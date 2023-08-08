Independent Auditor's Report

The Board of Directors

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements of OBAYASHI CORPORATION (the Company), which comprise the non-consolidated balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the non-consolidated statements of income, and changes in net assets for the year then ended, and notes to the non-consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the non-consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its non-consolidated financial performance for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the non-consolidated financial statements in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the non-consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the non-consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming the auditor's opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Estimation of total construction revenue and total construction costs in applying the method to recognize revenue by satisfying performance obligations over a certain period of time Description is omitted because it is the same key audit matter described in the auditor's report of the consolidated financial statements (Estimation of total construction revenue and total construction costs in applying the method to recognize revenue by satisfying performance obligations over a certain period of time).

Assessment of indicators of impairment of investment and rental properties

Description is omitted because it is the same key audit matter described in the auditor's report of the consolidated financial statements (Assessment of indicators of impairment of investment and rental properties).