2nd Quarter : Presentation on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

Investor Presentation
2nd Quarter :
Presentation on Financial Results (April 1 to September 30, 2022)
November 8, 2022
OBAYASHI CORPORATION
FY2023.3 Financial Highlights
② FY2023.3 Orders Received
③ Toward "Accelerating
Company-wide Transformation"
FY2023.3 Financial Highlights
Results for the
Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Yen in billions)
Consolidated
Non-consolidated
FY2022.3
FY2023.3
Y o Y
FY2022.3
FY2023.3
Y o Y
Results
Results
Results
Results
Comparison
Comparison
Apr. - Sep. 2021
Apr. - Sep. 2022
Apr. - Sep. 2021
Apr. - Sep. 2022
Ａ
B
B-A
C
D
D-C
Net Sales of
Building
654.5
662.0
7.5
502.6
491.3
(11.3)
Civil
195.7
200.6
4.9
137.2
135.0
(2.2)
Contracts
Total
850.2
862.7
12.4
639.9
626.4
(13.5)
48.8
61.6
12.7
10.7
23.2
12.4
|
899.1
924.3
25.2
650.7
649.6
(1.0)
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
26.2
5.2%
37.0
7.5%
10.7
|
Civil
|
|
|
|
|
14.1
10.3%
21.5
16.0%
7.4
|
|
|
|
40.3
6.3%
58.6
9.4%
18.2
25.4%
19.8
32.2%
7.4
|
|
|
|
|
8.1%
100.2
10.8%
27.0
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
58.4
6.3%
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
2.1%
41.7
4.5%
22.4
|
|
|
|
|
2.6%
48.6
5.3%
25.5
|
|
|
|
|
2.1%
38.4
4.2%
19.6
|
|
|
|
|
FY2023.3 Financial Highlights
Forecasts for
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
