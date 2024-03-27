March 27, 2024

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

Notice Regarding Change of Representative Directors and Officers

OBAYASHI CORPORATION (hereinafter referred to as the "Corporation") hereby announces that it has resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 4, 2024 to change the Representative Directors, Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers, as follows.

The assumption of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members is scheduled to be officially determined upon approval of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.

1. Change of Representative Directors

(1) Newly appointed Representative Director (on April 1, 2024)

Name New Position Current Position Toshimi Sato Representative Director* Director, Executive Vice President

*The career summary of the new Representative Director is provided on the Appendix.

(2) Retiring Representative Director (on March 31, 2024)

Name New Position Current Position Akinobu Nohira Director Representative Director, Executive Vice President*

* Scheduled to assume the position of Director who does not hold the position of Executive Officer on April 1, 2024.

(3) Reason for the change

Due to change of the Corporation's business execution system

2. Change of Directors

(1) Candidates for new Directors (Scheduled in late June 2024)

Name New Position Current Position Hiroyuki Shime Director* Advisor of UNITIKA LTD. and Outside Auditor of DAIHEN Corporation Yoshihiro Ikegawa Director* Executive Consultant of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

*Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act

(2) Retiring Directors (Scheduled in late June 2024)

Name New Position Current Position Akinobu Nohira Advisor Representative Director, Executive Vice President*1 Toshihiko Murata Advisor Director, Executive Vice President*1 Naoki Izumiya Advisor Director*2 Yoko Kobayashi Advisor Director*2

*1 After assuming the position of Director who does not hold the position of Executive Officer on April 1, 2024, scheduled to retire from the position of Director and assume the position of Advisor at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.

*2 Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act

3. Change of Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(1) Candidate for a new Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Scheduled in late June 2024)

Name New Position Current Position Eiichiro Okano Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Managing Executive Officer*

* Scheduled to assume the position of Advisor at the Corporation on April 1, 2024.

(2) Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Scheduled in late June 2024)

Name New Position Current Position Masahiro Saito Advisor Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member*

*Scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member and assume the position of Advisor at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.

4. Change of Executive Officers

(1) Title changes for Executive Officers (on April 1, 2024)

Name New Position Current Position Seiji Nagai Executive Vice President Senior Managing Executive Officer Hironobu Kawakami Senior Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer Yoshihito Sasaki Senior Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer Yasuo Morita Senior Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer Motoi Yano Senior Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer Tetsuya Kurebayashi Managing Executive Officer Executive Officer

(2) Newly appointed Executive Officers (on April 1, 2024)

Name New Position Current Position Hiroshi Abe Executive Officer General Manager of Division Head Office of Building Construction Division Shinya Urakawa Executive Officer Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office Ikuo Takeuchi Executive Officer Senior General Manager-in-Charge of Marketing Division, and Senior General Manager-in-Charge of Green Energy Division Katsuhito Yamaura Executive Officer Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Osaka Main Office Lee Aik Seng Executive Officer Managing Director of Obayashi Singapore Private Limited

(3) Retiring Executive Officers (on March 31, 2024)

Name Current Position Toshihiko Murata*1 Executive Vice President Akinobu Nohira*1 Executive Vice President Eiichiro Okano*2 Managing Executive Officer Hideo Katsumata*3 Executive Officer Yutaka Taneda*3 Executive Officer

*1 After assuming the position of Director who does not hold the position of Executive Officer on April 1, 2024, scheduled to retire from the position of Director and assume the position of Advisor at the close of the

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.

*2 Scheduled to assume the position of Advisor at the Corporation on April 1, 2024, and assume the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024. *3 Scheduled to assume the position of Advisor at the Corporation on April 1, 2024.

[Reference]

(The structure of Directors and Executive Officers as of April 1, 2024 is as follows.)

Directors

Position Name Chairman of the Board Takeo Obayashi Representative Director Kenji Hasuwa Representative Director Atsushi Sasagawa Representative Director Toshimi Sato Director Toshihiko Murata Director Akinobu Nohira Director* Naoki Izumiya Director* Yoko Kobayashi Director* Masako Orii Director* Hiroyuki Kato Director* Yukiko Kuroda

*Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act

Executive Officers

Position Name Areas of responsibility President and CEO Kenji Hasuwa Executive Vice President Atsushi Sasagawa Responsible for overall building construction Head of Marketing Division Executive Vice President Toshimi Sato Responsible for overall administration Executive Vice President Seiji Nagai (Co-Chairperson (Representative Director) of Kansai Keizai Doyukai (Kansai Association of Corporate Executives)) Senior Managing Executive Officer Naoki Kajita Head of Technology Division Position Name Areas of responsibility Senior Managing Executive Officer Hironobu Kawakami Head of Osaka Main Office, Head of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office, Head of Yumeshima Development Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Senior Managing Executive Officer Yoshihito Sasaki Responsible for overall civil engineering construction, Head of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Safety Division Senior Managing Executive Officer Yasuo Morita Head of Building Construction Division, Head of Safety Division, and responsible for Environmental Management Division Senior Managing Executive Officer Motoi Yano Head of Tokyo Main Office, Head of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Managing Executive Officer Yuichi Yamamoto Head of Nagoya Branch Office Managing Executive Officer Goichi Kamochi Head of Architectural Design & Engineering Division Managing Executive Officer Nobuyuki Wakuni Head of Hiroshima Branch Office Managing Executive Officer Akihiro Higashide Head of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Managing Executive Officer Kazuyuki Goto Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division (responsible for mechanical & electrical, and renovation), and Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for mechanical & electrical, and renovation) Managing Executive Officer Kenichi Ando Head of Green Energy Division, Senior General Manager of Marketing Division, and responsible for PPP Division Managing Executive Officer Hiromitsu Kato Head of North American Regional Headquarters Managing Executive Officer Futoshi Takahashi Head of Real Estate Development Division Managing Executive Officer Toshiro Kito Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for business development) Managing Executive Officer Mitsuaki Sadatoshi Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Managing Executive Officer Shigeru Edatsune Head of Procurement Division, Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for procurement) Managing Executive Officer Tetsuya Kurebayashi Head of Digital Transformation Division Executive Officer Kyoji Ikeda Head of Hokuriku Branch Office Position Name Areas of responsibility Executive Officer Kimihiko Sato Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Executive Officer Kojiro Nitta Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for business development), Senior General Manager of Marketing Division, Senior General Manager of Real Estate Development Division (responsible for the Osaka Area), and Senior General Manager of Yumeshima Development Division Executive Officer Yoshikatsu Imazuka Head of Nuclear Facilities Division Executive Officer Hitoshi Shibuya Head of Construction Robotics Division Executive Officer Atsushi Takeuchi Head of Engineering Division Executive Officer Shinobu Yamanaka Head of Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters Executive Officer Koji Kohirata Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Executive Officer Osamu Yoshizaki Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Executive Officer Hajime Onojima Head of Technology Research Institute, and Senior General Manager of Technology Division Executive Officer Ryuji Kitaoka Head of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Osaka Main Office, Senior General Manager of Marketing Division, and Senior General Manager of Yumeshima Development Division Executive Officer Hiroshi Kondo Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for construction projects), and Senior Project Director of Shinagawa Station North Area General Project Office at Tokyo Main Office Executive Officer Kazutoshi Mitsui Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Executive Officer Ryuichi Yanagawa Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for construction projects) Executive Officer Tetsuo Ueda Head of Kyushu Branch Office Executive Officer Shigeru Kojima Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division Executive Officer Kazuhisa Sugiyama Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Executive Officer Toshio Suzuki Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for construction projects) Executive Officer Takayuki Tomioka Responsible for Corporate Strategy Division, and Corporate Communications Department, and Secretarial Department, and General Administration Department, and Business Innovation Division, and General Manager of Corporate Strategy Division Position Name Areas of responsibility Executive Officer Koji Furuse Responsible for Harassment Prevention Department, and Legal Department, and Human Resources Department, and Finance Department, and Accounting Department, and Senior General Manager at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for project administration) Executive Officer Ikuo Okuwaki Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division Executive Officer Takayuki Akiyama Head of Shikoku Branch Office Executive Officer Tsuyoshi Ito Senior General Manager of Technology Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Executive Officer Akio Inoue Head of Civil Engineering Technology Division Executive Officer Takuji Imagawa Head of Yokohama Branch Office Executive Officer Yasuyuki Onishi Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and General Manager of Division Head Office of Civil Engineering Construction Division Executive Officer Kenji Okamura Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Executive Officer Naoyuki Suzuki Head of Tohoku Branch Office Executive Officer Hidefumi Takenaka Head of Kyoto Branch Office Executive Officer Jun Nakamura Senior General Manager of Architectural Design & Engineering Division Executive Officer Shinji Nishikawa Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for business development) Executive Officer Katsunori Hanato Head of Kanto Branch Office Executive Officer Masato Yanou Head of Sapporo Branch Office Executive Officer Hiroshi Abe Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division, and General Manager of Divsion Head Office of Building Construction Division Executive Officer Shinya Urakawa Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Executive Officer Ikuo Takeuchi Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for mechanical & electrical, and renovation), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division Executive Officer Katsuhito Yamaura Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development) Executive Officer Lee Aik Seng Managing Director of Obayashi Singapore Private Limited

The Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members scheduled to be in office after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024 are as follows:

Position Name Chairman of the Board Takeo Obayashi Representative Director Kenji Hasuwa Representative Director Atsushi Sasagawa Representative Director Toshimi Sato Director*1 Masako Orii Director*1 Hiroyuki Kato Director*1 Yukiko Kuroda Director*1 Hiroyuki Shime Director*1 Yoshihiro Ikegawa Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Eiichiro Okano Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Isao Watanabe Audit & Supervisory Board Member*2 Yoshihiro Yamaguchi Audit & Supervisory Board Member*2 Eiji Mizutani Audit & Supervisory Board Member*2 Shinya Kuwayama

*1Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act

*2Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member as per Article 2, Section 16 of the Companies Act

Career Summary of New Representative Director Name: Toshimi Sato Date of birth: Apr. 6, 1960 (Age: 63) Career summary: Apr. 1985 Joined the Corporation Jan. 2011 Senior General Manager of North American Regional Headquarters at Overseas Business Division Apr. 2013 General Manager of Finance Department at Head Office May 2015 General Manager of Corporate Management Planning Department at Head Office Apr. 2017 Executive Officer Jun. 2018 Director (incumbent) Apr. 2019 Managing Executive Officer Apr. 2022 Senior Managing Executive Officer Apr. 2023 Executive Vice President (incumbent)

Number of shares held: 9,500

