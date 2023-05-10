Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Obayashi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:19:43 2023-05-11 am EDT
1094.00 JPY   -6.66%
05/10Obayashi : Opinion of the Board of Directors of the Corporation Regarding the Shareholder Proposal
PU
05/10Obayashi : Financial Data Book (FY ended March 31, 2019 - FY ended March 31, 2023)
PU
05/104th Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Obayashi : 4th Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

05/10/2023 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2022

Financial Results

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

May 11, 2023

Contents

  1. Summary of Financial Results
  2. Qualitative Information
  3. Basic view on selection of the accounting standards
  4. Financial Highlights
  5. Operating Results and Forecasts for Reportable Segments
  6. Non-consolidatedOrders Received, Net Sales and Projects in Process
  7. Main Projects
  8. Consolidated Financial Statements
  9. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements

1

2

5

6

9

11

13

14

20

Disclaimer: This "Financial Results" is the English version of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" released on May 11, 2023. It was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" and this document, the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" will prevail. This document includes forward-looking statements based on the information available at the time the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and "Kessan Setsumei Shiryo" were released. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to various factors. Obayashi Corporation (non-consolidated) is called the "Company" in these materials.

1 Summary of Financial Results

(1) Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023)

Consolidated Business Results

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

FY2022

1,983,888

3.2

93,800

128.5

100,802

102.2

77,671

98.5

FY2021

1,922,884

8.8

41,051

(66.7)

49,844

(61.3)

39,127

(60.4)

(Note) Comprehensive income : [FY2022] 74,244 million yen, 52.9% ; [FY2021] 48,546 million yen, (64.5)%

Profit attributable to owners of

Net Income Shareholders'

Ordinary Income-Total

Operating Income-Net Sales

parent per Share (EPS)

Equity Ratio (ROE)

Assets Ratio

Ratio

Yen

FY2022

108.34

8.0

4.0

4.7

FY2021

54.55

4.1

2.1

2.1

(For reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method : [FY2022 ] 470 million yen ; [FY2021] 800 million yen

Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

(BPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

2,609,929

1,035,881

38.2

1,390.77

As of March 31, 2022

2,422,085

988,913

39.5

1,333.10

(For reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of March 31, 2023] 997,109 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 955,691 million yen

Consolidated Cash Flows

From operating activities

From investment activities

From financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents

at FY end

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

FY2022

228,456

(101,610)

22,118

405,633

FY2021

69,697

(49,833)

(12,457)

249,317

(2) Consolidated Forecast for FY2023 (Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

owners of parent per

owners of parent

Share (EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Full Year

2,280,000

14.9

74,000

(21.1)

79,000

(21.6)

55,000

(29.2)

76.71

(3) Non-consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023)

Non-consolidated Business Results

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit

Profit per Share

(EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

FY2022

1,387,028

0.9

59,945

-

71,178

263.8

62,558

232.0

87.26

FY2021

1,374,132

11.7

4,425

(95.3)

19,563

(81.2)

18,843

(76.8)

26.27

Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share (BPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

1,943,098

758,739

39.0

1,058.29

As of March 31, 2022

1,844,400

740,713

40.2

1,033.22

(Reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of March 31, 2023] 758,739 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 740,713 million yen

(4) Non-consolidated Forecast for FY2023 (Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit

Profit per Share (EPS)

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen

Full Year

1,575,000

13.6

43,000

(28.3)

50,500

(29.1)

39,000

(37.7)

54.40

(5) Dividends

Dividend per Share

Total dividends

Dividend Payout

Dividends-Net

Ratio

Assets Ratio

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of 4Q

Total

paid (full year)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen in millions

FY2021

16.00

16.00

32.00

22,977

58.7

2.4

FY2022

21.00

21.00

42.00

30,157

38.8

3.1

FY2023 (including Forecast)

21.00

21.00

42.00

54.8

1

2 Qualitative Information

  1. Overview of consolidated business results
    Consolidated performance for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (FY2022)
    In FY2022, the Japanese economy continued to show signs of a gradual recovery due to the normalization of economic and social activities following the easing of measures against the COVID-19 crisis. On the other hand, there are concerns of a slowdown in the global economy due to disruptions in global supply chains caused by the situation in Ukraine and other factors, rising prices of raw materials and energy, and policy interest rate hikes in various countries.
    In the domestic construction market, although orders for both public and private works remained firm, the future for the order environment remained uncertain due to concerns about a decline in corporate willingness to make capital investments caused by rising global interest rates and soaring raw material prices.
    Under such circumstances, our consolidated net sales amounted to 1,983.8 billion yen, an increase of 61.0 billion yen (3.2%) from the previous fiscal year, due primarily to higher net sales from overseas subsidiaries' construction business including the impact of foreign exchange conversion due to yen depreciation. In terms of profit and loss, operating income totaled 93.8 billion yen, an increase of 52.7 billion yen (128.5%) from the previous fiscal year, ordinary income came to 100.8 billion yen, an increase of 50.9 billion yen 102.2%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 77.6 billion yen, an increase of 38.5 billion yen (98.5%), the increases reflecting the previous fiscal year's decreases in profits due to provision for loss on construction contracts for multiple large-scale projects recorded in the domestic building construction business.
    The Obayashi Group performance by business segment for FY2022 was as follows:
    Construction business
    Orders received rose by 64.8 billion yen (3.2%) over the previous year to 2,107.3 billion yen mainly due to orders received for multiple large-scale overseas building construction projects. More specifically, orders received for the domestic building construction totaled 1,124.2 billion yen; for the overseas building construction 488.5 billion yen; for the domestic civil engineering 360.7 billion yen; and for the overseas civil engineering 133.8 billion yen.
    Non-consolidated orders received decreased by 56.3 billion yen (3.7%) from the previous fiscal year to 1,454.9 billion yen as a result of order activities in consideration of the volume of construction projects in hand and its capacity. More specifically, orders received for building construction projects decreased 75.8 billion yen (6.4%) year-on-year to 1,112.0 billion yen, while orders for civil engineering projects increased by 19.5 billion yen (6.0%) to 342.9 billion yen.
    Consolidated net sales for the construction business increased by 52.4 billion yen (2.9%) from the previous fiscal year to 1,847.6 billion yen due to the impact of foreign exchange conversion due to yen depreciation that increased the net sales from overseas construction projects. More specifically, net sales from the domestic building construction were 1,056.4 billion yen; for the overseas building construction 343.8 billion yen; for the domestic civil engineering 343.4 billion yen; and for the overseas civil engineering 103.9 billion yen. Operating income increased by 46.8 billion yen (262.8%) to 64.7 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, reflecting an increase in operating income after losses on construction contracts were recorded last fiscal year for multiple large-scale projects in the domestic building construction business.
    Non-consolidated net sales decreased by 3.0 billion yen (0.2%) from the previous fiscal year to
    1,348.1 billion yen. More specifically, building construction sales rose 1.4 billion yen (0.1%) year-on- year to 1,051.5 billion yen and civil engineering sales decreased by 4.4 billion yen (1.5%) year-on-year to 296.5 billion yen.
    Real estate business
    Net sales from the real estate business increased by 22.7 billion yen (37.2%) to 83.8 billion yen

2

from the previous fiscal year, and operating income rose by 6.5 billion yen (32.0%) to 26.9 billion yen, primarily due the sale of a large-scale property held by the Company.

Other businesses

Net sales from other businesses declined by 14.2 billion yen (21.4%) to 52.3 billion yen from the previous fiscal year and operating income decreased by 0.6 billion yen (23.2%) to 2.1 billion yen, reflecting the increases in the previous fiscal year due to the sales from large-scale private finance initiatives.

(Yen in millions)

Construction business

Segment

Real Estate

Other

Total

Domestic

Overseas

Domestic

Overseas

Total

Business

Businesses

Building

Building

Civil

Civil

Construction

Construction

Construction

Engineering

Engineering

Business

Net Sales

1,056,407

343,894

343,464

103,921

1,847,688

83,875

52,324

1,983,888

Operating

34,326

5,179

21,744

3,451

64,702

26,928

2,170

93,800

Income

Outlook for consolidated performance for FY2023

The outlook for consolidated performance in FY2023 is as follows: 2,135.0 billion yen in orders received (including 100.0 billion yen from the real estate and other businesses), 2,280.0 billion yen in net sales (including 120.0 billion yen from the real estate and other businesses), 74.0 billion yen in operating income, 79.0 billion yen in ordinary income, and 55.0 billion yen in profit attributable to owners of parent.

(2) Overview of consolidated financial position

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 increased by 187.8 billion yen (7.8%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,609.9 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Cash and deposits" and in "Buildings and structures," and "Land" owing to the acquisition of commercial real estate, while trade receivables related to construction contracts (total of "Notes and accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary claims") decreased, and "Investment securities" decreased with the sale of crossholding shares and the decline in their market values.

Total liabilities increased by 140.8 billion yen (9.8%) to 1,574.0 billion yen compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to increases in trade payables related to construction costs (total of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary obligations") and increases in interest-bearing debt such as "Bonds payable" and "Long-term loans payable." The balance of interest-bearing debt increased by 57.4 billion yen (20.5%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 337.9 billion yen.

Total net assets as of March 31, 2023 increased by 46.9 billion yen (4.7%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,035.8 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Retained earnings" from the recognition of profit attributable to owners of parent while "Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities" decreased.

As a result, the equity ratio as of March 31,2023 was 38.2%, down 1.3 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Overview of consolidated cash flows

During FY2022, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to 228.4 billion yen, primarily due to the net cash inflow of the domestic construction business that continued to be steady (net cash

3

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 03:23:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 039 B 15 151 M 15 151 M
Net income 2023 74 051 M 550 M 550 M
Net cash 2023 10 200 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,61%
Capitalization 840 B 6 244 M 6 244 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 15 470
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Obayashi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 172,00 JPY
Average target price 988,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Hasuwa General Manager-Civil Engineering Office
Toshimi Sato Deputy Manager-Overseas Branch North America
Takeo Obayashi Managing Director
Naoki Kajita Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Shinichi Otake Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBAYASHI CORPORATION16.53%6 171
VINCI17.70%67 650
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED24.68%42 233
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.44%40 613
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED51.26%28 447
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.20.00%24 825
