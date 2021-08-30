Log in
OBIC Business Consultants : Notification Regarding Determination of Offering Price and Other Matters

08/30/2021
August 30, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company name:

OBIC BUSINESS CONSULTANTS

CO., LTD.

Representative:

Shigefumi Wada, President and

Representative Director

(Securities code: 4733, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Hiroko Wada, Vice President, Representative

Director and General Manager of

Administrative Headquarters

(Tel: +81-3-3342-1881)

Notification Regarding Determination of Offering Price and Other Matters

OBIC BUSINESS CONSULTANTS CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that, concerning the secondary offering of shares of common stock of the Company announced on August 17, 2021, the offering price and other matters have been determined as follows.

1. Secondary offering of shares (offering by way of purchase and underwriting by the underwriters)

(1)

Class and number of

9,714,300 shares of common stock of the Company (the combined total of

shares to be offered

(i) to (iii) below)

(i) 4,518,300 shares of common stock of the Company subject to the

Japanese Offering by way of Purchase and Underwriting by the

Underwriters.

(ii)

4,518,300 shares of common stock of the Company subject to the

purchase and underwriting by the International Managers with regard

to the International Offering.

(iii) 677,700 shares of common stock of the Company, which is the

maximum number of shares subject to rights to acquire additional

shares of common stock of the Company that are granted to the

International Managers in the International Offering.

(2)

Selling shareholders and

(i)

Shares subject to the Japanese Offering by way of Purchase and

the number of shares to be

Underwriting by the Underwriters

as set forth in (1) (i) above

offered

Shigefumi Wada: 2,708,300 shares

Hiroko Wada: 1,500,000 shares

Shigekazu Kurozu: 300,000 shares

Ikuo Takahashi: 10,000 shares

(ii) Shares subject to purchase and

underwriting by the International

Managers with regard to the International Offering as set forth in (1) (ii)

above

Shigefumi Wada: 4,318,300 shares

Shigeru Nakayama: 200,000 shares

(iii) The maximum number of shares subject to rights to acquire additional

shares of common stock of the Company that are granted to the

International Managers in the International Offering as set forth in (1)

(iii) above

Shigeru Nakayama: 383,200 shares

Shigefumi Wada: 194,500 shares

Tomohisa Takahashi: 100,000 shares

(3)

Offering price (*1)

¥5,131 per share

(4)

Total offering price (*2)

¥49,844,073,300

(5)

Subscription price (*1)

¥4,919.40 per share

(6)

Total subscription price (*2)

¥47,788,527,420

(7)

Subscription period (for the

From Tuesday, August 31, 2021 to Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Japanese offering)

(8)

Settlement date

Monday, September 6, 2021

(*1) The underwriters will conduct the purchase and underwriting at the subscription price and conduct the secondary offering at the offering price.

(*2) The above figures assume that all rights listed in (1) (iii) above are exercised by the International Managers.

2. Secondary offering of shares (offering by way of over-allotment)

(1)

Class and number of shares

Shares of common stock of the Company: 677,700 shares

to be offered

(2)

Offering price

¥5,131 per share

(3)

Total offering price

¥3,477,278,700

(4)

Subscription period

From Tuesday, August 31, 2021 to Wednesday, September 1, 2021

(5)

Settlement date

Monday, September 6, 2021

1. Basis of calculation of the offering price

(1)

Calculation base date and price generated

¥5,290 as of Monday, August 30, 2021

(2)

Discount rate

3.01 %

  1. Exercise period of the green shoe option
    From Monday, September 6, 2021 to Friday, September 28, 2021
  2. Syndicate covering transaction period
    From Thursday, September 2, 2021 to Friday, September 24, 2021

End

Note: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

Disclaimer

Obic Business Consultants Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
