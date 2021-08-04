1st Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (PDF: 169.3 KB)
08/04/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
1st Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results
(April 1 to June 30, 2021)
August 5, 2021
Contents
page
1
Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)
1
2
Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)
3
3
Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)
3
4
Construction Orders Received by Purpose (Non-consolidated)
4
This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the former will prevail.
1 Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)
(1) Construction Orders Received by Sectors
Apr.- Jun. 2019
Apr.- Jun. 2020
Apr.- Jun. 2021
YoY Change (2020 to 2021)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Central government
846
5.5%
1,395
92.4%
1,337
18.3%
(58)
(4.2%)
Domestic public
Local government and other
14,446
94.5
115
7.6
5,986
81.7
5,871
－
Subtotal
15,292
100
1,511
100
7,324
100
5,813
384.7
Manufacturer
96,409
44.8
46,415
46.8
28,093
13.8
(18,321)
( 39.5)
Building
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
＊
118,625
55.2
52,794
53.2
175,654
86.2
122,860
232.7
Subtotal
215,035
100
99,209
100
203,748
100
104,538
105.4
Domestic total
230,328
96.3
100,721
98.5
211,073
99.9
110,352
109.6
Overseas
8,911
3.7
1,503
1.5
295
0.1
(1,208)
(80.3)
Building Construction total
239,239
100
102,224
100
211,369
100
109,144
106.8
Central government
5,871
98.9
25,267
74.7
61,279
87.6
36,012
142.5
Domestic public
Local government and other
63
1.1
8,570
25.3
8,680
12.4
109
1.3
Subtotal
5,935
100
33,838
100
69,960
100
36,122
106.8
Manufacturer
1,801
35.6
2,470
20.8
2,244
7.4
(226)
(9.2)
Civil
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
3,255
64.4
9,431
79.2
27,901
92.6
18,469
195.8
Subtotal
5,057
100
11,902
100
30,146
100
18,243
153.3
Domestic total
10,992
73.2
45,740
99.2
100,106
99.8
54,365
118.9
Overseas
4,024
26.8
349
0.8
179
0.2
(170)
(48.7)
Civil Engineering total
15,016
100
46,090
100
100,285
100
54,195
117.6
Central government
6,717
31.6
26,663
75.4
62,617
81.0
35,954
134.8
Domestic public
Local government and other
14,510
68.4
8,685
24.6
14,667
19.0
5,981
68.9
Subtotal
21,228
100
35,349
100
77,285
100
41,935
118.6
Manufacturer
98,210
44.6
48,886
44.0
30,338
13.0
(18,547)
(37.9)
Total
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
121,881
55.4
62,225
56.0
203,555
87.0
141,330
227.1
Subtotal
220,092
100
111,112
100
233,894
100
122,782
110.5
Domestic total
241,320
94.9
146,461
98.8
311,179
99.8
164,718
112.5
Overseas
12,935
5.1
1,853
1.2
475
0.2
(1,378)
(74.4)
Construction Business total
254,256
100
148,315
100
311,654
100
163,339
110.1
See page 2 for the breakdown of contracts from domestic private sector.
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2021
Amount
% of Total
30,264
44.2%
38,230
55.8
68,495
100
296,928
27.1
796,739
72.9
1,093,668
100
1,162,163
99.8
1,922
0.2
1,164,086
100
193,241
87.1
28,652
12.9
221,893
100
12,362
10.7
102,678
89.3
115,040
100
336,934
97.6
8,140
2.4
345,074
100
223,506
77.0
66,882
23.0
290,388
100
309,291
25.6
899,418
74.4
1,208,709
100
1,499,097
99.3
10,063
0.7
1,509,161
100
1
(2) Building Construction Orders Received from Domestic Private Sector
Apr.- Jun. 2019
Apr.- Jun. 2020
Apr.- Jun. 2021
YoY Change (2020 to 2021)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Manufacturer
Textile
951
0.4%
1,765
1.8%
536
0.3%
(1,229)
(69.6%)
Chemical
15,298
7.1
13,233
13.3
11,062
5.4
(2,171)
(16.4)
Steel
2,514
1.2
1,049
1.1
307
0.2
(741)
(70.7)
Electric machinery
22,058
10.3
6,363
6.4
6,444
3.2
80
1.3
Transportation machinery
12,575
5.8
7,108
7.2
4,176
2.0
(2,931)
(41.2)
Other machinery
11,795
5.5
8,839
8.9
2,206
1.1
(6,632)
(75.0)
Food
4,105
1.9
5,237
5.3
685
0.3
(4,551)
(86.9)
Other
27,109
12.6
2,817
2.8
2,674
1.3
(142)
(5.1)
Subtotal
96,409
44.8
46,415
46.8
28,093
13.8
(18,321)
(39.5)
Non-Manufacturer
Agriculture and fishery
－
－
0
0.0
0
0.0
0
993.3
Mining and construction
371
0.2
506
0.5
17,763
8.7
17,256
－
Electric and gas
2,146
1.0
176
0.2
1,758
0.9
1,582
897.7
Transport
21,020
9.8
3,076
3.1
61,387
30.1
58,310
－
Information and communication
21,584
10.0
12,623
12.7
14,631
7.2
2,008
15.9
Commerce
827
0.4
704
0.7
5,159
2.5
4,455
632.6
Finance and insurance
7,171
3.3
6,632
6.7
4,627
2.3
(2,005)
(30.2)
Real estate
25,859
12.0
3,018
3.0
48,152
23.6
45,133
－
Service
39,094
18.2
23,414
23.6
21,288
10.5
(2,125)
(9.1)
Other
549
0.3
2,642
2.7
886
0.4
(1,756)
(66.5)
Subtotal
118,625
55.2
52,794
53.2
175,654
86.2
122,860
232.7
Total
215,035
100
99,209
100
203,748
100
104,538
105.4
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2021
Amount
% of Total
5,358 0.5%
65,210 6.0
4,165 0.4
73,721 6.7
15,477 1.4
96,091 8.8
17,792 1.6
19,111 1.7
296,928 27.1
29 0.0
105,351 9.6
15,961 1.5
153,504 14.0
56,712 5.2
27,054 2.5
37,949 3.5
219,657 20.1
177,113 16.2
3,405 0.3
796,739 72.9
1,093,668 100
2
2 Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)
Apr.- Jun. 2019
Apr.- Jun. 2020
Apr.- Jun. 2021
YoY Change (2020 to 2021)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Kanto region
134,195
52.8%
55,203
37.3%
109,386
35.1%
54,183
98.2%
Domestic
Kansai region
25,341
10.0
15,740
10.6
78,814
25.3
63,073
400.7
Others
81,783
32.1
75,518
50.9
122,978
39.4
47,460
62.8
Subtotal
241,320
94.9
146,461
98.8
311,179
99.8
164,718
112.5
North America
78
0.0
346
0.2
55
0.0
(290)
(83.9)
Overseas
Asia
3,925
1.6
20
0.0
180
0.1
160
780.7
Others
8,931
3.5
1,486
1.0
238
0.1
(1,247)
(83.9)
Subtotal
12,935
5.1
1,853
1.2
475
0.2
(1,378)
(74.4)
Total
254,256
100
148,315
100
311,654
100
163,339
110.1
3 Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)
Apr.- Jun. 2019
Apr.- Jun. 2020
Apr.- Jun. 2021
YoY Change (2020 to 2021)
Amount
% of Total*
Amount
% of Total*
Amount
% of Total*
Amount
% Change
Total of orders received
37,247
16.2 %
25,003
24.8 %
50,147
23.8 %
25,144
100.6 %
Note: "% of Total" shows the ratio of orders received for renovation projects to total orders received for Domestic Building Construction.
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2021
Amount % of Total
598,006 39.6%
423,148 28.0
477,943 31.7
1,499,097 99.3
7,995 0.6
282 0.0
1,785 0.1
10,063 0.7
1,509,161 100
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2021
Amount
% of Total*
181,973 15.7 %
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Obayashi Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:25:10 UTC.