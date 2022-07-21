OBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023
07/21/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
July 21, 2022
Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Tomonori Anan, Administrator of Business Planning Office and Accounting Div.
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 5, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended
24,106
14.3
15,072
18.4
18,485
29.6
13,130
21.7
June 30, 2022
Three months ended
21,098
-
12,731
9.3
14,266
9.0
10,792
10.2
June 30, 2021
Note: Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
¥10,137 million
[(23.0)%]
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
¥13,159 million
[22.6%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
148.07
-
June 30, 2022
Three months ended
121.33
-
June 30, 2021
Note: OBIC Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The percentages indicating year-on-year changes are not presented as the figures for net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022, are the figures after the application of this accounting standard. The year-on-year change, when calculated under the assumption that the accounting standard, etc. had been applied in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, was an increase of 7.3%.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2022
320,678
292,841
91.3
3,302.30
March 31, 2022
323,927
293,567
90.6
3,310.49
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2022:
¥292,841 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥293,567 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
92.50
-
122.50
215.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
110.00
-
110.00
220.00
March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
Note: Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-yearchanges.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ending
98,500
10.1
59,600
10.1
65,600
9.0
47,000
8.0
530.01
March 31, 2023
Note: Revision to the most recently announced earnings forecasts: None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: -
Excluded: -
Application of special accounting treatments for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
99,600,000 shares
As of March 31, 2022
99,600,000 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
10,922,048 shares
As of March 31, 2022
10,922,048 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended June 30, 2022
88,677,952 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
88,950,452 shares
Quarterly consolidated financial statements are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
There have been no revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts for the full year that were announced on April 21, 2022. The above forecasts were prepared based on information currently available to the Company, and any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Moreover, actual business and other results may differ from the forecast due to various factors in the future. Please refer to the section of "(4) Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements" of "1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022" on page 3 of [Attached Material] for details.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
122,699
122,094
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
12,025
12,886
assets
Merchandise and finished goods
68
104
Work in process
233
218
Raw materials and supplies
7
6
Other
1,118
1,171
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(2)
Total current assets
136,150
136,480
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
25,823
25,535
Land
27,636
27,636
Other, net
2,661
2,414
Total property, plant and equipment
56,121
55,587
Intangible assets
Other
154
151
Total intangible assets
154
151
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
118,570
114,271
Long-term time deposits
10,658
11,902
Other
2,274
2,286
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(0)
Total investments and other assets
131,500
128,459
Total non-current assets
187,776
184,198
Total assets
323,927
320,678
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
3,606
3,404
Income taxes payable
8,552
5,317
Provision for bonuses
2,372
3,416
Other
6,535
7,385
Total current liabilities
21,066
19,524
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
5,942
5,970
Asset retirement obligations
358
358
Other
2,992
1,984
Total non-current liabilities
9,293
8,312
Total liabilities
30,359
27,837
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
19,178
19,178
Capital surplus
19,530
19,530
Retained earnings
265,985
268,253
Treasury shares
(27,562)
(27,562)
Total shareholders' equity
277,131
279,399
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
16,877
13,893
Revaluation reserve for land
(481)
(481)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
39
29
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
16,435
13,441
Total net assets
293,567
292,841
Total liabilities and net assets
323,927
320,678
