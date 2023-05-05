Observe Medical : Report on salary and other remuneration to executive personnel year 2022 05/05/2023 | 11:01am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Presented to the Annual General Meeting May 26, 2023 REPORT ON SALARIES AND OTHER REMUNERATION TO LEADING PERSONNEL IN OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA YEAR 2022 Introduction This report on salaries and other remuneration to leading personnel (the "Report") of Observe Medical ASA (the "Company") is based on the guidelines for the determination of salaries and other remuneration of leading personnel in the Company which were approved by the Company's general meeting on June 3, 2022 ("Guidelines"). The report is based on the requirements set out in the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act of 13 June 1997 no. 45 (the "Companies Act") section 6-16 and 6-16 b, as well as Regulation on guidelines and report on remuneration for leading personnel of 11 December 2021 No. 2730 (the "Regulation"). The report is formulated in line with the European Commission's template for remuneration reports. Information required by the Norwegian Act relating to Annual Accounts of 17 July 1998 no. 56 ("Accounting Act") section 7-31 b is included in the Company's annual report for 2022 on page 77-80 and is included as an appendix 1. Remuneration to board members is not covered by this Report. None of the board members are employed by the Company. Key figures for the financial year 2022 The company in 2022 Observe Medical is a Nordic medtech company that develops, markets and sells innovative medtech products for the global market. The Company is committed to improving patient welfare and patient outcomes, improving clinical data accuracy and promoting positive health economics. The Company seeks to drive growth by leveraging its expertise in sales and commercialization of its broad portfolio of medical technology products, mainly in urine measurement, ultrasound, anaesthesiology/ICUs, surgery, and wound care, in combination with targeted M&A. The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and the US. At March 8, 2022, Observe Medical acquired 100% of the shares in Biim Ultrasound AS. Biim has developed and sells a wireless pocketable ultrasound device which has been approved by the FDA since 2018. Biim is headquartered in Narvik, Norway and conducts app development and firmware engineering in Oulu, Finland and has hardware development resources and production facilities in Seattle, U.S. The Biim Acquisition is in line with the Group's core strategy to be a platform for growth both to offer innovative products to the purpose of patient welfare, health economics and data accuracy, and to create a global distributor and partner network for the sale of the Group's proprietary products. Biim is accelerating their commercial strategy with an agreement with Fresenius Medical Care with the intention to deliver + 2,500 wireless pocketable ultrasound devices to dialysis centres in the U.S. Presented to the Annual General Meeting May 26, 2023 With the acquisition Observe Medical has further strengthen the portfolio of medtech devices and disposables, mainly within Urine measurement, Ultrasound, Anaesthesiology/ICUs and wound for use at ICUs and other wards at hospitals as well as towards primary care and homecare settings. Observe Medical has two proprietary products: Sippi® is a proprietary, patented, CE marked Digital, Automated Urine Measurement System for urine monitoring, currently in commercialization phase globally and, Biim ultrasound probe consists of an ultrasound probe and an App for display of the ultrasound image and/or video. The entire system is designed to display anatomy and needle insertions in the range of 0 to 4 cm. The main procedures are IV; PICC (Midline), CVC and dialysis procedures for graft and fistula view during procedures. Our Nordic medtech portfolio is supplied by well-established manufacturers of innovative medical technology and wound care products and mainly distributed in the Swedish market with the potential to expand to the rest of the Nordic region. In the Nordics, our portfolio is sold through our experienced Nordic sales team, including tender management, and in the rest of the world through an expanding distributor network. For a brief description of the Company's performance in the financial year 2022, reference is made to page 4 and 5 of the Company's annual report for 2022 which includes highlights 2022 and key financial numbers. The guidelines for remuneration that the Company has adopted in 2022 The main principle for Observe Medical's remuneration policy is that the Senior Executives shall be offered competitive terms when their total remuneration package is taken into account. Such package may consist of elements such as base salary, bonus, investment and option programmes, benefits in kind and pension arrangements. The Company shall seek to offer a remuneration level that is considered competitive and on market terms, compared to the level offered by similar companies, and which contribute to satisfy the Company's need to recruit and keep highly qualified personnel. The remuneration for senior executives consists of a number of elements. The fixed salary constitutes the main element of the total consideration for senior executives. The salary is determined by taking into account the individual's position, experience and performance, the competitiveness in the market and the Company's salary budget shall be taken into account. In addition, senior executives are offered contribution in kind in the form of cost coverage for reasonable and documented business expenses related to the performance of required functions, including for phone and phone expenses, private broadband, company health services, insurances, car allowance and coverage of travel expenses. Furthermore, senior executives participate in the Company's insurance schemes and defined contribution pension schemes in accordance with mandatory law and market practice. The Senior Executives may choose between disposing a company car or receive a fixed car allowance. Presented to the Annual General Meeting May 26, 2023 Senior executives may also receive variable remuneration. Performance-based bonus is based on both the Company's and the senior executives' individual performance. The targets to be reached by the chief executive officer are to be determined by the Company's board, and the chief executive officer will set relevant targets for the other members of the management, based on principles defined by the Company's board. In order to further align the interests of the Senior Executives by those of the Company, share options in the Company may be granted to the Senior Executives as a part of their total remuneration package. The Company may also implement share purchase programmes. Such alignment of interests is considered important to fulfil the Company's goals and business strategy. The board of directors may grant share options both in connection with individual grants and in connection with implementation of new share option programs or investment programs for the Company's employees, including the Senior Executives, or only to the Senior Executives. Any new options granted shall vest over a period of 0 - 3 year and shall be subject to a 12 to 24 months lock-up period upon issuance, at the board of directors' discretion. Any shares issued or sold under a share purchase program shall be subject to a 12 to 24 months lock-up period upon issuance, at the board of directors' discretion. The company's performance 2022 have been a truly transformative year for the Company. In March the Company completed the acquisitions of Biim Ultrasound AS and Rune Nystad was appointed as new CEO. The Company completed the delivery of total 265 Biim ultrasound probes to Fresenius Medical Care dialyses educational centres in second quarter of 2022. In first quarter the Company received Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Certification for Sippi ® disposable unit, ensuring continued market access in Europe after 2024 for the product. In Q4 the Company signed an exclusivity agreement with Convatec with the intention to acquire the Unometer TM portfolio, the market leading product range for urine meter with an established global reach. In the Nordic region, the Nordic distribution portfolio had revenues at same level as in 2021 adjusted for the one-off order for delivery of Safety needles to the Covid-19 vaccination program in 2021. Due to the pandemic and the Ukraine crisis, the world is experiencing challenges both in terms of raw material supply and uncertainty across the globe with impact in the financial markets and causes globally high inflation rates. This situation affects the company both in term of the supply of our products and components, and increased prices for both the products and transportation. Presented to the Annual General Meeting May 26, 2023 Remuneration to leading personnel Table 1below shows total remuneration The Company's leading person have been paid, or have benefited from being paid by the Company in 2022, 2021 and 2020. (Amounts in NOK thousand) Table 1 Name of Financial Fixed Variable remuneration Option Pension Total Proportion of fixed Director year remuneration expenses expense remuneration and variable remuneration, Base Other One-year Multi- salary benefits variable year (excl options and variable pension expenses) Rune 2022 1 781 118 800 0 67 124 2 890 70/30 Nystad 1) Björn 2022 1 407 486 0 0 -37 415 2 271 100/0 Larsson (CEO from 2021 1 636 76 751 0 46 485 2 994 70/30 December 2019- 2020 1 328 168 0 0 152 268 1 916 100/0 March 2022) 2019 54 0 0 0 0 6 60 100/0 Per Arne 2022 1 636 95 810 0 256 158 2 955 68/32 Nygård (CFO)3) 2021 1 588 104 750 0 867 182 3 491 69/31 2020 1 272 88 0 0 0 119 1 479 100/0 2019 83 0 0 0 0 0 83 100/0 Rune Nystad was appointed as CEO in Observe Medical from March 28, 2022, and amounts included above are remuneration in the period 1 April - 31 December 2022. Björn Larsson stepped down from his position as CEO in Observe Medical at March 28, 2022. During the 6 months' notice period Björn Larsson received monthly salary. In addition Björn Larsson receive severance pay equal to 6 months base salary. The severance pay is included in other benefits and is paid in six equal monthly instalments with first payment in October 2022. Amounts in the table is total paid benefits in the period 1 January - 31 December 2022. Interim CFO from December 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020. Permanent position as CFO from March 1, 2020. Presented to the Annual General Meeting May 26, 2023 Option-based remuneration to leading personnel in the Company Table 2below shows the number of options, warrants and other forms of remuneration related to shares or developments in the Company or other companies within the same group of companies that have been granted or offered, as well as the most important conditions for exercising the options, including subscription price, subscription deadline and any changes of these. Table 2 Name and Speci Performa Award date Vesting End of Exercise Exercise Share Share Share Share position ficati nce date holding period price of options options options options on of period period the share held at the awarded vested awardee plan and date beginning and of the year unvested 11/11/22 11/11/22 11/11/ 11/11/ 11/11/23 - 4.5 0 333 333 0 333 333 - 23 23 11/11/26 11/11/23 Rune ESOP 11/11/22 11/11/22 11/11/ 11/11/ 11/11/24 - 4.5 0 333 333 0 333 333 - 24 24 11/11/26 Nystad 2022 11/11/24 11/11/22 11/11/22 11/11/ 11/11/ 11/11/25 - 4.5 0 333 334 0 333 334 - 25 25 11/11/26 11/11/25 Total 1 000 000 1 000 000 16/11/21 16/11/21 16/11/ 16/11/ 16/11/21 - 6.63 95 971 0 95 971 0 - 21 21 01/03/24 16/11/21 Per Arne ESOP 16/11/21 16/11/21 01/03/ 01/03/ 01/03/22 - 6.63 23 992 0 23 992 0 Nygård - 22 22 01/03/24 2021 (CFO) 01/03/22 16/11/21 16/11/21 01/03/ 01/03/ 01/03/23 - 6.63 23 992 0 23 992 0 - 23 23 01/03/24 01/03/23 Total 143 955 143 955 09/01/20 09/01/20 09/01/ 09/01/ 09/01/21 - 8.88 23 992 0 23 992 - 21 21 01/07/23 09/01/21 Björn ESOP 09/01/20 09/01/20 09/01/ 09/01/ 09/01/22 - 8.88 23 992 0 23 992 Larsson - 22 22 01/07/23 2020 (CEO 09/01/22 09/01/20 09/01/20 09/01/ 09/01/ 09/01/23 - 8.88 20 000 -20 000 0 - 23 23 01/07/23 09/01/23 Total 67 984 -20 000 47 984 Total for 1 211 939 -20 000 191 939 1 000 000 the Company The company have no share options subject to performance conditions or share options subject to holding period. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Observe Medical ASA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 15:00:11 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA 11:01a Observe Medical : Notice of Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2023 PU 11:01a Observe Medical : Notice of attendance and proxy form to the AGM on 26 May 2023 PU 11:01a Observe Medical : Nomination Committee recommendation PU 11:01a Observe Medical : Report on salary and other remuneration to executive personnel year 2022 PU 10:52a Observe Medical ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting AQ 04/29 Observe Medical : Annual Report 2022 PU 04/28 Observe Medical Annual Report for 2022 AQ 04/20 Observe Medical Terminates Acquisition of Italian Medical Equipment Maker; Shares Down .. MT 04/20 Update on acquisition of Ferrari L. and Shareholder Letter AQ 04/20 Observe Medical ASA (OB:OBSRV) cancelled the acquisition of Ferr.. CI