    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
957.00 JPY   +1.38%
02:52a2nd Quarter : Presentation on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
PU
02:52aObayashi : 2nd Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
PU
02:52a2nd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2nd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

11/07/2022 | 02:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2nd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results

(April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

November 7, 2022

Contents

page

1

Construction Business by Sectors (Non-consolidated)

1

2

Construction Business by Region (Non-consolidated)

5

3

Construction Business by Purpose (Non-consolidated)

6

4

Construction Orders Received Classified by Contract Amount (Non-consolidated)

9

5

Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)

9

6

Construction Orders Received - Sole Source or Tender Bid (Non-consolidated)

9

7

Capital Expenditure

10

8

Depreciation, Research and Development Expense, and Number of Personnel

10

9

Operating Results for Reportable Segments (Consolidated)

11

10

Net Sales by Region (Consolidated)

11

11

Performance of Principal Subsidiaries

12

12

Overview of Principal Private Finance Initiative (PFI) Business Projects

14

The financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time they were produced. They do not represent a guarantee that the Company will achieve them. Actual results may differ substantially, depending on various factors.

This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese.

1 Construction Business by Sectors (Non-consolidated)

(1) Orders Received

Apr.-Sep. 2020

Apr.-Sep. 2021

Apr.-Sep. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Central government

1,630

17.5%

3,053

16.1%

4,207

26.0%

1,153

37.8%

Domestic public

Local government and other

7,682

82.5

15,875

83.9

11,954

74.0

(3,920)

(24.7)

Subtotal

9,313

100

18,928

100

16,162

100

(2,766)

(14.6)

Manufacturer

153,683

52.5

74,435

16.3

145,407

39.5

70,971

95.3

Building

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

138,896

47.5

381,612

83.7

222,933

60.5

(158,679)

(41.6)

Subtotal

292,579

100

456,048

100

368,340

100

(87,707)

(19.2)

Domestic total

301,893

99.4

474,977

99.8

384,503

95.1

(90,473)

(19.0)

Overseas

1,686

0.6

806

0.2

19,700

4.9

18,893

Building Construction total

303,579

100

475,783

100

404,203

100

(71,580)

(15.0)

Central government

65,899

84.0

101,852

92.1

34,636

70.0

(67,216)

(66.0)

Domestic public

Local government and other

12,584

16.0

8,754

7.9

14,828

30.0

6,073

69.4

Subtotal

78,483

100

110,607

100

49,464

100

(61,142)

(55.3)

Manufacturer

6,562

14.1

9,286

15.4

22,992

27.9

13,706

147.6

Civil

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

39,957

85.9

51,162

84.6

59,466

72.1

8,304

16.2

Subtotal

46,519

100

60,448

100

82,459

100

22,010

36.4

Domestic total

125,003

99.4

171,055

99.4

131,923

97.1

(39,131)

(22.9)

Overseas

741

0.6

1,113

0.6

3,906

2.9

2,792

250.9

Civil Engineering total

125,745

100

172,168

100

135,829

100

(36,338)

(21.1)

Central government

67,530

76.9

104,906

81.0

38,843

59.2

(66,062)

(63.0)

Domestic public

Local government and other

20,267

23.1

24,629

19.0

26,782

40.8

2,153

8.7

Subtotal

87,797

100

129,535

100

65,626

100

(63,909)

(49.3)

Manufacturer

160,245

47.3

83,721

16.2

168,399

37.4

84,678

101.1

Total

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

178,853

52.7

432,775

83.8

282,400

62.6

(150,374)

(34.7)

Subtotal

339,099

100

516,496

100

450,800

100

(65,696)

(12.7)

Domestic total

426,896

99.4

646,032

99.7

516,427

95.6

(129,605)

(20.1)

Overseas

2,428

0.6

1,919

0.3

23,606

4.4

21,686

Construction Business total

429,324

100

647,952

100

540,033

100

(107,918)

(16.7)

  • See page 2 for the breakdown of contracts from domestic private sector.

Yen in millions

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total

20,556 35.5%

37,351 64.5

57,907 100

232,877 20.6

895,718 79.4

1,128,595 100

1,186,503 99.9

1,375 0.1

1,187,879 100

179,253 89.4

21,296 10.6

200,550 100

15,255 12.6

105,505 87.4

120,761 100

321,311 99.4

2,099 0.6

323,410 100

199,810 77.3

58,647 22.7

258,457 100

248,133 19.9

1,001,223 80.1

1,249,357 100

1,507,815 99.8

3,474 0.2

1,511,289 100

1

  • Building Construction Orders Received from Domestic Private Sector

Apr.-Sep. 2020

Apr.-Sep. 2021

Apr.-Sep. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Manufacturer

Textile

2,938

1.0%

2,005

0.4%

12,828

3.5%

10,823

539.6%

Chemical

16,491

5.6

19,956

4.4

19,618

5.3

(338)

(1.7)

Steel

3,111

1.1

1,282

0.3

1,937

0.5

654

51.0

Electric machinery

48,193

16.5

12,329

2.7

46,051

12.5

33,721

273.5

Transportation machinery

8,290

2.8

6,509

1.4

2,124

0.6

(4,384)

(67.4)

Other machinery

63,777

21.8

27,015

5.9

47,265

12.8

20,250

75.0

Food

5,849

2.0

1,203

0.3

2,533

0.7

1,330

110.6

Other

5,029

1.7

4,132

0.9

13,047

3.6

8,914

215.7

Subtotal

153,683

52.5

74,435

16.3

145,407

39.5

70,971

95.3

Non-Manufacturer

Agriculture and fishery

0

0.0

0

0.0

4

0.0

3

473.0

Mining and construction

10,321

3.5

19,986

4.4

25,612

6.9

5,625

28.1

Electric and gas

4,463

1.5

2,489

0.5

2,113

0.6

(376)

(15.1)

Transport

10,649

3.7

66,885

99.4

13,516

3.7

(53,369)

(79.8)

Information and communication

22,807

7.8

19,571

4.3

6,256

1.7

(13,314)

(68.0)

Commerce

4,701

1.6

7,085

1.6

5,328

1.4

(1,756)

(24.8)

Finance and insurance

14,598

5.0

10,730

2.3

15,704

4.3

4,974

46.4

Real estate

28,495

9.7

71,002

15.6

108,398

29.4

37,395

52.7

Service

37,737

12.9

182,605

40.0

42,981

11.7

(139,624)

(76.5)

Other

5,121

1.8

1,254

0.3

3,016

0.8

1,761

140.4

Subtotal

138,896

47.5

381,612

83.7

222,933

60.5

(158,679)

(41.6)

Total

292,579

100

456,048

100

368,340

100

(87,707)

(19.2)

Yen in millions

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total

8,605 0.7%

40,265 3.6

2,611 0.2

35,700 3.2

19,401 1.7

67,857 6.0

6,709 0.6

51,726 4.6

232,877 20.6

0 0.0

29,609 2.6

7,733 0.7

325,561 28.9

28,459 2.5

21,734 1.9

39,098 3.5

126,406 11.2

312,282 27.7

4,831 0.4

895,718 79.4

1,128,595 100

2

(2) Net Sales

Apr.-Sep. 2020

Apr.-Sep. 2021

Apr.-Sep. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Central government

7,353

32.7%

14,799

40.5%

31,301

73.6%

16,501

111.5%

Domestic public

Local government and other

15,103

67.3

21,782

59.5

11,237

26.4

(10,544)

(48.4)

Subtotal

22,456

100

36,582

100

42,539

100

5,956

16.3

Manufacturer

150,627

36.5

152,043

32.9

117,890

26.4

(34,152)

(22.5)

Building

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

261,721

63.5

310,607

67.1

328,750

73.6

18,142

5.8

Subtotal

412,349

100

462,651

100

446,641

100

(16,009)

(3.5)

Domestic total

434,806

99.3

499,233

99.3

489,180

99.6

(10,053)

(2.0)

Overseas

3,156

0.7

3,416

0.7

2,139

0.4

(1,276)

(37.4)

Building Construction total

437,962

100

502,649

100

491,320

100

(11,329)

(2.3)

Central government

63,778

87.5

54,819

82.7

58,471

87.9

3,651

6.7

Domestic public

Local government and other

9,071

12.5

11,504

17.3

8,044

12.1

(3,460)

(30.1)

Subtotal

72,850

100

66,324

100

66,515

100

190

0.3

Manufacturer

7,210

15.0

10,867

20.4

7,515

14.8

(3,351)

(30.8)

Civil

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

40,798

85.0

42,492

79.6

43,235

85.2

743

1.7

Subtotal

48,009

100

53,360

100

50,751

100

(2,608)

(4.9)

Domestic total

120,860

93.3

119,684

87.2

117,266

86.8

(2,418)

(2.0)

Overseas

8,645

6.7

17,603

12.8

17,815

13.2

211

1.2

Civil Engineering total

129,505

100

137,288

100

135,082

100

(2,206)

(1.6)

Central government

71,131

74.6

69,619

67.7

89,772

82.3

20,152

28.9

Domestic public

Local government and other

24,175

25.4

33,287

32.3

19,281

17.7

(14,005)

(42.1)

Subtotal

95,307

100

102,906

100

109,054

100

6,147

6.0

Manufacturer

157,837

34.3

162,910

31.6

125,406

25.2

(37,504)

(23.0)

Total

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

302,520

65.7

353,100

68.4

371,986

74.8

18,885

5.3

Subtotal

460,358

100

516,011

100

497,392

100

(18,618)

(3.6)

Domestic total

555,666

97.9

618,918

96.7

606,447

96.8

(12,471)

(2.0)

Overseas

11,801

2.1

21,020

3.3

19,955

3.2

(1,064)

(5.1)

Construction Business total

567,468

100

639,938

100

626,402

100

(13,536)

(2.1)

Yen in millions

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total

36,177 42.5%

48,973 57.5

85,150 100

309,165 32.2

649,858 67.8

959,024 100

1,044,174 99.4

5,956 0.6

1,050,131 100

128,621 85.6

21,704 14.4

150,325 100

22,992 19.9

92,429 80.1

115,421 100

265,747 88.3

35,264 11.7

301,012 100

164,798 70.0

70,677 30.0

235,476 100

332,158 30.9

742,288 69.1

1,074,446 100

1,309,922 96.9

41,221 3.1

1,351,144 100

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
