July 1, 2024

To Shareholders,

Kenji Hasuwa

Representative Director

President and CEO

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

2-15-2, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Voting Results of

the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Below are the results of the exercise of voting rights at the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OBAYASHI CORPORATION held on June 27, 2024.

Breakdown of Votes "FOR" or "AGAINST" Each Proposal

Matters for Resolution

Votes

Votes

Abstentions

Approval

Result of

FOR

AGAINST

Rate

Resolutions

Proposal

Proposal

Proposal 1

5,943,212

5,248

1

99%

Approved

Proposal 2

Takeo Obayashi

4,411,281

1,353,441

183,798

73%

Approved

Kenji Hasuwa

4,376,905

1,387,818

183,798

73%

Approved

Atsushi Sasagawa

5,488,642

249,343

210,549

91%

Approved

Toshimi Sato

5,577,378

160,607

210,549

93%

Approved

Masako Orii

5,618,512

146,224

183,798

94%

Approved

Hiroyuki Kato

5,614,743

149,993

183,798

93%

Approved

Yukiko Kuroda

5,618,636

146,100

183,798

94%

Approved

Hiroyuki Shime

5,940,022

8,511

1

99%

Approved

Yoshihiro Ikegawa

5,941,383

7,150

1

99%

Approved

Proposal 3

Eiichiro Okano

5,669,739

95,102

183,798

94%

Approved

Notes

1. Conditions for approval of each proposal were as follows:

  1. Proposal 1
    Approval by a majority of voting rights of shareholders present.
  2. Proposal 2 and 3
    Shareholders owning one-third of total voting rights of qualified shareholders shall be present and approval by majority of voting rights of shareholders present .

2. Number of Shareholders Present and Voting Rights Number of voting rights of all shareholders

Number of voting rights of shareholders present (including pre-exercise)

7,174,974

5,974,690

1

3. Reason for not adding a part of the number of voting rights of shareholders who attended the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to the number of voting rights:

The requirements for approval were satisfied, and the resolution was passed legally under the Companies Act of Japan by summing up the votes exercised in advance by the day before the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the approval or disapproval of each proposal from some of the shareholders present on the day of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, part of the number of voting rights of the shareholders present at the meeting for which the declaration of intent has not been confirmed is not included in the number of votes for, against, or abstention.

2

