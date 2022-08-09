Log in
    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:52 2022-08-09 pm EDT
935.00 JPY   -1.16%
1ST QUARTER : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
PU
1ST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS (APRIL 1, 2022 TO JUNE 30, 2022)
PU
Obayashi Gumi Receives BIM BSI Kitemark Certification Based on ISO 19650 from BSI Group Japan
AQ
1st Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) (PDF: 518.0 KB)

08/09/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
1st Quarter Financial Results

(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

August 10, 2022

Contents

1

Summary of Financial Results

1

2

Qualitative Information

2

3

Financial Highlights

4

4

Operating Results and Forecasts for Reportable Segments

7

5

Non-consolidated Orders Received, Net Sales and Projects in Process

9

6

Consolidated Financial Statements

11

7

Non-consolidated Financial Statements

15

Disclaimer: This "Financial Results" is the English version of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" released on August 10, 2022. It was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" and this document, the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" will prevail. This document includes forward-looking statements based on the information available at the time the Japanese "Kessan T anshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" were released. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to various factors. Obayashi Corporation (non-consolidated) is called the "Company" in these materials.

  • Summary of Financial Results

（１） Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated Business Results

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

410,331

(6.0)

8,434

(41.7)

12,992

(26.4)

11,279

(8.2)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

436,414

5.1

14,478

(26.6)

17,648

(21.3)

12,293

(46.0)

(Note) Comprehensive income : [Three Months Ended June 30, 2022] 23,358 million yen, 21.9% ; [Three Months Ended June 30, 2021] 19,166 million yen, (26.4%)

Profit attributable to owners of

parent per Share (EPS)

Yen

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

15.73

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

17.13

Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

(BPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

As of June 30, 2022

2,470,878

1,000,051

39.1

1,346.19

As of March 31, 2022

2,422,085

988,913

39.5

1,333.10

(For reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of June 30, 2022] 965,074 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 955,691 million yen

（２） Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

owners of parent per

owners of parent

Share (EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Full Year

2,050,000

6.6

100,000

143.6

104,000

108.6

76,000

94.2

106.01

  • There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on May 12, 2022

（３） Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Non-consolidated Business Results

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit

Profit per Share

(EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

295,089

(6.3)

3,960

(45.9)

9,965

(16.9)

10,231

12.7

14.27

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

314,783

15.0

7,314

(41.1)

11,988

(34.9)

9,076

(51.6)

12.65

Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share (BPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

As of June 30, 2022

1,864,538

741,005

39.7

1,033.63

As of March 31, 2022

1,844,400

740,713

40.2

1,033.22

(Reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of June 30, 2022] 741,005 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 740,713 million yen

（４） Non-consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit

Profit per Share

(EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Full Year

1,417,000

3.1

65,000

-

74,000

278.3

57,500

205.1

80.21

  • There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on May 12, 2022

（５） Dividends

Dividend per Share

Total dividends

Dividend Payout

Dividends-Net

Ratio

Assets Ratio

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of 4Q

Total

paid (full year)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen in millions

FY ended Mar. 31, 2022

16.00

16.00

32.00

22,977

58.7

2.4

FY ending Mar. 31, 2023

21.00

21.00

42.00

39.6

(including Forecast)

  • There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on May 12, 2022

1

2 Qualitative Information

(1) Overview of consolidated business results

Consolidated net sales for the first three months of the fiscal year under review (from April 1 to June 30, 2022) were 413.0 billion yen, a decrease of 26 billion yen (6.0%) from the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a drop in net sales in the building construction business despite an increase in net sales in the civil engineering and real estate businesses. Meanwhile, gross profit on completed construction contracts declined, among other things, mainly due to a decrease in construction profit margins with a decline in net sales and the progress in unprofitable projects for which provision for loss on construction contracts was posted in the previous fiscal year in the domestic building construction business. As a result, operating income came to 8.4 billion yen, a decrease of 6.0 billion yen (41.7%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year, ordinary income to 12.9 billion yen, a decrease of 4.6 billion yen (26.4%), and profit attributable to owners of parent to 11.2 billion yen, a decrease of 1.0 billion yen (8.2%).

(2) Overview of consolidated financial position

Total assets as of June 30, 2022 increased by 48.7 billion yen (2.0%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year (March 31, 2022) to 2,470.8 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Cash and deposits" and property, plant and equipment including "Land" particularly as a result of the acquisition of commercial real estate, while trade receivables related to construction contracts (total of "Notes and accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary claims") declined.

Total liabilities as of June 30, 2022 increased by 37.6 billion yen (2.6%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,470.8 billion yen. This was mainly attributable to an increase in interest-bearing debt including "Bonds payable" and "Long-term loans payable," while trade payables related to construction costs (total of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded obligations") declined. The balance of interest-bearing debt increased by 79.9 billion yen (28.5%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 360.4 billion yen.

Total net assets as of June 30, 2022 increased by 11.1 billion yen (1.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1000.0 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Deferred gains (losses) on hedges" and "Foreign currency translation adjustments" resulting from the depreciation of the yen.

As a result, the equity ratio as of June 30, 2022 was 39.1%, down 0.4 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Consolidate forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Consolidated forecasts for the full year (fiscal year ending March 31, 2023) have not been revised from those announced when financial results were announced on May 12, 2022.

(4) Reduction of cross-shareholdings

The Company holds shares in its business partners for the purpose of maintaining and strengthening the business relationship with customers (hereinafter referred to as "cross- shareholdings"). In terms of the significance of holding them, it reports the loss or gain on valuation of securities to the Board of Directors on a regular basis, and verifies the medium- to long-term economic rationality by comprehensively taking into consideration profitability evaluation criteria such as capital cost and business return from maintaining and strengthening the business relationship. Shares that have been found, upon verification, to have weakened in terms of the significance of holding for business purposes are sold by the Company.

In the Medium-Term Business Plan 2022, the Company took further forward the review of the significance of having cross-shareholdings and investment efficiency and decided to sell approximately 150.0 billion yen worth of shares in total starting in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, capping its limit to 20% of consolidated net assets as early as possible by the end of March 2027 (Shares in listed and unlisted companies sold in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 16.9

2

billion yen on a consolidated market value basis).

The Company, in order to make use of the proceedings from the sale of cross-shareholdings to improve its corporate value, plans to effectively utilize them for investment in fields that contribute to its continuous growth, also taking into consideration the medium- to long-term growth potential in addition to investment aimed at acquiring stable investment income.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
