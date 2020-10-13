OBJ : 13 OCTOBER 2020 / REDUIT COMPLETES 20-20 CAMPAIGN

Log in
RÉDUIT COMPLETES 20-20 CAMPAIGN WITH MORE THAN 20 PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN 20 WEEKS

10/13/2020 | 01:45am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT/RELEASE

13 OCTOBER 2020

RÉDUIT COMPLETES 20-20 CAMPAIGN WITH MORE THAN 20 PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN 20 WEEKS

Wellfully Limited (ASX: WFL) (Wellfully or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed its scheduled release of 20 launches in 20 weeks for its RÉDUIT brand.

This means since June 2020 the brand has now launched six new applicator devices and a total of 24 premium cosmetic products across the haircare and skincare categories, with 12 Hairpods™ and 12 Skinpods™.

The ambitious project was a test of the Company's ability to incubate technology, execute on development and launch. It also catalyzed the securement of global e-commerce B2B partners such as The Hut Group and Current Body, and was timed to coincide with the launch of a redesigned reduit.com aimed to educate and convert B2C customers.

Wellfully's CEO Paul Peros noted that a steady and strategic approach will remain central to upcoming activities related to the curation of the new RÉDUIT range, setting the brand up for long term success.

"Launching 20 products in 20 weeks is no mean feat for any established brand, let alone a new brand in COVID times. The success of this project is testament to the robust strategic and integral foundations which were created, first and foremost, to build infrastructure. This then enables the brand to thrive as it continues on a path of success and rapid development. Clever infrastructure allows for focus on product development and innovation, alongside brand building, operations, processes and communications as we bring RÉDUIT to the market.

The ability to pivot, redevelop, change tack and move with the times is also a key factor in this project's success. Throughout the unprecedented times of COVID, this adaptability and freedom to evolve on- the-go is what has enabled us to reach this milestone and will also be a key element in meeting our future goals, with or without the global pandemic."

Sources: www.reduit.com

ABOUT WELLFULLY

Wellfully is a fully integrated, science-based wellness company. In addition to its own-brand, RÉDUIT, the Company also offers a portfolio of proprietary technologies and supports partners by providing IP-protected market exclusivity, expertise in magnetic array design, feasibility and efficacy, and claims testing, engineering and production.

Wellfully's established operations via its wholly-owned business units are:

Directors

CEO

Registered Office

Contact

Mr Antonio Varano

Mr Paul Peros

284 Oxford Street

Tel: +61

8 9443 3011

Mr Steven Schapera

Leederville

www.wellfully.net

Mr Jeffrey Edwards

Company Secretary

Western Australia

www.obj.com.au

Mr Cameron Reynolds

Mr John Palermo

6007

ABN: 72

056 482 636

  • The Innovation & R&D unit provides technology to the other business units of the Company, as well as licensing and development services to international partners.
  • The Design & Technology and Supply-chain hub in Dongguan, China has the ability to rapidly develop and industrialize the Company's technologies and innovations in an agile, efficient, secure and cost- effective manner.
  • The Digital Communications and Marketing & Sales units are focused on supporting Wellfully's own consumer brands.
  • BodyGuard is the Company's therapeutic unit and develops advanced "direct to site of injury" patch products for the wellness and pain management sectors. This technology also has applications across supplement, healthcare, and musculoskeletal sectors.

ABOUT WELLFULLY'S TECHNOLOGIES

Wellfully has developed a number of physical enhancement technologies based on the interactions between ingredient molecules and weak atomic forces, positioning the Company as a world leader in the science of magnetic fields as they relate to drug or active-ingredient delivery.

The first of Wellfully's magnetic technologies was the Magnetic Microarray. Complex 3-D magnetic fields, produced by low-cost microarray film, influence the movement and penetration through the skin of drugs, active ingredients and formulations at the molecular level. This was licensed and commercialized in 2014.

The second magnetic technology, the Programmable Array technology, employs powered electromagnetic fields that can be altered to suit individual consumer's skincare needs. This was licensed for skincare applications in 2020.

The third magnetic technology uses magnetic fields to alter the wettability of a surface, substantially enhancing contact between liquid and solids. Magneto-Wetting underpins the Company's current developments in haircare, skincare and surface hygiene, in conjunction with Wellfully's recently developed Ultrasonic Misting technology. International patents have been filed.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain "forward-looking statements" concerning Wellfully. Where Wellfully expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.

Forward-looking statements provided in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice. Such forward-looking statements including statements regarding intentions, planned events and potential results are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance.

There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements, and there are risks associated with Wellfully and the industry which may affect the accuracy of the forward-looking statements. Wellfully does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

This release has been issued with the authorisation of the Board.

- Ends -

For more information: Matthew Wright matt@nwrcommunications.com.auPhone: +61 451 896 420

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2020 1,48 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
Net income 2020 -3,71 M -2,66 M -2,66 M
Net Debt 2020 0,43 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 22,7 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,50x
EV / Sales 2020 18,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart OBJ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OBJ Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Peros Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Varano della Vergiliana Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey David Edwards Managing Director & Executive Director
Matthew McIldowie Head of Research
Steven Lorn Schapera Independent Non-Executive Director
