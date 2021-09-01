Obayashi : Notice of revision to the Obayashi Group Human Rights Policy

Under Obayashi Basic Principles, respecting human rights is an important issue within our social responsibilities, and these policies are put into a written form:

The Obayashi Philosophy states the Obayashi Group's mission in society, which is to 'value each person with a stake in our business.' In addition, the Obayashi Code of Conduct provides concrete guidelines for us to follow. Together, these statements show how we contribute to the realization of a sustainable society. The Obayashi Group Human Rights Policy ('the Policy') is based on our belief that respect for human rights, the basic rights that all people should enjoy, is synonymous with practicing the Obayashi Philosophy. By establishing the Policy and by conducting our business activities, we fulfill our responsibility to respect the human rights of all people.

To promote the recognition of human rights in keeping with our statement, a Human Rights Awareness Promotion Committee chaired by the executive officer responsible for human resources meets regularly. All employees need to ensure they do not engage in any form of discrimination and have a correct sense and awareness of human rights. To this end, we will undertake education on issues such as racism, sexual harassment, and international human rights.

Obayashi provides human rights awareness training for all employees and officers of the Group to actively address human rights issues. The focus of the training themes depends on the level of personnel. These training sessions take up familiar human rights themes such as harassment, SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity), individuals with disabilities, integration issues, foreign nationals, diversity and inclusion, discrimination or themes in international human rights in light of global trends in business and human rights such as the publication of ISO 26000(*1), formulation of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, and adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We also designate a human rights theme each year and provide training for all employees. We solicit human rights slogans from Obayashi Group employees and their families in conjunction with human rights week, which begins on December 10, each year. The top entries are displayed on posters to promote awareness.

In June 2020, we issued the Harassment Prevention Guidelines, which specifically describes the company's policy regarding harassment and the definition of harassment. It describes various harassments that might occur in the workplace, such as sexual harassment, harassment related to pregnancy, childbirth, childcare leave, nursing care leave, and power harassment, and is well announced to all executives and employees.

As the Obayashi Group continues to expand its business globally, it adheres to labor laws and regulations in each country and region, not only in Japan but also at overseas bases, and based on the concept of diversity and inclusion, all of its business. We are promoting the creation of an environment where people can work with peace of mind.

*1 ISO 26000

The guidance on social responsibility standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in November 2010

In order to respond to human rights issues including modern slavery, which has become an important issue in global society in recent years, we are conducting human rights due diligence based on the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights by the United Nations. The main business is divided into construction business, real estate business, and new businesses, and risks are extracted and evaluated for each stakeholder. Human rights issues (prominent human rights issues) that the Obayashi Group prioritizes are identified as follows.

Main human rights issues:

Child labor, forced labor and human trafficking, reasonable consideration for people who are subject to discrimination or are in a vulnerable position, harassment, poor work and living environments, establishment of appropriate labor conditions, ensuring bulding ans structure safety, infringement of lives and health of local residents, infringement of privacy rights

Regarding identified human rights issues, we are promoting specific efforts to prevent and reduce negative impacts on human rights.

In addition to the corporate ethics whistleblowing system, we have established dedicated internal and external consultation desks for human rights regarding harassment and disabilities. The Harassment Prevention Department, established in April 2019, functions as a specialized department to prevent harassment before it happens and to properly respond to inquiries when it occurs. Counseling to the Harassment Prevention Department is accepted anonymously not only by employees but also by people involved in the business, and thorough protection is provided to prevent counselors from being disadvantaged. We also post posters to inform the consultation desks both inside and outside the company. We aim to eradicate harassment by disclosing in-house the number of consultations and the background that can be read from the content of consultations.

We joined the UN Global Compact in August 2013. The UN Global Compact supports ten principles relating to the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. We will promote our business activities with a high sense of responsibility and global perspective in order to contribute to the creation of a sustainable society.

We are also responding to human rights issues addressed by the UN in its Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

We respect the basic rights of employees and have established labor conditions based on various laws and regulations. We also respect our employees' rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining, and have concluded a labor agreement. With the exception of managerial level staff, all of our 6,653 employees are union members. (100% of employees who are eligible are enrolled in the labor union.)

Our employees union hold conferences to discuss wide range of issues such as reducing overall working hours, creating a comfortable workplace environment to promote health management. Union members from each workplace report their opinions. By discussing effective improvements based on those opinions, we work to improve workplace and employment conditions.

Also, a survey of employees is also conducted regarding their degree of satisfaction. These results are reported on the Intranet and also are published for all employees. Systems to raise the satisfaction of employees are always being revised, etc., based on such opinions.