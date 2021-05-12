DGAP-PVR : Correction of a release from 12/05/2021, 11:34 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 10/05/2021, 21:31 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 10/05/2021, 12:05 CET/CEST - Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the ...Lux

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Obotech Acquisition SE Correction of a release from 12/05/2021, 11:34 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 10/05/2021, 21:31 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 10/05/2021, 12:05 CET/CEST - Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the ...Lux 2021-05-12 / 19:04 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)^i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^ OboTech Acquisition SE 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ x ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ x ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)^iii: -3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^ Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Maven Securities Ltd London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 04/05/2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (7.A + voting rights of of 7.A) (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B) issuer^vii 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 4.59 1.61 6.20 25,325,000 reached Position of previous notification 0.00 (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights^ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of the (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of Transparency Law) Transparency Law) Transparency the Law) Transparency Law) Class A Shares LU2334363566 1,162,290 4.59 SUBTOTAL A 1,162,290 4.59 (Direct & Indirect) B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Number of voting rights % of Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if voting date^x Conversion Period^xi the instrument is rights exercised/ converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 0 0.00 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of Type of financial instrument date^x Conversion Period^xi settlement^xii voting voting rights rights Warrant LU2334364374 09/04/2026 Expire within 5 Physical 408,001 1.61 years from the date of consummation of buRedeem with 30 days notice SUBTOTAL B.2 408,001 1.61 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box) [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii [x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Directly held by ultimate instruments held controlled controlling person by ultimate by or entity or held controlling person (use N Name^xv directly by any or entity or held Total of both number subsidiary if it directly by any (s) equals or is higher subsidiary if it from than the notifiable equals or is 1^st threshold higher than the column) notifiable threshold 1 Maven 4.59 1.61 6.20 Securities Ltd 2 Maven 4.59 1.61 6.20 Securities Holdings Ltd 3 Maven 4.59 1.61 6.20 2 Investment Partners Ltd 0.00 0.00 9. In case of proxy voting: The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 10. Additional information^xvi: Done at London On 12/05/2021

Notes

^i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/ 109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

^ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

^iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

^iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

