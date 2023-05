Observe Medical : Nomination Committee recommendation

[Office translation]

THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE'S RECOMMENDATION

The general meeting of Observe Medical ASA (the "Company") resolved at the extraordinary general meeting held on 1 October 2019 to establish, and in the Company's articles of association include a provision regarding, a nomination committee for the Company, and to approve an instruction for the nomination committee (the "Instruction"). The Instruction is available at the Company's webpage, www.observemedical.com.

The nomination committee currently comprise of Bård Brath Ingerø (chair) and Grete Hogstad, who both are independent of the Company's board of directors and its executive management. The members of the nomination committee were re-elected at the annual general meeting in 2022 for a one-year term, until the annual general meeting in 2023.

The nomination committee has since the last annual general meeting held meetings, in addition to extensive e-mail and phone correspondence. The nomination committee has been in dialogue with the Company's larger shareholders, the chairperson of the board and the Company's executive management in order to get input and comments to the nomination committee's composition. The nomination committee has also reviewed its own performance and mandate. In addition, the nomination committee has sought to facilitate input and suggestions from the shareholders to the nomination committee.

On this basis, the nomination committee proposes the following unanimous recommendation to the Company's annual general meeting in 2023:

ELECTION OF MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The current members of the Board of Directors were all elected for a 2-year period at the Annual General Meeting in 2022.

The current board of directors comprise the following shareholder- elected board members:

Terje Bakken (chair) member since 2019 Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen member since 2019 Sanna Rydberg member since 2021 Line Tønnessen member since 2022 Eskild Endrerud member since 2022

The Company's current board of directors has found an operational form which the nomination committee has found satisfactory. Further, it is the nomination committee's opinion that each board member, as well as the board of directors collectively, has been well functioning. All of the current board members are independent from the Company's executive management. Three of the existing board members are independent from the Company's significant business associates.

