    1802   JP3190000004

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

(1802)
02:00 2022-06-23 am EDT
969.00 JPY   +0.73%
OBAYASHI : Notice of Resolutions of the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/07Obayashi Corporation - Developed 'FUTRAL', a construction vehicle management support system that contributes to the prevention of traffic congestion
AQ
05/30Obayashi - Certified 505 super foremen and super operators in 2022
AQ
Obayashi : Notice of Resolutions of the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/23/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. OBAYASHI CORPORATION assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Notice of Resolutions of

the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

June 23, 2022

Dear Shareholders,

We hereby inform you of the reports made and resolutions adopted at the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OBAYASHI CORPORATION (hereinafter referred to as the "Corporation") held today.

Sincerely yours,

Kenji Hasuwa

President

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

2-15-2, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Details of the General Meeting of Shareholders

Matters reported:

Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 118th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), as well as the audit reports of the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board for Consolidated Financial Statements

The above particulars were reported.

Matters resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 1 was approved and adopted as proposed. It was decided to pay a year- end dividend for the 118th Fiscal Year of 16 yen per share.

Proposal 2: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal 2 was approved and adopted as proposed. Details of the amendment are as follows:

  1. In order to clarify that the President shall serve as the chairman of the general meeting of shareholders, the necessary changes were made.
  2. In order to prepare for the introduction of the system for providing

informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format, the necessary changes were made.

Proposal 3: Election of Twelve (12) Directors

The following twelve (12) Directors were elected and assumed their offices. Takeo Obayashi, Kenji Hasuwa, Yasuo Kotera, Toshihiko Murata, Atsushi Sasagawa, Akinobu Nohira, Toshimi Sato, Naoki Izumiya,

Yoko Kobayashi, Masako Orii, Hiroyuki Kato, Yukiko Kuroda Messrs. Naoki Izumiya and Hiroyuki Kato, and Mses. Yoko Kobayashi, Masako Orii and Yukiko Kuroda are Independent Directors.

Proposal 4: Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

The following three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members were elected and assumed their offices.

Isao Watanabe, Yoshihiro Yamaguchi, Eiji Mizutani

Messrs. Yoshihiro Yamaguchi and Eiji Mizutani are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

Additional information

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on the same day, Representative Directors and Directors with specific titles were appointed as follows and assumed their offices.

Chairman

Takeo Obayashi

Representative Director

Representative Director

Kenji Hasuwa

Representative Director

Yasuo Kotera

Disclaimer

Obayashi Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 16:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
