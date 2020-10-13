OBJ : 13 OCTOBER 2020 / REDUIT COMPLETES 20-20 CAMPAIGN

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT/RELEASE

13 OCTOBER 2020

RÉDUIT COMPLETES 20-20 CAMPAIGN WITH MORE THAN 20 PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN 20 WEEKS

Wellfully Limited (ASX: WFL) (Wellfully or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed its scheduled release of 20 launches in 20 weeks for its RÉDUIT brand.

This means since June 2020 the brand has now launched six new applicator devices and a total of 24 premium cosmetic products across the haircare and skincare categories, with 12 Hairpods™ and 12 Skinpods™.

The ambitious project was a test of the Company's ability to incubate technology, execute on development and launch. It also catalyzed the securement of global e-commerce B2B partners such as The Hut Group and Current Body, and was timed to coincide with the launch of a redesigned reduit.com aimed to educate and convert B2C customers.

Wellfully's CEO Paul Peros noted that a steady and strategic approach will remain central to upcoming activities related to the curation of the new RÉDUIT range, setting the brand up for long term success.

"Launching 20 products in 20 weeks is no mean feat for any established brand, let alone a new brand in COVID times. The success of this project is testament to the robust strategic and integral foundations which were created, first and foremost, to build infrastructure. This then enables the brand to thrive as it continues on a path of success and rapid development. Clever infrastructure allows for focus on product development and innovation, alongside brand building, operations, processes and communications as we bring RÉDUIT to the market.

The ability to pivot, redevelop, change tack and move with the times is also a key factor in this project's success. Throughout the unprecedented times of COVID, this adaptability and freedom to evolve on- the-go is what has enabled us to reach this milestone and will also be a key element in meeting our future goals, with or without the global pandemic."

ABOUT WELLFULLY

Wellfully is a fully integrated, science-based wellness company. In addition to its own-brand, RÉDUIT, the Company also offers a portfolio of proprietary technologies and supports partners by providing IP-protected market exclusivity, expertise in magnetic array design, feasibility and efficacy, and claims testing, engineering and production.

Wellfully's established operations via its wholly-owned business units are: