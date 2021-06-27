Log in
DGAP-PVR : Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG)

06/27/2021 | 05:32am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Obotech Acquisition SE 
Obotech Acquisition SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 
paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG) 
2021-06-27 / 11:31 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal 
Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the 
                                               Transparency Regulation') 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)^i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^ 
Obotech Acquisition SE (LU2334363566) 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)^iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^ 
Name: UBS Group AG, Zurich, Switzerland         City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi:                                  18.06.2021 
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                                               % of voting rights 
                                      % of voting rights       through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                                   attached to shares (total      instruments        in % (7.A +  voting rights of 
                                            of 7.A)            (total of 7.B.1 +        7.B)      issuer^vii 
                                                                     7.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or                   0.98      %            5.27      %   6.25      %      25'325'000 
reached 
Position of previous notification                3.82      %            2.43      %   6.25      %          / 
(if applicable) 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of                                      Number of voting rights^ix             % of voting rights 
shares                                                   Direct            Indirect           Direct        Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible)                              (Art. 8 of the     (Art. 9 of the    (Art. 8 of the   (Art. 9 of 
                                                   Transparency Law)   Transparency Law)   Transparency        the 
                                                                                               Law)       Transparency 
                                                                                                              Law) 
                   LU2334363566                                             249'000                     %   0.98      % 
                                                                                                        %             % 
                                                                                                        %             % 
SUBTOTAL A                                                                        249'000                   0.98      % 
(Direct & Indirect) 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law 
                                                                                     Number of voting rights   % of 
Type of financial instrument                        Expiration  Exercise/            that may be acquired if   voting 
                                                    date^x      Conversion Period^xi the instrument is         rights 
                                                                                     exercised/ converted. 
Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral                    Anytime                1'118'522         4.42 % 
                                                                                                               % 
                                                                                                               % 
                                                                SUBTOTAL B.1                 1'118'522         4.42 % 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law 
                                                  Expiration    Exercise/         Physical or cash   Number of    % of 
Type of financial instrument                      date^x        Conversion Period settlement^xii     voting       voting 
                                                                ^xi                                  rights       rights 
             Warrants (LU2334364374)                            30 days after the      Physical        216'000    0.85 % 
                                                                 consummation of 
                                                                  the business 
                                                                   combination 
                                                                                                                  % 
                                                                                                                  % 
                                                                                  SUBTOTAL B.2         216'000    0.85 % 
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: 
(please tick the applicable box) 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii 
[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv 
(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): 
                                                             % of voting    % of voting rights 
                                                           rights held by   through financial                        Directly 
                                                              ultimate       instruments held                        controlled 
                                                             controlling       by ultimate                            by 
                                                          person or entity  controlling person                       (use 
                       N                         Name^xv  or held directly  or entity or held      Total of both     number 
                                                          by any subsidiary  directly by any                         (s) 
                                                           if it equals or   subsidiary if it                        from 
                                                           is higher than      equals or is                          1^st 
                                                           the notifiable    higher than the                         column) 
                                                              threshold         notifiable 
                                                                                threshold 
                                                 UBS 
                                                 Group AG 
                                                 UBS AG 
 
                                                 UBS 
                                                 Group AG 
                                                 UBS AG 
                                                 UBS 
                                                 Americas 
                                                 Holding 
                                                 LLC 
                                                 UBS 
                                                 Americas 
                                                 Inc. 
                                                 UBS 
                                                 Asset 
                                                 Management 
                                                 (Americas) 
                                                 Inc. 
                                                 UBS 
                                                 O'Connor 
                                                 LLC 
 
9. In case of proxy voting: 
The proxy holder named       will cease to hold       % and       number of voting rights as of       . 
 
10. Additional information^xvi: 
 
Done at        Opfikon On 24.06.2021 Notes

^i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/ 109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

^ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

^iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2021 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

