Obayashi : Financial Data Book (FY ended March 31, 2019 - FY ended March 31, 2023)
Financial Data Book
FY2018 - FY 2022
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 - Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
(Consolidated and Non-consolidated)
Contents
1 Consolidated Financial Information
(1)
Consolidated Management Result and Analysis
1
(2)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
2
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Income
5
(4)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
(5)
Segment Information
7
2 Non-consolidated Financial Information
(1)
Non-consolidated Management Result and Analysis
8
(2)
Non-consolidated Balance Sheets
9
(3)
Non-consolidated Statements of Income
12
(4)
Non-consolidated Gross Profit on Completed Construction Contracts
13
(5)
Non-consolidated Orders Received, Net Sales and Project in Process
① Orders Received
14
② Net Sales
15
③ Project in Process
16
1 Consolidated Financial Information
(1) Consolidated Management Result and Analysis
(Yen in millions)
FY ended March 31,
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Orders received
1,958,869
2,240,001
1,948,682
2,146,326
2,222,290
Orders received (Construction business)
1,873,739
2,149,788
1,857,688
2,042,487
2,107,374
Net sales
2,039,685
2,073,043
1,766,893
1,922,884
1,983,888
Gross profit
254,023
255,547
225,784
154,339
216,569
Operating income
155,480
152,871
123,161
41,051
93,800
Ordinary income
163,054
159,005
128,784
49,844
100,802
Profit attributable to owners of parent
113,155
113,093
98,780
39,127
77,671
Comprehensive income
107,691
78,465
136,723
48,546
74,244
Net assets
798,149
850,498
961,979
988,913
1,035,881
Total assets
2,214,512
2,230,297
2,272,628
2,422,085
2,609,929
Net assets per share
(yen)
1,071.49
1,139.69
1,297.25
1,333.10
1,390.77
Dividends per share
(yen)
32
32
32
32
42
Profit attributable to owners of parent per share
(yen)
157.65
157.59
137.64
54.55
108.34
Operating margin
(%)
7.6
7.4
7.0
2.1
4.7
Equity ratio
(%)
34.7
36.7
41.0
39.5
38.2
Return on equity (ROE)
(%)
15.6
14.3
11.3
4.1
8.0
Return on invested capital (ROIC)
(%)
10.5
9.8
7.4
2.3
4.9
Price earnings ratio (PER)
(times)
7.1
5.9
7.4
16.5
9.4
Dividend payout ratio
(%)
20.3
20.3
23.2
58.7
38.8
Dividend on equity ratio (DOE)
(%)
3.2
2.9
2.6
2.4
3.1
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
44,203
237,628
24,803
69,697
228,456
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(45,302)
(47,318)
(79,075)
(49,833)
(101,610)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(24,823)
(49,397)
(8,483)
(12,457)
22,118
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
157,699
298,945
236,474
249,317
405,633
Number of personnel
（person）
14,739
14,993
15,267
15,470
15,876
Average number of temporary personnel not
[ 4,093]
[ 3,886]
[ 3,791]
[ 3,497]
[ 3,381]
included in the above
Number of consolidated subsidiaries
（number of company）
89
94
97
98
108
Number of equity-method affiliates
（number of company）
28
26
25
26
27
Interest-bearing debt
183,061
172,928
196,357
197,376
261,222
Nonrecourse loans
89,156
75,624
69,596
83,060
76,699
Total amount of interest-bearing debt and nonrecourse loans
272,218
248,552
265,953
280,436
337,921
Guarantee obligations
72
52
35
24,157
12,596
Capital expenditure
39,586
47,573
52,539
55,415
92,394
Research and development expenses
12,312
13,734
13,661
15,841
15,330
Depreciation
17,672
19,880
20,038
20,691
23,941
1
(2) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31,
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
168,698
315,027
258,549
265,042
419,405
Notes and accounts receivable from completed
859,096
773,694
744,473
902,244
832,939
construction contracts and other
Electronically recorded monetary claims
11,895
12,680
21,327
12,162
21,189
Short-term investment securities
6,980
7,103
4,401
5,988
7,285
Real estate for sale
12,209
11,937
12,160
19,436
15,874
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
35,369
38,141
69,198
43,823
35,428
Costs on real estate business
22,163
15,171
22,826
28,300
30,405
Inventories for PFI and other projects
44,108
53,500
38,095
10,127
6,610
Other inventories
9,734
8,744
8,206
9,182
12,120
Accounts receivable
92,554
75,125
64,501
78,433
98,866
Other
20,204
22,749
25,812
20,938
25,572
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(150)
(118)
(147)
(162)
(147)
Total current assets
1,282,866
1,333,757
1,269,405
1,395,517
1,505,551
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
125,103
120,866
117,083
121,482
142,968
Machinery, vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures