OBIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Note:This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

April 21, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: OBIC Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4684 URL: https://www.obic.co.jp/ Representative: Shoichi Tachibana, President and COO Inquiries: Tomonori Anan, Administrator of Business Planning Office and Accounting Div. Telephone: +81-3-3245-6510

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 29, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 30, 2022 Scheduled date to file annual securities report: June 30, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Millions of yen 89,476 83,862 % - 4.2 Millions of yen 54,135 48,077 % 12.6 11.2 Millions of yen 60,174 52,600 % 14.4 14.3 Millions of yen 43,500 38,001 % 14.5 8.3 Note:

Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥50,506 million [18.1%] For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥42,755 million [29.4%]

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Return on equity Ratio of ordinary profit to total assets Ratio of operating profit to net sales Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Yen 489.96 427.22 Yen - - % 15.5 15.1 % 19.3 18.7 % 60.5 57.3 Reference:

Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity methodFor the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

¥4,141 million ¥3,348 millionNote:OBIC Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The percentages indicating year-on-year changes are not presented as the figures for net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, are the figures after the application of this accounting standard. The year-on-year change, when calculated under the assumption that the accounting standard, etc. had been applied in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, was an increase of 10.1%.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Millions of yen 323,927 298,257 Millions of yen 293,567 266,025 % 90.6 89.2 Yen 3,310.49 2,990.72

Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2022: ¥293,567 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥266,025 million (3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Millions of yen 38,972 41,677 Millions of yen (44,053) (5,422) Millions of yen (22,965) (15,121) Millions of yen 122,699 150,745

2.

Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share Total cash dividends (Total) Payout ratio (Consolidated) Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated) First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 Yen - - Yen 80.00 92.50 Yen - - Yen 105.00 122.50 Yen 185.00 215.00 Millions of yen 16,455 19,065 % 43.3 43.9 % 6.5 6.8 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) - 110.00 - 110.00 220.00 41.5

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Basic earnings per share Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 Millions of yen 98,500 % 10.1 Millions of yen 59,600 % 10.1 Millions of yen 65,600 % 9.0 Millions of yen 47,000 % 8.0 Yen 530.01

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Newly included: - Excluded: -

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement (i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Restatement: None Note: For details, please refer to "(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements, Changes in accounting policies" under "3. Consolidated financial statements" of the attached materials on page 12.

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares) (i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

(ii)

As of March 31, 2022 99,600,000 shares As of March 31, 2021 99,600,000 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2022 10,922,048 shares As of March 31, 2021 10,649,548 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 88,783,219 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 88,950,452 shares

[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results

Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Millions of yen 82,616 74,720 % 10.6 5.5 Millions of yen 52,387 46,574 % 12.5 12.0 Millions of yen 56,097 49,146 % 14.1 16.3 Millions of yen 40,138 35,005 % 14.7 9.9

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Yen 452.10 393.54 Yen - -

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Millions of yen 266,077 244,189 Millions of yen 239,240 215,575 % 89.9 88.3 Yen 2,697.85 2,423.55

Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2022: ¥239,240 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥215,575 million 3

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

* Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to the section of "(4) Future outlook" of "1. Review of operating results and others" on page 3 of [Attached Material] for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.

Consolidated financial statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2021 As of March 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 150,745 122,699 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 11,035 - Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets - 12,025 Merchandise and finished goods 103 68 Work in process 232 233 Raw materials and supplies 0 7 Other 930 1,118 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1) (1) Total current assets 163,046 136,150 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 31,093 31,610 Accumulated depreciation (4,607) (5,787) Buildings and structures, net 26,485 25,823 Land 27,636 27,636 Other 5,326 6,747 Accumulated depreciation (3,183) (4,085) Other, net 2,143 2,661 Total property, plant and equipment 56,265 56,121 Intangible assets Other 133 154 Total intangible assets 133 154 Investments and other assets Investment securities 74,816 118,570 Deferred tax assets 2,296 221 Deferred tax assets for land revaluation - 212 Long-term time deposits - 10,658 Other 1,701 1,840 Allowance for doubtful accounts (2) (2) Total investments and other assets 78,811 131,500 Total non-current assets 135,211 187,776 Total assets 298,257 323,927

(Millions of yen)