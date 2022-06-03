Log in
    OBSRV   NO0010865009

OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA

(OBSRV)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06/02 10:25:18 am EDT
6.100 NOK   -2.24%
01:12aOBSERVE MEDICAL : 2022 Q1 report
PU
01:02aOBSERVE MEDICAL ASA : Business update and first quarter 2022 presentation
AQ
06/02OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA : Invitation to business update and first quarter 2022 presentation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Observe Medical : 2022 Q1 report

06/03/2022 | 01:12am EDT
OBSERVE MEDICAL

Business update | Financial report Q1 2022

3 June 2022

INTRODUCTION

Presenting team

Rune Nystad

Per Arne Nygård

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Observe Medical

Observe Medical

20+ years of experience from global

20+ years of experience from finance

medtech and industrial technology from

and accounting in various sectors

the Nordics, US, Germany, Ireland and

with leadership roles in several

Hong Kong, including Boston Scientific

publicly listed corporates

3

WHO WE ARE | WHAT WE DO

Nordic medtech company with global reach

Commercializing proprietary innovative medtech products on a global market

International distributor and partner network and Nordic direct sales operations

Solid platform for further organic growth and through targeted M&A

Patient welfare

Health economics

Data accuracy

4

UPDATE

Progress and Q1 highlights

Operational status

  • Preparing and strengthening the platform for growth
  • Streamlining organization and other operational synergies following acquisition of Biim Ultrasound
    • Administration
    • Technical
    • Manufacturing
    • Regulatory
    • Commercial
  • Continuing roll-out of Biim in the US together with Fresenius Kidney Care
  • Preparing Sippi® for scale-up
  • Increase of activities for Nordics

Q1 financial highlights

  • Revenues NOK 7.7 million
  • Gross margin 43.7%
  • Biim Ultrasound included as of 1 March 2022
  • NOK 180 million rights issue completed

5

RECENT EVENTS AND THE ROAD AHEAD

Status: Biim

  • Continuing Biim roll-out with Fresenius Kidney Care educational centres throughout the USA
  • Strong engagement with Fresenius c-level team to ensure success
  • Need drives distribution to clinics in Costa Rica and Hawaii
  • Training of key personnel across clinics
  • Production of educational videos in process to further drive adoption

Ultrasound made-simple. An intuitive and low complexity device.

Tailor-made concept for nurses and other clinical staff

6



Disclaimer

Observe Medical ASA published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
