Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. OBIC Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4684   JP3173400007

OBIC CO.,LTD.

(4684)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/21 02:00:00 am EDT
18200.00 JPY   +1.17%
02:15aOBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
03/30OBIC CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/25OBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note:This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

April 21, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

OBIC Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4684

URL:

https://www.obic.co.jp/

Representative:

Shoichi Tachibana, President and COO

Inquiries:

Tomonori Anan, Administrator of Business Planning Office and Accounting Div.

Telephone:

+81-3-3245-6510

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

June 29, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 30, 2022

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

June 30, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Millions of yen 89,476 83,862

% - 4.2

Millions of yen 54,135 48,077

% 12.6 11.2

Millions of yen 60,174 52,600

% 14.4 14.3

Millions of yen 43,500 38,001

% 14.5 8.3

Note:

Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

¥50,506 million

[18.1%]

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

¥42,755 million

[29.4%]

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary profit to total assets

Ratio of operating profit to net sales

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Yen 489.96 427.22

Yen - -

% 15.5 15.1

% 19.3 18.7

% 60.5 57.3

Reference:

Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity methodFor the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

¥4,141 million ¥3,348 millionNote:OBIC Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The percentages indicating year-on-year changes are not presented as the figures for net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, are the figures after the application of this accounting standard. The year-on-year change, when calculated under the assumption that the accounting standard, etc. had been applied in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, was an increase of 10.1%.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Millions of yen 323,927 298,257

Millions of yen 293,567 266,025

% 90.6 89.2

Yen 3,310.49 2,990.72

Reference:

Equity

As of March 31, 2022:

¥293,567 million

As of March 31, 2021:

¥266,025 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Millions of yen 38,972 41,677

Millions of yen

(44,053) (5,422)

Millions of yen

(22,965) (15,121)

Millions of yen 122,699 150,745

2.

Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash dividends (Total)

Payout ratio (Consolidated)

Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated)

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

Yen

-

-

Yen

80.00 92.50

Yen

-

-

Yen

105.00 122.50

Yen

185.00 215.00

Millions of yen

16,455 19,065

%

43.3

43.9

%

6.5

6.8

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

-

110.00

-

110.00

220.00

41.5

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Basic earnings per share

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Millions of yen

98,500

%

10.1

Millions of yen

59,600

%

10.1

Millions of yen

65,600

%

9.0

Millions of yen

47,000

%

8.0

Yen

530.01

* Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

    Newly included: -

    Excluded: -

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement

    • (i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes

    • (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None

    • (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None

    • (iv) Restatement: None

    Note: For details, please refer to "(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements, Changes in accounting policies" under "3.

    Consolidated financial statements" of the attached materials on page 12.

  • (3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

    (i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

(ii)

As of March 31, 2022

99,600,000 shares

As of March 31, 2021

99,600,000 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2022

10,922,048 shares

As of March 31, 2021

10,649,548 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

88,783,219 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

88,950,452 shares

[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results

Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Millions of yen 82,616 74,720

% 10.6 5.5

Millions of yen 52,387 46,574

% 12.5 12.0

Millions of yen 56,097 49,146

% 14.1 16.3

Millions of yen 40,138 35,005

% 14.7 9.9

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Yen 452.10 393.54

Yen - -

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Millions of yen 266,077 244,189

Millions of yen 239,240 215,575

% 89.9 88.3

Yen 2,697.85 2,423.55

Reference:

Equity

As of March 31, 2022:

¥239,240 million

As of March 31, 2021:

¥215,575 million

3

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

* Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to the section of "(4) Future outlook" of "1. Review of operating results and others" on page 3 of [Attached Material] for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.

Consolidated financial statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

150,745

122,699

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

11,035

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

-

12,025

Merchandise and finished goods

103

68

Work in process

232

233

Raw materials and supplies

0

7

Other

930

1,118

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(1)

Total current assets

163,046

136,150

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

31,093

31,610

Accumulated depreciation

(4,607)

(5,787)

Buildings and structures, net

26,485

25,823

Land

27,636

27,636

Other

5,326

6,747

Accumulated depreciation

(3,183)

(4,085)

Other, net

2,143

2,661

Total property, plant and equipment

56,265

56,121

Intangible assets

Other

133

154

Total intangible assets

133

154

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

74,816

118,570

Deferred tax assets

2,296

221

Deferred tax assets for land revaluation

-

212

Long-term time deposits

-

10,658

Other

1,701

1,840

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(2)

Total investments and other assets

78,811

131,500

Total non-current assets

135,211

187,776

Total assets

298,257

323,927

(Millions of yen)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obic Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OBIC CO.,LTD.
02:15aOBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
03/30OBIC CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/25OBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
PU
01/25OBIC Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
01/12OBIC : Corporate Governance Report December 6, 2021
PU
2021Japan Index Trims Losses on Wednesday's Close; Canon Shares Fall 6%
MT
2021Obic's Attributable Profit Increases Over 11% in Fiscal H1, Declares Lower Dividend; Sh..
MT
2021OBIC Co.,Ltd. Announces Second Quarter-End Dividend, payable on November 22, 2021
CI
2021OBIC Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021OBIC Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 89 678 M 702 M 702 M
Net income 2022 42 446 M 332 M 332 M
Net cash 2022 169 B 1 320 M 1 320 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 1 595 B 12 485 M 12 485 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
EV / Sales 2023 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 049
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart OBIC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBIC CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 17 990,00 JPY
Average target price 21 079,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shoichi Tachibana Senior Managing Director
Masahiro Noda President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Kubota Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Yasumasa Gomi Independent Outside Director
Takashi Ejiri Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBIC CO.,LTD.-16.71%12 485
ACCENTURE PLC-21.92%203 049
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-7.13%166 207
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.49%116 146
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.89%96 442
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.26%85 690