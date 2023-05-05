Observe Medical : Notice of Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2023

Styrets leder skal motta NOK 300 000 for perioden fra den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2023 frem til den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Alle andre styremedlemmer skal motta NOK 225 000 for den samme perioden. Selskapet kan kompensere styremedlemmene ytterligere dersom de påtar seg ekstraordinære arbeidsoppgaver for Selskapet utover styrevervet.

Company's annual report, including the group's annual accounts and the board of directors' report for the financial year 2022, are, together with the auditor's report, made available at the Company's website https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/#reports.

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting passes the following resolution:

The Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2022 and the Company's annual report, including the group's annual accounts and the board of directors' report for the financial year 2022, are approved.

6 BOARD ELECTION

7 ELECTION OF MEMBERS TO THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

8 DETERMINATION OF COMPENSATION PAYABLE TO THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The nomination committee has in its recommendation to the general meeting proposed that the general meeting adopts the following resolution regarding the remuneration payable to the members of the board of directors:

The chairperson of the board of directors shall receive NOK 300,000 for the period from the annual general meeting in 2023 until the annual general meeting in 2024. All other board members shall receive NOK 225,000 for the same period. The Company may compensate the board members for any extraordinary tasks performed for the Company beyond the directorship.

The remuneration shall be payable immediately after the annual general meeting in 2024. If a board member has not served for the entire period, the remuneration shall be pro rata adjusted downwards (based on the number of days served compared to the full period).

