OBI Pharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:55 pm Share

OBI Pharma, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 9.87 million compared to TWD 1.87 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 408.99 million compared to net loss of TWD 343.07 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.79 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of TWD 1.5 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 1.79 compared to basic loss per share of TWD 1.5 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 11.65 million compared to TWD 3.13 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 45.73 million compared to net loss of TWD 648.64 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.2 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of TWD 3.02 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 0.2 compared to basic loss per share of TWD 3.02 a year ago.