Obotech Acquisition SE: OboTech Acquisition SE announces liquidation and redemption of Public Shares

Press release

OboTech Acquisition SE announces liquidation and redemption of Public Shares

Luxembourg, 24 April 2023

OboTech Acquisition SE (“OboTech”) announced today that it will not complete a business combination within the time period required by its articles of association. Accordingly, OboTech intends to redeem all of its outstanding class A shares (the “Public Shares”) and thereafter will cease all operations except for those required to liquidate OboTech in accordance with its articles of association and Luxembourg law.

The redemption price is currently expected to be €10.00 per share, subject to the preparation of a balance sheet as of the date of the expiry of the business combination deadline and other Luxembourg law requirements within the context of such liquidation.

Redemption of the Public Shares and disbursement of the respective redemption price will occur via the clearing system. Holders of the Public Shares will be informed on the further redemption process as soon as practically possible, but in any event on or around May 3, 2023 (expiry of the business combination deadline).

In connection with the liquidation of OboTech, all of the public warrants and founder warrants will expire worthless.

