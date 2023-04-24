Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. OboTech Acquisition SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTA   LU2334363566

OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE

(OTA)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:36 2023-04-24 am EDT
9.950 EUR    0.00%
02:49pObotech Acquisition Se : OboTech Acquisition SE announces liquidation and redemption of Public Shares
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Obotech Acquisition SE: OboTech Acquisition SE announces liquidation and redemption of Public Shares

04/24/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


EQS-Media / 24.04.2023 / 20:48 CET/CEST

 

Press release

OboTech Acquisition SE announces liquidation and redemption of Public Shares

 

Luxembourg, 24 April 2023

OboTech Acquisition SE (“OboTech”) announced today that it will not complete a business combination within the time period required by its articles of association. Accordingly, OboTech intends to redeem all of its outstanding class A shares (the “Public Shares”) and thereafter will cease all operations except for those required to liquidate OboTech in accordance with its articles of association and Luxembourg law.

The redemption price is currently expected to be €10.00 per share, subject to the preparation of a balance sheet as of the date of the expiry of the business combination deadline and other Luxembourg law requirements within the context of such liquidation.

Redemption of the Public Shares and disbursement of the respective redemption price will occur via the clearing system. Holders of the Public Shares will be informed on the further redemption process as soon as practically possible, but in any event on or around May 3, 2023 (expiry of the business combination deadline).

In connection with the liquidation of OboTech, all of the public warrants and founder warrants will expire worthless.

Important Notice

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of OboTech (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of OboTech and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. OboTech undertakes no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. OboTech accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.



End of Media Release

Issuer: Obotech Acquisition SE
Key word(s): Finance

24.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Obotech Acquisition SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2334363566
WKN: A3CM9E
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1615393

 
End of News EQS Media

1615393  24.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE
02:49pObotech Acquisition Se : OboTech Acquisition SE announces liquidation and redemption of Pu..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,66 M -10,6 M -10,6 M
Net cash 2021 2,26 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 252 M 278 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE
Duration : Period :
OboTech Acquisition SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rolf Elgeti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Wittan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBOTECH ACQUISITION SE1.53%277
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)12.66%63 365
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.67%25 305
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.88%12 435
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.26%10 365
LIFCO AB (PUBL)33.79%10 262
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer