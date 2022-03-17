Log in
    OCL   AU000000OCL7

OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED

(OCL)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/17 01:10:49 am EDT
16.31 AUD   +1.68%
06:21pOBJECTIVE : Application for quotation of securities - OCL
PU
03:41aOBJECTIVE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - OCL
PU
03/15OBJECTIVE : Application for quotation of securities - OCL
PU
Objective : Application for quotation of securities - OCL

03/17/2022 | 06:21pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

OCL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

186,997

17/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

16050539350

1.3

ASX issuer code

OCL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

17-Mar-2022 10:21

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

OCL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

OCL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

17/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

186,997

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part consideration for acquisition of Simflofy as announced on 15 March 2022.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

15.510000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Objective Corporation Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:20:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 111 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
Net income 2022 21,1 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,2x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 1 543 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Objective Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,31 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Brian Walls Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Tregoning Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nicholas John Kingsbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Darc Rasmussen Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary John Fisher Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED-19.40%1 101
ACCENTURE PLC-21.62%205 343
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.21%177 531
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.95%114 248
INFOSYS LIMITED0.09%103 983
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.84%89 243