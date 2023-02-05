Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Obayashi Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:50:14 2023-02-05 pm EST
981.00 JPY   +2.40%
02/053rd Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
PU
02/05Obayashi : 3rd Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
PU
01/31Japan's Marubeni starts commercial operation at Akita offshore wind farm
RE
Obayashi : 3rd Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

02/05/2023 | 10:30pm EST
3rd Quarter Financial Results

(April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

February 6, 2023

Contents

  1. Summary of Financial Results
  2. Qualitative Information
  3. Financial Highlights
  4. Operating Results and Forecasts for Reportable Segments
  5. Non-consolidatedOrders Received, Net Sales and Projects in Process
  6. Consolidated Financial Statements
  7. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements

1

2

3

6

8

10

14

Disclaimer: This "Financial Results" is the English version of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" rel eased on February 6, 2023. It was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepanc y between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" and this document, the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" will prevail. This doc ument includes forward-looking statements based on the information available at the time the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" were rel eased. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to various factors. Obayashi Corporation (non-consolidated) is called the "Company" in these materials.

1 Summary of Financial Results

(1) Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Consolidated Business Results

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

1,441,095

4.7

65,713

42.5

73,032

38.5

56,550

47.4

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

1,376,141

7.8

46,105

(46.9)

52,746

(42.1)

38,372

(46.1)

(Note) Comprehensive income : [Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022] 59,757 million yen, 79.6% ; [Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021] 33,273 million yen, (59.2)%

Profit attributable to owners of

parent per Share (EPS)

Yen

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

78.88

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

53.49

Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

(BPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

As of December 31, 2022

2,547,990

1,019,711

38.5

1,369.97

As of March 31, 2022

2,422,085

988,913

39.5

1,333.10

(For reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of December 31, 2022] 982,195 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 955,691 million yen

(2) Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

owners of parent per

owners of parent

Share (EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Full Year

2,045,000

6.4

86,000

109.5

94,000

88.6

71,000

81.5

99.03

* There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on November 7, 2022

(3) Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Non-consolidated Business Results

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit

Profit per Share

(EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

996,530

(0.3)

43,384

71.6

53,250

58.2

44,907

69.1

62.64

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

999,668

14.8

25,284

(61.6)

33,661

(54.6)

26,556

(55.1)

37.02

Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share (BPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

As of December 31, 2022

1,893,601

742,296

39.2

1,035.36

As of March 31, 2022

1,844,400

740,713

40.2

1,033.22

(Reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of December 31, 2022]

742,296 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 740,713 million yen

(4) Non-consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit

Profit per Share (EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Full Year

1,404,000

2.2

51,000

-

62,500

219.5

53,000

181.3

73.92

  • There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on November 7, 2022
  1. Dividends

Dividend per Share

Total dividends

Dividend Payout

Dividends-Net Assets

Ratio

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of 4Q

Total

paid (full year)

Ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen in millions

FY ended Mar. 31, 2022

16.00

16.00

32.00

22,977

58.7

2.4

FY ending Mar. 31, 2023

21.00

21.00

42.00

42.4

(including Forecast)

* There have been no revisions to the forecasts previously announced on November 7, 2022

1

2. Qualitative information

  1. Overview of consolidated business results

The Obayashi Group's consolidated net sales for the first nine months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1 to December 31, 2022) amounted to 1,441 billion yen, an increase of 64.9 billion yen (4.7) from the first nine months of the previous fiscal year. This increase was mainly caused by an increase in sales for the construction business of overseas subsidiaries due to the effects of foreign currency translation and the sale of large real estate of the Company and its subsidiary in the real estate business. As for income/profit, a provision for loss on construction contracts, which was recorded in the previous fiscal year for multiple large construction projects in the domestic building construction business, caused a rebound, and there was sale of large real estate in the real estate business. This and other factors resulted in operating income of 65.7 billion yen, an increase of 19.6 billion yen (42.5%), from the same period in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 73.0 billion yen, an increase of 20.2 billion yen (38.5%) year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 56.5 billion yen, an increase of 18.1 billion yen (47.4%) year- on-year.

(2) Overview of consolidated financial position

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 increased by 125.9 billion yen (5.2%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,547.9 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in trade receivables related to construction contracts (the sum of "Notes and accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary claims") and also increases in "Buildings and structures" and "Land" mainly caused by the acquisition of commercial real estate. The increases exceeded a decrease in "Investment securities" due to the sale of cross-shareholdings and declines in market value.

Total liabilities as of December 31, 2022 increased by 95.1 billion yen (6.6%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,528.2 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in trade payables related to construction costs (the sum of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded obligations") and interest-bearing debt that includes "Bonds payable" and "Long-term loans payable." The balance of interest-bearing debt as of December 31, 2022 increased by 70.3 billion yen (25.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 350.7 billion yen.

Total net assets as of December 31, 2022 increased by 30.7 billion yen (3.1%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year, to 1,019.7 billion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in "Retained earnings" from the recognition of profit attributable to owners of parent, which exceeded a decrease in "Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities."

As a result, the equity ratio as of December 31, 2022 was 38.5%, down 1.0 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Consolidated forecasts for the full year (fiscal year ending March 31, 2023) were reviewed at this time and there is no revision from those announced on November 7, 2022.

2

3 Financial Highlights

(1) Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (YoY Comparison)

Consolidated

Results

Results

Change

%

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2022

Change

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net sales of completed

%

%

13,016

13,512

495

3.8

construction contracts

Building Construction

Civil Engineering

Gross profit on completed

8.5

1,107

9.5

1,278

170

15.4

construction contracts

Building Construction

Civil Engineering

Net sales of real estate business

745

898

153

20.6

and other

Gross profit on real estate business

23.4

174

31.1

279

105

60.4

and other

Net sales

13,761

14,410

649

4.7

Gross profit

9.3

1,281

10.8

1,557

276

21.5

Selling, general and

5.9

820

6.2

900

80

9.8

administrative expenses

(Personnel expenses)

449

490

41

(Others)

371

409

38

Operating Income

3.4

461

4.6

657

196

42.5

Non-operating income

85

101

16

19.5

Non-operating expenses

18

28

9

52.1

Ordinary income

3.8

527

5.1

730

202

38.5

Extraordinary income

70

94

23

34.2

Extraordinary loss

41

14

(27)

(66.0)

Income before income taxes

4.0

555

5.6

810

254

45.7

Total income taxes

156

221

65

41.9

Profit

399

588

188

47.3

Profit attributable to non-controlling

15

22

6

44.4

interests (deduction)

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

2.8

383

3.9

565

181

47.4

(Non-consolidated: Profit)

(Yen in 100 millions)

Non-consolidated

Results

Results

Change

%

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2022

Change

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

%

%

9,852

9,679

(172)

(1.8)

7,702

7,517

(184)

(2.4)

2,150

2,161

11

0.5

8.1

801

9.8

945

143

18.0

6.9

529

8.0

601

72

13.6

12.6

271

15.9

343

71

26.4

144

285

141

97.8

22.4

32

39.9

113

81

252.3

9,996

9,965

(31)

(0.3)

8.3

833

10.6

1,059

225

27.1

5.8

580

6.2

625

44

7.7

289

306

17

291

318

27

2.5

252

4.4

433

181

71.6

93

113

20

22.2

9

14

5

62.4

3.4

336

5.3

532

195

58.2

62

91

28

45.8

36

8

(28)

(77.3)

3.6

362

6.2

615

253

69.9

96

166

69

72.2

2.7

265

4.5

449

183

69.1

Orders Received

Consolidated

Results

Results

Change

%

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2022

Change

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Building Construction

9,110

11,734

2,623

28.8

Domestic

6,917

7,990

1,073

15.5

Overseas

2,193

3,743

1,550

70.7

Civil Engineering

3,416

3,582

165

4.9

Domestic

2,889

2,467

(421)

(14.6)

Overseas

527

1,114

587

111.5

Construction Total

12,527

15,316

2,789

22.3

Domestic

9,806

10,458

651

6.6

Overseas

2,720

4,858

2,138

78.6

Real Estate Business and Other

493

695

202

41.0

Total Orders received

13,020

16,012

2,992

23.0

(Yen in 100 millions)

Non-consolidated

Results

Results

Change

%

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2022

Change

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

6,630

7,875

1,244

18.8

6,619

7,691

1,072

16.2

11

183

172

2,233

2,379

145

6.5

2,219

1,872

(346)

(15.6)

14

506

491

8,864

10,254

1,389

15.7

8,838

9,564

726

8.2

26

689

663

144

285

141

97.7

9,009

10,540

1,530

17.0

Interest-bearing Debt Balances

Consolidated

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Change

%

Change

Interest-bearing debt

1,973

2,732

759

38.5

(except nonrecourse loans)

Nonrecourse loans

830

775

(55)

(6.7)

Total Interest-bearing debt

2,804

3,507

703

25.1

(Yen in 100 millions)

Non-consolidated

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Change

%

Change

1,551

2,078

527

34.0

1,551

2,078

527

34.0

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 03:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
