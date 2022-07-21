Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. OBIC Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4684   JP3173400007

OBIC CO.,LTD.

(4684)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-21 am EDT
20930.00 JPY   +0.96%
02:34aOBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023
PU
06/29OBIC : Corporate Governance Report June 30, 2022
PU
04/22OBIC's FY22 Profit Rises on Higher Rental Income, Foreign Exchange Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023

07/21/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 21, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

OBIC Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4684

URL:

https://www.obic.co.jp/

Representative:

Shoichi Tachibana, President and COO

Inquiries:

Tomonori Anan, Administrator of Business Planning Office and Accounting Div.

Telephone:

+81-3-3245-6510

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 5, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended

24,106

14.3

15,072

18.4

18,485

29.6

13,130

21.7

June 30, 2022

Three months ended

21,098

-

12,731

9.3

14,266

9.0

10,792

10.2

June 30, 2021

Note: Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

¥10,137 million

[(23.0)%]

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

¥13,159 million

[22.6%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

148.07

-

June 30, 2022

Three months ended

121.33

-

June 30, 2021

Note: OBIC Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The percentages indicating year-on-year changes are not presented as the figures for net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022, are the figures after the application of this accounting standard. The year-on-year change, when calculated under the assumption that the accounting standard, etc. had been applied in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, was an increase of 7.3%.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2022

320,678

292,841

91.3

3,302.30

March 31, 2022

323,927

293,567

90.6

3,310.49

Reference: Equity

As of June 30, 2022:

¥292,841 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥293,567 million

1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

92.50

-

122.50

215.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

110.00

-

110.00

220.00

March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

Note: Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-yearchanges.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ending

98,500

10.1

59,600

10.1

65,600

9.0

47,000

8.0

530.01

March 31, 2023

Note: Revision to the most recently announced earnings forecasts: None

2

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
    Newly included: -
    Excluded: -
  2. Application of special accounting treatments for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

99,600,000 shares

As of March 31, 2022

99,600,000 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

10,922,048 shares

As of March 31, 2022

10,922,048 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended June 30, 2022

88,677,952 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

88,950,452 shares

  • Quarterly consolidated financial statements are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    There have been no revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts for the full year that were announced on April 21, 2022. The above forecasts were prepared based on information currently available to the Company, and any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Moreover, actual business and other results may differ from the forecast due to various factors in the future. Please refer to the section of "(4) Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements" of "1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022" on page 3 of [Attached Material] for details.

3

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

122,699

122,094

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

12,025

12,886

assets

Merchandise and finished goods

68

104

Work in process

233

218

Raw materials and supplies

7

6

Other

1,118

1,171

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(2)

Total current assets

136,150

136,480

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

25,823

25,535

Land

27,636

27,636

Other, net

2,661

2,414

Total property, plant and equipment

56,121

55,587

Intangible assets

Other

154

151

Total intangible assets

154

151

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

118,570

114,271

Long-term time deposits

10,658

11,902

Other

2,274

2,286

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(0)

Total investments and other assets

131,500

128,459

Total non-current assets

187,776

184,198

Total assets

323,927

320,678

4

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

3,606

3,404

Income taxes payable

8,552

5,317

Provision for bonuses

2,372

3,416

Other

6,535

7,385

Total current liabilities

21,066

19,524

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

5,942

5,970

Asset retirement obligations

358

358

Other

2,992

1,984

Total non-current liabilities

9,293

8,312

Total liabilities

30,359

27,837

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

19,178

19,178

Capital surplus

19,530

19,530

Retained earnings

265,985

268,253

Treasury shares

(27,562)

(27,562)

Total shareholders' equity

277,131

279,399

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

16,877

13,893

Revaluation reserve for land

(481)

(481)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

39

29

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

16,435

13,441

Total net assets

293,567

292,841

Total liabilities and net assets

323,927

320,678

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obic Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OBIC CO.,LTD.
02:34aOBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
PU
06/29OBIC : Corporate Governance Report June 30, 2022
PU
04/22OBIC's FY22 Profit Rises on Higher Rental Income, Foreign Exchange Gains
MT
04/21OBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/21OBIC Co.,Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable on June 30, ..
CI
04/21OBIC Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March..
CI
04/21OBIC Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
03/30OBIC CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/25OBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
PU
01/25OBIC Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 98 667 M 715 M 715 M
Net income 2023 48 191 M 349 M 349 M
Net cash 2023 147 B 1 064 M 1 064 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,1x
Yield 2023 1,14%
Capitalization 1 838 B 13 313 M 13 313 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,1x
EV / Sales 2024 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 054
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart OBIC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBIC CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 20 730,00 JPY
Average target price 21 140,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shoichi Tachibana Senior Managing Director
Masahiro Noda President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Kubota Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Yasumasa Gomi Independent Outside Director
Takashi Ejiri Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBIC CO.,LTD.-6.16%13 313
ACCENTURE PLC-32.45%177 139
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.76%140 820
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.30%91 466
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.38%77 920
VMWARE, INC.-1.50%48 104