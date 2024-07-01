Obayashi : Notice of Voting Results of the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
July 01, 2024 at 03:13 am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
OBAYASHI CORPORATION assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
July 1, 2024
To Shareholders,
Kenji Hasuwa
Representative Director
President and CEO
OBAYASHI CORPORATION
2-15-2, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Voting Results of
the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Below are the results of the exercise of voting rights at the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OBAYASHI CORPORATION held on June 27, 2024.
Breakdown of Votes "FOR" or "AGAINST" Each Proposal
Matters for Resolution
Votes
Votes
Abstentions
Approval
Result of
FOR
AGAINST
Rate
Resolutions
Proposal
Proposal
Proposal 1
5,943,212
5,248
1
99%
Approved
Proposal 2
Takeo Obayashi
4,411,281
1,353,441
183,798
73%
Approved
Kenji Hasuwa
4,376,905
1,387,818
183,798
73%
Approved
Atsushi Sasagawa
5,488,642
249,343
210,549
91%
Approved
Toshimi Sato
5,577,378
160,607
210,549
93%
Approved
Masako Orii
5,618,512
146,224
183,798
94%
Approved
Hiroyuki Kato
5,614,743
149,993
183,798
93%
Approved
Yukiko Kuroda
5,618,636
146,100
183,798
94%
Approved
Hiroyuki Shime
5,940,022
8,511
1
99%
Approved
Yoshihiro Ikegawa
5,941,383
7,150
1
99%
Approved
Proposal 3
Eiichiro Okano
5,669,739
95,102
183,798
94%
Approved
Notes
1. Conditions for approval of each proposal were as follows:
Proposal 1
Approval by a majority of voting rights of shareholders present.
Proposal 2 and 3
Shareholders owning one-third of total voting rights of qualified shareholders shall be present and approval by majority of voting rights of shareholders present .
2. Number of Shareholders Present and Voting Rights Number of voting rights of all shareholders
Number of voting rights of shareholders present (including pre-exercise)
7,174,974
5,974,690
1
3. Reason for not adding a part of the number of voting rights of shareholders who attended the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to the number of voting rights:
The requirements for approval were satisfied, and the resolution was passed legally under the Companies Act of Japan by summing up the votes exercised in advance by the day before the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the approval or disapproval of each proposal from some of the shareholders present on the day of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, part of the number of voting rights of the shareholders present at the meeting for which the declaration of intent has not been confirmed is not included in the number of votes for, against, or abstention.
2
Disclaimer
Obayashi Corporation published this content on
01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
01 July 2024 07:12:09 UTC.
