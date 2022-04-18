Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  OBI Pharma, Inc.
  News
  Summary
04:04a OBI PHARMA : Announcement of the expiration of the Company's 2022 cash capital increase call period and the issuance of stocks
PU
04/06 OBI PHARMA : AEMPS of Spain revokes previous approval for the Active Cancer Immunotherapy, OBI-822, to proceed to Phase III Clinical Trial
PU
04/06 OBI Pharma, Inc. Announces That AEMPS of Spain Revokes Previous Approval for the Active Cancer Immunotherapy, OBI-822, to Proceed to Phase III Clinical Trial
CI
OBI Pharma : Announcement of the expiration of the Company's 2022 cash capital increase call period and the issuance of stocks

04/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: OBI Pharma, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 15:55:15
Subject 
 Announcement of the expiration of the Company's
2022 cash capital increase call period and the issuance
of stocks
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:OBI Pharma Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's 2022 cash capital increase, with a call
  eriod of payment from 2022/3/18 to 2022/4/18 15:30, ends today.
6.Countermeasures:
  (1)Shareholders who haven't paid up for subscription during call period
     shall stop the payment and forfeit their rights since 2022/4/18 15:30.
  (2)The Company announced its full receipt of cash capital increase on
     2022/3/25 and was listed on the TPEx on 2022/3/30 with certificates of
     payment for shares.
  (3)For shareholders who paid up for subscription during call period, the
     shares subscribed will be deposited in the designated depository account
     on 2022/4/25.
  (4)If there is any question, please contact transfer agent of the Company,
     Masterlink Securities. (Address: B1., No. 35, Ln. 11, Guangfu N. Rd.,
     Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105410, Taiwan / TEL: (02)2768-6668)
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

OBI Pharma Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
