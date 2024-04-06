Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - OBERON URANIUM (CSE: OBRN) ("Oberon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of three mineral claims totalling 365 hectares in Saskatchewan, Canada pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated March 28, 2024 (the "SPA") with Carbon Markets Inc. ("Carbon") and the Carbon shareholders (see Oberon's news release dated April 1, 2024 for further details).

Pursuant to the SPA, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Carbon shares from the Carbon shareholders, Oberon issued an aggregate of 17,600,000 Class A common shares of Oberon (the "Consideration Shares") to the Carbon shareholders. The Consideration Shares were issued in accordance with applicable securities legislation and are subject to a hold period that will expire on August 6, 2024. The transaction is an arms-length transaction and does not constitute a fundamental change or result in a change of control of the Company, within the meaning of the policies of the CSE.

About the Company

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Arizona, USA. Oberon also owns a 100% interest in the Fusion Uranium Zone Project located in the Athabasca Region of Saskatchewan, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@oberonuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Hay"

President and CEO

Tel: 778.317.8754

Email: info@oberonuranium.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204584