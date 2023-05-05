Observe Medical : Report on salary and other remuneration to executive personnel year 2022

Presented to the Annual General Meeting May 26, 2023
REPORT ON SALARIES AND OTHER REMUNERATION TO LEADING PERSONNEL IN OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA YEAR 2022
Introduction
This report on salaries and other remuneration to leading personnel (the "Report") of Observe Medical ASA (the "Company") is based on the guidelines for the determination of salaries and other remuneration of leading personnel in the Company which were approved by the Company's general meeting on June 3, 2022 ("Guidelines").
The report is based on the requirements set out in the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act of 13 June 1997 no. 45 (the "Companies Act") section 6-16 and 6-16 b, as well as Regulation on guidelines and report on remuneration for leading personnel of 11 December 2021 No. 2730 (the "Regulation"). The report is formulated in line with the European Commission's template for remuneration reports.
Information required by the Norwegian Act relating to Annual Accounts of 17 July 1998 no. 56 ("Accounting Act") section 7-31 b is included in the Company's annual report for 2022 on page 77-80 and is included as an appendix 1.
Remuneration to board members is not covered by this Report.
None of the board members are employed by the Company.
Key figures for the financial year 2022
The company in 2022
Observe Medical is a Nordic medtech company that develops, markets and sells innovative medtech products for the global market. The Company is committed to improving patient welfare and patient outcomes, improving clinical data accuracy and promoting positive health economics. The Company seeks to drive growth by leveraging its expertise in sales and commercialization of its broad portfolio of medical technology products, mainly in urine measurement, ultrasound, anaesthesiology/ICUs, surgery, and wound care, in combination with targeted M&A. The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and the US.
At March 8, 2022, Observe Medical acquired 100% of the shares in Biim Ultrasound AS. Biim has developed and sells a wireless pocketable ultrasound device which has been approved by the FDA since 2018. Biim is headquartered in Narvik, Norway and conducts app development and firmware engineering in Oulu, Finland and has hardware development resources and production facilities in Seattle, U.S. The Biim Acquisition is in line with the Group's core strategy to be a platform for growth both to offer innovative products to the purpose of patient welfare, health economics and data accuracy, and to create a global distributor and partner network for the sale of the Group's proprietary products. Biim is accelerating their commercial strategy with an agreement with Fresenius Medical Care with the intention to deliver + 2,500 wireless pocketable ultrasound devices to dialysis centres in the U.S.
Presented to the Annual General Meeting May 26, 2023
With the acquisition Observe Medical has further strengthen the portfolio of medtech devices and disposables, mainly within Urine measurement, Ultrasound, Anaesthesiology/ICUs and wound for use at ICUs and other wards at hospitals as well as towards primary care and homecare settings.
Observe Medical has two proprietary products:
Sippi® is a proprietary, patented, CE marked Digital, Automated Urine Measurement System for urine monitoring, currently in commercialization phase globally and,
Biim ultrasound probe consists of an ultrasound probe and an App for display of the ultrasound image and/or video. The entire system is designed to display anatomy and needle insertions in the range of 0 to 4 cm. The main procedures are IV; PICC (Midline), CVC and dialysis procedures for graft and fistula view during procedures.
Our Nordic medtech portfolio is supplied by well-established manufacturers of innovative medical technology and wound care products and mainly distributed in the Swedish market with the potential to expand to the rest of the Nordic region. In the Nordics, our portfolio is sold through our experienced Nordic sales team, including tender management, and in the rest of the world through an expanding distributor network.
For a brief description of the Company's performance in the financial year 2022, reference is made to page 4 and 5 of the Company's annual report for 2022 which includes highlights 2022 and key financial numbers.
The guidelines for remuneration that the Company has adopted in 2022
The main principle for Observe Medical's remuneration policy is that the Senior Executives shall be offered competitive terms when their total remuneration package is taken into account. Such package may consist of elements such as base salary, bonus, investment and option programmes, benefits in kind and pension arrangements. The Company shall seek to offer a remuneration level that is considered competitive and on market terms, compared to the level offered by similar companies, and which contribute to satisfy the Company's need to recruit and keep highly qualified personnel.
The remuneration for senior executives consists of a number of elements. The fixed salary constitutes the main element of the total consideration for senior executives. The salary is determined by taking into account the individual's position, experience and performance, the competitiveness in the market and the Company's salary budget shall be taken into account. In addition, senior executives are offered contribution in kind in the form of cost coverage for reasonable and documented business expenses related to the performance of required functions, including for phone and phone expenses, private broadband, company health services, insurances, car allowance and coverage of travel expenses. Furthermore, senior executives participate in the Company's insurance schemes and defined contribution pension schemes in accordance with mandatory law and market practice.
The Senior Executives may choose between disposing a company car or receive a fixed car allowance.
Presented to the Annual General Meeting May 26, 2023
Senior executives may also receive variable remuneration. Performance-based bonus is based on both the Company's and the senior executives' individual performance. The targets to be reached by the chief executive officer are to be determined by the Company's board, and the chief executive officer will set relevant targets for the other members of the management, based on principles defined by the Company's board.
In order to further align the interests of the Senior Executives by those of the Company, share options in the Company may be granted to the Senior Executives as a part of their total remuneration package. The Company may also implement share purchase programmes. Such alignment of interests is considered important to fulfil the Company's goals and business strategy. The board of directors may grant share options both in connection with individual grants and in connection with implementation of new share option programs or investment programs for the Company's employees, including the Senior Executives, or only to the Senior Executives. Any new options granted shall vest over a period of 0 - 3 year and shall be subject to a 12 to 24 months lock-up period upon issuance, at the board of directors' discretion. Any shares issued or sold under a share purchase program shall be subject to a 12 to 24 months lock-up period upon issuance, at the board of directors' discretion.
The company's performance
2022 have been a truly transformative year for the Company. In March the Company completed the acquisitions of Biim Ultrasound AS and Rune Nystad was appointed as new CEO. The Company completed the delivery of total 265 Biim ultrasound probes to Fresenius Medical Care dialyses educational centres in second quarter of 2022. In first quarter the Company received Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Certification for Sippi ® disposable unit, ensuring continued market access in Europe after 2024 for the product. In Q4 the Company signed an exclusivity agreement with Convatec with the intention to acquire the Unometer TM portfolio, the market leading product range for urine meter with an established global reach.
In the Nordic region, the Nordic distribution portfolio had revenues at same level as in 2021 adjusted for the one-off order for delivery of Safety needles to the Covid-19 vaccination program in 2021.
Due to the pandemic and the Ukraine crisis, the world is experiencing challenges both in terms of raw material supply and uncertainty across the globe with impact in the financial markets and causes globally high inflation rates. This situation affects the company both in term of the supply of our products and components, and increased prices for both the products and transportation.
Presented to the Annual General Meeting May 26, 2023
Remuneration to leading personnel
Table 1below shows total remuneration The Company's leading person have been paid, or have benefited from being paid by the Company in 2022, 2021 and 2020.
(Amounts in NOK thousand)
Table 1
|
|
Name of
|
|
Financial
|
|
|
Fixed
|
|
Variable remuneration
|
|
Option
|
|
Pension
|
|
Total
|
|
Proportion of fixed
|
|
|
Director
|
|
year
|
|
remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
expenses
|
|
expense
|
|
remuneration
|
|
and variable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
remuneration,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base
|
|
Other
|
|
One-year
|
|
Multi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
salary
|
|
benefits
|
|
variable
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excl options and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
variable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pension expenses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rune
|
2022
|
|
1 781
|
|
118
|
|
800
|
|
0
|
|
67
|
|
124
|
|
2 890
|
|
70/30
|
|
|
Nystad 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Björn
|
2022
|
|
1 407
|
|
486
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-37
|
|
415
|
|
2 271
|
|
100/0
|
|
|
Larsson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(CEO from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
1 636
|
|
76
|
|
751
|
|
0
|
|
46
|
|
485
|
|
2 994
|
|
70/30
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
1 328
|
|
168
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
152
|
|
268
|
|
1 916
|
|
100/0
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
54
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
60
|
|
100/0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Arne
|
2022
|
|
1 636
|
|
95
|
|
810
|
|
0
|
|
256
|
|
158
|
|
2 955
|
|
68/32
|
|
|
Nygård
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(CFO)3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
1 588
|
|
104
|
|
750
|
|
0
|
|
867
|
|
182
|
|
3 491
|
|
69/31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
1 272
|
|
88
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
119
|
|
1 479
|
|
100/0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
83
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
83
|
|
100/0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Rune Nystad was appointed as CEO in Observe Medical from March 28, 2022, and amounts included above are remuneration in the period 1 April - 31 December 2022.
-
Björn Larsson stepped down from his position as CEO in Observe Medical at March 28, 2022. During the 6 months' notice period Björn Larsson received monthly salary. In addition Björn Larsson receive severance pay equal to 6 months base salary. The severance pay is included in other benefits and is paid in six equal monthly instalments with first payment in October 2022. Amounts in the table is total paid benefits in the period 1 January - 31 December 2022.
-
Interim CFO from December 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020. Permanent position as CFO from March 1, 2020.
Presented to the Annual General Meeting May 26, 2023
Option-based remuneration to leading personnel in the Company
Table 2below shows the number of options, warrants and other forms of remuneration related to shares or developments in the Company or other companies within the same group of companies that have been granted or offered, as well as the most important conditions for exercising the options, including subscription price, subscription deadline and any changes of these.
Table 2
|
|
Name and
|
|
Speci
|
|
|
Performa
|
|
Award date
|
Vesting
|
|
End of
|
|
Exercise
|
|
Exercise
|
Share
|
Share
|
Share
|
Share
|
|
position
|
|
ficati
|
|
|
nce
|
|
|
date
|
|
holding
|
|
period
|
|
price of
|
options
|
options
|
options
|
options
|
|
|
|
on of
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
the share
|
held at the
|
awarded
|
vested
|
awardee
|
|
|
|
plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and date
|
beginning
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
unvested
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/11/22
|
|
11/11/22
|
11/11/
|
|
11/11/
|
|
11/11/23 -
|
4.5
|
0
|
333 333
|
0
|
333 333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
23
|
|
23
|
|
11/11/26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/11/23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rune
|
|
ESOP
|
11/11/22
|
|
11/11/22
|
11/11/
|
|
11/11/
|
|
11/11/24 -
|
4.5
|
0
|
333 333
|
0
|
333 333
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
24
|
|
24
|
|
11/11/26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nystad
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/11/24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/11/22
|
|
11/11/22
|
11/11/
|
|
11/11/
|
|
11/11/25 -
|
4.5
|
0
|
333 334
|
0
|
333 334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
25
|
|
25
|
|
11/11/26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/11/25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 000 000
|
|
1 000 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16/11/21
|
|
16/11/21
|
16/11/
|
|
16/11/
|
|
16/11/21 -
|
|
6.63
|
95 971
|
0
|
95 971
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
21
|
|
21
|
|
01/03/24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16/11/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Arne
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ESOP
|
16/11/21
|
|
16/11/21
|
01/03/
|
|
01/03/
|
|
01/03/22 -
|
|
6.63
|
23 992
|
0
|
23 992
|
0
|
|
Nygård
|
|
|
-
|
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
01/03/24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(CFO)
|
|
01/03/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16/11/21
|
|
16/11/21
|
01/03/
|
|
01/03/
|
|
01/03/23 -
|
|
6.63
|
23 992
|
0
|
23 992
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
23
|
|
23
|
|
01/03/24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01/03/23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
143 955
|
|
143 955
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09/01/20
|
|
09/01/20
|
09/01/
|
|
09/01/
|
|
09/01/21 -
|
|
8.88
|
23 992
|
0
|
23 992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
21
|
|
21
|
|
01/07/23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09/01/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Björn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ESOP
|
09/01/20
|
|
09/01/20
|
09/01/
|
|
09/01/
|
|
09/01/22 -
|
|
8.88
|
23 992
|
0
|
23 992
|
|
Larsson
|
|
|
-
|
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
01/07/23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(CEO
|
|
09/01/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09/01/20
|
|
09/01/20
|
09/01/
|
|
09/01/
|
|
09/01/23 -
|
|
8.88
|
20 000
|
-20 000
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
23
|
|
23
|
|
01/07/23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09/01/23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67 984
|
-20 000
|
47 984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 211 939
|
-20 000
|
191 939
|
1 000 000
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The company have no share options subject to performance conditions or share options subject to holding period.