Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

OBAYASHI CORPORATION assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

July 1, 2024

To Shareholders,

Kenji Hasuwa

Representative Director

President and CEO

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

2-15-2, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Voting Results of

the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Below are the results of the exercise of voting rights at the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OBAYASHI CORPORATION held on June 27, 2024.

Breakdown of Votes "FOR" or "AGAINST" Each Proposal

Matters for Resolution Votes Votes Abstentions Approval Result of FOR AGAINST Rate Resolutions Proposal Proposal Proposal 1 5,943,212 5,248 1 99% Approved Proposal 2 Takeo Obayashi 4,411,281 1,353,441 183,798 73% Approved Kenji Hasuwa 4,376,905 1,387,818 183,798 73% Approved Atsushi Sasagawa 5,488,642 249,343 210,549 91% Approved Toshimi Sato 5,577,378 160,607 210,549 93% Approved Masako Orii 5,618,512 146,224 183,798 94% Approved Hiroyuki Kato 5,614,743 149,993 183,798 93% Approved Yukiko Kuroda 5,618,636 146,100 183,798 94% Approved Hiroyuki Shime 5,940,022 8,511 1 99% Approved Yoshihiro Ikegawa 5,941,383 7,150 1 99% Approved Proposal 3 Eiichiro Okano 5,669,739 95,102 183,798 94% Approved

Notes

1. Conditions for approval of each proposal were as follows: