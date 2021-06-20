Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. OboTech Acquisition SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTA   LU2334363566

OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE

(OTA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG)

06/20/2021 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Obotech Acquisition SE 
Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 
paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG) 
2021-06-20 / 14:30 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal 
Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the 
                                               Transparency Regulation') 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)^i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^ 
Obotech Acquisition SE (LU2334363566) 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)^iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^ 
Name: UBS Group AG, Zurich, Switzerland         City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi:                                  14.06.2021 
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                                               % of voting rights 
                                      % of voting rights       through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                                   attached to shares (total      instruments        in % (7.A +  voting rights of 
                                            of 7.A)            (total of 7.B.1 +        7.B)      issuer^vii 
                                                                     7.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or                        3.82 %                 2.43 %        6.25 %      25'325'000 
reached 
Position of previous notification           Below Notifiable       Below Notifiable         Below 
(if applicable)                                  Threshold %            Threshold %    Notifiable          / 
                                                                                      Threshold % 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of                                        Number of voting rights^ix         % of voting rights 
shares                                                    Direct          Indirect           Direct          Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible)                               (Art. 8 of the   (Art. 9 of the    (Art. 8 of the   (Art. 9 of the 
                                                       Transparency     Transparency    Transparency Law)  Transparency 
                                                           Law)             Law)                               Law) 
                    LU2334363566                                           968'522                      % 3.82 % 
                                                                                                        %         % 
                                                                                                        %        % 
SUBTOTAL A                                                                      968'522 
(Direct & Indirect)                                                                     3.82 % 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law 
                                                                  Exercise/         Number of voting rights     % of 
Type of financial instrument                          Expiration  Conversion        that may be acquired if the voting 
                                                      date^x      Period^xi         instrument is exercised/    rights 
                                                                                    converted. 
 Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral                    Anytime                399'000           1.58 % 
                      Warrants                                      30 days after             216'000           0.85 % 
                                                                         the 
                                                                   consummation of 
                                                                    the business 
                                                                     combination 
                                                                                                                % 
                                                                  SUBTOTAL B.1                615'000           2.43 % 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law 
                                                    Expiration    Exercise/     Physical or cash    Number of      % of 
Type of financial instrument                        date^x        Conversion    settlement^xii      voting rights  voting 
                                                                  Period^xi                                        rights 
                                                                                                                   % 
                                                                                                                   % 
                                                                                                                   % 
                                                                                SUBTOTAL B.2                       % 
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: 
(please tick the applicable box) 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii 
[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv 
(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): 
                                                             % of voting      % of voting 
                                                             rights held     rights through 
                                                             by ultimate       financial                              Directly 
                                                             controlling    instruments held                          controlled 
                                                              person or       by ultimate                             by 
                                                              entity or       controlling                             (use 
                        N                          Name^xv  held directly  person or entity        Total of both      number 
                                                                by any      or held directly                          (s) 
                                                            subsidiary if  by any subsidiary                          from 
                                                             it equals or   if it equals or                           1^ 
                                                              is higher      is higher than                           st 
                                                               than the      the notifiable                           column) 
                                                              notifiable       threshold 
                                                              threshold 
                                                   UBS 
                                                   Group AG 
                                                   UBS AG 
 
                                                   UBS 
                                                   Group AG 
                                                   UBS AG 
                                                   UBS 
                                                   Americas 
                                                   Holding 
                                                   LLC 
                                                   UBS 
                                                   Americas 
                                                   Inc. 
                                                   UBS 
                                                   Asset 
                                                   Management 
                                                   (Americas) 
                                                   Inc. 
                                                   UBS 
                                                   O'Connor 
                                                   LLC 
 
9. In case of proxy voting: 
The proxy holder named       will cease to hold       % and       number of voting rights as of       . 
 
10. Additional information^xvi: 
 
Done at        Opfikon On 18.06.2021 Notes

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2021 08:31 ET (12:31 GMT)

All news about OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE
08:32aDGAP-PVR  : Obotech Acquisition SE: Release -2-
DJ
08:32aDGAP-PVR  : Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 ..
DJ
08:32aOBOTECH ACQUISITION SE : Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxe..
EQ
06/04DGAP-PVR  : Correction of a release from -2-
DJ
06/04CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 02/06/2 : 01 CET/CEST - Obotech Acquisition SE: Rel..
EQ
06/02DGAP-PVR : Obotech Acquisition SE: Release -2-
DJ
06/01OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE : Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxe..
EQ
05/31DGAP-PVR  : Obotech Acquisition SE: Release -2-
DJ
05/31OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE : Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxe..
EQ
05/20OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE : Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxe..
EQ
More news
Chart OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE
Duration : Period :
OboTech Acquisition SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Wittan Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin D. Barnett Chief Investment Officer