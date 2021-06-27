DGAP-PVR : Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG)

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Obotech Acquisition SE
Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40
paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG)
2021-06-27 / 11:31
ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal
Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the
Transparency Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)^i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^
Obotech Acquisition SE (LU2334363566)
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)^iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^
Name: UBS Group AG, Zurich, Switzerland City and country of registered office (if applicable):
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 18.06.2021
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of
attached to shares (total instruments in % (7.A + voting rights of
of 7.A) (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B) issuer^vii
7.B.2)
Resulting situation on the date on
which threshold was crossed or 0.98 % 5.27 % 6.25 % 25'325'000
reached
Position of previous notification 3.82 % 2.43 % 6.25 % /
(if applicable)
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rights^ix % of voting rights
shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if possible) (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of the (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of
Transparency Law) Transparency Law) Transparency the
Law) Transparency
Law)
LU2334363566 249'000 % 0.98 %
% %
% %
SUBTOTAL A 249'000 0.98 %
(Direct & Indirect)
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Number of voting rights % of
Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if voting
date^x Conversion Period^xi the instrument is rights
exercised/ converted.
Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral Anytime 1'118'522 4.42 %
%
%
SUBTOTAL B.1 1'118'522 4.42 %
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of
Type of financial instrument date^x Conversion Period settlement^xii voting voting
^xi rights rights
Warrants (LU2334364374) 30 days after the Physical 216'000 0.85 %
consummation of
the business
combination
%
%
SUBTOTAL B.2 216'000 0.85 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii
[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv
(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
% of voting % of voting rights
rights held by through financial Directly
ultimate instruments held controlled
controlling by ultimate by
person or entity controlling person (use
N Name^xv or held directly or entity or held Total of both number
by any subsidiary directly by any (s)
if it equals or subsidiary if it from
is higher than equals or is 1^st
the notifiable higher than the column)
threshold notifiable
threshold
UBS
Group AG
UBS AG
UBS
Group AG
UBS AG
UBS
Americas
Holding
LLC
UBS
Americas
Inc.
UBS
Asset
Management
(Americas)
Inc.
UBS
O'Connor
LLC
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .
10. Additional information^xvi:
Done at Opfikon On 24.06.2021 Notes
^i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/ 109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.
^ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).
^iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.
