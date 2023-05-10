4th Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
FY2022
Supplementary Data on Financial Results
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
May 11, 2023
Contents
Construction Business - Transition of Orders Received, Net Sales and Carried-forward Contracts (Non-consolidated)
2
Construction Business by Region (Non-consolidated)
3
Construction Business by Purpose (Non-consolidated)
4
Construction Orders Received Classified by Contract Amount (Non-consolidated)
5
Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)
6
Construction Orders Received - Sole Source or Tender Bid (Non-consolidated)
7
Real Estate for Lease and Other (Consolidated)
8
Capital Expenditure
9
Depreciation, Research and Development Expense, and Number of Personnel
10
Operating Results for Reportable Segments (Consolidated)
11
Net Sales by Region (Consolidated)
12
Performance of Principal Subsidiaries
13
Overview of Private Finance Initiative (PFI) Business Projects
The financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time they were produced. They do not represent a guarantee that the Company will achieve them.
Actual results may differ substantially, depending on various factors.
This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese.
1 Transition of Orders Received, Net Sales and Carried-forward Contracts (Non-consolidated)
(1) Construction Orders Received by Sectors
(Yen in millions)
FY2018 (FY ended Mar. 2019)
FY2019 (FY ended Mar. 2020)
FY2020 (FY ended Mar. 2021)
FY2021 (FY ended Mar. 2022)
FY2022 (FY ended Mar. 2023)
YoY Change (2022 to 2023)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% Change
Central government
11,502
63.0%
92,723
65.5%
30,264
44.2%
20,556
35.5%
12,436
15.4%
(8,120)
(39.5)%
Domestic public
Local government and other
6,762
37.0
48,867
34.5
38,230
55.8
37,351
64.5
68,350
84.6
30,999
83.0
Subtotal
18,264
100
141,590
100
68,495
100
57,907
100
80,786
100
22,878
39.5
Manufacturer
298,575
29.3
361,716
34.4
296,928
27.1
232,877
20.6
426,241
42.1
193,363
83.0
Building
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
*
721,899
70.7
690,148
65.6
796,739
72.9
895,718
79.4
586,074
57.9
(309,643)
(34.6)
Subtotal
1,020,474
100
1,051,865
100
1,093,668
100
1,128,595
100
1,012,315
100
(116,280)
(10.3)
Domestic total
1,038,739
99.5
1,193,456
99.0
1,162,163
99.8
1,186,503
99.9
1,093,102
98.3
(93,401)
(7.9)
Overseas
5,594
0.5
12,151
1.0
1,922
0.2
1,375
0.1
18,909
1.7
17,534
－
Building Const. total
1,044,333
100
1,205,607
100
1,164,086
100
1,187,879
100
1,112,012
100
(75,866)
(6.4)
Central government
124,673
94.2
99,003
89.9
193,241
87.1
179,253
89.4
115,039
78.3
(64,213)
(35.8)
Domestic public
Local government and other
7,679
5.8
11,132
10.1
28,652
12.9
21,296
10.6
31,875
21.7
10,578
49.7
Subtotal
132,353
100
110,135
100
221,893
100
200,550
100
146,915
100
(53,634)
(26.7)
Manufacturer
18,196
16.2
27,844
20.3
12,362
10.7
15,255
12.6
36,160
27.1
20,904
137.0
Civil
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
93,871
83.8
109,333
79.7
102,678
89.3
105,505
87.4
97,054
72.9
(8,451)
(8.0)
Subtotal
112,067
100
137,178
100
115,040
100
120,761
100
133,214
100
12,453
10.3
Domestic total
244,420
93.4
247,314
75.7
336,934
97.6
321,311
99.4
280,130
81.7
(41,181)
(12.8)
Overseas
17,198
6.6
79,513
24.3
8,140
2.4
2,099
0.6
62,845
18.3
60,745
－
Civil Eng. total
261,618
100
326,827
100
345,074
100
323,410
100
342,975
100
19,564
6.0
Central government
136,175
90.4
191,726
76.2
223,506
77.0
199,810
77.3
127,476
56.0
(72,333)
(36.2)
Domestic public
Local government and other
14,441
9.6
59,999
23.8
66,882
23.0
58,647
22.7
100,226
44.0
41,578
70.9
Subtotal
150,617
100
251,726
100
290,388
100
258,457
100
227,702
100
(30,755)
(11.9)
Manufacturer
316,771
28.0
389,561
32.8
309,291
25.6
248,133
19.9
462,401
40.4
214,268
86.4
Total
Domestic private
Non-Manufacturer
815,770
72.0
799,482
67.2
899,418
74.4
1,001,223
80.1
683,128
59.6
(318,095)
(31.8)
Subtotal
1,132,541
100
1,189,044
100
1,208,709
100
1,249,357
100
1,145,530
100
(103,826)
(8.3)
Domestic total
1,283,159
98.3
1,440,770
94.0
1,499,097
99.3
1,507,815
99.8
1,373,232
94.4
(134,582)
(8.9)
Overseas
22,792
1.7
91,664
6.0
10,063
0.7
3,474
0.2
81,754
5.6
78,280
－
Construction Business total
1,305,952
100
1,532,434
100
1,509,161
100
1,511,289
100
1,454,987
100
(56,302)
(3.7)
*See page 2 for the breakdown of orders received from domestic private sector.
Building Construction Orders Received from Domestic Private Sector