OBAYASHI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Year Ended March 31, 2023

Independent Auditor's Report

The Board of Directors

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of OBAYASHI CORPORATION and its consolidated subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in net assets, and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at March 31, 2023, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming the auditor's opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Estimation of total construction revenue and total construction costs in applying the method to recognize revenue by satisfying performance obligations over a certain period of time

Description of Key Audit Matter

Auditor's Response

As described in "(1) Application of the method

We mainly performed the following procedures

to recognize revenue by satisfying performance

to evaluate the estimates of total construction

obligations over a certain period of time" under "4.

revenue and total construction costs in applying the

Significant Accounting Estimates" in the notes to

method to recognize revenue by satisfying

the

consolidated

financial

statements,

performance obligations over a certain period of

OBAYASHI CORPORATION (the

Company)

time.(1) Evaluation of internal control

and its consolidated subsidiaries (the Group) apply

We evaluated the design and operation of the

the

method to recognize revenue by satisfying

following internal controls relating to estimates of

performance obligations over a certain period of

total construction revenue and total construction

time for construction contracts based on estimates

costs.

of total construction revenue, total construction

We evaluated controls to ensure reliability by

costs, and progress towards satisfying performance

requiring that operating budgets on which

obligations, with the exception of construction

estimates of total construction costs are based

contracts having very short construction periods.

are prepared by persons in charge of

The method of estimating the degree of progress in

construction work who have specialized

satisfying performance obligations is calculated as

knowledge, and that the necessary approval for

the ratio of the cost incurred to the estimated total

such operating budgets is obtained from

cost of construction (input method). If it is likely

construction and other such departments that

that total construction costs associated with

perform functions such as construction

construction contracts will exceed total

management, progress management, and

construction revenue and if the amount of the

logistics support.

excess can be reasonably estimated, then the

We evaluated controls to confirm that each of

amount resulting from deducting the profit or loss

the elements of total construction costs is

already recorded for such construction contracts

accumulated and calculated in detail based on

from the expected amount of the excess of costs

objective prices such as internally-approved

over revenue ("Loss on construction contracts") is

standard unit prices and third party quotations.

accounted for as loss in the period in which Loss

We evaluated controls for revising estimates of

on construction contracts is expected, and a

total construction costs in a timely manner in

provision for Loss on construction contracts is

accordance with factors such as the status of

recorded. The Company recognized revenues from

construction and the amount of costs actually

construction contracts using the method to

incurred, or changes in specifications

recognize revenue by satisfying performance

instructed by customers, and controls to

obligations over a certain period of time of

confirm that revisions are made in a timely and

1,242,167 million yen, accounting for 67.2% of

appropriate manner.

consolidated revenues from construction contracts

We evaluated controls to ensure reliability by

of 1,847,688 million yen for the fiscal year ended

requiring that estimates of total construction

March 31, 2023. The provision for Loss on

revenue are calculated by accumulating

construction contracts was 43,205 million yen for

information from materials such as

the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (53,146

construction instructions and quotations, and

million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31,

that the necessary approval for such

2022).

calculations is obtained.

In applying the method to recognize revenue by

We evaluated controls for revising estimates of

satisfying performance obligations over a certain

total construction revenue in a timely manner

period

of

time, revenues

from

construction

in accordance with factors such as the status of

contracts are determined by

multiplying total

discussions with ordering parties, and controls

construction

revenue by

progress

towards

to confirm that revisions are made in a timely

satisfaction of performance obligations, which is

and appropriate manner.

based on total construction costs and corresponds

to costs actually incurred up until the end of the

(2) Evaluation of estimates of total construction

fiscal

year.

Accordingly,

it

is

necessary to

revenue

reasonably estimate total construction

revenue,

We identified construction contracts in which

total construction costs, and progress towards

there was either material or qualitative uncertainty

satisfaction of performance obligations as of the

over the estimate of total construction revenue in

end of the fiscal year. In addition to the

light of factors such as construction contract

construction contracts undertaken by the Group

amount, profit (loss) on construction, construction

being individual in nature as they involve

details, and the status of construction, and

specifications and construction periods that vary

performed the following procedures. We also

by project, many such contracts span long

identified construction contracts subject to

construction periods, making it likely that total

consideration that meet certain conditions set by us

construction revenue and total construction costs

(including construction profit margin levels and

will change during the course of construction due

fluctuations). In addition, to complement the

to additions

and changes to

construction details

identification of the aforementioned construction

instructed by ordering parties, and changes to

contracts, we also used Project Progress Anomaly

construction details caused by certain facts coming

Detector (the tool that detects unusual progress in

to light and conditions at construction sites

construction contracts in which the method to

changing after the start of construction.

recognize revenue by satisfying performance

(Total construction revenue)

obligations over a certain period of time is applied

Although total construction revenue, which

based on forecasts of progress towards completion

serves as a basis for revenue recognition, is based

of construction using machine learning, as well as

on construction contract amounts, construction

makes forecasts of construction contracts in which

details and contracts tend to be modified while

total construction costs exceed total construction

construction

is still in progress due to new

revenue). (The same applies to (3) below).

agreements

between counterparties, making

We compared the construction contract

estimates of additional contract amounts arising

amounts, which are incorporated into

from changes in construction details uncertain

estimates of total construction revenue, to

until a final agreement is reached with the ordering

construction contracts.

party.

Of additional construction contract amounts

(Total construction costs)

that are incorporated into estimates of total

Although total construction costs are based on

construction revenue, we compared the portion

operating budgets for each construction contract

in existing contracts in effect to construction

and estimated in line with revisions in operating

contracts, and compared the portion in

budgets resulting from changes in construction

contracts not in effect to basis materials such

details and fluctuations in building material and

as construction instructions and quotations

labor prices, total construction costs are also based

submitted to ordering parties after making

on certain assumptions or the judgment of persons

inquiries of persons such as on-site

directly or indirectly responsible for cost

construction managers regarding the details

management or progress management over

and basis for such amounts and inspecting

construction contracts since there is no uniform

minutes of discussions with ordering parties.

rule for making determinations applicable to all

construction contracts for estimates of work

(3) Evaluation of estimates of total construction

details, working hours, and building material and

costs

labor costs necessary to complete construction or

We identified construction contracts in which

for the feasibility of cost reduction activities, and

there was either material or qualitative uncertainty

since many such contracts span long construction

over the estimate of total construction costs in light

periods.

of factors such as construction contract amount,

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023,

profit (loss) on construction, construction details,

raw materials and energy prices remained high due

and the status of construction, and performed the

to the impact of global supply chain disruptions

following procedures.

caused by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and

We compared estimates of total construction

yen depreciation, as well as construction prices

costs to operating budgets, which serve as the

rose significantly. As a result, it became difficult

basis for calculating such estimates, and

in the domestic building construction segment to

considered whether the details of estimated

take measures to absorb all of these effects at the

costs were consistent with construction

purchasing stage and in negotiations with ordering

deliverables, whether estimated costs were

parties. Consequently, total construction costs and

calculated by aggregating amounts by type of

total construction revenue were revised during the

construction, and whether operating budgets

fiscal year, resulting in many construction projects

contained significant cost reduction initiatives.

in which profit (loss) on construction levels were

We compared the most recent estimates of

lower than initially expected.

total construction costs for each quarter with

Based on the above, we have determined that

the corresponding estimates of total

estimates of total construction revenue and total

construction costs for the preceding quarter

construction costs as it relates to application of the

and evaluated whether the details of material

method to recognize revenue by satisfying

quarter-to-quarter changes were reflected in

performance obligations over a certain period of

such estimates in a timely manner by making

time are of particular significance for the fiscal

inquiries of on-site construction managers

year ended March 31, 2023 and, accordingly, that

regarding these changes and reconciling these

this is a key audit matter.

changes to revised basis materials prepared by

on-site construction personnel.

We inspected operating budgets and compared

the estimated costs for each type of work to

basis materials, such as quotations, from which

costs are accumulated to serve as the basis for

such estimated costs.

Additionally, we

compared the costs actually incurred relative

to the estimated costs for each type of work

and considered if actual costs have not

exceeded estimated costs while also

considering consistency

with construction

progress. In order to evaluate the feasibility of

the significant cost reduction initiatives

included in operating budgets, we considered

the consistency between the cost reduction

initiatives with construction progress by

holding discussions with on-site construction

managers regarding scenarios in which the

initiatives could be implemented.

We performed on-site observations for a

portion of construction projects to consider if

the status of construction is consistent with

construction progress that we heard about in

advance from construction departments or on-

site construction managers, as well as with

details of estimates of total construction costs.

Assessment of indicators of impairment of investment and rental properties

Description of Key Audit Matter

Auditor's Response

As described in "(2) Impairment of investment

We mainly performed the following procedures

and rental properties" under "4. Significant

to evaluate the assessment of indicators of

Accounting Estimates" in the notes to the

impairment of investment and rental properties.

consolidated financial statements, the Group

(1) Evaluation of internal control

recorded an impairment loss of 29 million yen on

We evaluated the design and operating

investment and rental properties of 475,971

effectiveness of internal controls relating to the

million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31,

recognition of impairment loss on noncurrent

2023 due to decreased profitability or property

assets, including investment and rental properties.

prices resulting from changes in the business

environment. The Group's investment and rental

(2) Evaluation of determinations of whether there

properties are used for various purposes, such as

are indicators of impairment

office buildings and logistics facilities, and are

We obtained materials prepared by the Group

geographically diverse since they are also located

for considering whether assets are impaired

overseas, such as in the UK and Thailand.

and evaluated the assessment of indicators of

In assessing indicators of impairment of

impairment for properties that we selected

investment and rental properties, estimates of net

based on materiality by, for example, agreeing

operating income and the capitalization rate for

profit (loss) and carrying value by property to

each individual investment and rental property that

the Group's accounting books.

are used to determine market value are subject to

We evaluated estimates of net operating

uncertainty since they are greatly affected by

income, which is used to determine fair value,

factors such as the economic environment, changes

for properties that we selected based on

in interest rates, and competition in the real estate

materiality by comparing estimates of net

market.

operating income for each property with actual

