  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Obayashi Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1st Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (PDF: 169.3 KB)

08/04/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
1st Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results

(April 1 to June 30, 2021)

August 5, 2021

Contents

page

1

Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)

1

2

Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)

3

3

Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)

3

4

Construction Orders Received by Purpose (Non-consolidated)

4

This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the former will prevail.

1 Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)

(1) Construction Orders Received by Sectors

Apr.- Jun. 2019

Apr.- Jun. 2020

Apr.- Jun. 2021

YoY Change (2020 to 2021)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Central government

846

5.5%

1,395

92.4%

1,337

18.3%

(58)

(4.2%)

Domestic public

Local government and other

14,446

94.5

115

7.6

5,986

81.7

5,871

Subtotal

15,292

100

1,511

100

7,324

100

5,813

384.7

Manufacturer

96,409

44.8

46,415

46.8

28,093

13.8

(18,321)

( 39.5)

Building

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

118,625

55.2

52,794

53.2

175,654

86.2

122,860

232.7

Subtotal

215,035

100

99,209

100

203,748

100

104,538

105.4

Domestic total

230,328

96.3

100,721

98.5

211,073

99.9

110,352

109.6

Overseas

8,911

3.7

1,503

1.5

295

0.1

(1,208)

(80.3)

Building Construction total

239,239

100

102,224

100

211,369

100

109,144

106.8

Central government

5,871

98.9

25,267

74.7

61,279

87.6

36,012

142.5

Domestic public

Local government and other

63

1.1

8,570

25.3

8,680

12.4

109

1.3

Subtotal

5,935

100

33,838

100

69,960

100

36,122

106.8

Manufacturer

1,801

35.6

2,470

20.8

2,244

7.4

(226)

(9.2)

Civil

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

3,255

64.4

9,431

79.2

27,901

92.6

18,469

195.8

Subtotal

5,057

100

11,902

100

30,146

100

18,243

153.3

Domestic total

10,992

73.2

45,740

99.2

100,106

99.8

54,365

118.9

Overseas

4,024

26.8

349

0.8

179

0.2

(170)

(48.7)

Civil Engineering total

15,016

100

46,090

100

100,285

100

54,195

117.6

Central government

6,717

31.6

26,663

75.4

62,617

81.0

35,954

134.8

Domestic public

Local government and other

14,510

68.4

8,685

24.6

14,667

19.0

5,981

68.9

Subtotal

21,228

100

35,349

100

77,285

100

41,935

118.6

Manufacturer

98,210

44.6

48,886

44.0

30,338

13.0

(18,547)

(37.9)

Total

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

121,881

55.4

62,225

56.0

203,555

87.0

141,330

227.1

Subtotal

220,092

100

111,112

100

233,894

100

122,782

110.5

Domestic total

241,320

94.9

146,461

98.8

311,179

99.8

164,718

112.5

Overseas

12,935

5.1

1,853

1.2

475

0.2

(1,378)

(74.4)

Construction Business total

254,256

100

148,315

100

311,654

100

163,339

110.1

  • See page 2 for the breakdown of contracts from domestic private sector.

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2021

Amount

% of Total

30,264

44.2%

38,230

55.8

68,495

100

296,928

27.1

796,739

72.9

1,093,668

100

1,162,163

99.8

1,922

0.2

1,164,086

100

193,241

87.1

28,652

12.9

221,893

100

12,362

10.7

102,678

89.3

115,040

100

336,934

97.6

8,140

2.4

345,074

100

223,506

77.0

66,882

23.0

290,388

100

309,291

25.6

899,418

74.4

1,208,709

100

1,499,097

99.3

10,063

0.7

1,509,161

100

1

(2) Building Construction Orders Received from Domestic Private Sector

Apr.- Jun. 2019

Apr.- Jun. 2020

Apr.- Jun. 2021

YoY Change (2020 to 2021)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Manufacturer

Textile

951

0.4%

1,765

1.8%

536

0.3%

(1,229)

(69.6%)

Chemical

15,298

7.1

13,233

13.3

11,062

5.4

(2,171)

(16.4)

Steel

2,514

1.2

1,049

1.1

307

0.2

(741)

(70.7)

Electric machinery

22,058

10.3

6,363

6.4

6,444

3.2

80

1.3

Transportation machinery

12,575

5.8

7,108

7.2

4,176

2.0

(2,931)

(41.2)

Other machinery

11,795

5.5

8,839

8.9

2,206

1.1

(6,632)

(75.0)

Food

4,105

1.9

5,237

5.3

685

0.3

(4,551)

(86.9)

Other

27,109

12.6

2,817

2.8

2,674

1.3

(142)

(5.1)

Subtotal

96,409

44.8

46,415

46.8

28,093

13.8

(18,321)

(39.5)

Non-Manufacturer

Agriculture and fishery

0

0.0

0

0.0

0

993.3

Mining and construction

371

0.2

506

0.5

17,763

8.7

17,256

Electric and gas

2,146

1.0

176

0.2

1,758

0.9

1,582

897.7

Transport

21,020

9.8

3,076

3.1

61,387

30.1

58,310

Information and communication

21,584

10.0

12,623

12.7

14,631

7.2

2,008

15.9

Commerce

827

0.4

704

0.7

5,159

2.5

4,455

632.6

Finance and insurance

7,171

3.3

6,632

6.7

4,627

2.3

(2,005)

(30.2)

Real estate

25,859

12.0

3,018

3.0

48,152

23.6

45,133

Service

39,094

18.2

23,414

23.6

21,288

10.5

(2,125)

(9.1)

Other

549

0.3

2,642

2.7

886

0.4

(1,756)

(66.5)

Subtotal

118,625

55.2

52,794

53.2

175,654

86.2

122,860

232.7

Total

215,035

100

99,209

100

203,748

100

104,538

105.4

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2021

Amount

% of Total

5,358 0.5%

65,210 6.0

4,165 0.4

73,721 6.7

15,477 1.4

96,091 8.8

17,792 1.6

19,111 1.7

296,928 27.1

29 0.0

105,351 9.6

15,961 1.5

153,504 14.0

56,712 5.2

27,054 2.5

37,949 3.5

219,657 20.1

177,113 16.2

3,405 0.3

796,739 72.9

1,093,668 100

2

2 Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)

Apr.- Jun. 2019

Apr.- Jun. 2020

Apr.- Jun. 2021

YoY Change (2020 to 2021)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Kanto region

134,195

52.8%

55,203

37.3%

109,386

35.1%

54,183

98.2%

Domestic

Kansai region

25,341

10.0

15,740

10.6

78,814

25.3

63,073

400.7

Others

81,783

32.1

75,518

50.9

122,978

39.4

47,460

62.8

Subtotal

241,320

94.9

146,461

98.8

311,179

99.8

164,718

112.5

North America

78

0.0

346

0.2

55

0.0

(290)

(83.9)

Overseas

Asia

3,925

1.6

20

0.0

180

0.1

160

780.7

Others

8,931

3.5

1,486

1.0

238

0.1

(1,247)

(83.9)

Subtotal

12,935

5.1

1,853

1.2

475

0.2

(1,378)

(74.4)

Total

254,256

100

148,315

100

311,654

100

163,339

110.1

3 Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)

Apr.- Jun. 2019

Apr.- Jun. 2020

Apr.- Jun. 2021

YoY Change (2020 to 2021)

Amount

% of Total*

Amount

% of Total*

Amount

% of Total*

Amount

% Change

Total of orders received

37,247

16.2 %

25,003

24.8 %

50,147

23.8 %

25,144

100.6 %

Note: "% of Total" shows the ratio of orders received for renovation projects to total orders received for Domestic Building Construction.

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2021

Amount % of Total

598,006 39.6%

423,148 28.0

477,943 31.7

1,499,097 99.3

7,995 0.6

282 0.0

1,785 0.1

10,063 0.7

1,509,161 100

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2021

Amount

% of Total*

181,973 15.7 %

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
