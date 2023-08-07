OBI Pharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:55 pm
Share
OBI Pharma, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 9.87 million compared to TWD 1.87 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 408.99 million compared to net loss of TWD 343.07 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.79 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of TWD 1.5 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 1.79 compared to basic loss per share of TWD 1.5 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was TWD 11.65 million compared to TWD 3.13 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 45.73 million compared to net loss of TWD 648.64 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.2 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of TWD 3.02 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 0.2 compared to basic loss per share of TWD 3.02 a year ago.
OBI Pharma, Inc. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the development of new pharmaceuticals. The Company mainly operates its businesses through the research and development of novel cancer and infectious disease therapies. It also develops next generation active immunotherapies to treat cancers, including lung, prostate, pancreatic, stomach and ovarian cancers. It is engaged in the development of OBI-822 (formerly OPT-822/821), an active immunotherapy new drug for metastatic breast cancer; the research and development of therapeutic vaccine OBI-833 for the treatment of new generation of cancers, as well as the development of cancer testing reagent OBI-868.