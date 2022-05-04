Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oblong Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBLG   US6744341057

OBLONG INC.

(OBLG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 03:57:23 pm EDT
0.4800 USD   +6.67%
03/29OBLONG : Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
03/29OBLONG, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/29Oblong Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021
BU
Oblong Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for May 11, 2022

05/04/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that the Company will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

During the conference call the company will provide a business update along with a slide presentation. Please visit the webcast link below.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 877 853 5257 (Toll Free)
Dial in Number for International Callers: +1 669 900 6833
Enter Conference ID: 964 0181 1170

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://oblong.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kIrSRpIORDWhU_hCoI6yhQ
Passcode: 776498

Participating on the call will be Peter Holst, CEO and David Clark, CFO. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on May 11, 2022 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay:
https://oblong.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kIrSRpIORDWhU_hCoI6yhQ
Passcode: 776498

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong (Nasdaq: OBLG) provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong’s flagship product Mezzanine™ is a meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to optimize audience engagement and situational awareness. For more information, visit Oblong’s website, Twitter and Facebook pages.


© Business Wire 2022
