OBIC Business Consultants : Notification Regarding Determination of Offering Price and Other Matters

1. Secondary offering of shares (offering by way of purchase and underwriting by the underwriters)

OBIC BUSINESS CONSULTANTS CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that, concerning the secondary offering of shares of common stock of the Company announced on August 17, 2021, the offering price and other matters have been determined as follows.

Notification Regarding Determination of Offering Price and Other Matters

To whom it may concern:

Shigefumi Wada: 194,500 shares Tomohisa Takahashi: 100,000 shares (3) Offering price (*1) ¥5,131 per share (4) Total offering price (*2) ¥49,844,073,300 (5) Subscription price (*1) ¥4,919.40 per share (6) Total subscription price (*2) ¥47,788,527,420 (7) Subscription period (for the From Tuesday, August 31, 2021 to Wednesday, September 1, 2021 Japanese offering) (8) Settlement date Monday, September 6, 2021

(*1) The underwriters will conduct the purchase and underwriting at the subscription price and conduct the secondary offering at the offering price.

(*2) The above figures assume that all rights listed in (1) (iii) above are exercised by the International Managers.

2. Secondary offering of shares (offering by way of over-allotment)

(1) Class and number of shares Shares of common stock of the Company: 677,700 shares to be offered (2) Offering price ¥5,131 per share (3) Total offering price ¥3,477,278,700 (4) Subscription period From Tuesday, August 31, 2021 to Wednesday, September 1, 2021 (5) Settlement date Monday, September 6, 2021

1. Basis of calculation of the offering price

(1) Calculation base date and price generated ¥5,290 as of Monday, August 30, 2021 (2) Discount rate 3.01 %

Exercise period of the green shoe option

From Monday, September 6, 2021 to Friday, September 28, 2021 Syndicate covering transaction period

From Thursday, September 2, 2021 to Friday, September 24, 2021

End

Note: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

