Observe Medical : Notice of Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2023

8 FASTSETTELSE AV GODTGJØRELSE TIL STYRETS MEDLEMMER
Valgkomiteen har i sin innstilling til generalforsamlingen foreslått at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak vedrørende godtgjørelse til styrets medlemmer:
Styrets leder skal motta NOK 300 000 for perioden fra den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2023 frem til den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Alle andre styremedlemmer skal motta NOK 225 000 for den samme perioden. Selskapet kan kompensere styremedlemmene ytterligere dersom de påtar seg ekstraordinære arbeidsoppgaver for Selskapet utover styrevervet.
Honoraret skal utbetales umiddelbart etter den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Dersom et styremedlem ikke har sittet i styret i hele perioden skal honoraret nedjusteres forholdsvis (basert på antall dager i styret sammenlignet med hele perioden).
For mer informasjon vises det til valgkomiteens innstilling,
The board of directors proposes that the general meeting passes the following resolution:
The Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2022 and the Company's annual report, including the group's annual accounts and the board of directors' report for the financial year 2022, are approved.
BOARD ELECTION
For information about the nomination committee's recommendation, reference is made to the nomination committee's recommendation which
8 DETERMINATION OF COMPENSATION PAYABLE TO THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The nomination committee has in its recommendation to the general meeting proposed that the general meeting adopts the following resolution regarding the remuneration payable to the members of the board of directors:
The chairperson of the board of directors shall receive NOK 300,000 for the period from the annual general meeting in 2023 until the annual general meeting in 2024. All other board members shall receive NOK 225,000 for the same period. The Company may compensate the board members for any extraordinary tasks performed for the Company beyond the directorship.
The remuneration shall be payable immediately after the annual general meeting in 2024. If a board member has not served for the entire period, the remuneration shall be pro rata adjusted downwards (based on the number of days served compared to the full period).
For more information reference is made to the nomination committee's
9 FASTSETTELSE AV GODTGJØRELSE TIL REVISJONSUTVALGETS MEDLEMMER
Valgkomiteen har i sin innstilling til generalforsamlingen foreslått at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak vedrørende godtgjørelse til revisjonsutvalgets medlemmer:
Revisjonsutvalgets leder skal motta NOK 40 000 for perioden fra den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2023 frem til den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Alle andre medlemmer av revisjonsutvalget skal motta NOK 30 000 for den samme perioden.
Honoraret skal utbetales umiddelbart etter den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Dersom et medlem av revisjonsutvalget ikke har sittet i revisjonsutvalget i hele perioden skal honoraret nedjusteres forholdsvis (basert på antall dager i revisjonsutvalget sammenlignet med hele perioden).
10 FASTSETTELSE AV GODTGJØRELSE TIL VALGKOMITEENS MEDLEMMER
Valgkomiteen har i sin innstilling til generalforsamlingen foreslått at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak vedrørende godtgjørelse til valgkomiteens medlemmer:
Valgkomiteens leder skal motta NOK 30 000 for perioden fra den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2023 frem til den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Alle andre medlemmer av valgkomiteen skal motta NOK 20 000 for samme perioden.
Honoraret skal utbetales umiddelbart etter den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Dersom et medlem av valgkomiteen ikke har sittet i valgkomiteen i hele perioden skal honoraret nedjusteres forholdsvis (basert på antall dager i valgkomiteen sammenlignet med hele perioden).
For mer informasjon vises det til valgkomiteens innstilling,
11 GODKJENNING AV GODTGJØRELSE TIL SELSKAPETS REVISOR FOR REGNSKAPSÅRET 2022
Med henvisning til årsregnskapets note 2 foreslår styret at revisors honorar dekkes etter regning. Årsregnskapet til Selskapet for
9 DETERMINATION OF COMPENSATION TO THE MEMEBERS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
The nomination committee has in its recommendation to the general meeting proposed that the general meeting adopts the following resolution regarding the remuneration payable to the members of the audit committee:
The chairperson of the audit committee shall receive NOK 40,000 for the period from the annual general meeting in 2023 until the annual general meeting in 2024. All other members of the audit committee shall receive NOK 30,000 for the same period.
The remuneration shall be payable immediately after the annual general meeting in 2024. If a member of the audit committee has not served for the entire period, the remuneration shall be pro rata adjusted downwards (based on the number of days served compared to the full period).
For more information reference is made to the nomination committee's
10 DETERMINATION OF COMPENSATION TO THE MEMBERS OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE
The nomination committee has in its recommendation to the general meeting proposed that the general meeting adopts the following resolution regarding the remuneration payable to the members of the nomination committee:
The chairperson of the nomination committee shall receive NOK 30,000 for the period from the annual general meeting in 2023 until the annual general meeting in 2024. All other members of the nomination committee shall receive NOK 20,000 for the same period.
The remuneration shall be payable immediately after the annual general meeting in 2024. If a member of the nomination committee has not served for the entire period, the remuneration shall be pro rata adjusted downwards (based on the number of days served compared to the full period).
For more information reference is made to the nomination committee's
11 APPROVAL OF REMUNERATION TO THE COMPANY'S AUDITOR FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2022
With reference to note 2 of the annual financial statements the board of directors proposes that the remuneration to the auditor of the Company's is paid as invoiced. . The Company's annual accounts for the financial year
regnskapsåret 2022 er tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmeside
Generalforsamlingen skal avholde en rådgivende avstemning over
The report shall be considered by the general meeting by way of an
rapporten.
advisory vote.
Styret anbefaler at generalforsamlingen ved en rådgivende
The board of directors recommends that the general meeting by an
avstemming gir sin tilslutning til rapporten om lønn og annen
advisory vote endorses the report on salary and other remuneration to
godtgjørelse til ledende personer i Selskapet.
leading personnel in the Company.
FULLMAKTER TIL STYRET TIL Å FORHØYE SELSKAPETS
AUTHORISATIONS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO
AKSJEKAPITAL
INCREASE THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL
14.1
Fullmakt til styret til å forhøye aksjekapitalen i
14.1
Authorisation to the board of directors to increase the
tilknytning til aksjeopsjoner og investeringsprogram
share capital in connection with share options and an
investment program
På den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2022 ble det vedtatt å gi styret
At the annual general meeting in 2022, it was resolved to grant the board
en fullmakt til å øke Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 750 000
of directors an authorisation to increase the Company's share capital by
(tilsvarende ca. 5,4 % av Selskapets aksjekapital på tidspunktet for
up to NOK 750,000 (equal to approximately 5.4% of the Company's share
innkallingen til generalforsamlingen i 2022) for at Selskapet skulle
capital at the date of the notice to the general meeting in 2022) in order
kunne honorere utstedte opsjoner, legge til rette for tildeling av
to facilitate the settlement of granted options, facilitate grant of new
ytterligere opsjoner i forbindelse med rekrutteringen av nye ansatte i
options in connection with the recruitment of new employees in the group
konsernet eller til eksisterende ansatte i konsernet, samt for å kunne
or for granting options to existing employees in the group, and to use the
benytte fullmakten til å implementere og gjennomføre et
authorisation to establish and complete an investment program for all
investeringsprogram for samtlige ansatte i konsernet eller Selskapets
employees of the group or for the Company's senior executives.
ledende ansatte.
Etter styrets syn er en konkurransedyktig og markedsorientert opsjonsordning et sentralt virkemiddel i arbeidet med å rekruttere og beholde nøkkelansatte i konsernet, noe som styret anser som vesentlig for å kunne nå Selskapets kommersielle mål.
Ved tildeling av nye opsjoner vil styret sørge for at opsjonene tildeles på markedsmessige vilkår og betingelser med hensyn til blant annet opptjeningsperiode og tegningskurs.
Styret anser det også som fordelaktig at konsernets ansatte eier aksjer i Selskapet, og vil vurdere å etablere og gjennomføre et investeringsprogram for konsernets ansatte eller for Selskapets ledende ansatte. Styret skal under et slikt program kunne tilby deltakerne å tegne seg for aksjer i Selskapet til en pris som er lavere enn børskursen til Selskapets aksjer, mot at deltakerne påtar seg en bindingstid for aksjene de erverver. Den lavere tilbudsprisen skal reflektere bindingstidens verdireduserende effekt.
På denne bakgrunn foreslår styret at det gis fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 750 000 (tilsvarende ca. 5,4 % av Selskapets aksjekapital på datoen for innkallingen til generalforsamlingen), som kan benyttes i forbindelse med honorering av aksjeopsjoner, tildeling av nye aksjeopsjoner, samt for etableringen av et investeringsprogram for konsernets ansatte eller Selskapets ledende ansatte.
Da fullmakten skal benyttes til å utstede aksjer til innehavere av opsjoner og for å utstede nye aksjer til deltakere i et investeringsprogram, foreslås det at styret gis fullmakt til å fravike aksjeeiernes fortrinnsrett ved benyttelse av fullmakten.
Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:
I henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-14 gis styret fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 750 000.
Fullmakten gjelder frem til Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling i 2025, likevel ikke lenger enn til og med 30. juni 2025.
Aksjeeiernes fortrinnsrett til de nye aksjene etter allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 kan fravikes.
Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i andre eiendeler enn penger eller rett til å pådra Selskapet særlige plikter mv., jf. allmennaksjeloven § 10-2.
The board of directors is of the view that a competitive and market oriented option scheme is a key element in the recruitment and retention of key employees in the group, which the board of directors considers to be of significant importance in order to fulfil the Company's commercial goals.
Upon new option grants, the board of directors will ensure that the options are granted on market terms and conditions, with respect to among other vesting period and exercise price.
The board of directors also considers it to be beneficial that the group's employees own shares in the Company, and the board will consider to establish and complete an investment program for all employees of the group or for the Company's senior executives. The board of directors may under such program offer the participants to subscribe for shares in the Company at a price which is lower than the trading price of the Company's shares subject to the participants entering into a lock-up undertaking for the acquired shares. The lower purchase price shall reflect the value reduction effect of the lock-up period.
On this basis, the board of directors proposes that it is given an authorisation to increase the Company's share capital with up to NOK 750,000 (equal to approximately 5.4% of the Company's share capital at the date of the notice to the general meeting) to be used in connection with settlement of share options, grant of new share options, as well as establishing an investment programs for the group's employees or the Company's senior executives.
As the authorisation shall be used in connection with issuance of shares to option holders and to issue new shares to participants in an investment program, it is proposed that the board of directors is authorised to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive right when utilising the authorisation.
The board of directors proposes that the general meeting adopts the following resolution:
Pursuant to section 10-14 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, the board of directors is granted an authorisation to increase the Company's share capital by up to NOK 750,000.
The authorisation is valid until the Company's annual general meeting in 2025, but no longer than to and including 30 June 2025.
The shareholders' pre-emptive right to the new shares in accordance with section 10-4 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act may be deviated from.
The authorisation does not comprise share capital increases against contribution in kind or the right to incur specific obligations on behalf of the Company, cf. section 10-2 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.