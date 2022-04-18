OBI Pharma : Announcement of the expiration of the Company's 2022 cash capital increase call period and the issuance of stocks
04/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Provided by: OBI Pharma, Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Subject
Announcement of the expiration of the Company's
2022 cash capital increase call period and the issuance
of stocks
Date of events
2022/04/18
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:OBI Pharma Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's 2022 cash capital increase, with a call
eriod of payment from 2022/3/18 to 2022/4/18 15:30, ends today.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Shareholders who haven't paid up for subscription during call period
shall stop the payment and forfeit their rights since 2022/4/18 15:30.
(2)The Company announced its full receipt of cash capital increase on
2022/3/25 and was listed on the TPEx on 2022/3/30 with certificates of
payment for shares.
(3)For shareholders who paid up for subscription during call period, the
shares subscribed will be deposited in the designated depository account
on 2022/4/25.
(4)If there is any question, please contact transfer agent of the Company,
Masterlink Securities. (Address: B1., No. 35, Ln. 11, Guangfu N. Rd.,
Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105410, Taiwan / TEL: (02)2768-6668)
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None