OBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 21, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: OBIC Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4684 URL: https://www.obic.co.jp/ Representative: Shoichi Tachibana, President and COO Inquiries: Tomonori Anan, Administrator of Business Planning Office and Accounting Div. Telephone: +81-3-3245-6510

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 5, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended 24,106 14.3 15,072 18.4 18,485 29.6 13,130 21.7 June 30, 2022 Three months ended 21,098 - 12,731 9.3 14,266 9.0 10,792 10.2 June 30, 2021 Note: Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥10,137 million [(23.0)%] Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥13,159 million [22.6%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen Three months ended 148.07 - June 30, 2022 Three months ended 121.33 - June 30, 2021

Note: OBIC Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The percentages indicating year-on-year changes are not presented as the figures for net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022, are the figures after the application of this accounting standard. The year-on-year change, when calculated under the assumption that the accounting standard, etc. had been applied in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, was an increase of 7.3%.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen June 30, 2022 320,678 292,841 91.3 3,302.30 March 31, 2022 323,927 293,567 90.6 3,310.49 Reference: Equity As of June 30, 2022: ¥292,841 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥293,567 million

1