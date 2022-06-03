Observe Medical : 2022 Q1 report

Business update | Financial report Q1 2022
3 June 2022
INTRODUCTION
Presenting team
Rune Nystad
Per Arne Nygård
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Observe Medical
Observe Medical
20+ years of experience from global
20+ years of experience from finance
medtech and industrial technology from
and accounting in various sectors
the Nordics, US, Germany, Ireland and
with leadership roles in several
Hong Kong, including Boston Scientific
publicly listed corporates
3
WHO WE ARE | WHAT WE DO
Nordic medtech company with global reach
Commercializing proprietary innovative medtech products on a global market
International distributor and partner network and Nordic direct sales operations
Solid platform for further organic growth and through targeted M&A
Patient welfare
Health economics
Data accuracy
4
UPDATE
Progress and Q1 highlights
Operational status
-
Preparing and strengthening the platform for growth
-
Streamlining organization and other operational synergies following acquisition of Biim Ultrasound
-
-
Administration
-
Technical
-
Manufacturing
-
Regulatory
-
Commercial
-
Continuing roll-out of Biim in the US together with Fresenius Kidney Care
-
Preparing Sippi® for scale-up
-
Increase of activities for Nordics
Q1 financial highlights
-
Revenues NOK 7.7 million
-
Gross margin 43.7%
-
Biim Ultrasound included as of 1 March 2022
-
NOK 180 million rights issue completed
5
RECENT EVENTS AND THE ROAD AHEAD
Status: Biim
-
Continuing Biim roll-out with Fresenius Kidney Care educational centres throughout the USA
-
Strong engagement with Fresenius c-level team to ensure success
-
Need drives distribution to clinics in Costa Rica and Hawaii
-
Training of key personnel across clinics
-
Production of educational videos in process to further drive adoption
Ultrasound made-simple. An intuitive and low complexity device.
Tailor-made concept for nurses and other clinical staff
6
