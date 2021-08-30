OBIC Business Consultants : Notification Regarding Determination of Offering Price and Other Matters
August 30, 2021
To whom it may concern:
Company name:
OBIC BUSINESS CONSULTANTS
CO., LTD.
Representative:
Shigefumi Wada, President and
Representative Director
(Securities code: 4733, TSE First Section)
Contact:
Hiroko Wada, Vice President, Representative
Director and General Manager of
Administrative Headquarters
(Tel: +81-3-3342-1881)
Notification Regarding Determination of Offering Price and Other Matters
OBIC BUSINESS CONSULTANTS CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that, concerning the secondary offering of shares of common stock of the Company announced on August 17, 2021, the offering price and other matters have been determined as follows.
1. Secondary offering of shares (offering by way of purchase and underwriting by the underwriters)
(1)
Class and number of
9,714,300 shares of common stock of the Company (the combined total of
shares to be offered
(i) to (iii) below)
(i) 4,518,300 shares of common stock of the Company subject to the
Japanese Offering by way of Purchase and Underwriting by the
Underwriters.
(ii)
4,518,300 shares of common stock of the Company subject to the
purchase and underwriting by the International Managers with regard
to the International Offering.
(iii) 677,700 shares of common stock of the Company, which is the
maximum number of shares subject to rights to acquire additional
shares of common stock of the Company that are granted to the
International Managers in the International Offering.
(2)
Selling shareholders and
(i)
Shares subject to the Japanese Offering by way of Purchase and
the number of shares to be
Underwriting by the Underwriters
as set forth in (1) (i) above
offered
Shigefumi Wada: 2,708,300 shares
Hiroko Wada: 1,500,000 shares
Shigekazu Kurozu: 300,000 shares
Ikuo Takahashi: 10,000 shares
(ii) Shares subject to purchase and
underwriting by the International
Managers with regard to the International Offering as set forth in (1) (ii)
above
Shigefumi Wada: 4,318,300 shares
Shigeru Nakayama: 200,000 shares
(iii) The maximum number of shares subject to rights to acquire additional
shares of common stock of the Company that are granted to the
International Managers in the International Offering as set forth in (1)
(iii) above
Shigeru Nakayama: 383,200 shares
Shigefumi Wada: 194,500 shares
Tomohisa Takahashi: 100,000 shares
(3)
Offering price (*1)
¥5,131 per share
(4)
Total offering price (*2)
¥49,844,073,300
(5)
Subscription price (*1)
¥4,919.40 per share
(6)
Total subscription price (*2)
¥47,788,527,420
(7)
Subscription period (for the
From Tuesday, August 31, 2021 to Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Japanese offering)
(8)
Settlement date
Monday, September 6, 2021
(*1) The underwriters will conduct the purchase and underwriting at the subscription price and conduct the secondary offering at the offering price.
(*2) The above figures assume that all rights listed in (1) (iii) above are exercised by the International Managers.
2. Secondary offering of shares (offering by way of over-allotment)
(1)
Class and number of shares
Shares of common stock of the Company: 677,700 shares
to be offered
(2)
Offering price
¥5,131 per share
(3)
Total offering price
¥3,477,278,700
(4)
Subscription period
From Tuesday, August 31, 2021 to Wednesday, September 1, 2021
(5)
Settlement date
Monday, September 6, 2021
1. Basis of calculation of the offering price
(1)
Calculation base date and price generated
¥5,290 as of Monday, August 30, 2021
(2)
Discount rate
3.01 %
Exercise period of the green shoe option
From Monday, September 6, 2021 to Friday, September 28, 2021
Syndicate covering transaction period
From Thursday, September 2, 2021 to Friday, September 24, 2021
Note: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
