OBI Pharma : Announcement of the expiration of the Company's 2022 cash capital increase call period and the issuance of stocks

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18 2.Company name:OBI Pharma Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's 2022 cash capital increase, with a call eriod of payment from 2022/3/18 to 2022/4/18 15:30, ends today. 6.Countermeasures: (1)Shareholders who haven't paid up for subscription during call period shall stop the payment and forfeit their rights since 2022/4/18 15:30. (2)The Company announced its full receipt of cash capital increase on 2022/3/25 and was listed on the TPEx on 2022/3/30 with certificates of payment for shares. (3)For shareholders who paid up for subscription during call period, the shares subscribed will be deposited in the designated depository account on 2022/4/25. (4)If there is any question, please contact transfer agent of the Company, Masterlink Securities. (Address: B1., No. 35, Ln. 11, Guangfu N. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105410, Taiwan / TEL: (02)2768-6668) 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None