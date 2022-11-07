Obayashi : 2nd Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

2 Qualitative Information

(1) Overview of consolidated business results

During the first six months of the fiscal year under review (from April 1 to September 30, 2022), the Japanese economy showed signs of gradual recovery as economic and social activities progressively returned to normal owing to eased COVID-related restrictions. However, import prices still continue to rise due to the yen's rapid slide, and raw material prices also keep soaring mainly because of the situation in Ukraine, causing uncertainty over the future.

Orders in the domestic construction market largely remained firm for public and private construction, yet there is concern that the rising cost of raw materials may deter companies from making capital investments. The future environment for orders received can therefore not be predicted, either.

Amid these conditions, the Obayashi Group's consolidated net sales for the first six months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 amounted to 924.3 billion yen, an increase of 25.2 billion yen (2.8%) from the first six months of the previous fiscal year, due to growth in sales for the overseas construction business and real estate business. As for income/profit, a provision for loss on construction contracts for the first six months of the previous fiscal year, which was recognized for multiple large construction projects in the domestic building construction business, caused a rebound, resulting in operating income of 41.7 billion yen, an increase of 22.4 billion yen (116.5%), from the same period in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 48.6 billion yen, an increase of 25.5 billion yen (110.2%) year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 38.4 billion yen, an increase of 19.6 billion yen (103.8%) year-on-year.

The Obayashi Group consolidated performance by business segment for the first six months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 was as follows:

(Construction business)

Consolidated construction orders received decreased by 38.3 billion yen (4.3%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year to 853.2 billion yen. This resulted from the fact that orders received in the domestic construction business decreased while those received in the Company's and subsidiaries' overseas construction business increased. More specifically, orders received for domestic building construction were

401.0 billion yen; for overseas building construction, 243.2 billion yen; for domestic civil engineering, 173.1 billion yen; and for overseas civil engineering, 35.8 billion yen.

Consolidated net sales for the construction business increased by 12.4 billion yen (1.5%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year to 862.7 billion yen. This increase resulted from an increase in net sales for the overseas construction business of subsidiaries due to the depreciation of the yen, despite a decline in the Company's and subsidiaries' domestic building construction business. More specifically, net sales for domestic building construction were 492.0 billion yen; for overseas building construction, 170.0 billion yen; for domestic civil engineering, 151.9 billion yen; and for overseas civil engineering, 48.7 billion yen.

Operating income increased by 15.3 billion yen (138.7%) to 26.3 billion yen from the same period in the previous fiscal year. This increase resulted mainly from the rebound caused by the recognition of a provision for loss on construction contracts in multiple large construction projects in the Company's domestic building construction business for the first six months of the previous fiscal year.

Real estate business

In the real estate business, net sales increased by 19.8 billion yen (109.8%) from the same period in the previous fiscal year to 38.0 billion yen. This increase resulted mainly from the Company's sale of large real