NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Year Ended March 31, 2023
Independent Auditor's Report
The Board of Directors
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements of OBAYASHI CORPORATION (the Company), which comprise the non-consolidated balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the non-consolidated statements of income, and changes in net assets for the year then ended, and notes to the non-consolidated financial statements.
In our opinion, the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the non-consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its non-consolidated financial performance for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the non-consolidated financial statements in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the non-consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the non-consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming the auditor's opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Estimation of total construction revenue and total construction costs in applying the method to recognize revenue by satisfying performance obligations over a certain period of time Description is omitted because it is the same key audit matter described in the auditor's report of the consolidated financial statements (Estimation of total construction revenue and total construction costs in applying the method to recognize revenue by satisfying performance obligations over a certain period of time).
Assessment of indicators of impairment of investment and rental properties
Description is omitted because it is the same key audit matter described in the auditor's report of the consolidated financial statements (Assessment of indicators of impairment of investment and rental properties).
Other Information
Other information comprises the information included in disclosure documents that contains audited non-consolidated financial statements, but does not include the non-consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.
We have concluded that other information does not exist. Accordingly, we have not performed any work related to other information.
Responsibilities of Management, the Corporate Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these non-consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of non-consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the non-consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and disclosing, as required by accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, matters related to going concern.
The Corporate Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the non-consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these non- consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the non-consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
- Consider internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances for our risk assessments, while the purpose of the audit of the non-consolidated financial statements is not expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the non- consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the non-consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the non-consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
We communicate with the Corporate Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide the Corporate Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors with a statement that we have complied with the ethical requirements regarding independence that are relevant to our audit of the non-consolidated financial statements in Japan, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with the Corporate Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the non- consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Interest Required to Be Disclosed by the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan
Our firm and its designated engagement partners do not have any interest in the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan.
Convenience Translation
The U.S. dollar amounts in the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements with respect to the year ended March 31, 2023 are presented solely for convenience. Our audit also included the translation of Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts and, in our opinion, such translation has been made on the basis described in Note 2 to the non-consolidated financial statements.
Tokyo, Japan
August 4, 2023
Shuji Kaneko
Designated Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
Yoko Ito
Designated Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
Takeshi Yoshida
Designated Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
