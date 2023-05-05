Advanced search
    OBSRV   NO0010865009

OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA

(OBSRV)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:04 2023-05-05 am EDT
1.540 NOK   +6.35%
Observe Medical : Notice of Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2023

05/05/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(OFFICE TRANSLATION)

Til aksjeeierne i Observe Medical ASA

To the shareholders of Observe Medical ASA

INNKALLING TIL ORDINÆR GENERALFORSAMLING

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I

OF

OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA

OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA

ORGANISASJONSNUMMER 822 907 822

COMPANY REGISTRATION NUMBER 822 907 822

Den 26. mai 2023 kl. 10.00 avholdes det ordinær generalforsamling i

The annual general meeting of Observe Medical ASA (the "Company") will

Observe Medical ASA ("Selskapet") i Dronning Eufemias gate 16, 0191

be held on 26 May 2023 at 10:00 hours (CEST) at Dronning Eufemias gate

Oslo, Norge.

16, 0191 Oslo, Norway.

Generalforsamlingen vil bli åpnet av styrets leder, Terje Bakken, eller

The general meeting will be opened by the chairperson of the board of

den styret utpeker.

directors, Terje Bakken, or the person designated by the board of

directors.

Til behandling foreligger følgende saker:

The following matters are on the agenda:

1

VALG AV MØTELEDER

1

ELECTION OF A PERSON TO CHAIR THE MEETING

Styret foreslår at styrets leder, Terje Bakken, velges som møteleder.

The board of directors proposes that the chairperson of the board of

directors, Terje Bakken, is elected to chair the meeting.

2

VALG AV EN PERSON TIL Å MEDUNDERTEGNE

2

ELECTION OF A PERSON TO CO-SIGN THE MINUTES

PROTOKOLLEN

Styret foreslår at personen som skal medundertegne protokollen

The board of directors proposes that the person who will co-sign the

sammen med møtelederen velges blant de fremmøtte på

minutes together with the chair of the meeting is elected among the

generalforsamlingen.

persons present at the general meeting.

3

GODKJENNING AV INNKALLING OG DAGSORDEN

3

APPROVAL OF THE NOTICE AND THE AGENDA

Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting adopts the

following resolution:

Innkallingen og dagsorden sendt til samtlige aksjeeiere med kjent adresse

The notice and the agenda which were sent to all shareholders with a known

den 5. mai 2023, godkjennes.

address on 5 May 2023, are approved.

4

ORIENTERING OM SELSKAPETS VIRKSOMHET

4

INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITIES

Selskapets daglige leder, Rune Nystad, vil gi orientering om

The Company's CEO, Rune Nystad, will give account of the Company's

Selskapets virksomhet

activities.

5

GODKJENNING AV ÅRSREGNSKAP OG ÅRSBERETNING

5

APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND THE ANNUAL

FOR REGNSKAPSÅRET 2022

REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

Selskapets selskapsregnskap for regnskapsåret 2022 og Selskapets

The Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2022 and the

1/9

årsrapport, herunder konsernregnskapet og årsberetningen for regnskapsåret 2022, samt revisors beretning, er gjort tilgjengelig

på Selskapets hjemmeside https://observemedical.com/ investor-relations/#reports.

Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

Selskapets selskapsregnskap for regnskapsåret 2022 og Selskapets årsrapport, herunder konsernregnskapet og årsberetningen for regnskapsåret 2022, godkjennes.

6 STYREVALG

For informasjon om valgkomiteens innstilling til generalforsamlingen vises det til valgkomiteens innstiling som er gjort tilgjengelig

på Selskapets hjemmeside https://observemedical.com/ investor-relations/

7

VALG AV MEDLEMMER TIL VALGKOMITEEN

For informasjon om valgkomiteens innstilling til generalforsamlingen vises det til valgkomiteens innstiling som er gjort tilgjengelig

på Selskapets hjemmeside https://observemedical.com/ investor-relations/

8 FASTSETTELSE AV GODTGJØRELSE TIL STYRETS MEDLEMMER

Valgkomiteen har i sin innstilling til generalforsamlingen foreslått at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak vedrørende godtgjørelse til styrets medlemmer:

Styrets leder skal motta NOK 300 000 for perioden fra den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2023 frem til den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Alle andre styremedlemmer skal motta NOK 225 000 for den samme perioden. Selskapet kan kompensere styremedlemmene ytterligere dersom de påtar seg ekstraordinære arbeidsoppgaver for Selskapet utover styrevervet.

Honoraret skal utbetales umiddelbart etter den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Dersom et styremedlem ikke har sittet i styret i hele perioden skal honoraret nedjusteres forholdsvis (basert på antall dager i styret sammenlignet med hele perioden).

For mer informasjon vises det til valgkomiteens innstilling,

tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmeside https:// observemedical.com/investor-relations/.

Company's annual report, including the group's annual accounts and the board of directors' report for the financial year 2022, are, together with the auditor's report, made available at the Company's website https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/#reports.

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting passes the following resolution:

The Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2022 and the Company's annual report, including the group's annual accounts and the board of directors' report for the financial year 2022, are approved.

6

BOARD ELECTION

For information about the nomination committee's recommendation, reference is made to the nomination committee's recommendation which

is made available at the Company's webpage https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/

7

ELECTION OF MEMBERS TO THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

For information about the nomination committee's recommendation, reference is made to the nomination committee's recommendation which

is made available at the Company's webpage https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/

8 DETERMINATION OF COMPENSATION PAYABLE TO THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The nomination committee has in its recommendation to the general meeting proposed that the general meeting adopts the following resolution regarding the remuneration payable to the members of the board of directors:

The chairperson of the board of directors shall receive NOK 300,000 for the period from the annual general meeting in 2023 until the annual general meeting in 2024. All other board members shall receive NOK 225,000 for the same period. The Company may compensate the board members for any extraordinary tasks performed for the Company beyond the directorship.

The remuneration shall be payable immediately after the annual general meeting in 2024. If a board member has not served for the entire period, the remuneration shall be pro rata adjusted downwards (based on the number of days served compared to the full period).

For more information reference is made to the nomination committee's

recommendation, available at the Company's

website https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/.

2/9

9 FASTSETTELSE AV GODTGJØRELSE TIL REVISJONSUTVALGETS MEDLEMMER

Valgkomiteen har i sin innstilling til generalforsamlingen foreslått at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak vedrørende godtgjørelse til revisjonsutvalgets medlemmer:

Revisjonsutvalgets leder skal motta NOK 40 000 for perioden fra den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2023 frem til den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Alle andre medlemmer av revisjonsutvalget skal motta NOK 30 000 for den samme perioden.

Honoraret skal utbetales umiddelbart etter den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Dersom et medlem av revisjonsutvalget ikke har sittet i revisjonsutvalget i hele perioden skal honoraret nedjusteres forholdsvis (basert på antall dager i revisjonsutvalget sammenlignet med hele perioden).

For mer informasjon vises det til valgkomiteens innstilling, tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmeside https://observemedical.com/investor- relations/.

10 FASTSETTELSE AV GODTGJØRELSE TIL VALGKOMITEENS MEDLEMMER

Valgkomiteen har i sin innstilling til generalforsamlingen foreslått at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak vedrørende godtgjørelse til valgkomiteens medlemmer:

Valgkomiteens leder skal motta NOK 30 000 for perioden fra den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2023 frem til den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Alle andre medlemmer av valgkomiteen skal motta NOK 20 000 for samme perioden.

Honoraret skal utbetales umiddelbart etter den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024. Dersom et medlem av valgkomiteen ikke har sittet i valgkomiteen i hele perioden skal honoraret nedjusteres forholdsvis (basert på antall dager i valgkomiteen sammenlignet med hele perioden).

For mer informasjon vises det til valgkomiteens innstilling,

tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmeside https:// observemedical.com/investor-relations/.

11 GODKJENNING AV GODTGJØRELSE TIL SELSKAPETS REVISOR FOR REGNSKAPSÅRET 2022

Med henvisning til årsregnskapets note 2 foreslår styret at revisors honorar dekkes etter regning. Årsregnskapet til Selskapet for

9 DETERMINATION OF COMPENSATION TO THE MEMEBERS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The nomination committee has in its recommendation to the general meeting proposed that the general meeting adopts the following resolution regarding the remuneration payable to the members of the audit committee:

The chairperson of the audit committee shall receive NOK 40,000 for the period from the annual general meeting in 2023 until the annual general meeting in 2024. All other members of the audit committee shall receive NOK 30,000 for the same period.

The remuneration shall be payable immediately after the annual general meeting in 2024. If a member of the audit committee has not served for the entire period, the remuneration shall be pro rata adjusted downwards (based on the number of days served compared to the full period).

For more information reference is made to the nomination committee's

recommendation, available at the Company's website https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/.

10 DETERMINATION OF COMPENSATION TO THE MEMBERS OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The nomination committee has in its recommendation to the general meeting proposed that the general meeting adopts the following resolution regarding the remuneration payable to the members of the nomination committee:

The chairperson of the nomination committee shall receive NOK 30,000 for the period from the annual general meeting in 2023 until the annual general meeting in 2024. All other members of the nomination committee shall receive NOK 20,000 for the same period.

The remuneration shall be payable immediately after the annual general meeting in 2024. If a member of the nomination committee has not served for the entire period, the remuneration shall be pro rata adjusted downwards (based on the number of days served compared to the full period).

For more information reference is made to the nomination committee's

recommendation, available at the Company's

website https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/.

11 APPROVAL OF REMUNERATION TO THE COMPANY'S AUDITOR FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

With reference to note 2 of the annual financial statements the board of directors proposes that the remuneration to the auditor of the Company's is paid as invoiced. . The Company's annual accounts for the financial year

3/9

regnskapsåret 2022 er tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmeside

2022

are

available

at

the

Company's

website

https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/#reports.

https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/#reports

12

STYRETS REDEGJØRELSE OM EIERSTYRING OG

12

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT ON CORPORATE

SELSKAPSLEDELSE

GOVERNANCE

Av allmennaksjeloven § 5-6 femte ledd fremgår det at

Pursuant to section 5-6 (5) of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability

generalforsamlingen skal behandle styrets redegjørelse for

Companies Act, the general meeting shall consider the board of directors'

foretaksstyring som er avgitt i henhold til regnskapsloven § 3-3b.

report on corporate governance prepared in accordance with section 3-

Redegjørelsen er inntatt på side 26 i konsernets årsrapport for

3b of the Norwegian Accounting Act. The report is included on page 26 in

regnskapsåret

2022,

tilgjengelig

Selskapets

the group's annual report for the

financial year 2022, available at

hjemmeside

https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/

the

Company's

website

https://observemedical.com/

#reports.

investor-relations/#reports.

Det skal ikke stemmes over redegjørelsen på generalforsamlingen.

The report is not subject to the general meeting's vote.

13

RAPPORT OM LØNN OG ANNEN GODTGJØRELSE TIL

13

REPORT ON SALARY AND OTHER REMUNERATION TO

LEDENDE PERSONER

LEADING PERSONNEL

Selskapet har utarbeidet en rapport om lønn og annen godtgjørelse til

The Company has prepared a report on salary and other remuneration to

ledende personer i Selskapet i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 6-16b

leading personnel pursuant to section 6-16b of the Norwegian Public

og den tilhørende forskriften. Rapporten har blitt kontrollert av

Limited Liability Companies Act and related regulations. The report has

Selskapets revisor i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 6-16b fjerde ledd.

been reviewed by the Company's auditor in accordance with section 6-16b

Rapporten

er

tilgjengelig

Selskapets

(4) of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The report is

hjemmeside https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/.

available at the Company's website https://observemedical.com/

investor-relations/.

Generalforsamlingen skal avholde en rådgivende avstemning over

The report shall be considered by the general meeting by way of an

rapporten.

advisory vote.

Styret anbefaler at generalforsamlingen ved en rådgivende

The board of directors recommends that the general meeting by an

avstemming gir sin tilslutning til rapporten om lønn og annen

advisory vote endorses the report on salary and other remuneration to

godtgjørelse til ledende personer i Selskapet.

leading personnel in the Company.

14

FULLMAKTER TIL STYRET TIL Å FORHØYE SELSKAPETS

14

AUTHORISATIONS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO

AKSJEKAPITAL

INCREASE THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL

14.1

Fullmakt til styret til å forhøye aksjekapitalen i

14.1

Authorisation to the board of directors to increase the

tilknytning til aksjeopsjoner og investeringsprogram

share capital in connection with share options and an

investment program

På den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2022 ble det vedtatt å gi styret

At the annual general meeting in 2022, it was resolved to grant the board

en fullmakt til å øke Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 750 000

of directors an authorisation to increase the Company's share capital by

(tilsvarende ca. 5,4 % av Selskapets aksjekapital på tidspunktet for

up to NOK 750,000 (equal to approximately 5.4% of the Company's share

innkallingen til generalforsamlingen i 2022) for at Selskapet skulle

capital at the date of the notice to the general meeting in 2022) in order

kunne honorere utstedte opsjoner, legge til rette for tildeling av

to facilitate the settlement of granted options, facilitate grant of new

ytterligere opsjoner i forbindelse med rekrutteringen av nye ansatte i

options in connection with the recruitment of new employees in the group

konsernet eller til eksisterende ansatte i konsernet, samt for å kunne

or for granting options to existing employees in the group, and to use the

benytte fullmakten til å implementere og gjennomføre et

authorisation to establish and complete an investment program for all

investeringsprogram for samtlige ansatte i konsernet eller Selskapets

employees of the group or for the Company's senior executives.

ledende ansatte.

4/9

Etter styrets syn er en konkurransedyktig og markedsorientert opsjonsordning et sentralt virkemiddel i arbeidet med å rekruttere og beholde nøkkelansatte i konsernet, noe som styret anser som vesentlig for å kunne nå Selskapets kommersielle mål.

Ved tildeling av nye opsjoner vil styret sørge for at opsjonene tildeles på markedsmessige vilkår og betingelser med hensyn til blant annet opptjeningsperiode og tegningskurs.

Styret anser det også som fordelaktig at konsernets ansatte eier aksjer i Selskapet, og vil vurdere å etablere og gjennomføre et investeringsprogram for konsernets ansatte eller for Selskapets ledende ansatte. Styret skal under et slikt program kunne tilby deltakerne å tegne seg for aksjer i Selskapet til en pris som er lavere enn børskursen til Selskapets aksjer, mot at deltakerne påtar seg en bindingstid for aksjene de erverver. Den lavere tilbudsprisen skal reflektere bindingstidens verdireduserende effekt.

På denne bakgrunn foreslår styret at det gis fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 750 000 (tilsvarende ca. 5,4 % av Selskapets aksjekapital på datoen for innkallingen til generalforsamlingen), som kan benyttes i forbindelse med honorering av aksjeopsjoner, tildeling av nye aksjeopsjoner, samt for etableringen av et investeringsprogram for konsernets ansatte eller Selskapets ledende ansatte.

Da fullmakten skal benyttes til å utstede aksjer til innehavere av opsjoner og for å utstede nye aksjer til deltakere i et investeringsprogram, foreslås det at styret gis fullmakt til å fravike aksjeeiernes fortrinnsrett ved benyttelse av fullmakten.

Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

  1. I henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-14 gis styret fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 750 000.
  2. Fullmakten gjelder frem til Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling i 2025, likevel ikke lenger enn til og med 30. juni 2025.
  3. Aksjeeiernes fortrinnsrett til de nye aksjene etter allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 kan fravikes.
  4. Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i andre eiendeler enn penger eller rett til å pådra Selskapet særlige plikter mv., jf. allmennaksjeloven § 10-2.

The board of directors is of the view that a competitive and market oriented option scheme is a key element in the recruitment and retention of key employees in the group, which the board of directors considers to be of significant importance in order to fulfil the Company's commercial goals.

Upon new option grants, the board of directors will ensure that the options are granted on market terms and conditions, with respect to among other vesting period and exercise price.

The board of directors also considers it to be beneficial that the group's employees own shares in the Company, and the board will consider to establish and complete an investment program for all employees of the group or for the Company's senior executives. The board of directors may under such program offer the participants to subscribe for shares in the Company at a price which is lower than the trading price of the Company's shares subject to the participants entering into a lock-up undertaking for the acquired shares. The lower purchase price shall reflect the value reduction effect of the lock-up period.

On this basis, the board of directors proposes that it is given an authorisation to increase the Company's share capital with up to NOK 750,000 (equal to approximately 5.4% of the Company's share capital at the date of the notice to the general meeting) to be used in connection with settlement of share options, grant of new share options, as well as establishing an investment programs for the group's employees or the Company's senior executives.

As the authorisation shall be used in connection with issuance of shares to option holders and to issue new shares to participants in an investment program, it is proposed that the board of directors is authorised to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive right when utilising the authorisation.

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting adopts the following resolution:

  1. Pursuant to section 10-14 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, the board of directors is granted an authorisation to increase the Company's share capital by up to NOK 750,000.
  2. The authorisation is valid until the Company's annual general meeting in 2025, but no longer than to and including 30 June 2025.
  3. The shareholders' pre-emptive right to the new shares in accordance with section 10-4 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act may be deviated from.
  4. The authorisation does not comprise share capital increases against contribution in kind or the right to incur specific obligations on behalf of the Company, cf. section 10-2 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

5/9

Disclaimer

Observe Medical ASA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 15:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 24,0 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
Net income 2021 -26,3 M -2,45 M -2,45 M
Net Debt 2021 52,6 M 4,90 M 4,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77,5 M 7,21 M 7,21 M
EV / Sales 2020 97,2x
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 46,2%
Managers and Directors
Rune Nystad Chief Executive Officer
Per Arne Nygard Chief Financial Officer
Terje Bakken Chairman
Carsten Trygve Bøgh Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Grünfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA-39.41%7
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.79%192 669
MEDTRONIC PLC16.69%118 767
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.72%71 674
DEXCOM, INC.3.69%45 516
HOYA CORPORATION17.36%39 327
