Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Obayashi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:50:08 2023-02-05 pm EST
981.00 JPY   +2.40%
02/053rd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
PU
02/05Obayashi : 3rd Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
PU
01/31Japan's Marubeni starts commercial operation at Akita offshore wind farm
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3rd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

02/05/2023 | 10:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3rd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results

(April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

February 6, 2023

Contents

page

1

Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)

1

2

Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)

3

3

Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)

3

4

Construction Orders Received by Purpose (Non-consolidated)

4

The financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time they were produced. They do not represent a guarantee that the Company will achieve them. Actual results may differ substantially, depending on various factors.

This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the former will prevail.

1 Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)

(1) Construction Orders Received by Sectors

Apr.- Dec. 2020

Apr.- Dec. 2021

Apr.- Dec. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Central government

15,502

57.9%

7,829

31.2%

7,429

12.1%

(400)

(5.1%)

Domestic public

Local government and other

11,278

42.1

17,286

68.8

54,001

87.9

36,715

212.4

Subtotal

26,780

100

25,115

100

61,431

100

36,315

144.6

Manufacturer

200,899

44.0

131,998

20.7

318,373

45.0

186,375

141.2

Building

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

*

255,379

56.0

504,833

79.3

389,376

55.0

(115,456)

(22.9)

Subtotal

456,279

100

636,832

100

707,750

100

70,918

11.1

Domestic total

483,060

99.6

661,948

99.8

769,181

97.7

107,233

16.2

Overseas

1,785

0.4

1,146

0.2

18,361

2.3

17,214

Building Construction total

484,845

100

663,094

100

787,543

100

124,448

18.8

Central government

79,633

80.2

127,079

91.1

57,817

68.6

(69,262)

(54.5)

Domestic public

Local government and other

19,679

19.8

12,491

8.9

26,441

31.4

13,950

111.7

Subtotal

99,312

100

139,571

100

84,259

100

(55,312)

(39.6)

Manufacturer

8,902

12.7

11,811

14.3

30,707

29.8

18,896

160.0

Civil

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

61,050

87.3

70,533

85.7

72,329

70.2

1,795

2.5

Subtotal

69,952

100

82,345

100

103,037

100

20,692

25.1

Domestic total

169,265

99.6

221,916

99.3

187,296

78.7

(34,619)

(15.6)

Overseas

681

0.4

1,466

0.7

50,607

21.3

49,140

Civil Engineering total

169,947

100

223,383

100

237,904

100

14,521

6.5

Central government

95,135

75.4

134,909

81.9

65,246

44.8

(69,662)

(51.6)

Domestic public

Local government and other

30,957

24.6

29,777

18.1

80,443

55.2

50,665

170.1

Subtotal

126,093

100

164,687

100

145,690

100

(18,996)

(11.5)

Manufacturer

209,801

39.9

143,810

20.0

349,081

43.1

205,271

142.7

Total

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

316,430

60.1

575,366

80.0

461,706

56.9

(113,660)

(19.8)

Subtotal

526,232

100

719,177

100

810,788

100

91,610

12.7

Domestic total

652,325

99.6

883,864

99.7

956,478

93.3

72,613

8.2

Overseas

2,467

0.4

2,613

0.3

68,968

6.7

66,355

Construction Business total

654,793

100

886,478

100

1,025,447

100

138,969

15.7

*See page 2 for the breakdown of contracts from domestic private sector.

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total

20,556 35.5%

37,351 64.5

57,907 100

232,877 20.6

895,718 79.4

1,128,595 100

1,186,503 99.9

1,375 0.1

1,187,879 100

179,253 89.4

21,296 10.6

200,550 100

15,255 12.6

105,505 87.4

120,761 100

321,311 99.4

2,099 0.6

323,410 100

199,810 77.3

58,647 22.7

258,457 100

248,133 19.9

1,001,223 80.1

1,249,357 100

1,507,815 99.8

3,474 0.2

1,511,289 100

1

(2) Building Construction Orders Received from Domestic Private Sector

Apr.- Dec. 2020

Apr.- Dec. 2021

Apr.- Dec. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Manufacturer

Textile

4,173

0.9%

4,784

0.7%

18,904

2.7%

14,120

295.2%

Chemical

40,240

8.8

27,301

4.3

22,443

3.2

(4,858)

(17.8)

Steel

3,627

0.8

1,672

0.3

10,626

1.5

8,954

535.5

Electric machinery

61,484

13.5

20,417

3.2

76,511

10.8

56,094

274.7

Transportation machinery

11,609

2.5

14,536

2.3

62,094

8.8

47,557

327.2

Other machinery

66,953

14.7

49,231

7.7

88,130

12.4

38,899

79.0

Food

6,198

1.4

5,801

0.9

4,724

0.7

(1,076)

(18.6)

Other

6,610

1.4

8,253

1.3

34,938

4.9

26,684

323.3

Subtotal

200,899

44.0

131,998

20.7

318,373

45.0

186,375

141.2

Non-Manufacturer

Agriculture and fishery

17

0.0

0

0.0

4

0.0

3

480.2

Mining and construction

17,060

3.7

21,048

3.3

38,677

5.5

17,629

83.8

Electric and gas

9,035

2.0

5,690

0.9

4,326

0.6

(1,364)

(24.0)

Transport

16,710

3.7

98,933

15.5

19,240

2.7

(79,693)

(80.6)

Information and communication

38,550

8.5

23,784

3.7

40,952

5.8

17,168

72.2

Commerce

6,409

1.4

18,088

2.9

6,708

0.9

(11,379)

(62.9)

Finance and insurance

27,282

6.0

14,792

2.3

40,035

5.7

25,243

170.7

Real estate

46,298

10.1

87,413

13.7

128,890

18.2

41,476

47.4

Service

74,793

16.4

230,220

36.2

106,683

15.1

(123,536)

(53.7)

Other

19,222

4.2

4,860

0.8

3,856

0.5

(1,004)

(20.7)

Subtotal

255,379

56.0

504,833

79.3

389,376

55.0

(115,456)

(22.9)

Total

456,279

100

636,832

100

707,750

100

70,918

11.1

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total

8,605

0.7%

40,265

3.6

2,611

0.2

35,700

3.2

19,401

1.7

67,857

6.0

6,709

0.6

51,726

4.6

232,877

20.6

0

0.0

29,609

2.6

7,733

0.7

325,561

28.9

28,459

2.5

21,734

1.9

39,098

3.5

126,406

11.2

312,282

27.7

4,831

0.4

895,718

79.4

1,128,595

100

2

2 Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)

Apr.- Dec. 2020

Apr.- Dec. 2021

Apr.- Dec. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Kanto region

204,169

31.2%

357,712

40.4%

289,947

28.3%

(67,765)

(18.9)%

Domestic

Kansai region

189,750

29.0

225,402

25.4

256,476

25.0

31,073

13.8

Others

258,405

39.4

300,749

33.9

410,054

40.0

109,305

36.3

Subtotal

652,325

99.6

883,864

99.7

956,478

93.3

72,613

8.2

North America

596

0.1

1,020

0.1

661

0.0

(358)

(35.2)

Overseas

Asia

165

0.0

661

0.1

49,002

4.8

48,340

Others

1,704

0.3

930

0.1

19,304

1.9

18,373

Subtotal

2,467

0.4

2,613

0.3

68,968

6.7

66,355

Total

654,793

100

886,478

100

1,025,447

100

138,969

15.7

3 Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)

Apr.- Dec. 2020

Apr.- Dec. 2021

Apr.- Dec. 2022

YoY Change (2021 to 2022)

Amount

% of Total*

Amount

% of Total*

Amount

% of Total*

Amount

% Change

Total of orders received

109,896

22.8 %

115,309

17.4 %

105,353

13.7 %

(9,955 )

(8.6)%

Note: "% of Total" shows the ratio of orders received for renovation projects to total orders received for Domestic Building Construction.

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total

696,507

46.1%

385,744

25.5

425,562

28.2

1,507,815

99.8

1,249

0.1

1,185

0.1

1,040

0.0

3,474

0.2

1,511,289

100

(Yen in millions)

FY ended Mar. 2022

Amount

% of Total*

167,789

14.1 %

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 03:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OBAYASHI CORPORATION
02/053rd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
PU
02/05Obayashi : 3rd Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
PU
01/31Japan's Marubeni starts commercial operation at Akita offshore wind farm
RE
01/27Pasona to Develop Hotel in Awaji City, Japan for up to 14 Billion Yen
MT
01/12Obayashi : OWJJ JV Awarded Contract for the first large-scale wastewater treatment plant i..
PU
2022Obayashi : Selected for CDP Climate Change A List for the Third Year in a Row
PU
20222nd Quarter : Summary of the Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2..
PU
20222nd Quarter : Summary of the Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2..
PU
2022Obayashi : 2nd Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
PU
20222nd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 037 B 15 557 M 15 557 M
Net income 2023 74 095 M 566 M 566 M
Net cash 2023 7 200 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,27x
Yield 2023 4,44%
Capitalization 687 B 5 246 M 5 246 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 15 470
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Obayashi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 958,00 JPY
Average target price 961,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Hasuwa General Manager-Civil Engineering Office
Toshimi Sato Deputy Manager-Overseas Branch North America
Takeo Obayashi Managing Director
Naoki Kajita Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Shinichi Otake Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBAYASHI CORPORATION-4.01%5 246
VINCI12.92%61 847
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.86%37 013
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.37%33 548
QUANTA SERVICES6.97%21 782
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.36%21 723