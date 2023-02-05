Obayashi : 3rd Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Disclaimer: This "Financial Results" is the English version of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" rel eased on February 6, 2023. It was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepanc y between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" and this document, the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" will prevail. This doc ument includes forward-looking statements based on the information available at the time the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" were rel eased. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to various factors. Obayashi Corporation (non-consolidated) is called the "Company" in these materials.

2. Qualitative information

Overview of consolidated business results

The Obayashi Group's consolidated net sales for the first nine months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1 to December 31, 2022) amounted to 1,441 billion yen, an increase of 64.9 billion yen (4.7％) from the first nine months of the previous fiscal year. This increase was mainly caused by an increase in sales for the construction business of overseas subsidiaries due to the effects of foreign currency translation and the sale of large real estate of the Company and its subsidiary in the real estate business. As for income/profit, a provision for loss on construction contracts, which was recorded in the previous fiscal year for multiple large construction projects in the domestic building construction business, caused a rebound, and there was sale of large real estate in the real estate business. This and other factors resulted in operating income of 65.7 billion yen, an increase of 19.6 billion yen (42.5%), from the same period in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 73.0 billion yen, an increase of 20.2 billion yen (38.5%) year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 56.5 billion yen, an increase of 18.1 billion yen (47.4%) year- on-year.

(2) Overview of consolidated financial position

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 increased by 125.9 billion yen (5.2%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,547.9 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in trade receivables related to construction contracts (the sum of "Notes and accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary claims") and also increases in "Buildings and structures" and "Land" mainly caused by the acquisition of commercial real estate. The increases exceeded a decrease in "Investment securities" due to the sale of cross-shareholdings and declines in market value.

Total liabilities as of December 31, 2022 increased by 95.1 billion yen (6.6%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,528.2 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in trade payables related to construction costs (the sum of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded obligations") and interest-bearing debt that includes "Bonds payable" and "Long-term loans payable." The balance of interest-bearing debt as of December 31, 2022 increased by 70.3 billion yen (25.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 350.7 billion yen.

Total net assets as of December 31, 2022 increased by 30.7 billion yen (3.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 1,019.7 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in "Retained earnings" from the recognition of profit attributable to owners of parent, which exceeded a decrease in "Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities."

As a result, the equity ratio as of December 31, 2022 was 38.5%, down 1.0 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Consolidated forecasts for the full year (fiscal year ending March 31, 2023) were reviewed at this time and there is no revision from those announced on November 7, 2022.

