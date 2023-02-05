Obayashi : 3rd Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
3rd Quarter Financial Results
(April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
February 6, 2023
Contents
Summary of Financial Results
Qualitative Information
Financial Highlights
Operating Results and Forecasts for Reportable Segments
Non-consolidatedOrders Received, Net Sales and Projects in Process
Consolidated Financial Statements
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements
Disclaimer: This "Financial Results" is the English version of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" rel eased on February 6, 2023. It was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepanc y between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" and this document, the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" will prevail. This doc ument includes forward-looking statements based on the information available at the time the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" were rel eased. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to various factors. Obayashi Corporation (non-consolidated) is called the "Company" in these materials.
1 Summary of Financial Results
(1) Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
① Consolidated Business Results
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
1,441,095
4.7
65,713
42.5
73,032
38.5
56,550
47.4
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
1,376,141
7.8
46,105
(46.9)
52,746
(42.1)
38,372
(46.1)
(Note) Comprehensive income : [Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022] 59,757 million yen, 79.6% ; [Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021] 33,273 million yen, (59.2)%
Profit attributable to owners of
parent per Share (EPS)
Yen
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
78.88
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
53.49
②Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
(BPS)
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
％
Yen
As of December 31, 2022
2,547,990
1,019,711
38.5
1,369.97
As of March 31, 2022
2,422,085
988,913
39.5
1,333.10
(For reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of December 31, 2022] 982,195 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 955,691 million yen
(2) Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
owners of parent per
owners of parent
Share (EPS)
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen
Full Year
2,045,000
6.4
86,000
109.5
94,000
88.6
71,000
81.5
99.03
* There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on November 7, 2022
(3) Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
① Non-consolidated Business Results
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit
Profit per Share
(EPS)
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
996,530
(0.3)
43,384
71.6
53,250
58.2
44,907
69.1
62.64
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
999,668
14.8
25,284
(61.6)
33,661
(54.6)
26,556
(55.1)
37.02
②Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share (BPS)
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
％
Yen
As of December 31, 2022
1,893,601
742,296
39.2
1,035.36
As of March 31, 2022
1,844,400
740,713
40.2
1,033.22
(Reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of December 31, 2022]
742,296 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 740,713 million yen
(4) Non-consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit
Profit per Share (EPS)
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen
Full Year
1,404,000
2.2
51,000
-
62,500
219.5
53,000
181.3
73.92
There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on November 7, 2022
Dividends
Dividend per Share
Total dividends
Dividend Payout
Dividends-Net Assets
Ratio
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of 4Q
Total
paid (full year)
Ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen in millions
％
％
FY ended Mar. 31, 2022
―
16.00
―
16.00
32.00
22,977
58.7
2.4
FY ending Mar. 31, 2023
―
21.00
―
21.00
42.00
42.4
(including Forecast)
* There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on November 7, 2022
1
2. Qualitative information
Overview of consolidated business results
The Obayashi Group's consolidated net sales for the first nine months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1 to December 31, 2022) amounted to 1,441 billion yen, an increase of 64.9 billion yen (4.7％) from the first nine months of the previous fiscal year. This increase was mainly caused by an increase in sales for the construction business of overseas subsidiaries due to the effects of foreign currency translation and the sale of large real estate of the Company and its subsidiary in the real estate business. As for income/profit, a provision for loss on construction contracts, which was recorded in the previous fiscal year for multiple large construction projects in the domestic building construction business, caused a rebound, and there was sale of large real estate in the real estate business. This and other factors resulted in operating income of 65.7 billion yen, an increase of 19.6 billion yen (42.5%), from the same period in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 73.0 billion yen, an increase of 20.2 billion yen (38.5%) year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 56.5 billion yen, an increase of 18.1 billion yen (47.4%) year- on-year.
(2) Overview of consolidated financial position
Total assets as of December 31, 2022 increased by 125.9 billion yen (5.2%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,547.9 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in trade receivables related to construction contracts (the sum of "Notes and accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary claims") and also increases in "Buildings and structures" and "Land" mainly caused by the acquisition of commercial real estate. The increases exceeded a decrease in "Investment securities" due to the sale of cross-shareholdings and declines in market value.
Total liabilities as of December 31, 2022 increased by 95.1 billion yen (6.6%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,528.2 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in trade payables related to construction costs (the sum of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded obligations") and interest-bearing debt that includes "Bonds payable" and "Long-term loans payable." The balance of interest-bearing debt as of December 31, 2022 increased by 70.3 billion yen (25.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 350.7 billion yen.
Total net assets as of December 31, 2022 increased by 30.7 billion yen (3.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 1,019.7 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in "Retained earnings" from the recognition of profit attributable to owners of parent, which exceeded a decrease in "Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities."
As a result, the equity ratio as of December 31, 2022 was 38.5%, down 1.0 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Consolidated forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Consolidated forecasts for the full year (fiscal year ending March 31, 2023) were reviewed at this time and there is no revision from those announced on November 7, 2022.
2
3 Financial Highlights
(1) Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (YoY Comparison)
Consolidated
Results
Results
Change
%
April 1, 2021
April 1, 2022
Change
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Net sales of completed
%
%
13,016
13,512
495
3.8
construction contracts
Building Construction
－
－
－
－
Civil Engineering
－
－
－
－
Gross profit on completed
8.5
1,107
9.5
1,278
170
15.4
construction contracts
Building Construction
－
－
－
－
Civil Engineering
－
－
－
－
Net sales of real estate business
745
898
153
20.6
and other
Gross profit on real estate business
23.4
174
31.1
279
105
60.4
and other
Net sales
13,761
14,410
649
4.7
Gross profit
9.3
1,281
10.8
1,557
276
21.5
Selling, general and
5.9
820
6.2
900
80
9.8
administrative expenses
(Personnel expenses)
449
490
41
(Others)
371
409
38
Operating Income
3.4
461
4.6
657
196
42.5
Non-operating income
85
101
16
19.5
Non-operating expenses
18
28
9
52.1
Ordinary income
3.8
527
5.1
730
202
38.5
Extraordinary income
70
94
23
34.2
Extraordinary loss
41
14
(27)
(66.0)
Income before income taxes
4.0
555
5.6
810
254
45.7
Total income taxes
156
221
65
41.9
Profit
399
588
188
47.3
Profit attributable to non-controlling
15
22
6
44.4
interests (deduction)
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
2.8
383
3.9
565
181
47.4
(Non-consolidated: Profit)
(Yen in 100 millions)
Non-consolidated
Results
Results
Change
%
April 1, 2021
April 1, 2022
Change
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
%
%
9,852
9,679
(172)
(1.8)
7,702
7,517
(184)
(2.4)
2,150
2,161
11
0.5
8.1
801
9.8
945
143
18.0
6.9
529
8.0
601
72
13.6
12.6
271
15.9
343
71
26.4
144
285
141
97.8
22.4
32
39.9
113
81
252.3
9,996
9,965
(31)
(0.3)
8.3
833
10.6
1,059
225
27.1
5.8
580
6.2
625
44
7.7
289
306
17
291
318
27
2.5
252
4.4
433
181
71.6
93
113
20
22.2
9
14
5
62.4
3.4
336
5.3
532
195
58.2
62
91
28
45.8
36
8
(28)
(77.3)
3.6
362
6.2
615
253
69.9
96
166
69
72.2
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
2.7
265
4.5
449
183
69.1
Orders Received
Consolidated
Results
Results
Change
%
April 1, 2021
April 1, 2022
Change
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Building Construction
9,110
11,734
2,623
28.8
Domestic
6,917
7,990
1,073
15.5
Overseas
2,193
3,743
1,550
70.7
Civil Engineering
3,416
3,582
165
4.9
Domestic
2,889
2,467
(421)
(14.6)
Overseas
527
1,114
587
111.5
Construction Total
12,527
15,316
2,789
22.3
Domestic
9,806
10,458
651
6.6
Overseas
2,720
4,858
2,138
78.6
Real Estate Business and Other
493
695
202
41.0
Total Orders received
13,020
16,012
2,992
23.0
(Yen in 100 millions)
Non-consolidated
Results
Results
Change
%
April 1, 2021
April 1, 2022
Change
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
6,630
7,875
1,244
18.8
6,619
7,691
1,072
16.2
11
183
172
－
2,233
2,379
145
6.5
2,219
1,872
(346)
(15.6)
14
506
491
－
8,864
10,254
1,389
15.7
8,838
9,564
726
8.2
26
689
663
－
144
285
141
97.7
9,009
10,540
1,530
17.0
Interest-bearing Debt Balances
Consolidated
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Change
%
Change
Interest-bearing debt
1,973
2,732
759
38.5
(except nonrecourse loans)
Nonrecourse loans
830
775
(55)
(6.7)
Total Interest-bearing debt
2,804
3,507
703
25.1
(Yen in 100 millions)
Non-consolidated
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Change
%
Change
1,551
2,078
527
34.0
－
－
－
－
1,551
2,078
527
34.0
3
