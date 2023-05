Observe Medical : Notice of attendance and proxy form to the AGM on 26 May 2023

Ref no: PIN - code:

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting in Observe Medical ASA will be held on 26 May 2023 at 10:00 hours (CEST) as a physical meeting at Dronning Eufemias gate 16, 0191 Oslo, Norway.

The shareholder is registered with the following amount of shares at summons: ________________________ and vote for the

number of shares registered in Euronext per Record date, 25 May 2023.

The deadline for electronic registration of advance votes, proxy of and instructions is 23 May 2023 at 16:00 hours (CEST)

Electronic registration

Alternatively use, "Form for submission by post or e-mail for shareholders who cannot register their elections electronically".

Register during the enrollment/registration period:

Either through the company's website https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/ using a reference number and PIN - code (for those of you who receive a summons in post-service), or

https://observemedical.com/investor-relations/ using a reference number and PIN - code (for those of you who receive a summons in post-service), or Log in through VPS Investor services; available at euronextvps.no or through own account keeper (bank/broker). Once logged in - choose Corporate Actions - General Meeting - ISIN

You will see your name, reference number, PIN - code and balance. At the bottom you will find these choices:

"Enroll" - participate in the meeting on the day

"Advance vote" - If you would like to vote in advance of the meeting

"Delegate Proxy" - Give proxy to the chair of the Board of Directors or another person "Close" - Press this if you do not wish to register

The general meeting is held as a physical meeting, and we encourage shareholders to vote in advance, give proxy, or participate physically. If any shareholders would instead like to participate electronically, we ask that you press Enroll, and then send an e-mail to perarne.nygard@observemedical.com by 23 May 2023 at 16:00 hours (CEST) so that we can accommodate for this.

Please note that the company has a statutory registration deadline, registration after date and time will not be possible.