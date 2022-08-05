Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oblong, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBLG   US6744341057

OBLONG, INC.

(OBLG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 05/08/2022 BST
0.3100 USD   -0.13%
09:38pOblong Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 9, 2022
BU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Oblong Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11OBLONG, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oblong Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 9, 2022

08/05/2022 | 09:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that the Company will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

During the conference call the company will provide a business update. Please visit the webcast link below.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 877 853 5257 (Toll Free)
Dial in Number for International Callers: +1 669 900 6833
Enter Conference ID: 933 9182 6206

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://oblong.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Emg9X_ziRry7ZZGB3AKi-Q
Passcode: 702903

Participating on the call will be Peter Holst, CEO and David Clark, CFO. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on August 9, 2022 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay:
https://oblong.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Emg9X_ziRry7ZZGB3AKi-Q
Passcode: 702903

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong (Nasdaq: OBLG) provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong’s flagship product Mezzanine™ is a meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to optimize audience engagement and situational awareness. For more information, visit www.oblong.com and Oblong’s Twitter and Facebook pages.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OBLONG, INC.
09:38pOblong Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 9, 2022
BU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Oblong Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11OBLONG, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11OBLONG, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
05/11Earnings Flash (OBLG) OBLONG Reports Q1 Revenue $1.5M
MT
05/11Oblong Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2022
BU
05/11Oblong Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11Oblong Inc. Reports Impairment Charges for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04Oblong Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for May 11, 2022
BU
03/29OBLONG : Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OBLONG, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7,74 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,05 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,57 M 9,57 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart OBLONG, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oblong, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Holst President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Clark Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Matthew Y. Blumberg Chairman
Sam Moore Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Jason T. Adelman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBLONG, INC.-69.86%10
CORNING INCORPORATED-1.99%30 846
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-10.08%29 843
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-29.82%8 768
E INK HOLDINGS INC.24.50%7 150
AUO CORPORATION-39.52%4 423