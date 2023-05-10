Obayashi : 4th Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

from the previous fiscal year, and operating income rose by 6.5 billion yen (32.0%) to 26.9 billion yen, primarily due the sale of a large-scale property held by the Company.

Other businesses

Net sales from other businesses declined by 14.2 billion yen (21.4%) to 52.3 billion yen from the previous fiscal year and operating income decreased by 0.6 billion yen (23.2%) to 2.1 billion yen, reflecting the increases in the previous fiscal year due to the sales from large-scale private finance initiatives.

(Yen in millions) Construction business Segment Real Estate Other Total Domestic Overseas Domestic Overseas Total Business Businesses Building Building Civil Civil Construction Construction Construction Engineering Engineering Business Net Sales 1,056,407 343,894 343,464 103,921 1,847,688 83,875 52,324 1,983,888 Operating 34,326 5,179 21,744 3,451 64,702 26,928 2,170 93,800 Income

Outlook for consolidated performance for FY2023

The outlook for consolidated performance in FY2023 is as follows: 2,135.0 billion yen in orders received (including 100.0 billion yen from the real estate and other businesses), 2,280.0 billion yen in net sales (including 120.0 billion yen from the real estate and other businesses), 74.0 billion yen in operating income, 79.0 billion yen in ordinary income, and 55.0 billion yen in profit attributable to owners of parent.

(2) Overview of consolidated financial position

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 increased by 187.8 billion yen (7.8%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,609.9 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Cash and deposits" and in "Buildings and structures," and "Land" owing to the acquisition of commercial real estate, while trade receivables related to construction contracts (total of "Notes and accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary claims") decreased, and "Investment securities" decreased with the sale of crossholding shares and the decline in their market values.

Total liabilities increased by 140.8 billion yen (9.8%) to 1,574.0 billion yen compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to increases in trade payables related to construction costs (total of "Notes and accounts payable for construction contracts and other" and "Electronically recorded monetary obligations") and increases in interest-bearing debt such as "Bonds payable" and "Long-term loans payable." The balance of interest-bearing debt increased by 57.4 billion yen (20.5%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 337.9 billion yen.

Total net assets as of March 31, 2023 increased by 46.9 billion yen (4.7%) compared with the balance at the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,035.8 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases in "Retained earnings" from the recognition of profit attributable to owners of parent while "Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities" decreased.

As a result, the equity ratio as of March 31,2023 was 38.2%, down 1.3 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Overview of consolidated cash flows

During FY2022, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to 228.4 billion yen, primarily due to the net cash inflow of the domestic construction business that continued to be steady (net cash