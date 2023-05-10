Obayashi : Opinion of the Board of Directors of the Corporation Regarding the Shareholder Proposal

May 11, 2023

OBAYASHI CORPORATION

Opinion of the Board of Directors of the Corporation

Regarding the Shareholder Proposal

OBAYASHI CORPORATION (hereinafter referred to as the "Corporation") has received a letter dated April 25 from Silchester International Investors LLP, acting on behalf of the Corporation's shareholders, giving notice of a shareholder proposal (the "Shareholder Proposal") on the agenda for the Corporation's 119th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2023. The Corporation hereby announces that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has resolved to oppose the Shareholder's Proposal as follows.

1 Proposing shareholder

NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS INTERNATIONAL VALUE EQUITY TRUST

(Proxy) Silchester International Investors LLP

Details of the Shareholder Proposal Agenda item

Dividend of Surplus (Special Dividend) Outline of the proposal

As described in the attached "Details of the Shareholder Proposal."

The attached "Details of the Shareholder Proposal" is the original text of the relevant sections of the Shareholder Proposal submitted by the proposing shareholder ("2 Reason for the Proposal" is the original text of "Outline of Reason for the Proposal" stated in the proposal document). Opinion of the Board of Directors of the Corporation regarding the Shareholder Proposal Opinion of the Board of Directors of the Corporation

The Corporation's Board of Directors opposes the Shareholder Proposal. Reasons for opposition

a. Obstructing the business plan to increase corporate value

In the "Obayashi Group Medium-Term Business Plan 2022," a five-year plan starting in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation set a "dividend on equity ratio (DOE) of around 3%" (*1) as a target for the annual value of dividends in its shareholder return policy.

Our basic policy on shareholder returns is first to try to sustain stable dividend payouts over the long term. This dividend policy, which aims for a DOE of 3%, was formulated with consideration for the business plans for the next five years based on the "Obayashi Group Medium-Term Business Plan 2022" and the growth investment strategy to enhance corporate value, with the policy of returning profits to shareholders over the medium to long term by increasing equity through the accumulation of profits.

That is to say, it is a dividend policy that "the Corporation's projected cash inflows during the five-year plan period" are to be used as the source of funds, and carefully considers the balance between three uses of cash: