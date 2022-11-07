Advanced search
    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
957.00 JPY   +1.38%
2nd Quarter : Presentation on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

11/07/2022 | 02:52am EST
Investor Presentation

2nd Quarter :

Presentation on Financial Results (April 1 to September 30, 2022)

November 8, 2022

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

  • FY2023.3 Financial Highlights
    FY2023.3 Orders Received
    Toward "Accelerating
    Company-wide Transformation"

2

FY2023.3 Financial Highlights

Results for the

Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

3

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

  • Statements of Income

(Yen in billions)

Consolidated

Non-consolidated

FY2022.3

FY2023.3

Y o Y

FY2022.3

FY2023.3

Y o Y

Results

Results

Results

Results

Comparison

Comparison

Apr. - Sep. 2021

Apr. - Sep. 2022

Apr. - Sep. 2021

Apr. - Sep. 2022

B

B-A

C

D

D-C

Net Sales of

Building

654.5

662.0

7.5

502.6

491.3

(11.3)

Completed

Civil

195.7

200.6

4.9

137.2

135.0

(2.2)

Construction

Contracts

Total

850.2

862.7

12.4

639.9

626.4

(13.5)

Net Sales of Real Estate

48.8

61.6

12.7

10.7

23.2

12.4

Business and Other

Net Sales

899.1

924.3

25.2

650.7

649.6

(1.0)

Gross Profit on

Building

-

-

-

-

-

26.2

5.2%

37.0

7.5%

10.7

Completed

Civil

-

-

-

-

-

14.1

10.3%

21.5

16.0%

7.4

Construction

Contracts

60.7

7.1%

80.3

9.3%

19.6

40.3

6.3%

58.6

9.4%

18.2

Gross Profit on Real Estate

12.4

25.4%

19.8

32.2%

7.4

2.2

21.2%

10.3

44.5%

8.0

Business and Other

Gross Profit

73.1

8.1%

100.2

10.8%

27.0

42.6

6.6%

68.9

10.6%

26.2

Selling, General and

53.8

6.0%

58.4

6.3%

4.5

38.2

5.9%

40.8

6.3%

2.6

Administrative Expenses

Operating Income

19.2

2.1%

41.7

4.5%

22.4

4.4

0.7%

28.1

4.3%

23.6

Ordinary Income

23.1

2.6%

48.6

5.3%

25.5

10.0

1.5%

37.4

5.8%

27.4

Profit Attributable to

18.8

2.1%

38.4

4.2%

19.6

10.6

1.6%

31.6

4.9%

21.0

Owners of Parent

4

FY2023.3 Financial Highlights

Forecasts for

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
