March 27, 2024

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

Notice Regarding Change of Representative Directors and Officers

OBAYASHI CORPORATION (hereinafter referred to as the "Corporation") hereby announces that it has resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 4, 2024 to change the Representative Directors, Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers, as follows.

The assumption of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members is scheduled to be officially determined upon approval of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.

1. Change of Representative Directors

(1) Newly appointed Representative Director (on April 1, 2024)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Toshimi Sato

Representative Director*

Director, Executive Vice President

*The career summary of the new Representative Director is provided on the Appendix.

(2) Retiring Representative Director (on March 31, 2024)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Akinobu Nohira

Director

Representative Director, Executive Vice President*

* Scheduled to assume the position of Director who does not hold the position of Executive Officer on April 1, 2024.

(3) Reason for the change

Due to change of the Corporation's business execution system

2. Change of Directors

(1) Candidates for new Directors (Scheduled in late June 2024)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Hiroyuki Shime

Director*

Advisor of UNITIKA LTD. and Outside Auditor of DAIHEN Corporation

Yoshihiro Ikegawa

Director*

Executive Consultant of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

*Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act

(2) Retiring Directors (Scheduled in late June 2024)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Akinobu Nohira

Advisor

Representative Director, Executive Vice President*1

Toshihiko Murata

Advisor

Director, Executive Vice President*1

Naoki Izumiya

Advisor

Director*2

Yoko Kobayashi

Advisor

Director*2

*1 After assuming the position of Director who does not hold the position of Executive Officer on April 1, 2024, scheduled to retire from the position of Director and assume the position of Advisor at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.

*2 Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act

1

3. Change of Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(1) Candidate for a new Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Scheduled in late June 2024)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Eiichiro Okano

Standing Audit & Supervisory

Board Member

Managing Executive Officer*

* Scheduled to assume the position of Advisor at the Corporation on April 1, 2024.

(2) Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Scheduled in late June 2024)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Masahiro Saito

Advisor

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member*

*Scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member and assume the position of Advisor at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.

4. Change of Executive Officers

(1) Title changes for Executive Officers (on April 1, 2024)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Seiji Nagai

Executive Vice President

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Hironobu Kawakami

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Yoshihito Sasaki

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Yasuo Morita

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Motoi Yano

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Tetsuya Kurebayashi

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

(2) Newly appointed Executive Officers (on April 1, 2024)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Hiroshi Abe

Executive Officer

General Manager of Division Head Office of Building Construction Division

Shinya Urakawa

Executive Officer

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office

Ikuo Takeuchi

Executive Officer

Senior General Manager-in-Charge of Marketing Division, and Senior General Manager-in-Charge of Green Energy Division

Katsuhito Yamaura

Executive Officer

Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Osaka Main Office

Lee Aik Seng

Executive Officer

Managing Director of Obayashi Singapore Private Limited

(3) Retiring Executive Officers (on March 31, 2024)

Name

Current Position

Toshihiko Murata*1

Executive Vice President

Akinobu Nohira*1

Executive Vice President

Eiichiro Okano*2

Managing Executive Officer

Hideo Katsumata*3

Executive Officer

Yutaka Taneda*3

Executive Officer

*1 After assuming the position of Director who does not hold the position of Executive Officer on April 1, 2024, scheduled to retire from the position of Director and assume the position of Advisor at the close of the

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024.

*2 Scheduled to assume the position of Advisor at the Corporation on April 1, 2024, and assume the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024. *3 Scheduled to assume the position of Advisor at the Corporation on April 1, 2024.

[Reference]

(The structure of Directors and Executive Officers as of April 1, 2024 is as follows.)

Directors

Position

Name

Chairman of the Board

Takeo Obayashi

Representative Director

Kenji Hasuwa

Representative Director

Atsushi Sasagawa

Representative Director

Toshimi Sato

Director

Toshihiko Murata

Director

Akinobu Nohira

Director*

Naoki Izumiya

Director*

Yoko Kobayashi

Director*

Masako Orii

Director*

Hiroyuki Kato

Director*

Yukiko Kuroda

*Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act

Executive Officers

Position

Name

Areas of responsibility

President and

CEO

Kenji Hasuwa

Executive Vice

President

Atsushi Sasagawa

Responsible for overall building construction Head of Marketing Division

Executive Vice

President

Toshimi Sato

Responsible for overall administration

Executive Vice

President

Seiji Nagai

(Co-Chairperson (Representative Director) of Kansai Keizai Doyukai (Kansai Association of Corporate Executives))

Senior

Managing Executive Officer

Naoki Kajita

Head of Technology Division

Position

Name

Areas of responsibility

Senior

Managing Executive Officer

Hironobu Kawakami

Head of Osaka Main Office, Head of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office, Head of Yumeshima Development Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Senior

Managing Executive Officer

Yoshihito Sasaki

Responsible for overall civil engineering construction, Head of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Safety Division

Senior

Managing Executive Officer

Yasuo Morita

Head of Building Construction Division, Head of Safety Division, and responsible for Environmental Management Division

Senior

Managing Executive Officer

Motoi Yano

Head of Tokyo Main Office, Head of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Managing Executive Officer

Yuichi Yamamoto

Head of Nagoya Branch Office

Managing Executive Officer

Goichi Kamochi

Head of Architectural Design & Engineering Division

Managing Executive Officer

Nobuyuki Wakuni

Head of Hiroshima Branch Office

Managing Executive Officer

Akihiro Higashide

Head of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Managing Executive Officer

Kazuyuki Goto

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division (responsible for mechanical & electrical, and renovation), and Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for mechanical & electrical, and renovation)

Managing Executive Officer

Kenichi Ando

Head of Green Energy Division, Senior General Manager of Marketing Division, and responsible for PPP Division

Managing Executive Officer

Hiromitsu Kato

Head of North American Regional Headquarters

Managing Executive Officer

Futoshi Takahashi

Head of Real Estate Development Division

Managing Executive Officer

Toshiro Kito

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for business development)

Managing Executive Officer

Mitsuaki Sadatoshi

Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Managing Executive Officer

Shigeru Edatsune

Head of Procurement Division, Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for procurement)

Managing Executive Officer

Tetsuya Kurebayashi

Head of Digital Transformation Division

Executive Officer

Kyoji Ikeda

Head of Hokuriku Branch Office

Position

Name

Areas of responsibility

Executive Officer

Kimihiko Sato

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Executive Officer

Kojiro Nitta

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for business development), Senior General Manager of Marketing Division, Senior General Manager of Real Estate Development Division (responsible for the Osaka Area), and Senior General Manager of Yumeshima Development Division

Executive Officer

Yoshikatsu Imazuka

Head of Nuclear Facilities Division

Executive Officer

Hitoshi Shibuya

Head of Construction Robotics Division

Executive Officer

Atsushi Takeuchi

Head of Engineering Division

Executive Officer

Shinobu Yamanaka

Head of Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters

Executive Officer

Koji Kohirata

Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Executive Officer

Osamu Yoshizaki

Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Executive Officer

Hajime Onojima

Head of Technology Research Institute, and Senior General Manager of Technology Division

Executive Officer

Ryuji Kitaoka

Head of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Osaka Main Office, Senior General Manager of Marketing Division, and Senior General Manager of Yumeshima Development Division

Executive Officer

Hiroshi Kondo

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for construction projects), and Senior Project Director of Shinagawa Station North Area General Project Office at Tokyo Main Office

Executive Officer

Kazutoshi Mitsui

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Executive Officer

Ryuichi Yanagawa

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for construction projects)

Executive Officer

Tetsuo Ueda

Head of Kyushu Branch Office

Executive Officer

Shigeru Kojima

Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division

Executive Officer

Kazuhisa Sugiyama

Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Executive Officer

Toshio Suzuki

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for construction projects)

Executive Officer

Takayuki Tomioka

Responsible for Corporate Strategy Division, and Corporate Communications Department, and Secretarial Department, and General Administration Department, and Business Innovation Division, and General Manager of Corporate Strategy Division

Position

Name

Areas of responsibility

Executive Officer

Koji Furuse

Responsible for Harassment Prevention Department, and Legal Department, and Human Resources Department, and Finance Department, and Accounting Department, and Senior General Manager at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for project administration)

Executive Officer

Ikuo Okuwaki

Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division

Executive Officer

Takayuki Akiyama

Head of Shikoku Branch Office

Executive Officer

Tsuyoshi Ito

Senior General Manager of Technology Division, and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Executive Officer

Akio Inoue

Head of Civil Engineering Technology Division

Executive Officer

Takuji Imagawa

Head of Yokohama Branch Office

Executive Officer

Yasuyuki Onishi

Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division, and General Manager of Division Head Office of Civil Engineering Construction Division

Executive Officer

Kenji Okamura

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Executive Officer

Naoyuki Suzuki

Head of Tohoku Branch Office

Executive Officer

Hidefumi Takenaka

Head of Kyoto Branch Office

Executive Officer

Jun Nakamura

Senior General Manager of Architectural Design & Engineering Division

Executive Officer

Shinji Nishikawa

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for business development)

Executive Officer

Katsunori Hanato

Head of Kanto Branch Office

Executive Officer

Masato Yanou

Head of Sapporo Branch Office

Executive Officer

Hiroshi Abe

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division, and General Manager of Divsion Head Office of Building Construction Division

Executive Officer

Shinya Urakawa

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Executive Officer

Ikuo Takeuchi

Senior General Manager of Building Construction Division at Osaka Main Office (responsible for mechanical & electrical, and renovation), and Senior General Manager of Marketing Division

Executive Officer

Katsuhito Yamaura

Senior General Manager of Civil Engineering Construction Division at Tokyo Main Office (responsible for business development)

Executive Officer

Lee Aik Seng

Managing Director of Obayashi Singapore Private Limited

The Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members scheduled to be in office after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024 are as follows:

Position

Name

Chairman of the Board

Takeo Obayashi

Representative Director

Kenji Hasuwa

Representative Director

Atsushi Sasagawa

Representative Director

Toshimi Sato

Director*1

Masako Orii

Director*1

Hiroyuki Kato

Director*1

Yukiko Kuroda

Director*1

Hiroyuki Shime

Director*1

Yoshihiro Ikegawa

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Eiichiro Okano

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Isao Watanabe

Audit & Supervisory Board Member*2

Yoshihiro Yamaguchi

Audit & Supervisory Board Member*2

Eiji Mizutani

Audit & Supervisory Board Member*2

Shinya Kuwayama

*1Outside Director as per Article 2, Section 15 of the Companies Act

*2Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member as per Article 2, Section 16 of the Companies Act

Career Summary of New Representative Director

Name:

Toshimi Sato

Date of birth:

Apr. 6, 1960 (Age: 63)

Career summary:

Apr. 1985

Joined the Corporation

Jan. 2011

Senior General Manager of North American Regional Headquarters at

Overseas Business Division

Apr. 2013

General Manager of Finance Department at Head Office

May 2015

General Manager of Corporate Management Planning Department at Head Office

Apr. 2017

Executive Officer

Jun. 2018

Director (incumbent)

Apr. 2019

Managing Executive Officer

Apr. 2022

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Apr. 2023

Executive Vice President (incumbent)

Number of shares held: 9,500

Disclaimer

This document announced in the Japanese language at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 4, 2024 was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese announcement and this English translation, the former will prevail.

If you have any questions, please contact Obayashi investor relations atirk@ml.obayashi.co.jp.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 01:02:10 UTC.