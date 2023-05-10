Obayashi : 4th Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
FY2022
Financial Results
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
May 11, 2023
Contents
Summary of Financial Results
Qualitative Information
Basic view on selection of the accounting standards
Financial Highlights
Operating Results and Forecasts for Reportable Segments
Non-consolidatedOrders Received, Net Sales and Projects in Process
Main Projects
Consolidated Financial Statements
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements
1 Summary of Financial Results
(1) Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023)
① Consolidated Business Results
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
FY2022
1,983,888
3.2
93,800
128.5
100,802
102.2
77,671
98.5
FY2021
1,922,884
8.8
41,051
(66.7)
49,844
(61.3)
39,127
(60.4)
(Note) Comprehensive income : [FY2022] 74,244 million yen, 52.9% ; [FY2021] 48,546 million yen, (64.5)%
Profit attributable to owners of
Net Income Shareholders'
Ordinary Income-Total
Operating Income-Net Sales
parent per Share (EPS)
Equity Ratio (ROE)
Assets Ratio
Ratio
Yen
％
％
％
FY2022
108.34
8.0
4.0
4.7
FY2021
54.55
4.1
2.1
2.1
(For reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method : [FY2022 ] 470 million yen ; [FY2021] 800 million yen
②Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
(BPS)
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
％
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
2,609,929
1,035,881
38.2
1,390.77
As of March 31, 2022
2,422,085
988,913
39.5
1,333.10
(For reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of March 31, 2023] 997,109 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 955,691 million yen
③Consolidated Cash Flows
From operating activities
From investment activities
From financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents
at FY end
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
FY2022
228,456
(101,610)
22,118
405,633
FY2021
69,697
(49,833)
(12,457)
249,317
(2) Consolidated Forecast for FY2023 (Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
owners of parent per
owners of parent
Share (EPS)
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen
Full Year
2,280,000
14.9
74,000
(21.1)
79,000
(21.6)
55,000
(29.2)
76.71
(3) Non-consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023)
① Non-consolidated Business Results
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit
Profit per Share
(EPS)
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen
FY2022
1,387,028
0.9
59,945
-
71,178
263.8
62,558
232.0
87.26
FY2021
1,374,132
11.7
4,425
(95.3)
19,563
(81.2)
18,843
(76.8)
26.27
②Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share (BPS)
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
％
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
1,943,098
758,739
39.0
1,058.29
As of March 31, 2022
1,844,400
740,713
40.2
1,033.22
(Reference) Equity (net assets less non-controlling interests) : [As of March 31, 2023] 758,739 million yen ; [As of March 31, 2022] 740,713 million yen
(4) Non-consolidated Forecast for FY2023 (Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate the percentage year on year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit
Profit per Share (EPS)
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen in millions
％
Yen
Full Year
1,575,000
13.6
43,000
(28.3)
50,500
(29.1)
39,000
(37.7)
54.40
(5) Dividends
Dividend per Share
Total dividends
Dividend Payout
Dividends-Net
Ratio
Assets Ratio
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of 4Q
Total
paid (full year)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen in millions
％
％
FY2021
―
16.00
―
16.00
32.00
22,977
58.7
2.4
FY2022
―
21.00
―
21.00
42.00
30,157
38.8
3.1
FY2023 (including Forecast)
―
21.00
―
21.00
42.00
54.8
2 Qualitative Information
Overview of consolidated business results
Consolidated performance for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (FY2022)
In FY2022, the Japanese economy continued to show signs of a gradual recovery due to the normalization of economic and social activities following the easing of measures against the COVID-19 crisis. On the other hand, there are concerns of a slowdown in the global economy due to disruptions in global supply chains caused by the situation in Ukraine and other factors, rising prices of raw materials and energy, and policy interest rate hikes in various countries.
In the domestic construction market, although orders for both public and private works remained firm, the future for the order environment remained uncertain due to concerns about a decline in corporate willingness to make capital investments caused by rising global interest rates and soaring raw material prices.
Under such circumstances, our consolidated net sales amounted to 1,983.8 billion yen, an increase of 61.0 billion yen (3.2%) from the previous fiscal year, due primarily to higher net sales from overseas subsidiaries' construction business including the impact of foreign exchange conversion due to yen depreciation. In terms of profit and loss, operating income totaled 93.8 billion yen, an increase of 52.7 billion yen (128.5%) from the previous fiscal year, ordinary income came to 100.8 billion yen, an increase of 50.9 billion yen 102.2%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 77.6 billion yen, an increase of 38.5 billion yen (98.5%), the increases reflecting the previous fiscal year's decreases in profits due to provision for loss on construction contracts for multiple large-scale projects recorded in the domestic building construction business.
The Obayashi Group performance by business segment for FY2022 was as follows:
Construction business
Orders received rose by 64.8 billion yen (3.2%) over the previous year to 2,107.3 billion yen mainly due to orders received for multiple large-scale overseas building construction projects. More specifically, orders received for the domestic building construction totaled 1,124.2 billion yen; for the overseas building construction 488.5 billion yen; for the domestic civil engineering 360.7 billion yen; and for the overseas civil engineering 133.8 billion yen.
Non-consolidated orders received decreased by 56.3 billion yen (3.7%) from the previous fiscal year to 1,454.9 billion yen as a result of order activities in consideration of the volume of construction projects in hand and its capacity. More specifically, orders received for building construction projects decreased 75.8 billion yen (6.4%) year-on-year to 1,112.0 billion yen, while orders for civil engineering projects increased by 19.5 billion yen (6.0%) to 342.9 billion yen.
Consolidated net sales for the construction business increased by 52.4 billion yen (2.9%) from the previous fiscal year to 1,847.6 billion yen due to the impact of foreign exchange conversion due to yen depreciation that increased the net sales from overseas construction projects. More specifically, net sales from the domestic building construction were 1,056.4 billion yen; for the overseas building construction 343.8 billion yen; for the domestic civil engineering 343.4 billion yen; and for the overseas civil engineering 103.9 billion yen. Operating income increased by 46.8 billion yen (262.8%) to 64.7 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, reflecting an increase in operating income after losses on construction contracts were recorded last fiscal year for multiple large-scale projects in the domestic building construction business.
Non-consolidated net sales decreased by 3.0 billion yen (0.2%) from the previous fiscal year to
1,348.1 billion yen. More specifically, building construction sales rose 1.4 billion yen (0.1%) year-on- year to 1,051.5 billion yen and civil engineering sales decreased by 4.4 billion yen (1.5%) year-on-year to 296.5 billion yen.
Real estate business
Net sales from the real estate business increased by 22.7 billion yen (37.2%) to 83.8 billion yen
from the previous fiscal year, and operating income rose by 6.5 billion yen (32.0%) to 26.9 billion yen, primarily due the sale of a large-scale property held by the Company.
Other businesses
Net sales from other businesses declined by 14.2 billion yen (21.4%) to 52.3 billion yen from the previous fiscal year and operating income decreased by 0.6 billion yen (23.2%) to 2.1 billion yen, reflecting the increases in the previous fiscal year due to the sales from large-scale private finance initiatives.
(Yen in millions)
Construction business
Segment
Real Estate
Other
Total
Domestic
Overseas
Domestic
Overseas
Total
Business
Businesses
Building
Building
Civil
Civil
Construction
Construction
Construction
Engineering
Engineering
Business
Net Sales
1,056,407
343,894
343,464
103,921
1,847,688
83,875
52,324
1,983,888
Operating
34,326
5,179
21,744
3,451
64,702
26,928
2,170
93,800
Income
Outlook for consolidated performance for FY2023
The outlook for consolidated performance in FY2023 is as follows: 2,135.0 billion yen in orders received (including 100.0 billion yen from the real estate and other businesses), 2,280.0 billion yen in net sales (including 120.0 billion yen from the real estate and other businesses), 74.0 billion yen in operating income, 79.0 billion yen in ordinary income, and 55.0 billion yen in profit attributable to owners of parent.
(2) Overview of consolidated financial position
Total assets as of March 31, 2023 increased by 187.8 billion yen (7.8%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,609.9 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Cash and deposits" and in "Buildings and structures," and "Land" owing to the acquisition of commercial real estate, while trade receivables related to construction contracts (total of "Notes and accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary claims") decreased, and "Investment securities" decreased with the sale of crossholding shares and the decline in their market values.
Total liabilities increased by 140.8 billion yen (9.8%) to 1,574.0 billion yen compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to increases in trade payables related to construction costs (total of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary obligations") and increases in interest-bearing debt such as "Bonds payable" and "Long-term loans payable." The balance of interest-bearing debt increased by 57.4 billion yen (20.5%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 337.9 billion yen.
Total net assets as of March 31, 2023 increased by 46.9 billion yen (4.7%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,035.8 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Retained earnings" from the recognition of profit attributable to owners of parent while "Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities" decreased.
As a result, the equity ratio as of March 31,2023 was 38.2%, down 1.3 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Overview of consolidated cash flows
During FY2022, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to 228.4 billion yen, primarily due to the net cash inflow of the domestic construction business that continued to be steady (net cash