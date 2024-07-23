OBRASCÓN HUARTE LAIN, S.A. ("OHLA" or the "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 228 of the Refunded Text of the Securities Market Law approved by Royal Decree Law 4/2015, of 23rd October informs the National Securities Market Commission ("CNMV") of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, which was held today at second call, approved by majority vote the following

RESOLUTIONS

One.- To approve the Annual Accounts formed by the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Accounts, the Statement in Changes of Net Equity, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Report as well as the relevant Management Report as of 31st December 2023, both for the Company and its Consolidated Group.

This proposal is supported by the favourable report of the Audit and Compliance Commission.

Two.- To approve the statement of consolidated non-financial information of the year as of 31st December 2023 and which forms part of the management report of the consolidated group of

This proposal is supported by the favourable report of the Appointments and Remuneration Commission.

Three.-To approve the proposal to allocate the results of the Company as of 2023 showing losses for an amount of €47,046,973.30 to Negative results carried over.

This proposal is supported by the favourable report of the Audit and Compliance Commission.

Four.- To approve the management of the Board of Directors of the Company during 2023.

Five.-To re-elect Ernst&Young, S.L. as auditor of accounts of OBRASCON HUARTE LAIN, S.A. and of its Consolidated Group for a new one-year period, starting on 1st January and ending on 31st December 2024 pursuant to article 264 of the Law on Corporations.

This proposal is supported by the favourable report of the Audit and Compliance Commission.

Six.-To refer to advisory vote the Annual Report on Remunerations of directors corresponding to 2023 approved by the Board of Directors dated 20 March 2024.

This proposal is supported by the favourable report of the Appointments and Remunerations Commission.

Seven.- Acknowledge the amendment of the Regulations of the Board of Directors pursuant to the report of the Board of Directors made available to the shareholders.

Eight.-To vest on the Board of Directors of the Company subject to the general regime on the issuance of obligations and to the provisions of articles 286, 297, 414, 417, 510 and 511 of the Law

