a decrease of 4.6 billion yen (26.4%), and profit attributable to owners of parent to 11.2 billion yen, a decrease of 1.0 billion yen (8.2%).

(2) Overview of consolidated financial position

Total assets as of June 30, 2022 increased by 48.7 billion yen (2.0%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year (March 31, 2022) to 2,470.8 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Cash and deposits" and property, plant and equipment including "Land" particularly as a result of the acquisition of commercial real estate, while trade receivables related to construction contracts (total of "Notes and accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary claims") declined.

Total liabilities as of June 30, 2022 increased by 37.6 billion yen (2.6%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,470.8 billion yen. This was mainly attributable to an increase in interest-bearing debt including "Bonds payable" and "Long-term loans payable," while trade payables related to construction costs (total of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded obligations") declined. The balance of interest-bearing debt increased by 79.9 billion yen (28.5%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 360.4 billion yen.

Total net assets as of June 30, 2022 increased by 11.1 billion yen (1.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1000.0 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Deferred gains (losses) on hedges" and "Foreign currency translation adjustments" resulting from the depreciation of the yen.

As a result, the equity ratio as of June 30, 2022 was 39.1%, down 0.4 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Consolidate forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Consolidated forecasts for the full year (fiscal year ending March 31, 2023) have not been revised from those announced when financial results were announced on May 12, 2022.

(4) Reduction of cross-shareholdings

The Company holds shares in its business partners for the purpose of maintaining and strengthening the business relationship with customers (hereinafter referred to as "cross- shareholdings"). In terms of the significance of holding them, it reports the loss or gain on valuation of securities to the Board of Directors on a regular basis, and verifies the medium- to long-term economic rationality by comprehensively taking into consideration profitability evaluation criteria such as capital cost and business return from maintaining and strengthening the business relationship. Shares that have been found, upon verification, to have weakened in terms of the significance of holding for business purposes are sold by the Company.

In the Medium-Term Business Plan 2022, the Company took further forward the review of the significance of having cross-shareholdings and investment efficiency and decided to sell approximately 150.0 billion yen worth of shares in total starting in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, capping its limit to 20% of consolidated net assets as early as possible by the end of March 2027 (Shares in listed and unlisted companies sold in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 16.9