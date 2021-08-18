1st Quarter : Summary of the Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Teleconference) and Main Questions and Answers (PDF: 190.0 KB)

Disclaimer:

This document is the English version of the Japanese document released on August 16, 2021. It was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese document and the English document, the Japanese document will prevail. This document includes forward-looking statements based on the information available at the time the Japanese and English documents were released. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to various factors. Obayashi Corporation (non-consolidated) is called the "Company" in this document.

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

1st Quarter: Summary of the Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Teleconference) and Main Questions and Answers

Date/Time: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Financial Results for the First Quarter and Full-Year Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

An explanation was provided, based on 1st Quarter Financial Results (April 1 to June 30, 2021). Main Questions and Answers Regarding Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 Financial results for the first quarter showed a decline in the profit margin in the domestic civil engineering business. This resulted from a decrease in the contract scope of large projects due to design changes which necessitated a downward adjustment in net sales

and profit posted in the previous fiscal year in accordance with the criteria for progress on construction. Where other results in line with the plan?

Results were generally in line with the plan in the first quarter, with the exception of the decline in the gross profit margin on completed construction. This adjustment was a one- off event that will not affect profit level in the second quarter and beyond. The impact of this factor on the full-year forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 will also be minor.

You explained that design changes pushed down the gross profit margin on completed construction in the domestic civil engineering business. Did this occur on one or two

specific projects? Also, were the design changes made at the customer's request, or were they made by the contractor due to problems in the construction management process?

Design changes were requested by customers on some projects.