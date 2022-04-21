OBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Note:This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
April 21, 2022
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
Tomonori Anan, Administrator of Business Planning Office and Accounting Div.
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
June 29, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 30, 2022
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
June 30, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Millions of yen89,476 83,862
%- 4.2
Millions of yen54,135 48,077
%12.6 11.2
Millions of yen60,174 52,600
%14.4 14.3
Millions of yen43,500 38,001
%14.5 8.3
Note:
Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥50,506 million
[18.1%]
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
¥42,755 million
[29.4%]
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary profit to total assets
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Yen489.96 427.22
Yen- -
%15.5 15.1
%19.3 18.7
%60.5 57.3
Reference:
Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity methodFor the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
¥4,141 million ¥3,348 millionNote:OBIC Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The percentages indicating year-on-year changes are not presented as the figures for net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, are the figures after the application of this accounting standard. The year-on-year change, when calculated under the assumption that the accounting standard, etc. had been applied in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, was an increase of 10.1%.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Millions of yen323,927 298,257
Millions of yen293,567 266,025
%90.6 89.2
Yen3,310.49 2,990.72
Reference:
Equity
As of March 31, 2022:
¥293,567 million
As of March 31, 2021:
¥266,025 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Millions of yen38,972 41,677
Millions of yen
(44,053) (5,422)
Millions of yen
(22,965) (15,121)
Millions of yen122,699 150,745
2.
Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash dividends (Total)
Payout ratio (Consolidated)
Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated)
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
Yen
-
-
Yen
80.00 92.50
Yen
-
-
Yen
105.00 122.50
Yen
185.00 215.00
Millions of yen
16,455 19,065
%
43.3
43.9
%
6.5
6.8
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
-
110.00
-
110.00
220.00
41.5
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Basic earnings per share
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Millions of yen
98,500
%
10.1
Millions of yen
59,600
%
10.1
Millions of yen
65,600
%
9.0
Millions of yen
47,000
%
8.0
Yen
530.01
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: -
Excluded: -
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
(i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None
(iv) Restatement: None
Note: For details, please refer to "(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements, Changes in accounting policies" under "3.
Consolidated financial statements" of the attached materials on page 12.
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
(i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
(ii)
As of March 31, 2022
99,600,000 shares
As of March 31, 2021
99,600,000 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2022
10,922,048 shares
As of March 31, 2021
10,649,548 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
88,783,219 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
88,950,452 shares
[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results
Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Millions of yen82,616 74,720
%10.6 5.5
Millions of yen52,387 46,574
%12.5 12.0
Millions of yen56,097 49,146
%14.1 16.3
Millions of yen40,138 35,005
%14.7 9.9
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Yen452.10 393.54
Yen- -
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Millions of yen266,077 244,189
Millions of yen239,240 215,575
%89.9 88.3
Yen2,697.85 2,423.55
Reference:
Equity
As of March 31, 2022:
¥239,240 million
As of March 31, 2021:
¥215,575 million
3
* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
* Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to the section of "(4) Future outlook" of "1. Review of operating results and others" on page 3 of [Attached Material] for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.
Consolidated financial statements
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
150,745
122,699
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
11,035
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
-
12,025
Merchandise and finished goods
103
68
Work in process
232
233
Raw materials and supplies
0
7
Other
930
1,118
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(1)
Total current assets
163,046
136,150
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
31,093
31,610
Accumulated depreciation
(4,607)
(5,787)
Buildings and structures, net
26,485
25,823
Land
27,636
27,636
Other
5,326
6,747
Accumulated depreciation
(3,183)
(4,085)
Other, net
2,143
2,661
Total property, plant and equipment
56,265
56,121
Intangible assets
Other
133
154
Total intangible assets
133
154
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
74,816
118,570
Deferred tax assets
2,296
221
Deferred tax assets for land revaluation
-
212
Long-term time deposits
-
10,658
Other
1,701
1,840
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
Total investments and other assets
78,811
131,500
Total non-current assets
135,211
187,776
Total assets
298,257
323,927
(Millions of yen)
