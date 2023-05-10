Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Obayashi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:19:50 2023-05-11 am EDT
1095.00 JPY   -6.57%
05/10Obayashi : Opinion of the Board of Directors of the Corporation Regarding the Shareholder Proposal
PU
05/10Obayashi : Financial Data Book (FY ended March 31, 2019 - FY ended March 31, 2023)
PU
05/104th Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Obayashi : Financial Data Book (FY ended March 31, 2019 - FY ended March 31, 2023)

05/10/2023 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Data Book

FY2018 - FY 2022

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 - Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Consolidated and Non-consolidated)

Contents

1 Consolidated Financial Information

(1)

Consolidated Management Result and Analysis

1

(2)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Income

5

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

(5)

Segment Information

7

2 Non-consolidated Financial Information

(1)

Non-consolidated Management Result and Analysis

8

(2)

Non-consolidated Balance Sheets

9

(3)

Non-consolidated Statements of Income

12

(4)

Non-consolidated Gross Profit on Completed Construction Contracts

13

(5)

Non-consolidated Orders Received, Net Sales and Project in Process

Orders Received

14

Net Sales

15

Project in Process

16

Disclaimer: This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of users who are not familiar with Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the former will prevail. The information provided herein is not to solicit any individuals or entities to buy or sell the stocks of Obayashi Corporation (hereinafter called the "Company"). The historical data shown in this document neither predicts nor explains any future performance of the Company.

1 Consolidated Financial Information

(1) Consolidated Management Result and Analysis

(Yen in millions)

FY ended March 31,

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Orders received

1,958,869

2,240,001

1,948,682

2,146,326

2,222,290

Orders received (Construction business)

1,873,739

2,149,788

1,857,688

2,042,487

2,107,374

Net sales

2,039,685

2,073,043

1,766,893

1,922,884

1,983,888

Gross profit

254,023

255,547

225,784

154,339

216,569

Operating income

155,480

152,871

123,161

41,051

93,800

Ordinary income

163,054

159,005

128,784

49,844

100,802

Profit attributable to owners of parent

113,155

113,093

98,780

39,127

77,671

Comprehensive income

107,691

78,465

136,723

48,546

74,244

Net assets

798,149

850,498

961,979

988,913

1,035,881

Total assets

2,214,512

2,230,297

2,272,628

2,422,085

2,609,929

Net assets per share

(yen)

1,071.49

1,139.69

1,297.25

1,333.10

1,390.77

Dividends per share

(yen)

32

32

32

32

42

Profit attributable to owners of parent per share

(yen)

157.65

157.59

137.64

54.55

108.34

Operating margin

(%)

7.6

7.4

7.0

2.1

4.7

Equity ratio

(%)

34.7

36.7

41.0

39.5

38.2

Return on equity (ROE)

(%)

15.6

14.3

11.3

4.1

8.0

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

(%)

10.5

9.8

7.4

2.3

4.9

Price earnings ratio (PER)

(times)

7.1

5.9

7.4

16.5

9.4

Dividend payout ratio

(%)

20.3

20.3

23.2

58.7

38.8

Dividend on equity ratio (DOE)

(%)

3.2

2.9

2.6

2.4

3.1

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

44,203

237,628

24,803

69,697

228,456

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(45,302)

(47,318)

(79,075)

(49,833)

(101,610)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(24,823)

(49,397)

(8,483)

(12,457)

22,118

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

157,699

298,945

236,474

249,317

405,633

Number of personnel

person

14,739

14,993

15,267

15,470

15,876

Average number of temporary personnel not

[ 4,093]

[ 3,886]

[ 3,791]

[ 3,497]

[ 3,381]

included in the above

Number of consolidated subsidiaries

number of company

89

94

97

98

108

Number of equity-method affiliates

number of company

28

26

25

26

27

Interest-bearing debt

183,061

172,928

196,357

197,376

261,222

Nonrecourse loans

89,156

75,624

69,596

83,060

76,699

Total amount of interest-bearing debt and nonrecourse loans

272,218

248,552

265,953

280,436

337,921

Guarantee obligations

72

52

35

24,157

12,596

Capital expenditure

39,586

47,573

52,539

55,415

92,394

Research and development expenses

12,312

13,734

13,661

15,841

15,330

Depreciation

17,672

19,880

20,038

20,691

23,941

1

(2) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31,

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

168,698

315,027

258,549

265,042

419,405

Notes and accounts receivable from completed

859,096

773,694

744,473

902,244

832,939

construction contracts and other

Electronically recorded monetary claims

11,895

12,680

21,327

12,162

21,189

Short-term investment securities

6,980

7,103

4,401

5,988

7,285

Real estate for sale

12,209

11,937

12,160

19,436

15,874

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

35,369

38,141

69,198

43,823

35,428

Costs on real estate business

22,163

15,171

22,826

28,300

30,405

Inventories for PFI and other projects

44,108

53,500

38,095

10,127

6,610

Other inventories

9,734

8,744

8,206

9,182

12,120

Accounts receivable

92,554

75,125

64,501

78,433

98,866

Other

20,204

22,749

25,812

20,938

25,572

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(150)

(118)

(147)

(162)

(147)

Total current assets

1,282,866

1,333,757

1,269,405

1,395,517

1,505,551

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

125,103

120,866

117,083

121,482

142,968

Machinery, vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures

55,746

55,274

50,846

68,716

79,252

Land

355,925

367,701

385,157

378,270

408,031

Lease assets

289

236

1,081

493

4,823

Construction in progress

7,493

28,112

55,087

54,343

57,470

Total property, plant and equipment

544,558

572,190

609,256

623,306

692,545

Intangible assets

4,997

6,367

6,437

8,648

17,932

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

360,627

290,719

340,079

337,976

306,570

Long-term loans receivable

1,767

2,109

1,769

2,096

1,312

Deferred tax assets

1,761

1,846

2,126

2,129

5,137

Assets for retirement benefits

13

35

2,900

Other

18,130

23,496

43,730

52,549

78,148

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(210)

(191)

(177)

(175)

(170)

Total investments and other assets

382,090

317,981

387,528

394,612

393,899

Total noncurrent assets

931,646

896,539

1,003,222

1,026,567

1,104,377

Total assets

2,214,512

2,230,297

2,272,628

2,422,085

2,609,929

2

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31,

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable for construction

551,181

536,863

466,213

500,757

526,734

contracts and other

Electronically recorded obligations

119,956

118,976

106,456

128,960

145,520

Short-term loans payable

58,713

54,823

54,634

62,785

67,170

Current portion of nonrecourse loans

10,079

7,631

7,445

14,122

8,611

Current portion of bonds

10,000

20,000

Lease obligations

103

839

740

294

1,425

Income taxes payable

24,790

27,209

13,415

9,982

22,375

Advances received on uncompleted

116,424

109,216

127,845

137,174

132,979

construction contracts

Deposits received

108,952

121,611

121,289

143,850

158,487

Provision for warranties for completed

4,365

4,313

2,975

3,138

3,004

construction

Provision for loss on construction contracts

1,968

12,694

13,551

53,146

43,205

Provision for loss on Antimonopoly Act

10,324

4,145

Other

78,324

91,845

78,357

74,390

96,919

Total current liabilities

1,095,184

1,090,170

992,925

1,128,602

1,226,434

Noncurrent liabilities

Bonds payable

30,000

40,000

40,000

40,000

50,000

Long-term loans payable

84,347

78,104

101,722

94,590

124,051

Nonrecourse loans

79,076

67,993

62,151

68,937

68,087

Lease obligations

200

442

296

144

5,018

Deferred tax liabilities

30,667

5,336

21,229

10,222

4,053

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

18,953

18,893

18,644

18,445

18,421

Provision for stock payments for directors

381

433

401

436

599

Provision for loss on real estate business and

993

other

Provision for environmental measures

274

239

26

26

23

Liability for retirement benefits

50,809

52,598

47,758

47,977

51,835

Other

25,472

25,584

25,493

23,788

25,522

Total noncurrent liabilities

321,178

289,627

317,723

304,569

347,613

Total liabilities

1,416,362

1,379,798

1,310,648

1,433,171

1,574,048

3

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 03:23:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OBAYASHI CORPORATION
05/10Obayashi : Opinion of the Board of Directors of the Corporation Regarding the Shareholder ..
PU
05/10Obayashi : Financial Data Book (FY ended March 31, 2019 - FY ended March 31, 2023)
PU
05/104th Quarter : Supplementary Data on Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
PU
05/10Obayashi : 4th Quarter Financial Results (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
PU
05/09Obayashi : and Hitachi Solutions Established "Oprizon, Ltd.," a Joint Venture Providing Sm..
PU
04/26Silchester International Submits Shareholder Proposal to Obayashi
CI
04/24Obayashi : has established the Intellectual Property Policy
PU
04/24Obayashi : Notice of revision to the Obayashi Group Environmental Policy
PU
03/30OBAYASHI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28Obayashi : Invests in AFCryo Global Limited, a New Zealand Venture Developing Hydrogen Equ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 039 B 15 151 M 15 151 M
Net income 2023 74 051 M 550 M 550 M
Net cash 2023 10 200 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,61%
Capitalization 840 B 6 244 M 6 244 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 15 470
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Obayashi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 172,00 JPY
Average target price 988,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Hasuwa General Manager-Civil Engineering Office
Toshimi Sato Deputy Manager-Overseas Branch North America
Takeo Obayashi Managing Director
Naoki Kajita Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Shinichi Otake Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBAYASHI CORPORATION16.53%6 171
VINCI17.70%67 650
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED24.68%42 233
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.44%40 613
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED51.26%28 447
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.20.00%24 825
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer