1st Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) (PDF: 147.0 KB)

1st Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results
(April 1 to June 30, 2022)
August 10, 2022
Contents
page
1
Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)
1
2
Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)
3
3
Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)
3
4
Construction Orders Received by Purpose (Non-consolidated)
4
1 Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)
(1) Construction Orders Received by Sectors
Apr.- Jun. 2020
Apr.- Jun. 2021
Apr.- Jun. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Central government
1,395
92.4%
1,337
18.3%
472
32.7%
(864)
(64.6%)
Domestic public
Local government and other
115
7.6
5,986
81.7
973
67.3
(5,013)
(83.7)
Subtotal
1,511
100
7,324
100
1,446
100
(5,878)
(80.3)
Manufacturer
46,415
46.8
28,093
13.8
95,254
51.2
67,160
239.1
Building
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
＊
52,794
53.2
175,654
86.2
90,907
48.8
(84,747)
(48.2)
Subtotal
99,209
100
203,748
100
186,161
100
(17,586)
(8.6)
Domestic total
100,721
98.5
211,073
99.9
187,608
90.6
(23,464)
(11.1)
Overseas
1,503
1.5
295
0.1
19,372
9.4
19,076
－
Building Construction total
102,224
100
211,369
100
206,981
100
(4,387)
(2.1)
Central government
25,267
74.7
61,279
87.6
11,629
70.3
(49,650)
(81.0)
Domestic public
Local government and other
8,570
25.3
8,680
12.4
4,903
29.7
(3,776)
(43.5)
Subtotal
33,838
100
69,960
100
16,533
100
(53,426)
(76.4)
Manufacturer
2,470
20.8
2,244
7.4
4,997
19.1
2,752
122.6
Civil
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
9,431
79.2
27,901
92.6
21,136
80.9
(6,764)
(24.2)
Subtotal
11,902
100
30,146
100
26,134
100
(4,011)
(13.3)
Domestic total
45,740
99.2
100,106
99.8
42,668
96.2
(57,438)
(57.4)
Overseas
349
0.8
179
0.2
1,666
3.8
1,487
829.7
Civil Engineering total
46,090
100
100,285
100
44,334
100
(55,951)
(55.8)
Central government
26,663
75.4
62,617
81.0
12,102
67.3
(50,514)
(80.7)
Domestic public
Local government and other
8,685
24.6
14,667
19.0
5,877
32.7
(8,790)
(59.9)
Subtotal
35,349
100
77,285
100
17,980
100
(59,305)
(76.7)
Manufacturer
48,886
44.0
30,338
13.0
100,252
47.2
69,913
230.4
Total
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
62,225
56.0
203,555
87.0
112,044
52.8
(91,511)
(45.0)
Subtotal
111,112
100
233,894
100
212,296
100
(21,598)
(9.2)
Domestic total
146,461
98.8
311,179
99.8
230,276
91.6
(80,903)
(26.0)
Overseas
1,853
1.2
475
0.2
21,039
8.4
20,564
－
Construction Business total
148,315
100
311,654
100
251,315
100
(60,339)
(19.4)
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total
20,556 35.5%
37,351 64.5
57,907 100
232,877 20.6
895,718 79.4
1,128,595 100
1,186,503 99.9
1,375 0.1
1,187,879 100
179,253 89.4
21,296 10.6
200,550 100
15,255 12.6
105,505 87.4
120,761 100
321,311 99.4
2,099 0.6
323,410 100
199,810 77.3
58,647 22.7
258,457 100
248,133 19.9
1,001,223 80.1
1,249,357 100
1,507,815 99.8
3,474 0.2
1,511,289 100
1
(2) Building Construction Orders Received from Domestic Private Sector
Apr.- Jun. 2020
Apr.- Jun. 2021
Apr.- Jun. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Manufacturer
Textile
1,765
1.8%
536
0.3%
6,168
3.3%
5,632
－%
Chemical
13,233
13.3
11,062
5.4
16,735
9.0
5,673
51.3
Steel
1,049
1.1
307
0.2
1,436
0.8
1,129
367.2
Electric machinery
6,363
6.4
6,444
3.2
23,528
12.7
17,084
265.1
Transportation machinery
7,108
7.2
4,176
2.0
749
0.4
(3,427)
(82.1)
Other machinery
8,839
8.9
2,206
1.1
39,980
21.5
37,774
－
Food
5,237
5.3
685
0.3
2,118
1.1
1,432
208.9
Other
2,817
2.8
2,674
1.3
4,535
2.4
1,860
69.6
Subtotal
46,415
46.8
28,093
13.8
95,254
51.2
67,160
239.1
Non-Manufacturer
Agriculture and fishery
0
0.0
0
0.0
2
0.0
1
168.3
Mining and construction
506
0.5
17,763
8.7
18,483
9.9
719
4.1
Electric and gas
176
0.2
1,758
0.9
2,216
1.2
458
26.1
Transport
3,076
3.1
61,387
30.1
5,921
3.2
(55,466)
(90.4)
Information and communication
12,623
12.7
14,631
7.2
4,804
2.6
(9,826)
(67.2)
Commerce
704
0.7
5,159
2.5
1,222
0.6
(3,937)
(76.3)
Finance and insurance
6,632
6.7
4,627
2.3
11,795
6.3
7,168
154.9
Real estate
3,018
3.0
48,152
23.6
28,658
15.4
(19,493)
(40.5)
Service
23,414
23.6
21,288
10.5
13,739
7.4
(7,549)
(35.5)
Other
2,642
2.7
886
0.4
4,064
2.2
3,177
358.6
Subtotal
52,794
53.2
175,654
86.2
90,907
48.8
(84,747)
(48.2)
Total
99,209
100
203,748
100
186,161
100
(17,586)
(8.6)
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total
8,605 0.7%
40,265 3.6
2,611 0.2
35,700 3.2
19,401 1.7
67,857 6.0
6,709 0.6
51,726 4.6
232,877 20.6
0 0.0
29,609 2.6
7,733 0.7
325,561 28.9
28,459 2.5
21,734 1.9
39,098 3.5
126,406 11.2
312,282 27.7
4,831 0.4
895,718 79.4
1,128,595 100
2
2 Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)
Apr.- Jun. 2020
Apr.- Jun. 2021
Apr.- Jun. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Kanto region
55,203
37.3%
109,386
35.1%
83,165
33.1%
(26,220)
(24.0)%
Domestic
Kansai region
15,740
10.6
78,814
25.3
37,584
14.9
(41,229)
(52.3)
Others
75,518
50.9
122,978
39.4
109,526
43.6
(13,452)
(10.9)
Subtotal
146,461
98.8
311,179
99.8
230,276
91.6
(80,903)
(26.0)
North America
346
0.2
55
0.0
1,046
0.4
990
－
Overseas
Asia
20
0.0
180
0.1
832
0.4
652
361.0
Others
1,486
1.0
238
0.1
19,160
7.6
18,921
－
Subtotal
1,853
1.2
475
0.2
21,039
8.4
20,564
－
Total
148,315
100
311,654
100
251,315
100
(60,339)
(19.4)
3 Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)
Apr.- Jun. 2020
Apr.- Jun. 2021
Apr.- Jun. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total*
Amount
% of Total*
Amount
% of Total*
Amount
% Change
Total of orders received
25,003
24.8 %
50,147
23.8 %
36,475
19.4 %
(13,672 )
(27.3)%
Note: "% of Total" shows the ratio of orders received for renovation projects to total orders received for Domestic Building Construction.
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total
696,507
46.1%
385,744
25.5
425,562
28.2
1,507,815
99.8
1,249
0.1
1,185
0.1
1,040
0.0
3,474
0.2
1,511,289
100
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total*
167,789 14.1 %
3
