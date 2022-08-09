Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Obayashi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:52 2022-08-09 pm EDT
935.00 JPY   -1.16%
08/091ST QUARTER : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) (PDF: 147.0 KB)
PU
08/091ST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS (APRIL 1, 2022 TO JUNE 30, 2022) (PDF : 518.0 kb)
PU
08/09Obayashi Gumi Receives BIM BSI Kitemark Certification Based on ISO 19650 from BSI Group Japan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1st Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) (PDF: 147.0 KB)

08/09/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1st Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results

(April 1 to June 30, 2022)

August 10, 2022

Contents

page

1

Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)

1

2

Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)

3

3

Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)

3

4

Construction Orders Received by Purpose (Non-consolidated)

4

This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the former will prevail.

1 Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)

(1) Construction Orders Received by Sectors

Apr.- Jun. 2020

Apr.- Jun. 2021

Apr.- Jun. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Central government

1,395

92.4%

1,337

18.3%

472

32.7%

(864)

(64.6%)

Domestic public

Local government and other

115

7.6

5,986

81.7

973

67.3

(5,013)

(83.7)

Subtotal

1,511

100

7,324

100

1,446

100

(5,878)

(80.3)

Manufacturer

46,415

46.8

28,093

13.8

95,254

51.2

67,160

239.1

Building

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

52,794

53.2

175,654

86.2

90,907

48.8

(84,747)

(48.2)

Subtotal

99,209

100

203,748

100

186,161

100

(17,586)

(8.6)

Domestic total

100,721

98.5

211,073

99.9

187,608

90.6

(23,464)

(11.1)

Overseas

1,503

1.5

295

0.1

19,372

9.4

19,076

Building Construction total

102,224

100

211,369

100

206,981

100

(4,387)

(2.1)

Central government

25,267

74.7

61,279

87.6

11,629

70.3

(49,650)

(81.0)

Domestic public

Local government and other

8,570

25.3

8,680

12.4

4,903

29.7

(3,776)

(43.5)

Subtotal

33,838

100

69,960

100

16,533

100

(53,426)

(76.4)

Manufacturer

2,470

20.8

2,244

7.4

4,997

19.1

2,752

122.6

Civil

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

9,431

79.2

27,901

92.6

21,136

80.9

(6,764)

(24.2)

Subtotal

11,902

100

30,146

100

26,134

100

(4,011)

(13.3)

Domestic total

45,740

99.2

100,106

99.8

42,668

96.2

(57,438)

(57.4)

Overseas

349

0.8

179

0.2

1,666

3.8

1,487

829.7

Civil Engineering total

46,090

100

100,285

100

44,334

100

(55,951)

(55.8)

Central government

26,663

75.4

62,617

81.0

12,102

67.3

(50,514)

(80.7)

Domestic public

Local government and other

8,685

24.6

14,667

19.0

5,877

32.7

(8,790)

(59.9)

Subtotal

35,349

100

77,285

100

17,980

100

(59,305)

(76.7)

Manufacturer

48,886

44.0

30,338

13.0

100,252

47.2

69,913

230.4

Total

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

62,225

56.0

203,555

87.0

112,044

52.8

(91,511)

(45.0)

Subtotal

111,112

100

233,894

100

212,296

100

(21,598)

(9.2)

Domestic total

146,461

98.8

311,179

99.8

230,276

91.6

(80,903)

(26.0)

Overseas

1,853

1.2

475

0.2

21,039

8.4

20,564

Construction Business total

148,315

100

311,654

100

251,315

100

(60,339)

(19.4)

  • See page 2 for the breakdown of contracts from domestic private sector.

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total

20,556 35.5%

37,351 64.5

57,907 100

232,877 20.6

895,718 79.4

1,128,595 100

1,186,503 99.9

1,375 0.1

1,187,879 100

179,253 89.4

21,296 10.6

200,550 100

15,255 12.6

105,505 87.4

120,761 100

321,311 99.4

2,099 0.6

323,410 100

199,810 77.3

58,647 22.7

258,457 100

248,133 19.9

1,001,223 80.1

1,249,357 100

1,507,815 99.8

3,474 0.2

1,511,289 100

1

(2) Building Construction Orders Received from Domestic Private Sector

Apr.- Jun. 2020

Apr.- Jun. 2021

Apr.- Jun. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Manufacturer

Textile

1,765

1.8%

536

0.3%

6,168

3.3%

5,632

%

Chemical

13,233

13.3

11,062

5.4

16,735

9.0

5,673

51.3

Steel

1,049

1.1

307

0.2

1,436

0.8

1,129

367.2

Electric machinery

6,363

6.4

6,444

3.2

23,528

12.7

17,084

265.1

Transportation machinery

7,108

7.2

4,176

2.0

749

0.4

(3,427)

(82.1)

Other machinery

8,839

8.9

2,206

1.1

39,980

21.5

37,774

Food

5,237

5.3

685

0.3

2,118

1.1

1,432

208.9

Other

2,817

2.8

2,674

1.3

4,535

2.4

1,860

69.6

Subtotal

46,415

46.8

28,093

13.8

95,254

51.2

67,160

239.1

Non-Manufacturer

Agriculture and fishery

0

0.0

0

0.0

2

0.0

1

168.3

Mining and construction

506

0.5

17,763

8.7

18,483

9.9

719

4.1

Electric and gas

176

0.2

1,758

0.9

2,216

1.2

458

26.1

Transport

3,076

3.1

61,387

30.1

5,921

3.2

(55,466)

(90.4)

Information and communication

12,623

12.7

14,631

7.2

4,804

2.6

(9,826)

(67.2)

Commerce

704

0.7

5,159

2.5

1,222

0.6

(3,937)

(76.3)

Finance and insurance

6,632

6.7

4,627

2.3

11,795

6.3

7,168

154.9

Real estate

3,018

3.0

48,152

23.6

28,658

15.4

(19,493)

(40.5)

Service

23,414

23.6

21,288

10.5

13,739

7.4

(7,549)

(35.5)

Other

2,642

2.7

886

0.4

4,064

2.2

3,177

358.6

Subtotal

52,794

53.2

175,654

86.2

90,907

48.8

(84,747)

(48.2)

Total

99,209

100

203,748

100

186,161

100

(17,586)

(8.6)

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total

8,605 0.7%

40,265 3.6

2,611 0.2

35,700 3.2

19,401 1.7

67,857 6.0

6,709 0.6

51,726 4.6

232,877 20.6

0 0.0

29,609 2.6

7,733 0.7

325,561 28.9

28,459 2.5

21,734 1.9

39,098 3.5

126,406 11.2

312,282 27.7

4,831 0.4

895,718 79.4

1,128,595 100

2

2 Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)

Apr.- Jun. 2020

Apr.- Jun. 2021

Apr.- Jun. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Kanto region

55,203

37.3%

109,386

35.1%

83,165

33.1%

(26,220)

(24.0)%

Domestic

Kansai region

15,740

10.6

78,814

25.3

37,584

14.9

(41,229)

(52.3)

Others

75,518

50.9

122,978

39.4

109,526

43.6

(13,452)

(10.9)

Subtotal

146,461

98.8

311,179

99.8

230,276

91.6

(80,903)

(26.0)

North America

346

0.2

55

0.0

1,046

0.4

990

Overseas

Asia

20

0.0

180

0.1

832

0.4

652

361.0

Others

1,486

1.0

238

0.1

19,160

7.6

18,921

Subtotal

1,853

1.2

475

0.2

21,039

8.4

20,564

Total

148,315

100

311,654

100

251,315

100

(60,339)

(19.4)

3 Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)

Apr.- Jun. 2020

Apr.- Jun. 2021

Apr.- Jun. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total*

Amount

% of Total*

Amount

% of Total*

Amount

% Change

Total of orders received

25,003

24.8 %

50,147

23.8 %

36,475

19.4 %

(13,672 )

(27.3)%

Note: "% of Total" shows the ratio of orders received for renovation projects to total orders received for Domestic Building Construction.

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total

696,507

46.1%

385,744

25.5

425,562

28.2

1,507,815

99.8

1,249

0.1

1,185

0.1

1,040

0.0

3,474

0.2

1,511,289

100

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total*

167,789 14.1 %

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OBAYASHI CORPORATION
08/091ST QUARTER : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) (PD..
PU
08/091ST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS (APRIL : 518.0 kb)
PU
08/09Obayashi Gumi Receives BIM BSI Kitemark Certification Based on ISO 19650 from BSI Group..
AQ
08/02Obayashi Corporation - Notice of relocation of 'Nippon Seimei Yodoyabashi Building' in ..
AQ
08/02Obayashi Group - Notice of relocation of French restaurant 'Le Pont Ciel'
AQ
08/02NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT : 179.3 kb)
PU
08/02CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Y : 509.6 kb)
PU
07/20Obayashi Corporation - Developed 'Hakarouter ' that wirelessly measures the strain of s..
AQ
07/13Obayashi Corporation - Developed an automated construction system for concrete structur..
AQ
07/08Obayashi Corporation and Sekiki Saku - Started sales of 'VRiel', an education system fo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OBAYASHI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 039 B 15 111 M 15 111 M
Net income 2023 73 746 M 546 M 546 M
Net cash 2023 20 700 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,18x
Yield 2023 4,26%
Capitalization 678 B 5 025 M 5 025 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 15 470
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Obayashi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 946,00 JPY
Average target price 932,86 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Hasuwa General Manager-Civil Engineering Office
Toshimi Sato Deputy Manager-Overseas Branch North America
Takeo Obayashi Managing Director
Naoki Kajita Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Shinichi Otake Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBAYASHI CORPORATION7.64%5 101
VINCI0.31%53 555
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.46%32 312
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.00%30 378
QUANTA SERVICES18.47%19 631
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.66%19 273