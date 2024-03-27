March 27, 2024
OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Notice Regarding Change of Representative Directors and Officers
OBAYASHI CORPORATION (hereinafter referred to as the "Corporation") hereby announces that it has resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 4, 2024 to change the Representative Directors, Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers, as follows.
The assumption of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members is scheduled to be officially determined upon approval of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.
1. Change of Representative Directors
(1) Newly appointed Representative Director (on April 1, 2024)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Toshimi Sato
Representative Director*
Director, Executive Vice President
*The career summary of the new Representative Director is provided on the Appendix.
(2) Retiring Representative Director (on March 31, 2024)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Akinobu Nohira
Director
Representative Director, Executive Vice President*
* Scheduled to assume the position of Director who does not hold the position of Executive Officer on April 1, 2024.
(3) Reason for the change
Due to change of the Corporation's business execution system
2. Change of Directors
(1) Candidates for new Directors (Scheduled in late June 2024)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Hiroyuki Shime
Director*
Advisor of UNITIKA LTD. and Outside Auditor of DAIHEN Corporation
Yoshihiro Ikegawa
Director*
Executive Consultant of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
*Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act
(2) Retiring Directors (Scheduled in late June 2024)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Akinobu Nohira
Advisor
Representative Director, Executive Vice President*1
Toshihiko Murata
Advisor
Director, Executive Vice President*1
Naoki Izumiya
Advisor
Director*2
Yoko Kobayashi
Advisor
Director*2
*1 After assuming the position of Director who does not hold the position of Executive Officer on April 1, 2024, scheduled to retire from the position of Director and assume the position of Advisor at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.
*2 Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act
3. Change of Audit & Supervisory Board Members
(1) Candidate for a new Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Scheduled in late June 2024)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Eiichiro Okano
Standing Audit & Supervisory
Board Member
Managing Executive Officer*
* Scheduled to assume the position of Advisor at the Corporation on April 1, 2024.
(2) Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Scheduled in late June 2024)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Masahiro Saito
Advisor
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member*
*Scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member and assume the position of Advisor at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.
4. Change of Executive Officers
(1) Title changes for Executive Officers (on April 1, 2024)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Seiji Nagai
Executive Vice President
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hironobu Kawakami
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Yoshihito Sasaki
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Yasuo Morita
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Motoi Yano
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Tetsuya Kurebayashi
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
(2) Newly appointed Executive Officers (on April 1, 2024)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Hiroshi Abe
Executive Officer
General Manager of Division Head Office of Building Construction Division
Shinya Urakawa
Executive Officer
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office
Ikuo Takeuchi
Executive Officer
Senior General Manager-in-Charge of Marketing Division, and Senior General Manager-in-Charge of Green Energy Division
Katsuhito Yamaura
Executive Officer
Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Osaka Main Office
Lee Aik Seng
Executive Officer
Managing Director of Obayashi Singapore Private Limited
(3) Retiring Executive Officers (on March 31, 2024)
Name
Current Position
Toshihiko Murata*1
Executive Vice President
Akinobu Nohira*1
Executive Vice President
Eiichiro Okano*2
Managing Executive Officer
Hideo Katsumata*3
Executive Officer
Yutaka Taneda*3
Executive Officer
*1 After assuming the position of Director who does not hold the position of Executive Officer on April 1, 2024, scheduled to retire from the position of Director and assume the position of Advisor at the close of the
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.
*2 Scheduled to assume the position of Advisor at the Corporation on April 1, 2024, and assume the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024. *3 Scheduled to assume the position of Advisor at the Corporation on April 1, 2024.
[Reference]
(The structure of Directors and Executive Officers as of April 1, 2024 is as follows.)
Directors
Position
Name
Chairman of the Board
Takeo Obayashi
Representative Director
Kenji Hasuwa
Representative Director
Atsushi Sasagawa
Representative Director
Toshimi Sato
Director
Toshihiko Murata
Director
Akinobu Nohira
Director*
Naoki Izumiya
Director*
Yoko Kobayashi
Director*
Masako Orii
Director*
Hiroyuki Kato
Director*
Yukiko Kuroda
*Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act
Executive Officers
Position
Name
Areas of responsibility
President and
CEO
Kenji Hasuwa
Executive Vice
President
Atsushi Sasagawa
Responsible for overall building construction Head of Marketing Division
Executive Vice
President
Toshimi Sato
Responsible for overall administration
Executive Vice
President
Seiji Nagai
(Co-Chairperson (Representative Director) of Kansai Keizai Doyukai (Kansai Association of Corporate Executives))
Senior
Managing Executive Officer
Naoki Kajita
Head of Technology Division
Position
Name
Areas of responsibility
Senior
Managing Executive Officer
Hironobu Kawakami
Head of Osaka Main Office, Head of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office, Head of Yumeshima Development Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Senior
Managing Executive Officer
Yoshihito Sasaki
Responsible for overall civil engineering construction, Head of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Safety Division
Senior
Managing Executive Officer
Yasuo Morita
Head of Building Construction Division, Head of Safety Division, and responsible for Environmental Management Division
Senior
Managing Executive Officer
Motoi Yano
Head of Tokyo Main Office, Head of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Managing Executive Officer
Yuichi Yamamoto
Head of Nagoya Branch Office
Managing Executive Officer
Goichi Kamochi
Head of Architectural Design & Engineering Division
Managing Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Wakuni
Head of Hiroshima Branch Office
Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Higashide
Head of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Managing Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Goto
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division (responsible for mechanical & electrical, and renovation), and Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for mechanical & electrical, and renovation)
Managing Executive Officer
Kenichi Ando
Head of Green Energy Division, Senior General Manager of Marketing Division, and responsible for PPP Division
Managing Executive Officer
Hiromitsu Kato
Head of North American Regional Headquarters
Managing Executive Officer
Futoshi Takahashi
Head of Real Estate Development Division
Managing Executive Officer
Toshiro Kito
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for business development)
Managing Executive Officer
Mitsuaki Sadatoshi
Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Managing Executive Officer
Shigeru Edatsune
Head of Procurement Division, Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for procurement)
Managing Executive Officer
Tetsuya Kurebayashi
Head of Digital Transformation Division
Executive Officer
Kyoji Ikeda
Head of Hokuriku Branch Office
Position
Name
Areas of responsibility
Executive Officer
Kimihiko Sato
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Executive Officer
Kojiro Nitta
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for business development), Senior General Manager of Marketing Division, Senior General Manager of Real Estate Development Division (responsible for the Osaka Area), and Senior General Manager of Yumeshima Development Division
Executive Officer
Yoshikatsu Imazuka
Head of Nuclear Facilities Division
Executive Officer
Hitoshi Shibuya
Head of Construction Robotics Division
Executive Officer
Atsushi Takeuchi
Head of Engineering Division
Executive Officer
Shinobu Yamanaka
Head of Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters
Executive Officer
Koji Kohirata
Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Executive Officer
Osamu Yoshizaki
Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Executive Officer
Hajime Onojima
Head of Technology Research Institute, and Senior General Manager of Technology Division
Executive Officer
Ryuji Kitaoka
Head of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Osaka Main Office, Senior General Manager of Marketing Division, and Senior General Manager of Yumeshima Development Division
Executive Officer
Hiroshi Kondo
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for construction projects), and Senior Project Director of Shinagawa Station North Area General Project Office at Tokyo Main Office
Executive Officer
Kazutoshi Mitsui
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Executive Officer
Ryuichi Yanagawa
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for construction projects)
Executive Officer
Tetsuo Ueda
Head of Kyushu Branch Office
Executive Officer
Shigeru Kojima
Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division
Executive Officer
Kazuhisa Sugiyama
Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Executive Officer
Toshio Suzuki
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for construction projects)
Executive Officer
Takayuki Tomioka
Responsible for Corporate Strategy Division, and Corporate Communications Department, and Secretarial Department, and General Administration Department, and Business Innovation Division, and General Manager of Corporate Strategy Division
Position
Name
Areas of responsibility
Executive Officer
Koji Furuse
Responsible for Harassment Prevention Department, and Legal Department, and Human Resources Department, and Finance Department, and Accounting Department, and Senior General Manager at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for project administration)
Executive Officer
Ikuo Okuwaki
Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division
Executive Officer
Takayuki Akiyama
Head of Shikoku Branch Office
Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Ito
Senior General Manager of Technology Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Executive Officer
Akio Inoue
Head of Civil Engineering Technology Division
Executive Officer
Takuji Imagawa
Head of Yokohama Branch Office
Executive Officer
Yasuyuki Onishi
Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and General Manager of Division Head Office of Civil Engineering Construction Division
Executive Officer
Kenji Okamura
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Executive Officer
Naoyuki Suzuki
Head of Tohoku Branch Office
Executive Officer
Hidefumi Takenaka
Head of Kyoto Branch Office
Executive Officer
Jun Nakamura
Senior General Manager of Architectural Design & Engineering Division
Executive Officer
Shinji Nishikawa
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for business development)
Executive Officer
Katsunori Hanato
Head of Kanto Branch Office
Executive Officer
Masato Yanou
Head of Sapporo Branch Office
Executive Officer
Hiroshi Abe
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division, and General Manager of Divsion Head Office of Building Construction Division
Executive Officer
Shinya Urakawa
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Executive Officer
Ikuo Takeuchi
Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for mechanical & electrical, and renovation), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division
Executive Officer
Katsuhito Yamaura
Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development)
Executive Officer
Lee Aik Seng
Managing Director of Obayashi Singapore Private Limited
The Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members scheduled to be in office after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024 are as follows:
Position
Name
Chairman of the Board
Takeo Obayashi
Representative Director
Kenji Hasuwa
Representative Director
Atsushi Sasagawa
Representative Director
Toshimi Sato
Director*1
Masako Orii
Director*1
Hiroyuki Kato
Director*1
Yukiko Kuroda
Director*1
Hiroyuki Shime
Director*1
Yoshihiro Ikegawa
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Eiichiro Okano
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Isao Watanabe
Audit & Supervisory Board Member*2
Yoshihiro Yamaguchi
Audit & Supervisory Board Member*2
Eiji Mizutani
Audit & Supervisory Board Member*2
Shinya Kuwayama
*1Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act
*2Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member as per Article 2, Section 16 of the Companies Act
Career Summary of New Representative Director
Name:
Toshimi Sato
Date of birth:
Apr. 6, 1960 (Age: 63)
Career summary:
Apr. 1985
Joined the Corporation
Jan. 2011
Senior General Manager of North American Regional Headquarters at
Overseas Business Division
Apr. 2013
General Manager of Finance Department at Head Office
May 2015
General Manager of Corporate Management Planning Department at Head Office
Apr. 2017
Executive Officer
Jun. 2018
Director (incumbent)
Apr. 2019
Managing Executive Officer
Apr. 2022
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Apr. 2023
Executive Vice President (incumbent)
Number of shares held: 9,500
Disclaimer
This document announced in the Japanese language at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 4, 2024 was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese announcement and this English translation, the former will prevail.
If you have any questions, please contact Obayashi investor relations atirk@ml.obayashi.co.jp.
