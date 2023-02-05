3rd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
02/05/2023 | 10:30pm EST
3rd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results
(April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
February 6, 2023
Contents
page
1
Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)
1
2
Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)
3
3
Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)
3
4
Construction Orders Received by Purpose (Non-consolidated)
4
The financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time they were produced. They do not represent a guarantee that the Company will achieve them. Actual results may differ substantially, depending on various factors.
This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the former will prevail.
1 Construction Orders Received by Sectors (Non-consolidated)
(1) Construction Orders Received by Sectors
Apr.- Dec. 2020
Apr.- Dec. 2021
Apr.- Dec. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Central government
15,502
57.9%
7,829
31.2%
7,429
12.1%
(400)
(5.1%)
Domestic public
Local government and other
11,278
42.1
17,286
68.8
54,001
87.9
36,715
212.4
Subtotal
26,780
100
25,115
100
61,431
100
36,315
144.6
Manufacturer
200,899
44.0
131,998
20.7
318,373
45.0
186,375
141.2
Building
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
*
255,379
56.0
504,833
79.3
389,376
55.0
(115,456)
(22.9)
Subtotal
456,279
100
636,832
100
707,750
100
70,918
11.1
Domestic total
483,060
99.6
661,948
99.8
769,181
97.7
107,233
16.2
Overseas
1,785
0.4
1,146
0.2
18,361
2.3
17,214
－
Building Construction total
484,845
100
663,094
100
787,543
100
124,448
18.8
Central government
79,633
80.2
127,079
91.1
57,817
68.6
(69,262)
(54.5)
Domestic public
Local government and other
19,679
19.8
12,491
8.9
26,441
31.4
13,950
111.7
Subtotal
99,312
100
139,571
100
84,259
100
(55,312)
(39.6)
Manufacturer
8,902
12.7
11,811
14.3
30,707
29.8
18,896
160.0
Civil
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
61,050
87.3
70,533
85.7
72,329
70.2
1,795
2.5
Subtotal
69,952
100
82,345
100
103,037
100
20,692
25.1
Domestic total
169,265
99.6
221,916
99.3
187,296
78.7
(34,619)
(15.6)
Overseas
681
0.4
1,466
0.7
50,607
21.3
49,140
－
Civil Engineering total
169,947
100
223,383
100
237,904
100
14,521
6.5
Central government
95,135
75.4
134,909
81.9
65,246
44.8
(69,662)
(51.6)
Domestic public
Local government and other
30,957
24.6
29,777
18.1
80,443
55.2
50,665
170.1
Subtotal
126,093
100
164,687
100
145,690
100
(18,996)
(11.5)
Manufacturer
209,801
39.9
143,810
20.0
349,081
43.1
205,271
142.7
Total
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
316,430
60.1
575,366
80.0
461,706
56.9
(113,660)
(19.8)
Subtotal
526,232
100
719,177
100
810,788
100
91,610
12.7
Domestic total
652,325
99.6
883,864
99.7
956,478
93.3
72,613
8.2
Overseas
2,467
0.4
2,613
0.3
68,968
6.7
66,355
－
Construction Business total
654,793
100
886,478
100
1,025,447
100
138,969
15.7
*See page 2 for the breakdown of contracts from domestic private sector.
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total
20,556 35.5%
37,351 64.5
57,907 100
232,877 20.6
895,718 79.4
1,128,595 100
1,186,503 99.9
1,375 0.1
1,187,879 100
179,253 89.4
21,296 10.6
200,550 100
15,255 12.6
105,505 87.4
120,761 100
321,311 99.4
2,099 0.6
323,410 100
199,810 77.3
58,647 22.7
258,457 100
248,133 19.9
1,001,223 80.1
1,249,357 100
1,507,815 99.8
3,474 0.2
1,511,289 100
1
(2) Building Construction Orders Received from Domestic Private Sector
Apr.- Dec. 2020
Apr.- Dec. 2021
Apr.- Dec. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Manufacturer
Textile
4,173
0.9%
4,784
0.7%
18,904
2.7%
14,120
295.2%
Chemical
40,240
8.8
27,301
4.3
22,443
3.2
(4,858)
(17.8)
Steel
3,627
0.8
1,672
0.3
10,626
1.5
8,954
535.5
Electric machinery
61,484
13.5
20,417
3.2
76,511
10.8
56,094
274.7
Transportation machinery
11,609
2.5
14,536
2.3
62,094
8.8
47,557
327.2
Other machinery
66,953
14.7
49,231
7.7
88,130
12.4
38,899
79.0
Food
6,198
1.4
5,801
0.9
4,724
0.7
(1,076)
(18.6)
Other
6,610
1.4
8,253
1.3
34,938
4.9
26,684
323.3
Subtotal
200,899
44.0
131,998
20.7
318,373
45.0
186,375
141.2
Non-Manufacturer
Agriculture and fishery
17
0.0
0
0.0
4
0.0
3
480.2
Mining and construction
17,060
3.7
21,048
3.3
38,677
5.5
17,629
83.8
Electric and gas
9,035
2.0
5,690
0.9
4,326
0.6
(1,364)
(24.0)
Transport
16,710
3.7
98,933
15.5
19,240
2.7
(79,693)
(80.6)
Information and communication
38,550
8.5
23,784
3.7
40,952
5.8
17,168
72.2
Commerce
6,409
1.4
18,088
2.9
6,708
0.9
(11,379)
(62.9)
Finance and insurance
27,282
6.0
14,792
2.3
40,035
5.7
25,243
170.7
Real estate
46,298
10.1
87,413
13.7
128,890
18.2
41,476
47.4
Service
74,793
16.4
230,220
36.2
106,683
15.1
(123,536)
(53.7)
Other
19,222
4.2
4,860
0.8
3,856
0.5
(1,004)
(20.7)
Subtotal
255,379
56.0
504,833
79.3
389,376
55.0
(115,456)
(22.9)
Total
456,279
100
636,832
100
707,750
100
70,918
11.1
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total
8,605
0.7%
40,265
3.6
2,611
0.2
35,700
3.2
19,401
1.7
67,857
6.0
6,709
0.6
51,726
4.6
232,877
20.6
0
0.0
29,609
2.6
7,733
0.7
325,561
28.9
28,459
2.5
21,734
1.9
39,098
3.5
126,406
11.2
312,282
27.7
4,831
0.4
895,718
79.4
1,128,595
100
2
2 Construction Orders Received by Region (Non-consolidated)
Apr.- Dec. 2020
Apr.- Dec. 2021
Apr.- Dec. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Kanto region
204,169
31.2%
357,712
40.4%
289,947
28.3%
(67,765)
(18.9)%
Domestic
Kansai region
189,750
29.0
225,402
25.4
256,476
25.0
31,073
13.8
Others
258,405
39.4
300,749
33.9
410,054
40.0
109,305
36.3
Subtotal
652,325
99.6
883,864
99.7
956,478
93.3
72,613
8.2
North America
596
0.1
1,020
0.1
661
0.0
(358)
(35.2)
Overseas
Asia
165
0.0
661
0.1
49,002
4.8
48,340
－
Others
1,704
0.3
930
0.1
19,304
1.9
18,373
－
Subtotal
2,467
0.4
2,613
0.3
68,968
6.7
66,355
－
Total
654,793
100
886,478
100
1,025,447
100
138,969
15.7
3 Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)
Apr.- Dec. 2020
Apr.- Dec. 2021
Apr.- Dec. 2022
YoY Change (2021 to 2022)
Amount
% of Total*
Amount
% of Total*
Amount
% of Total*
Amount
% Change
Total of orders received
109,896
22.8 %
115,309
17.4 %
105,353
13.7 %
(9,955 )
(8.6)%
Note: "% of Total" shows the ratio of orders received for renovation projects to total orders received for Domestic Building Construction.
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total
696,507
46.1%
385,744
25.5
425,562
28.2
1,507,815
99.8
1,249
0.1
1,185
0.1
1,040
0.0
3,474
0.2
1,511,289
100
(Yen in millions)
FY ended Mar. 2022
Amount
% of Total*
167,789
14.1 %
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Obayashi Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 03:29:02 UTC.