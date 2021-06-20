DGAP-PVR : Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG)

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Obotech Acquisition SE
Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40
paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG)
2021-06-20 / 14:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal
Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the
Transparency Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^
Obotech Acquisition SE (LU2334363566)
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)^iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^
Name: UBS Group AG, Zurich, Switzerland City and country of registered office (if applicable):
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 14.06.2021
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of
attached to shares (total instruments in % (7.A + voting rights of
of 7.A) (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B) issuer^vii
7.B.2)
Resulting situation on the date on
which threshold was crossed or 3.82 % 2.43 % 6.25 % 25'325'000
reached
Position of previous notification Below Notifiable Below Notifiable Below
(if applicable) Threshold % Threshold % Notifiable /
Threshold %
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rights^ix % of voting rights
shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if possible) (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of the (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of the
Transparency Transparency Transparency Law) Transparency
Law) Law) Law)
LU2334363566 968'522 % 3.82 %
% %
% %
SUBTOTAL A 968'522
(Direct & Indirect) 3.82 %
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Exercise/ Number of voting rights % of
Type of financial instrument Expiration Conversion that may be acquired if the voting
date^x Period^xi instrument is exercised/ rights
converted.
Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral Anytime 399'000 1.58 %
Warrants 30 days after 216'000 0.85 %
the
consummation of
the business
combination
%
SUBTOTAL B.1 615'000 2.43 %
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of
Type of financial instrument date^x Conversion settlement^xii voting rights voting
Period^xi rights
%
%
%
SUBTOTAL B.2 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii
[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv
(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
% of voting % of voting
rights held rights through
by ultimate financial Directly
controlling instruments held controlled
person or by ultimate by
entity or controlling (use
N Name^xv held directly person or entity Total of both number
by any or held directly (s)
subsidiary if by any subsidiary from
it equals or if it equals or 1^
is higher is higher than st
than the the notifiable column)
notifiable threshold
threshold
UBS
Group AG
UBS AG
UBS
Group AG
UBS AG
UBS
Americas
Holding
LLC
UBS
Americas
Inc.
UBS
Asset
Management
(Americas)
Inc.
UBS
O'Connor
LLC
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .
10. Additional information^xvi:
Done at Opfikon On 18.06.2021 Notes
