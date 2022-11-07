Obayashi : 2nd Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
11/07/2022 | 02:52am EST
2nd Quarter Financial Results
(April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
November 7, 2022
Contents
1
Summary of Financial Results
1
2
Qualitative Information
2
3
Financial Highlights
5
4
Operating Results and Forecasts for Reportable Segments
8
5
Non-consolidated Orders Received, Net Sales, and Projects in Process
11
6
Main Projects
13
7
Consolidated Financial Statements
14
8
Non-consolidated Financial Statements
20
Disclaimer:
This "Financial Results" is the English version of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" released on November 7, 2022. It was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" and this document, the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" will prevail. This document includes forward-looking statements based on the information available at the time the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" were released. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to various factors. Obayashi Corporation (non-consolidated) is called the "Company" in these materials.
Summary of Financial Results
（１） Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
① Consolidated Business Results
(Percentages indicate the percentage YoY change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
924,391
2.8
41,785
116.5
48,659
110.2
38,494
103.8
Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
899,160
5.5
19,298
(64.8)
23,146
(59.5)
18,889
(59.9)
(Note) Comprehensive income : [Six Months Ended September 30, 2022] 53,307 million yen, 78.0% ; [Six Months Ended September 30, 2021] 29,943 million yen, (35.5%)
Profit Attributable to Owners of
Parent per Share (EPS)
Yen
Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
53.69
Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
26.32
②Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
(BPS)
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
％
Yen
As of September 30, 2022
2,502,407
1,029,103
39.7
1,384.19
As of March 31, 2022
2,422,085
988,913
39.5
1,333.10
(For reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of September 30, 2022] 992,390 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 955,691 million yen
（２） Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
(Percentages indicate the percentage YoY change)
Profit Attributable to
Profit Attributable to
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Owners of Parent per
Owners of Parent
Share (EPS)
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen
Full Year
2,045,000
6.4
86,000
109.5
94,000
88.6
71,000
81.5
99.03
*The forecasts previously announced on August 10, 2022 have been revised. Please see "OBAYASHI CORPORATION announces its revised financial forecasts for FY2022" (disclosed on November 7, 2022) for the latest Consolidated forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
（３） Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
① Non-consolidated Business Results
(Percentages indicate the percentage YoY change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit
Profit per Share
(EPS)
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen
Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
649,623
(0.2)
28,114
532.0
37,477
247.4
31,646
197.8
44.14
Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
650,709
12.6
4,448
(89.2)
10,009
(78.9)
10,627
(73.2)
14.81
②Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share (BPS)
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
％
Yen
As of September 30, 2022
1,854,011
755,000
40.7
1,053.08
As of March 31, 2022
1,844,400
740,713
40.2
1,033.22
(Reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of September 30, 2022] 755,000 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 740,713 million yen
（４） Non-consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
(Percentages indicate the percentage YoY change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit
Profit per Share (EPS)
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen
Full Year
1,404,000
2.2
51,000
-
62,500
219.5
53,000
181.3
73.92
The forecasts previously announced on August 10, 2022 have been revised. Please see "OBAYASHI CORPORATION announces its revised financial forecasts for FY2022" (disclosed on November 7, 2022) for the latest non-consolidated forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
（５） Dividends
Dividend per Share
Total Dividends
Dividend Payout
Dividends-Net
Ratio
Assets Ratio
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of 4Q
Total
Paid (Full Year)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen in millions
％
％
FY ended March 31, 2022
―
16.00
―
16.00
32.00
22,977
58.7
2.4
FY ending March 31, 2023
―
21.00
―
21.00
42.00
42.4
(including Forecast)
*There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on August 10, 2022.
1
2 Qualitative Information
(1) Overview of consolidated business results
During the first six months of the fiscal year under review (from April 1 to September 30, 2022), the Japanese economy showed signs of gradual recovery as economic and social activities progressively returned to normal owing to eased COVID-related restrictions. However, import prices still continue to rise due to the yen's rapid slide, and raw material prices also keep soaring mainly because of the situation in Ukraine, causing uncertainty over the future.
Orders in the domestic construction market largely remained firm for public and private construction, yet there is concern that the rising cost of raw materials may deter companies from making capital investments. The future environment for orders received can therefore not be predicted, either.
Amid these conditions, the Obayashi Group's consolidated net sales for the first six months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 amounted to 924.3 billion yen, an increase of 25.2 billion yen (2.8%) from the first six months of the previous fiscal year, due to growth in sales for the overseas construction business and real estate business. As for income/profit, a provision for loss on construction contracts for the first six months of the previous fiscal year, which was recognized for multiple large construction projects in the domestic building construction business, caused a rebound, resulting in operating income of 41.7 billion yen, an increase of 22.4 billion yen (116.5%), from the same period in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 48.6 billion yen, an increase of 25.5 billion yen (110.2%) year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 38.4 billion yen, an increase of 19.6 billion yen (103.8%) year-on-year.
The Obayashi Group consolidated performance by business segment for the first six months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 was as follows:
(Construction business)
Consolidated construction orders received decreased by 38.3 billion yen (4.3%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year to 853.2 billion yen. This resulted from the fact that orders received in the domestic construction business decreased while those received in the Company's and subsidiaries' overseas construction business increased. More specifically, orders received for domestic building construction were
401.0 billion yen; for overseas building construction, 243.2 billion yen; for domestic civil engineering, 173.1 billion yen; and for overseas civil engineering, 35.8 billion yen.
Consolidated net sales for the construction business increased by 12.4 billion yen (1.5%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year to 862.7 billion yen. This increase resulted from an increase in net sales for the overseas construction business of subsidiaries due to the depreciation of the yen, despite a decline in the Company's and subsidiaries' domestic building construction business. More specifically, net sales for domestic building construction were 492.0 billion yen; for overseas building construction, 170.0 billion yen; for domestic civil engineering, 151.9 billion yen; and for overseas civil engineering, 48.7 billion yen.
Operating income increased by 15.3 billion yen (138.7%) to 26.3 billion yen from the same period in the previous fiscal year. This increase resulted mainly from the rebound caused by the recognition of a provision for loss on construction contracts in multiple large construction projects in the Company's domestic building construction business for the first six months of the previous fiscal year.
Real estate business
In the real estate business, net sales increased by 19.8 billion yen (109.8%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year to 38.0 billion yen. This increase resulted mainly from the Company's sale of large real
2
estate. Operating income increased by 8.0 billion yen (128.5%) year-on-year to 14.3 billion yen.
Other businesses
Net sales of other businesses decreased by 7.1 billion yen (23.1%) to 23.6 billion yen from the same period in the previous fiscal year. Operating income decreased by 0.9 billion yen (46.2%) year-on-year to 1.0 billion yen. These decreases were mainly drops from the figures for the first six months of the previous fiscal year for which net sales on large PFI projects were recognized.
(Yen
in millions)
Segment
Construction business
Real
Other
Total
Domestic
Overseas
Domestic
Overseas
Total
estate
businesse
building
building
civil
civil
construction
business
s
construction
construction
engineering
engineering
business
Net sales
492,020
170,023
151,922
48,746
862,713
38,001
23,677
924,391
Operating
12,000
4,061
8,073
2,233
26,370
14,355
1,059
41,785
income
(loss)
(2) Overview of consolidated financial position
Total assets as of September 30, 2022 increased by 80.3 billion yen (3.3%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 2,502.4 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Cash and deposits" and in property, plant and equipment that include "Land," owing to the acquisition of commercial real estate, which exceeded decreases in trade receivables related to construction contracts (the sum of "Notes and accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary claims") and in "Investment securities" due to the sales of cross-shareholdings.
Total liabilities as of September 30, 2022 increased by 40.1 billion yen (2.8%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,473.3 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in interest- bearing debt that includes "Bonds payable" and "Long-term loans payable," which exceeded a decrease in trade payables related to construction costs (the sum of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded obligations"). The balance of interest-bearing debt as of September 30, 2022 increased by 69.7 billion yen (24.9%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 350.1 billion yen.
Total net assets as of September 30, 2022 increased by 40.1 billion yen (4.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 1,029.1 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in "Retained earnings" from the recognition of profit attributable to owners of parent.
As a result, the equity ratio as of September 30, 2022 was 39.7%, up 0.2 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Overview of consolidated cash flows
During the first six months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to 62.7 billion yen, primarily due to steady net cash inflow (net cash provided by operating activities amounted to 21.7 billion yen in the same period during the previous fiscal year). Net cash used in investing activities amounted to 54.1 billion yen, primarily due to the acquisition of commercial real estate (net cash used in investing activities amounted to 39.2 billion yen in the same period during the previous fiscal year). Net cash
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Obayashi Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 07:51:03 UTC.