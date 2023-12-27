Obiz: annual targets to be exceeded

Obiz, a specialist in relationship marketing, expects to post another year of very strong growth in 2023 and to exceed its annual financial targets, sending it up 13% on Wednesday on the Paris stock exchange.



The Lyon-based group, which is celebrating its thirteenth year in business, had previously stated that it was aiming for consolidated annual sales of over 75 million euros, compared with 40 million in 2022, i.e. at least 88% growth.



The company had also set itself the target of achieving a consolidated gross margin in excess of eight million euros, compared with 5.5 million in 2022, i.e. at least 45% growth.



Obiz should also surpass its consolidated Ebitda target of more than two million euros, compared with one million in 2022, i.e. at least a doubling.



The group stresses that 2024 is also shaping up to be a record year, saying it is on track to exceed the 100 million euro annual revenue threshold.



Founded in December 2010, Obiz has implemented some one hundred affinity programs on behalf of groups such as Vinci, Total, Axa, McDonald's, Michelin, Cogedim, La Poste and Adecco.



These offers have been made available to 35 million beneficiaries (customers, employees, members, members-policyholders).



The share price has gained 6% this year, compared with a rise of around 2% for the CAC Mid & Small index.



