Oblong Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 9, 2022

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that the Company will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

During the conference call the company will provide a business update. Please visit the webcast link below.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 877 853 5257 (Toll Free)

Dial in Number for International Callers: +1 669 900 6833

Enter Conference ID: 933 9182 6206

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://oblong.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Emg9X_ziRry7ZZGB3AKi-Q

Passcode: 702903

Participating on the call will be Peter Holst, CEO and David Clark, CFO. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on August 9, 2022 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay:

https://oblong.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Emg9X_ziRry7ZZGB3AKi-Q

Passcode: 702903

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong (Nasdaq: OBLG) provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong’s flagship product Mezzanine™ is a meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to optimize audience engagement and situational awareness. For more information, visit www.oblong.com and Oblong’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

