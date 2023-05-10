Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Obayashi Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:19:28 2023-05-11 am EDT
1093.00 JPY   -6.74%
4th Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

05/10/2023 | 11:24pm EDT
FY2022

Supplementary Data on Financial Results

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

May 11, 2023

Contents

page

1

Construction Business - Transition of Orders Received, Net Sales and Carried-forward Contracts (Non-consolidated)

1

2

Construction Business by Region (Non-consolidated)

5

3

Construction Business by Purpose (Non-consolidated)

6

4

Construction Orders Received Classified by Contract Amount (Non-consolidated)

9

5

Construction Orders Received of Renovation Projects (Non-consolidated)

9

6

Construction Orders Received - Sole Source or Tender Bid (Non-consolidated)

9

7

Real Estate for Lease and Other (Consolidated)

10

8

Capital Expenditure

10

9

Depreciation, Research and Development Expense, and Number of Personnel

10

10

Operating Results for Reportable Segments (Consolidated)

11

11

Net Sales by Region (Consolidated)

11

12

Performance of Principal Subsidiaries

12

13

Overview of Private Finance Initiative (PFI) Business Projects

14

The financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time they were produced. They do not represent a guarantee that the Company will achieve them.

Actual results may differ substantially, depending on various factors.

This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese.

1 Transition of Orders Received, Net Sales and Carried-forward Contracts (Non-consolidated)

(1) Construction Orders Received by Sectors

(Yen in millions)

FY2018 (FY ended Mar. 2019)

FY2019 (FY ended Mar. 2020)

FY2020 (FY ended Mar. 2021)

FY2021 (FY ended Mar. 2022)

FY2022 (FY ended Mar. 2023)

YoY Change (2022 to 2023)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Central government

11,502

63.0%

92,723

65.5%

30,264

44.2%

20,556

35.5%

12,436

15.4%

(8,120)

(39.5)%

Domestic public

Local government and other

6,762

37.0

48,867

34.5

38,230

55.8

37,351

64.5

68,350

84.6

30,999

83.0

Subtotal

18,264

100

141,590

100

68,495

100

57,907

100

80,786

100

22,878

39.5

Manufacturer

298,575

29.3

361,716

34.4

296,928

27.1

232,877

20.6

426,241

42.1

193,363

83.0

Building

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

*

721,899

70.7

690,148

65.6

796,739

72.9

895,718

79.4

586,074

57.9

(309,643)

(34.6)

Subtotal

1,020,474

100

1,051,865

100

1,093,668

100

1,128,595

100

1,012,315

100

(116,280)

(10.3)

Domestic total

1,038,739

99.5

1,193,456

99.0

1,162,163

99.8

1,186,503

99.9

1,093,102

98.3

(93,401)

(7.9)

Overseas

5,594

0.5

12,151

1.0

1,922

0.2

1,375

0.1

18,909

1.7

17,534

Building Const. total

1,044,333

100

1,205,607

100

1,164,086

100

1,187,879

100

1,112,012

100

(75,866)

(6.4)

Central government

124,673

94.2

99,003

89.9

193,241

87.1

179,253

89.4

115,039

78.3

(64,213)

(35.8)

Domestic public

Local government and other

7,679

5.8

11,132

10.1

28,652

12.9

21,296

10.6

31,875

21.7

10,578

49.7

Subtotal

132,353

100

110,135

100

221,893

100

200,550

100

146,915

100

(53,634)

(26.7)

Manufacturer

18,196

16.2

27,844

20.3

12,362

10.7

15,255

12.6

36,160

27.1

20,904

137.0

Civil

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

93,871

83.8

109,333

79.7

102,678

89.3

105,505

87.4

97,054

72.9

(8,451)

(8.0)

Subtotal

112,067

100

137,178

100

115,040

100

120,761

100

133,214

100

12,453

10.3

Domestic total

244,420

93.4

247,314

75.7

336,934

97.6

321,311

99.4

280,130

81.7

(41,181)

(12.8)

Overseas

17,198

6.6

79,513

24.3

8,140

2.4

2,099

0.6

62,845

18.3

60,745

Civil Eng. total

261,618

100

326,827

100

345,074

100

323,410

100

342,975

100

19,564

6.0

Central government

136,175

90.4

191,726

76.2

223,506

77.0

199,810

77.3

127,476

56.0

(72,333)

(36.2)

Domestic public

Local government and other

14,441

9.6

59,999

23.8

66,882

23.0

58,647

22.7

100,226

44.0

41,578

70.9

Subtotal

150,617

100

251,726

100

290,388

100

258,457

100

227,702

100

(30,755)

(11.9)

Manufacturer

316,771

28.0

389,561

32.8

309,291

25.6

248,133

19.9

462,401

40.4

214,268

86.4

Total

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

815,770

72.0

799,482

67.2

899,418

74.4

1,001,223

80.1

683,128

59.6

(318,095)

(31.8)

Subtotal

1,132,541

100

1,189,044

100

1,208,709

100

1,249,357

100

1,145,530

100

(103,826)

(8.3)

Domestic total

1,283,159

98.3

1,440,770

94.0

1,499,097

99.3

1,507,815

99.8

1,373,232

94.4

(134,582)

(8.9)

Overseas

22,792

1.7

91,664

6.0

10,063

0.7

3,474

0.2

81,754

5.6

78,280

Construction Business total

1,305,952

100

1,532,434

100

1,509,161

100

1,511,289

100

1,454,987

100

(56,302)

(3.7)

*See page 2 for the breakdown of orders received from domestic private sector.

1

Building Construction Orders Received from Domestic Private Sector

(Yen in millions)

FY2018 (FY ended Mar. 2019)

FY2019 (FY ended Mar. 2020)

FY2020 (FY ended Mar. 2021)

FY2021 (FY ended Mar. 2022)

FY2022 (FY ended Mar. 2023)

YoY Change (2022 to 2023)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Manufacturer

Textile

14,181

1.4%

7,586

0.7%

5,358

0.5%

8,605

0.7%

25,219

2.5%

16,613

193.1 %

Chemical

54,750

5.4

74,861

7.1

65,210

6.0

40,265

3.6

36,125

3.6

(4,139)

(10.3)

Steel

6,040

0.6

8,422

0.8

4,165

0.4

2,611

0.2

17,546

1.7

14,934

571.8

Electric machinery

87,644

8.6

151,215

14.4

73,721

6.7

35,700

3.2

105,874

10.5

70,174

196.6

Transportation machinery

40,389

4.0

43,955

4.2

15,477

1.4

19,401

1.7

82,959

8.2

63,558

327.6

Other machinery

55,262

5.4

21,766

2.1

96,091

8.8

67,857

6.0

92,608

9.1

24,751

36.5

Food

14,390

1.4

8,007

0.7

17,792

1.6

6,709

0.6

11,204

1.1

4,494

67.0

Other

25,915

2.5

45,901

4.4

19,111

1.7

51,726

4.6

54,702

5.4

2,975

5.8

Subtotal

298,575

29.3

361,716

34.4

296,928

27.1

232,877

20.6

426,241

42.1

193,363

83.0

Non-Manufacturer

Agriculture and fishery

16

0.0

230

0.0

29

0.0

0

0.0

4

0.0

3

480.2

Mining and construction

23,710

2.3

5,689

0.5

105,351

9.6

29,609

2.6

61,865

6.1

32,256

108.9

Electric and gas

20,968

2.0

26,376

2.5

15,961

1.5

7,733

0.7

16,170

1.6

8,436

109.1

Transport

116,251

11.4

96,783

9.2

153,504

14.0

325,561

28.9

55,424

5.5

(270,137)

(83.0)

Information and communication

67,111

6.6

51,278

4.9

56,712

5.2

28,459

2.5

42,790

4.2

14,330

50.4

Commerce

20,659

2.0

18,361

1.8

27,054

2.5

21,734

1.9

21,549

2.1

(185)

(0.9)

Finance and insurance

62,112

6.1

58,807

5.6

37,949

3.5

39,098

3.5

44,892

4.4

5,794

14.8

Real estate

138,572

13.6

143,959

13.7

219,657

20.1

126,406

11.2

185,649

18.4

59,243

46.9

Service

264,146

25.9

234,932

22.3

177,113

16.2

312,282

27.7

153,826

15.2

(158,455)

(50.7)

Other

8,349

0.8

53,729

5.1

3,405

0.3

4,831

0.4

3,900

0.4

(930)

(19.3)

Subtotal

721,899

70.7

690,148

65.6

796,739

72.9

895,718

79.4

586,074

57.9

(309,643)

(34.6)

Total

1,020,474

100

1,051,865

100

1,093,668

100

1,128,595

100

1,012,315

100

(116,280)

(10.3)

2

(2) Net Sales

(Yen in millions)

FY2018 (FY ended Mar. 2019)

FY2019 (FY ended Mar. 2020)

FY2020 (FY ended Mar. 2021)

FY2021 (FY ended Mar. 2022)

FY2022 (FY ended Mar. 2023)

YoY Change (2022 to 2023)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% Change

Central government

13,740

20.0%

28,704

37.7%

23,466

35.8%

36,177

42.5%

68,127

71.7%

31,950

88.3 %

Domestic public

Local government and other

55,051

80.0

47,476

62.3

42,014

64.2

48,973

57.5

26,834

28.3

(22,138)

(45.2)

Subtotal

68,791

100

76,180

100

65,480

100

85,150

100

94,961

100

9,811

11.5

Manufacturer

313,583

31.1

325,575

31.8

294,714

34.5

309,165

32.2

238,162

25.0

(71,003)

(23.0)

Building

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

694,023

68.9

697,759

68.2

560,185

65.5

649,858

67.8

715,464

75.0

65,605

10.1

Subtotal

1,007,606

100

1,023,334

100

854,899

100

959,024

100

953,626

100

(5,398)

(0.6)

Domestic total

1,076,398

99.2

1,099,515

98.9

920,380

99.3

1,044,174

99.4

1,048,587

99.7

4,413

0.4

Overseas

8,843

0.8

12,329

1.1

6,331

0.7

5,956

0.6

2,965

0.3

(2,991)

(50.2)

Building construction total

1,085,242

100

1,111,845

100

926,711

100

1,050,131

100

1,051,553

100

1,422

0.1

Central government

141,843

84.3

141,786

88.3

136,325

86.5

128,621

85.6

126,536

87.3

(2,085)

(1.6)

Domestic public

Local government and other

26,360

15.7

18,784

11.7

21,243

13.5

21,704

14.4

18,367

12.7

(3,336)

(15.4)

Subtotal

168,204

100

160,570

100

157,568

100

150,325

100

144,904

100

(5,421)

(3.6)

Manufacturer

17,482

17.3

16,279

16.0

14,660

13.9

22,992

19.9

20,768

17.1

(2,223)

(9.7)

Civil

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

83,693

82.7

85,319

84.0

90,456

86.1

92,429

80.1

100,564

82.9

8,135

8.8

Subtotal

101,176

100

101,599

100

105,117

100

115,421

100

121,333

100

5,911

5.1

Domestic total

269,380

92.4

262,169

93.3

262,685

92.9

265,747

88.3

266,237

89.8

489

0.2

Overseas

22,065

7.6

18,810

6.7

20,192

7.1

35,264

11.7

30,323

10.2

(4,940)

(14.0)

Civil Engineering total

291,446

100

280,979

100

282,878

100

301,012

100

296,561

100

(4,450)

(1.5)

Central government

155,583

65.6

170,490

72.0

159,791

71.6

164,798

70.0

194,664

81.2

29,865

18.1

Domestic public

Local government and other

81,411

34.4

66,260

28.0

63,257

28.4

70,677

30.0

45,201

18.8

(25,475)

(36.0)

Subtotal

236,995

100

236,751

100

223,049

100

235,476

100

239,865

100

4,389

1.9

Manufacturer

331,066

29.9

341,855

30.4

309,374

32.2

332,158

30.9

258,931

24.1

(73,227)

(22.0)

Total

Domestic private

Non-Manufacturer

777,716

70.1

783,079

69.6

650,641

67.8

742,288

69.1

816,028

75.9

73,740

9.9

Subtotal

1,108,783

100

1,124,934

100

960,016

100

1,074,446

100

1,074,959

100

513

0.0

Domestic total

1,345,779

97.8

1,361,685

97.8

1,183,066

97.8

1,309,922

96.9

1,314,825

97.5

4,903

0.4

Overseas

30,909

2.2

31,139

2.2

26,523

2.2

41,221

3.1

33,289

2.5

(7,931)

(19.2)

Construction business total

1,376,688

100

1,392,825

100

1,209,589

100

1,351,144

100

1,348,115

100

(3,028)

(0.2)

3

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 03:23:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
