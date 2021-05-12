Log in
    OTA   LU2334363566

OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE

(OTA)
DGAP-PVR : Correction of a release from 12/05/2021, 11:34 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 10/05/2021, 21:31 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 10/05/2021, 12:05 CET/CEST - Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the ...Lux

05/12/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Obotech Acquisition SE 
Correction of a release from 12/05/2021, 11:34 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 10/05/2021, 21:31 CET/CEST - 
Correction of a release from 10/05/2021, 12:05 CET/CEST - Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 
paragraph 6 of the ...Lux 
2021-05-12 / 19:04 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal 
Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the 
                                               Transparency Regulation') 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)^i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^ 
OboTech Acquisition SE 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ x ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ x ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)^iii: 
-3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^ 
Name:                                           City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Maven Securities Ltd                            London, United Kingdom 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi:                                  04/05/2021 
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                                               % of voting rights 
                                      % of voting rights       through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                                   attached to shares (total      instruments        in % (7.A +  voting rights of 
                                            of 7.A)            (total of 7.B.1 +        7.B)      issuer^vii 
                                                                     7.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or                          4.59                   1.61          6.20      25,325,000 
reached 
Position of previous notification                                                            0.00 
(if applicable) 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of                                   Number of voting rights^ix               % of voting rights 
shares                                                Direct              Indirect            Direct        Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible)                           (Art. 8 of the       (Art. 9 of the     (Art. 8 of the   (Art. 9 of 
                                                 Transparency Law)   Transparency Law)     Transparency        the 
                                                                                               Law)       Transparency 
                                                                                                              Law) 
          Class A Shares LU2334363566                                    1,162,290                            4.59 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                                                     1,162,290                              4.59 
(Direct & Indirect) 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law 
                                                                                    Number of voting rights    % of 
Type of financial instrument                     Expiration  Exercise/              that may be acquired if    voting 
                                                 date^x      Conversion Period^xi   the instrument is          rights 
                                                                                    exercised/ converted. 
 
 
 
                                                             SUBTOTAL B.1                       0                 0.00 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law 
                                               Expiration    Exercise/            Physical or cash   Number of    % of 
Type of financial instrument                   date^x        Conversion Period^xi settlement^xii     voting       voting 
                                                                                                     rights       rights 
Warrant LU2334364374                            09/04/2026     Expire within 5         Physical        408,001     1.61 
                                                             years from the date 
                                                              of consummation of 
                                                               buRedeem with 30 
                                                                 days notice 
 
 
                                                                                  SUBTOTAL B.2         408,001     1.61 
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: 
(please tick the applicable box) 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii 
[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv 
(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): 
                                                                           % of voting rights 
                                                       % of voting rights   through financial                        Directly 
                                                        held by ultimate    instruments held                         controlled 
                                                       controlling person      by ultimate                            by 
                                                        or entity or held  controlling person                        (use 
                      N                       Name^xv    directly by any    or entity or held      Total of both     number 
                                                        subsidiary if it     directly by any                         (s) 
                                                       equals or is higher  subsidiary if it                         from 
                                                       than the notifiable    equals or is                           1^st 
                                                            threshold        higher than the                         column) 
                                                                               notifiable 
                                                                                threshold 
                      1                        Maven          4.59                1.61                 6.20 
                                              Securities 
                                                Ltd 
                      2                        Maven          4.59                1.61                 6.20 
                                              Securities 
                                              Holdings 
                                                Ltd 
                      3                        Maven          4.59                1.61                 6.20           2 
                                              Investment 
                                              Partners 
                                                Ltd 
                                                                                                       0.00 
                                                                                                       0.00 
 
9. In case of proxy voting: 
The proxy holder named       will cease to hold       % and       number of voting rights as of       . 
 
10. Additional information^xvi: 
 
Done at        London On 12/05/2021

Notes

^i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/ 109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

^ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

^iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

^iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 13:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

Chart OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE
Duration : Period :
OboTech Acquisition SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Wittan Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin D. Barnett Chief Investment Officer