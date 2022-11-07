2nd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
11/07/2022 | 02:52am EST
2nd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results
(April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
November 7, 2022
The financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time they were produced. They do not represent a guarantee that the Company will achieve them. Actual results may differ substantially, depending on various factors.
This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese.
1 Construction Business by Sectors (Non-consolidated)
(1) Orders Received
Apr.-Sep. 2020
Apr.-Sep. 2021
Apr.-Sep. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Central government
1,630
17.5%
3,053
16.1%
4,207
26.0%
1,153
37.8%
Domestic public
Local government and other
7,682
82.5
15,875
83.9
11,954
74.0
(3,920)
(24.7)
Subtotal
9,313
100
18,928
100
16,162
100
(2,766)
(14.6)
Manufacturer
153,683
52.5
74,435
16.3
145,407
39.5
70,971
95.3
Building
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
＊
138,896
47.5
381,612
83.7
222,933
60.5
(158,679)
(41.6)
Subtotal
292,579
100
456,048
100
368,340
100
(87,707)
(19.2)
Domestic total
301,893
99.4
474,977
99.8
384,503
95.1
(90,473)
(19.0)
Overseas
1,686
0.6
806
0.2
19,700
4.9
18,893
－
Building Construction total
303,579
100
475,783
100
404,203
100
(71,580)
(15.0)
Central government
65,899
84.0
101,852
92.1
34,636
70.0
(67,216)
(66.0)
Domestic public
Local government and other
12,584
16.0
8,754
7.9
14,828
30.0
6,073
69.4
Subtotal
78,483
100
110,607
100
49,464
100
(61,142)
(55.3)
Manufacturer
6,562
14.1
9,286
15.4
22,992
27.9
13,706
147.6
Civil
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
39,957
85.9
51,162
84.6
59,466
72.1
8,304
16.2
Subtotal
46,519
100
60,448
100
82,459
100
22,010
36.4
Domestic total
125,003
99.4
171,055
99.4
131,923
97.1
(39,131)
(22.9)
Overseas
741
0.6
1,113
0.6
3,906
2.9
2,792
250.9
Civil Engineering total
125,745
100
172,168
100
135,829
100
(36,338)
(21.1)
Central government
67,530
76.9
104,906
81.0
38,843
59.2
(66,062)
(63.0)
Domestic public
Local government and other
20,267
23.1
24,629
19.0
26,782
40.8
2,153
8.7
Subtotal
87,797
100
129,535
100
65,626
100
(63,909)
(49.3)
Manufacturer
160,245
47.3
83,721
16.2
168,399
37.4
84,678
101.1
Total
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
178,853
52.7
432,775
83.8
282,400
62.6
(150,374)
(34.7)
Subtotal
339,099
100
516,496
100
450,800
100
(65,696)
(12.7)
Domestic total
426,896
99.4
646,032
99.7
516,427
95.6
(129,605)
(20.1)
Overseas
2,428
0.6
1,919
0.3
23,606
4.4
21,686
－
Construction Business total
429,324
100
647,952
100
540,033
100
(107,918)
(16.7)
See page 2 for the breakdown of contracts from domestic private sector.
（Yen in millions）
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total
20,556 35.5%
37,351 64.5
57,907 100
232,877 20.6
895,718 79.4
1,128,595 100
1,186,503 99.9
1,375 0.1
1,187,879 100
179,253 89.4
21,296 10.6
200,550 100
15,255 12.6
105,505 87.4
120,761 100
321,311 99.4
2,099 0.6
323,410 100
199,810 77.3
58,647 22.7
258,457 100
248,133 19.9
1,001,223 80.1
1,249,357 100
1,507,815 99.8
3,474 0.2
1,511,289 100
1
Building Construction Orders Received from Domestic Private Sector
Apr.-Sep. 2020
Apr.-Sep. 2021
Apr.-Sep. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Manufacturer
Textile
2,938
1.0%
2,005
0.4%
12,828
3.5%
10,823
539.6%
Chemical
16,491
5.6
19,956
4.4
19,618
5.3
(338)
(1.7)
Steel
3,111
1.1
1,282
0.3
1,937
0.5
654
51.0
Electric machinery
48,193
16.5
12,329
2.7
46,051
12.5
33,721
273.5
Transportation machinery
8,290
2.8
6,509
1.4
2,124
0.6
(4,384)
(67.4)
Other machinery
63,777
21.8
27,015
5.9
47,265
12.8
20,250
75.0
Food
5,849
2.0
1,203
0.3
2,533
0.7
1,330
110.6
Other
5,029
1.7
4,132
0.9
13,047
3.6
8,914
215.7
Subtotal
153,683
52.5
74,435
16.3
145,407
39.5
70,971
95.3
Non-Manufacturer
Agriculture and fishery
0
0.0
0
0.0
4
0.0
3
473.0
Mining and construction
10,321
3.5
19,986
4.4
25,612
6.9
5,625
28.1
Electric and gas
4,463
1.5
2,489
0.5
2,113
0.6
(376)
(15.1)
Transport
10,649
3.7
66,885
99.4
13,516
3.7
(53,369)
(79.8)
Information and communication
22,807
7.8
19,571
4.3
6,256
1.7
(13,314)
(68.0)
Commerce
4,701
1.6
7,085
1.6
5,328
1.4
(1,756)
(24.8)
Finance and insurance
14,598
5.0
10,730
2.3
15,704
4.3
4,974
46.4
Real estate
28,495
9.7
71,002
15.6
108,398
29.4
37,395
52.7
Service
37,737
12.9
182,605
40.0
42,981
11.7
(139,624)
(76.5)
Other
5,121
1.8
1,254
0.3
3,016
0.8
1,761
140.4
Subtotal
138,896
47.5
381,612
83.7
222,933
60.5
(158,679)
(41.6)
Total
292,579
100
456,048
100
368,340
100
(87,707)
(19.2)
（Yen in millions）
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total
8,605 0.7%
40,265 3.6
2,611 0.2
35,700 3.2
19,401 1.7
67,857 6.0
6,709 0.6
51,726 4.6
232,877 20.6
0 0.0
29,609 2.6
7,733 0.7
325,561 28.9
28,459 2.5
21,734 1.9
39,098 3.5
126,406 11.2
312,282 27.7
4,831 0.4
895,718 79.4
1,128,595 100
2
(2) Net Sales
Apr.-Sep. 2020
Apr.-Sep. 2021
Apr.-Sep. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Central government
7,353
32.7%
14,799
40.5%
31,301
73.6%
16,501
111.5%
Domestic public
Local government and other
15,103
67.3
21,782
59.5
11,237
26.4
(10,544)
(48.4)
Subtotal
22,456
100
36,582
100
42,539
100
5,956
16.3
Manufacturer
150,627
36.5
152,043
32.9
117,890
26.4
(34,152)
(22.5)
Building
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
261,721
63.5
310,607
67.1
328,750
73.6
18,142
5.8
Subtotal
412,349
100
462,651
100
446,641
100
(16,009)
(3.5)
Domestic total
434,806
99.3
499,233
99.3
489,180
99.6
(10,053)
(2.0)
Overseas
3,156
0.7
3,416
0.7
2,139
0.4
(1,276)
(37.4)
Building Construction total
437,962
100
502,649
100
491,320
100
(11,329)
(2.3)
Central government
63,778
87.5
54,819
82.7
58,471
87.9
3,651
6.7
Domestic public
Local government and other
9,071
12.5
11,504
17.3
8,044
12.1
(3,460)
(30.1)
Subtotal
72,850
100
66,324
100
66,515
100
190
0.3
Manufacturer
7,210
15.0
10,867
20.4
7,515
14.8
(3,351)
(30.8)
Civil
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
40,798
85.0
42,492
79.6
43,235
85.2
743
1.7
Subtotal
48,009
100
53,360
100
50,751
100
(2,608)
(4.9)
Domestic total
120,860
93.3
119,684
87.2
117,266
86.8
(2,418)
(2.0)
Overseas
8,645
6.7
17,603
12.8
17,815
13.2
211
1.2
Civil Engineering total
129,505
100
137,288
100
135,082
100
(2,206)
(1.6)
Central government
71,131
74.6
69,619
67.7
89,772
82.3
20,152
28.9
Domestic public
Local government and other
24,175
25.4
33,287
32.3
19,281
17.7
(14,005)
(42.1)
Subtotal
95,307
100
102,906
100
109,054
100
6,147
6.0
Manufacturer
157,837
34.3
162,910
31.6
125,406
25.2
(37,504)
(23.0)
Total
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
302,520
65.7
353,100
68.4
371,986
74.8
18,885
5.3
Subtotal
460,358
100
516,011
100
497,392
100
(18,618)
(3.6)
Domestic total
555,666
97.9
618,918
96.7
606,447
96.8
(12,471)
(2.0)
Overseas
11,801
2.1
21,020
3.3
19,955
3.2
(1,064)
(5.1)
Construction Business total
567,468
100
639,938
100
626,402
100
(13,536)
(2.1)
（Yen in millions）
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total
36,177 42.5%
48,973 57.5
85,150 100
309,165 32.2
649,858 67.8
959,024 100
1,044,174 99.4
5,956 0.6
1,050,131 100
128,621 85.6
21,704 14.4
150,325 100
22,992 19.9
92,429 80.1
115,421 100
265,747 88.3
35,264 11.7
301,012 100
164,798 70.0
70,677 30.0
235,476 100
332,158 30.9
742,288 69.1
1,074,446 100
1,309,922 96.9
41,221 3.1
1,351,144 100
3
