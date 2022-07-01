OBI Pharma : The Company announces discontinuation of the Phase II Study of OBI-888
07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Provided by: OBI Pharma, Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/07/01
The Company announces discontinuation of the
Phase II Study of OBI-888
Date of events
2022/07/01
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/01
2.New drug name or code:
Passive Immunotherapeutic Monoclonal Antibody, OBI-888
3.Indication:An immunotherapeutic monoclonal antibody targeting Globo H for
the treatment of cancer.
Clinicaltrials.gov:
https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03573544https://www1.cde.org.tw/ct_taiwan/search_case2.php?caseno_ind%5B1%5D=6213
4.Planned development stages:
Phase I, II, III clinical trial, and New Drug Application (NDA)
5.Current development stage:
(1)Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical
trials(include interim analysis):
OBI-888 is now at the stage of Phase II clinical trial. Although it
didn't show the expected result, preliminary findings did show the
anti-cancer activity of OBI-888.
Among subjects enrolled in the clinical trial, there are four patients
whose overall survival extends more than six months, two of them even
extends to ten months. Observation of tumor shrinkage demonstrates the
preliminary clinical effect of OBI-888 and the potential of further
development.
The yield of Lonza's manufacturing of DS is lower than expected when
the reactor is scaled up to 1000L or 2000L and causes high manufacturing
cost. Even if the clinical study proceeds, the treatment costs are far
beyond patients' means and therefore, under the consideration of
manufacturing costs and long-term development of the Company, we
decided to discontinue the Phase II Clinical Trial of OBI-888. The new
strategy will be designed after production optimization of next-gen
antibody.
Although OBI-888 is an important ingredient of OBI-999, Globo H
Antibody Drug Conjugate, the amount of monoclonal antibody needed
during the manufacture of OBI-999 and the frequency of treatments are
less then OBI-888. The Company decides to dedicate our organizational
focus on development of OBI-999, Globo H Antibody Drug Conjugate, which
bears lower manufacturing costs and is more affordable and marketable.
(2)Once disapproved by competent authority or each of clinical trials
(include interim analysis) results less than statistically
significant sense, the risks & the associated measures the Company
may occur:Not applicable.
(3)After obtaining official approval or the results of statistically
significant sense, the future strategy:Not applicable.
(4)Accumulated investment expenditure incurred:
As the information is involved in future negotiation of licensing
deals, to avoid influence on licensing deals and for best interest of
shareholders, it will be kept confidential temporary.
6.Upcoming development plan:
(1)Estimated date of completion:The new strategy will be designed after
production optimization of next-gen antibody.
(2)Estimated responsibilities:None
7.Market situation:According to public research report of Fortune Business
Insights, the global oncology drugs market size was valued at USD 141.3
billion in 2019 with 11.6 % of compound annual growth rate (CAGR). While
OBI-888 is still in the phase of clinical trial, its indications will be
targeted at the unmet medical needs where meaningful clinical benefit is
observed. The future development will be determined after comprehensive
consideration of product development strategy.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.: