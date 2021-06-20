DGAP-PVR : Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG)

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Obotech Acquisition SE Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG) 2021-06-20 / 14:30 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)^i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^ Obotech Acquisition SE (LU2334363566) 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)^iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^ Name: UBS Group AG, Zurich, Switzerland City and country of registered office (if applicable): 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 14.06.2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (7.A + voting rights of of 7.A) (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B) issuer^vii 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 3.82 % 2.43 % 6.25 % 25'325'000 reached Position of previous notification Below Notifiable Below Notifiable Below (if applicable) Threshold % Threshold % Notifiable / Threshold % 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights^ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of the (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of the Transparency Transparency Transparency Law) Transparency Law) Law) Law) LU2334363566 968'522 % 3.82 % % % % % SUBTOTAL A 968'522 (Direct & Indirect) 3.82 % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Exercise/ Number of voting rights % of Type of financial instrument Expiration Conversion that may be acquired if the voting date^x Period^xi instrument is exercised/ rights converted. Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral Anytime 399'000 1.58 % Warrants 30 days after 216'000 0.85 % the consummation of the business combination % SUBTOTAL B.1 615'000 2.43 % B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of Type of financial instrument date^x Conversion settlement^xii voting rights voting Period^xi rights % % % SUBTOTAL B.2 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box) [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii [x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): % of voting % of voting rights held rights through by ultimate financial Directly controlling instruments held controlled person or by ultimate by entity or controlling (use N Name^xv held directly person or entity Total of both number by any or held directly (s) subsidiary if by any subsidiary from it equals or if it equals or 1^ is higher is higher than st than the the notifiable column) notifiable threshold threshold UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Americas Holding LLC UBS Americas Inc. UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. UBS O'Connor LLC 9. In case of proxy voting: The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 10. Additional information^xvi: Done at Opfikon On 18.06.2021 Notes

June 20, 2021 08:31 ET (12:31 GMT)